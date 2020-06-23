AmeriPro EMS Hires Emergency Medical Service Innovator Bobby Peardon as Vice President of Strategic Development

ATLANTA, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriPro EMS, a leading provider of innovative and high-performance medical transportation and emergency services, today announced that well-known Emergency Medical Service (EMS) industry visionary Bobby Peardon has joined the company as vice president of strategic development. Peardon will be responsible for defining the company's strategic positioning and partnerships, as well as the company's overall operational expansion to sustain the company's rapid growth.

"As we continue to grow and expand our operations it is critical that we have a strong leader with a proven track record of directing this type of growth leading the charge," said Suhas Uppalapati, CEO of AmeriPro. "Bobby brings deep experience in both expansion and operational management and we are extremely pleased to have such an industry authority with his level of expertise join our team to drive our future growth."



Peardon brings more than 40 years of EMS and leadership experience managing high performance EMS systems to AmeriPro EMS and is well-known for designing and managing some of the most complex 9-1-1- systems in the country. Peardon also has extensive experience in managing operations and sales and marketing programs that have produced significant growth and expansion for both regional and national private ambulance service providers.

Prior to joining AmeriPro EMS, Peardon held multiple positions, including chief operating officer at Lifeguard Ambulance Services, and senior vice president of operations at Central EMS where he increased business with hospitals and medical facilities.

Peardon most recently served as regional president of Priority Ambulance, assisting in growth strategy and operational efficiency. Peardon has experience in integrating multiple brands and overseen acquisitions and mergers over the course of his career, increasing employee satisfaction, service delivery and bottom-line objectives.

"I'm excited to join the AmeriPro EMS team where I believe my experience in developing and implementing growth strategies and operational efficiencies can further strengthen the company's industry-leading EMS offering," said Bobby Peardon.

Peardon also has vast experience in technology and was part of the team that pioneered system status management as part of Metro Ambulance Services' 9-1-1 service in Tulsa, Oklahoma. System status management continues to be the accepted best practice for designing high performance EMS systems. The method uses data collected over time to statistically predict the geographic location, frequency and type of emergency calls and proactively position ambulances to best meet the call demand at any given time.

