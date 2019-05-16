AmeriLife White Paper Highlights MACRA-Driven Opportunities for Medicare Supplement Carriers, Agents and Clients

The study's co-authors – Patrick J. Fleming, FSA, MAAA, AmeriLife's Executive Vice President, Product Innovation and Corporate Actuary, and Charles F. Thalheimer, FSA, AmeriLife's Executive Vice President and Corporate Actuary – state: "Change creates opportunity. And so it will be when MACRA takes effect in January."

"Together with the larger demographic changes that continue to roll through the Medicare market," they said, "MACRA will create new opportunities for well-positioned insurance carriers and agents – and for the millions of individuals who: (1) are already covered by Medicare, or (2) will become Medicare eligible during the next few years."

The white paper, titled "Get Ready for MACRA":

Analyzes the evolving Med Supp marketplace

Explains MACRA and corrects misperceptions about its short- and long-term impact

Predicts the future for "first-dollar" Med Supp plans and the options that will become available to current holders of those plans

Forecasts MACRA's impact on broader Medicare consumer buying patterns

Describes the key role agents must play in guiding their clients through market changes

