AmeriLife's Medicare Advantage Enrollment Up 43 Percent

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriLife, a national leader in developing, marketing and distributing annuity, life and health insurance solutions, saw a 43 percent year-over-year jump in Medicare Advantage enrollments during Medicare's 2019 Annual Enrollment Period (AEP).

During AEP, the number of people enrolled in Medicare Advantage (MA) plans increased to about 22 million nationally, up 9.7 percent from the total recorded a year ago, according to an analysis of enrollment data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The number of beneficiaries eligible to enroll in Medicare Advantage plans increased 5.3 percent, year-over-year, to 64 million Americans.

"AmeriLife's record growth well exceeded the national average for MA plans, and is a tribute to the strength of our insurance agent certification support and the quality of plans provided," said Scott R. Perry, CEO of AmeriLife. "Our investment in building a Managed Care Division focused on helping agents provide exceptional service to Medicare-eligible customers paid substantial dividends, solidifying our position as a market leader, and contributing to the strongest earnings growth ever in our nearly 50-year history."

Michael Vietri, AmeriLife's Chief Distribution & Marketing Officer noted how "We've provided Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Prescription Drug Plan products to consumers across the nation with more than 2 million enrollments in the last five years. AmeriLife-affiliated agents have no peer when it comes to assisting consumers with the coverage they need including Medicare Advantage, which now covers more one-third of all Medicare beneficiaries."

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife is a national leader in developing, marketing and distributing annuity, health and life insurance solutions that enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees. For nearly 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation's leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through its national distribution network of over 140,000 insurance agents and advisors, 20 marketing organizations, and 45 insurance agency locations. Visit www.AmeriLife.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE AmeriLife

Related Links

http://www.amerilife.com

