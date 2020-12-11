AmeriLife® Partners with Senior Resource Group

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), the national leader in marketing and distributing life, health and retirement solutions, announced today it has purchased ownership and partnered with the rapidly growing Senior Resource Group (SRG), an independent field marketing organization based in Philadelphia.

SRG represents the next generation of insurance agencies with a focus on technology, cultural diversity, and best-in-class sales training and virtual tools.

As a part of the transaction, AmeriLife also welcomes to its family of companies Senior Family Services (SFS), a Philadelphia-based independent insurance agency specializing in products for older Americans, and Right Choice (RC), an Atlantic City, N.J.-based bilingual field marketing brokerage firm. Senior Family Services owners Anthony Souders, Nicholas Germak, and Elena Burenko will become members of SRG along with Licy Bonilla and Eglis Craffey, owners of Right Choice. The merging of these entities will leverage operational collaboration across these groups.

"We are excited to welcome Senior Resource Group, as well as Senior Family Services and Right Choice, to the AmeriLife family," said Scott R. Perry, AmeriLife Chairman and CEO. "The synergies among these three groups will expand our multi-cultural distribution, as well as our reach into the northeast, particularly with regional insurance carriers. SRG was already a top-performing Medicare sales agency in the Philadelphia metro area; merging these groups together with AmeriLife creates unlimited potential."

Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

"AmeriLife is known for its strategic partnerships that benefit all parties involved by expanding distribution capabilities and growing the marketplace," said Joshua Rhodes, Senior Resource Group co-founder.

"AmeriLife's holistic approach to product delivery meshes seamlessly with our business model," said Shane Souders, Senior Resource Group co-founder. "This partnership gives us access to the tools and training that will allow us to expand our multi-cultural distribution platform and reach more clients."

The merger of SRG, SFS and RC represents more than 50 years of combined insurance industry experience. Aligned with AmeriLife's resources and industry expertise, the "new SRG" is positioned to be a market leader for years to come as a part of AmeriLife's Life & Health Brokerage Distribution division.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to offer insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. By putting its mission into practice, AmeriLife has become recognized as a national leader in developing, marketing and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees. For nearly 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation's leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 150,000 insurance agents and advisors, 35 marketing organizations, and nearly 60 insurance agency locations. Visit www.AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

About Senior Resource Group

Senior Resource Group was founded in 2008 by insurance brokers who understand the needs of agents in the field. Today, Senior Resource Group is a premier field marketing organization for an array of national insurance carriers providing Medicare Supplement policies, Medicare Advantage plans, life insurance, final expanse plans and financial products in 25 states. The team at Senior Resource Group provides the tools, support and training necessary for success in the insurance industry.

About Senior Family Services

Senior Family Services is a Philadelphia-based independent insurance agency that has become a regional leader in providing the best possible insurance solutions for older Americans and Medicare recipients. Senior Family Services is dedicated to ensuring its clients obtain the coverage and benefits they need to live a happy and healthy retirement.

About Right Choice

Right Choice is a field marketing insurance brokerage firm based in Atlantic City, N.J. Founded in 2014, Right Choice understands the needs of agents in the field and is committed to supporting them in growing their businesses by providing exceptional products and services.

