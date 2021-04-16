AmeriLife Promotes Kelly Atkinson to Senior Vice President, Brand Management & Creative Services

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing annuity, life, and health insurance solutions, is excited to announce that Kelly Atkinson has been promoted to senior vice president, Brand Management and Creative Services. This promotion allows Atkinson to take on more responsibilities in helping to fuel future growth, servicing both the company's distribution operations and marketing needs across the enterprise.

Over the past ten years, Atkinson has seen all aspects of the organization through the lens of marketing communications. She has worked closely with AmeriLife's distribution business lines, and over time, helped to evolve the company's marketing communications, brand and creative services capabilities. In her new role, Atkinson will continue to manage areas of core operations while leading a marketing account management team. In addition, she will spearhead AmeriLife's brand and public relations functions, maintaining a focus on corporate reputation management, thought-leadership, proactive public relations opportunities and aligning all content strategy across customer and client-facing entities.

"I'm eager to continue my journey with AmeriLife and help to oversee the creative vision for the business and its brand portfolios," said Atkinson. "My focus will continue to be delivering quality work while inspiring new thinking that supports our company's mission to offer health and retirement solutions that provide peace of mind and help people live longer, healthier lives."

"Kelly has grown with AmeriLife, and her promotion signals a new chapter for our marketing efforts," said Ovi Vitas, chief marketing officer at AmeriLife. "In her time with the company, Kelly helped to significantly evolve and grow the AmeriLife brand while expanding capabilities and ensuring a consistent brand presence. Kelly is an integral member of the AmeriLife family, and we are very proud to be able to widen her role and position with the company as we transition to meet the demands of our growing organization."

Prior to joining AmeriLife in 2010, Atkinson was part of the client services team at a full-service marketing communications firm in the food services industry. She worked with a variety of brands, including Beef O'Brady's, Hooters, and Monin Gourmet Flavorings. Atkinson holds a BA in Mass Communications from the University of South Florida.

