Ameriprise Financial & Iron Birch Advisors Volunteers Work to End Hunger in West Harlem on July 18

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

What: Ameriprise Financial advisors operating under the name of Iron Birch Advisors® in New York City are taking part in the company's nationwide volunteer effort to help feed hungry families and individuals in partnership with Feeding America. Together, 15 volunteers will work at Shop & Stock with Families in West Harlem under the leadership of the partners of Iron Birch Advisors. They will help to shop, stock, check out, bag groceries and restock shelves in hopes of providing 40,000 meals in one month.

When: July 18, 2019, 12:30 - 4:30

Where: 252 West 116th Street

Why: The employees and advisors of Ameriprise Financial & Iron Birch Advisors® are dedicated to helping people prepare financially for the future but they recognize that it can be difficult to focus on longer-term financial goals when basic needs like hunger aren't being met. That's why Ameriprise has a long-standing partnership with Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization. Twice a year, Ameriprise brings together its employees, advisors and clients to participate in a coast-to-coast effort to provide meals for the 41 million Americans facing hunger.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 120 years. With a network of 10,000 financial advisors and extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

About Ameriprise Financial Community Relations

Ameriprise Financial is dedicated to utilizing the firm's resources and talents to improve the lives of individuals and build strong communities. Through grants, volunteerism and employee and advisor gift matching programs, the company supports a diverse group of over 7,500 nonprofits across the country. In 2018, Ameriprise employees and advisors contributed more than 78,000 volunteer hours to nonprofits nationwide.

SOURCE Iron Birch Advisors

Related Links

https://www.ameripriseadvisors.com/gregory.manto/

