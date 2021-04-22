Ameris Bancorp Announces Financial Results For First Quarter 2021

ATLANTA, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $125.0 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared with $19.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  The increase in net income is primarily attributable to a reduction in provision for credit losses of $69.6 million and an increase in mortgage banking activity for the quarter of $63.2 million.  The Company reported adjusted net income of $115.7 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared with $39.2 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.  Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, servicing right valuation adjustments, certain legal expenses, gain on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") proceeds, (gain)/loss on sale of bank premises and expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased with our first quarter results, where we saw solid loan growth, increases in core deposits, stable credit, robust fees and continued momentum in our banking division efficiency initiatives.  An improving economy, which resulted in a reversal of provision expense and a recovery of previous MSR (mortgage servicing right) impairment, along with the tremendous core earnings power of Ameris, resulted in tangible book value growth of 6.7% this quarter.  Our teammates have continued to remain focused on our key initiatives of superior and innovative customer service, which delivers top-in-class financial results.  We are excited about the opportunities we see in our markets and the strength that we have going into the remainder of 2021."

Significant items from the Company's results for the first quarter of 2021 include the following:

  • Net income of $125.0 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, compared with $94.3 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Growth in tangible book value of 6.7%, or $1.58 per share, to $25.27 at March 31, 2021, compared with $23.69 at December 31, 2020
  • Growth in total revenue of $7.4 million, or 2.7%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Adjusted return on average assets of 2.26%, compared with 2.04% in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Mortgage production remained strong and retail mortgage pipeline ended $326.7 million higher than at December 31, 2020
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio of 54.62%, compared with 52.67% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 59.87% in the first quarter of 2020
  • Net interest margin of 3.57%, compared with 3.64% in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Continued growth in noninterest bearing deposits representing 38.07% of total deposits, up from 36.27% at December 31, 2020 and 30.53% a year ago
  • Annualized net charge-offs of 0.12% of average total loans

Following is a summary of the adjustments between reported net income and adjusted net income:

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation



Three Months Ended

March 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2020

Net income available to common shareholders

$

124,962

$

19,322




Adjustment items:


Merger and conversion charges



540

Servicing right impairment (recovery)

(10,639)

22,165

Gain on BOLI proceeds

(603)


Expenses related to SEC and DOJ investigation



1,443

Natural disaster and pandemic charges (Note 1)



548

(Gain) loss on sale of premises

(264)

470

Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 2)

2,290

(5,283)

After-tax adjustment items

(9,216)

19,883

Adjusted net income

$

115,746

$

39,205




Reported net income per diluted share

$

1.79

$

0.28

Adjusted net income per diluted share

$

1.66

$

0.56




Reported return on average assets

2.44

%

0.43

%

Adjusted return on average assets

2.26

%

0.87

%




Reported return on average common equity

18.80

%

3.16

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

27.66

%

10.98

%




Note 1:  Pandemic charges include "thank you" pay for certain employees, additional sanitizing expenses at our locations, protective equipment
for our employees and branch locations, and additional equipment required to support our remote workforce.

Note 2:  A portion of the merger and conversion charges for 1Q20 are nondeductible for tax purposes.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $166.2 million, compared with $164.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $149.0 million for the first quarter of 2020.  The Company's net interest margin was 3.57% for the first quarter of 2021, down from 3.64% reported for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 3.70% reported for the first quarter of 2020.  The decrease in net interest margin in the current quarter is attributable to excess liquidity held on the balance sheet, as the average balance in interest-bearing deposits in banks increased materially during the quarter.  The yield on earning assets declined 13 basis points due to this excess liquidity, and the decline was partially offset by improvement in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 9 basis points during the quarter. Accretion income for the first quarter of 2021 increased to $6.1 million, compared with $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, and decreased from $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2020.  The increase in accretion income for the first quarter is primarily attributable to increased payoffs of acquired loans during the first quarter of 2021. 

Yields on loans increased to 4.53% during the first quarter of 2021, compared with 4.41% for the fourth quarter of 2020, and decreased from 5.02% reported for the first quarter of 2020.  Contributing to interest income on loans for the first quarter of 2021 was $9.2 million related to accelerated fee income on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan forgiveness, compared with $6.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.  Loan production in the banking division during the first quarter of 2021 was $600.6 million, with weighted average yields of 3.80%, compared with $785.0 million and 3.86%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020, but was below pre-pandemic levels seen in the first quarter last year of $918.4 million and 4.55%, respectively.  Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $7.5 billion during the first quarter of 2021, with weighted average yields of 3.15%, compared with $7.7 billion and 3.25%, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2020 and $4.0 billion and 4.15%, respectively, during the first quarter of 2020.  Loan production yields in the lines of business were negatively impacted 11 basis points during the first quarter of 2021 by originations of PPP loans in our SBA division. 

Interest expense during the first quarter of 2021 decreased to $13.0 million, compared with $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $34.8 million in the first quarter of 2020.  The Company's total cost of funds moved six basis points lower to 0.30% in the first quarter of 2021 as compared with the fourth quarter of 2020.  Deposit costs also decreased six basis points during the first quarter of 2021 to 0.16%, compared with 0.22% in the fourth quarter of 2020.  Costs of interest-bearing deposits decreased during the quarter from 0.34% in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 0.25% in the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income increased $5.8 million, or 5.2%, in the first quarter of 2021 to $118.0 million, compared with $112.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of increased mortgage banking activity and other noninterest income, as further discussed below.

Mortgage banking activity increased $3.3 million, or 3.5%, to $98.5 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared with $95.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.  This increase was the result of a recovery of previously recorded servicing right impairment, partially offset by a decrease in gain on sale of loans. Gain on sale spreads decreased to 3.95% in the first quarter of 2021 from 4.34% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Total production in the retail mortgage division decreased to $2.64 billion in the first quarter of 2021, compared with $2.81 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking activity was positively impacted during the first quarter of 2021 by a $9.7 million servicing right recovery, compared with an impairment of $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $2.33 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared with $2.00 billion at December 31, 2020.

Service charge revenue decreased $636,000, or 5.5%, to $10.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared with $11.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, resulting from a decrease in volume. Other noninterest income increased $3.1 million, or 69.3%, in the first quarter of 2021 to $7.7 million, compared with $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of a SBA servicing right recovery of $906,000 in the first quarter of 2021, compared with an impairment of $355,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020, a gain on BOLI proceeds of $603,000 and an increase in gain on sale of loans of $765,000.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense decreased $2.3 million, or 1.5%, to $148.8 million during the first quarter of 2021, compared with $151.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.  During the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a net gain of $264,000 related to sale of premises.  During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded $258,000 in charges to earnings related to certain legal expenses and natural disaster and pandemic charges, partially offset by a gain on sale of premises.  Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses decreased approximately $1.8 million, or 1.2%, to $149.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, from $150.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.  The majority of this decrease is attributable to a $765,000 expense related to the final termination of the remaining loss-share agreements with the FDIC and a $1.0 million donation to the Ameris Bank Foundation recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.  The adjusted efficiency ratio was 54.62% in the first quarter of 2021, compared with 52.67% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2021 was 23.2%, compared with 25.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decreased rate for the first quarter of 2021 was primarily a result of a large return to provision adjustment made when the Company filed its 2019 income tax returns in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet Trends
Total assets at March 31, 2021 were $21.43 billion, compared with $20.44 billion at December 31, 2020.  Total loans, including loans held for sale, were $16.11 billion at March 31, 2021, compared with $15.65 billion at December 31, 2020.  Total loans held for investment were $14.60 billion at March 31, 2021, compared with $14.48 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $118.9 million, or 0.8%.  Loan production in the banking division during the first quarter of 2021 was down 23% from the fourth quarter of 2020 and 35% from the first quarter of 2020. 

At March 31, 2021, total deposits amounted to $17.88 billion, or 97.0% of total funding, compared with $16.96 billion and 96.8%, respectively, at December 31, 2020.  At March 31, 2021, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $6.80 billion, or 38.1% of total deposits, compared with $6.15 billion, or 36.3% of total deposits, at December 31, 2020.  Non-rate sensitive deposits (including noninterest-bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $10.99 billion at March 31, 2021, compared with $10.23 billion at December 31, 2020.  These funds represented 61.5% of the Company's total deposits at March 31, 2021, compared with 60.3% at the end of 2020.

Shareholders' equity at March 31, 2021 totaled $2.76 billion, an increase of $110.5 million, or 4.2%, from December 31, 2020.  The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $125.0 million during the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by dividends declared.  Tangible book value per share was $25.27 at March 31, 2021, compared with $23.69 at December 31, 2020.  Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.62% at March 31, 2021, compared with 8.47% at the end of 2020.

Credit Quality
Credit quality remains strong in the Company.  During the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses reversal of $28.6 million, compared with a provision reversal of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.  This decrease in provision was primarily attributable to improvements in forecast economic conditions, particularly levels of unemployment, home prices and commercial real estate prices, compared with forecast conditions during the fourth quarter of 2020.  The positive impact of the improved economic forecast was partially offset, however, by growth in adverse qualitative factors in our commercial real estate and consumer installment portfolios.  The Company has been prudently working with borrowers to support their credit needs during the challenging economic conditions and monitoring the level of modifications on an ongoing basis, such that loans remaining on deferral at the end of the first quarter of 2021 equaled approximately 1.9% of total loans, down from approximately 2.9% and 19.0% of total loans at the end of the fourth and second quarters of 2020, respectively.  Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased by eight basis points to 0.40% during the quarter.  The net charge-off ratio was 12 basis points for the first quarter of 2021, compared with 70 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 14 basis points in the first quarter of 2020.

Conference Call
The Company will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, April 23, 2021, to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-504-1190 (or 1-855-669-9657 for participants in Canada and 1-412-902-6630 for other international participants).  The conference ID name is Ameris Bancorp ABCB.  A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until May 7, 2021.  To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (or 1-855-669-9658 for participants in Canada and 1-412-317-0088 for other international participants).  The conference replay access code is 10153876.  The conference call replay and the financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com.

About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.  The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 165 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals.  Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements.  The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance.  Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following:  general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers; collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general economy, our customers and the allowance for loan losses; the benefits that may be realized by our customers from government assistance programs and regulatory actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential impact of the proposed phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES










Financial Highlights

Table 1

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

EARNINGS








Net income

$

124,962

$

94,285

$

116,145

$

32,236

$

19,322

Adjusted net income

$

115,746

$

101,995

$

116,879

$

42,423

$

39,205










COMMON SHARE DATA








Earnings per share available to common shareholders








Basic

$

1.80

$

1.36

$

1.68

$

0.47

$

0.28

Diluted

$

1.79

$

1.36

$

1.67

$

0.47

$

0.28

Adjusted diluted EPS

$

1.66

$

1.47

$

1.69

$

0.61

$

0.56

Cash dividends per share

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.15

Book value per share (period end)

$

39.56

$

38.07

$

36.91

$

35.42

$

35.10

Tangible book value per share (period end)

$

25.27

$

23.69

$

22.46

$

20.90

$

20.44

Weighted average number of shares








Basic

69,391,734

69,252,307

69,230,667

69,191,778

69,247,661

Diluted

69,740,860

69,493,105

69,346,141

69,292,972

69,502,022

Period end number of shares

69,713,426

69,541,481

69,490,546

69,462,782

69,441,274

Market data








High intraday price

$

57.81

$

39.53

$

27.81

$

29.82

$

43.79

Low intraday price

$

36.60

$

22.37

$

19.91

$

17.12

$

17.89

Period end closing price

$

52.51

$

38.07

$

22.78

$

23.59

$

23.76

Average daily volume

460,744

394,641

359,059

470,151

461,692










PERFORMANCE RATIOS








Return on average assets

2.44

%

1.89

%

2.33

%

0.67

%

0.43

%

Adjusted return on average assets

2.26

%

2.04

%

2.35

%

0.89

%

0.87

%

Return on average common equity

18.80

%

14.30

%

18.27

%

5.23

%

3.16

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

27.66

%

25.04

%

30.53

%

11.66

%

10.98

%

Earning asset yield (TE)

3.85

%

3.98

%

4.02

%

4.32

%

4.56

%

Total cost of funds

0.30

%

0.36

%

0.41

%

0.52

%

0.91

%

Net interest margin (TE)

3.57

%

3.64

%

3.64

%

3.83

%

3.70

%

Noninterest income excluding securities transactions, as a percent of total revenue
(TE)

39.71

%

38.37

%

46.72

%

39.35

%

22.83

%

Efficiency ratio

52.59

%

54.83

%

47.80

%

54.70

%

68.23

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)

54.62

%

52.67

%

47.34

%

51.08

%

59.87

%










CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)








Shareholders' equity to assets

12.87

%

12.95

%

12.90

%

12.38

%

13.37

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.62

%

8.47

%

8.27

%

7.70

%

8.25

%










EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION








Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.62

%

8.47

%

8.27

%

7.70

%

8.25

%

Effect of goodwill and other intangibles

4.25

%

4.48

%

4.63

%

4.68

%

5.12

%

Equity to assets (GAAP)

12.87

%

12.95

%

12.90

%

12.38

%

13.37

%










OTHER DATA (period end)








Full time equivalent employees








Banking Division

1,815

1,816

1,807

1,832

1,865

Retail Mortgage Division

765

748

734

692

689

Warehouse Lending Division

12

12

11

9

9

SBA Division

29

24

33

42

44

Premium Finance Division

70

71

71

70

72

Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount

2,691

2,671

2,656

2,645

2,679










Assets per Banking Division FTE

$

11,806

$

11,255

$

10,998

$

10,848

$

9,772

Branch locations

165

164

170

170

170

Deposits per branch location

$

108,339

$

103,401

$

94,493

$

91,705

$

81,439

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Income Statement

Table 2

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Interest income








Interest and fees on loans

$

171,157

$

171,971

$

172,351

$

175,345

$

171,242

Interest on taxable securities

6,118

6,398

7,259

9,347

10,082

Interest on nontaxable securities

141

150

159

157

157

Interest on deposits in other banks

522

252

153

123

1,211

Interest on federal funds sold

12

12

12

46

76

Total interest income

177,950

178,783

179,934

185,018

182,768










Interest expense








Interest on deposits

6,798

8,870

11,822

14,273

24,102

Interest on other borrowings

6,175

6,457

5,574

6,931

10,721

Total interest expense

12,973

15,327

17,396

21,204

34,823










Net interest income

164,977

163,456

162,538

163,814

147,945










Provision for loan losses

(16,579)

(6,700)

26,692

68,449

37,047

Provision for unfunded commitments

(11,839)

5,481

(10,131)

19,712

4,000

Provision for other credit losses

(173)

(291)

1,121




Provision for credit losses

(28,591)

(1,510)

17,682

88,161

41,047

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

193,568

164,966

144,856

75,653

106,898










Noninterest income








Service charges on deposits accounts

10,829

11,465

10,914

9,922

11,844

Mortgage banking activity

98,486

95,192

138,627

104,925

35,333

Other service charges, commissions and fees

1,016

965

1,039

949

961

Gain (loss) on securities

(12)





14

(9)

Other noninterest income

7,654

4,521

8,438

5,150

6,250

Total noninterest income

117,973

112,143

159,018

120,960

54,379










Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

95,985

92,466

96,698

95,168

75,946

Occupancy and equipment expenses

11,781

12,709

13,805

13,807

12,028

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

11,884

11,323

12,226

10,514

11,954

Credit resolution related expenses(1)

547

1,156

802

950

2,198

Advertising and marketing expenses

1,431

3,267

966

1,455

2,358

Amortization of intangible assets

4,126

4,190

4,190

5,601

5,631

Merger and conversion charges





(44)

895

540

Other noninterest expenses

23,044

26,005

25,049

27,378

27,398

Total noninterest expense

148,798

151,116

153,692

155,768

138,053










Income before income tax expense

162,743

125,993

150,182

40,845

23,224

Income tax expense

37,781

31,708

34,037

8,609

3,902

Net income

$

124,962

$

94,285

$

116,145

$

32,236

$

19,322










Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.79

$

1.36

$

1.67

$

0.47

$

0.28










(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet

Table 3

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Assets








Cash and due from banks

$

224,159

$

203,349

$

257,026

$

292,899

$

255,312

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks

2,534,969

1,913,957

494,765

428,560

396,844

Time deposits in other banks

249

249

249

249

249

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

859,652

982,879

1,117,436

1,238,896

1,353,040

Other investments

27,620

28,202

47,329

76,453

81,754

Loans held for sale, at fair value

1,509,528

1,167,659

1,414,889

1,736,397

1,398,229










Loans, net of unearned income

14,599,805

14,480,925

14,943,593

14,503,157

13,094,106

Allowance for credit losses

(178,570)

(199,422)

(231,924)

(208,793)

(149,524)

Loans, net

14,421,235

14,281,503

14,711,669

14,294,364

12,944,582










Other real estate owned

8,841

11,880

17,969

23,563

21,027

Premises and equipment, net

231,550

222,890

231,278

230,118

231,347

Goodwill

928,005

928,005

928,005

928,005

931,947

Other intangible assets, net

67,848

71,974

76,164

80,354

85,955

Cash value of bank owned life insurance

176,575

176,467

175,605

175,011

176,239

Deferred income taxes, net

22,367

33,314

53,039

56,306

24,196

Other assets

414,529

416,310

348,428

311,454

323,827

Total assets

$

21,427,127

$

20,438,638

$

19,873,851

$

19,872,629

$

18,224,548










Liabilities








Deposits








Noninterest-bearing

$

6,804,776

$

6,151,070

$

5,909,316

$

5,595,868

$

4,226,253

Interest-bearing

11,071,097

10,806,753

10,154,490

9,993,950

9,618,365

Total deposits

17,875,873

16,957,823

16,063,806

15,589,818

13,844,618

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

9,320

11,641

9,103

12,879

15,160

Other borrowings

425,231

425,155

875,255

1,418,336

1,543,371

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

124,833

124,345

123,860

123,375

122,890

FDIC loss-share payable, net





19,476

18,903

18,111

Other liabilities

234,274

272,586

217,668

249,188

243,248

Total liabilities

18,669,531

17,791,550

17,309,168

17,412,499

15,787,398










Shareholders' Equity








Preferred stock










Common stock

71,954

71,754

71,703

71,674

71,652

Capital stock

1,917,990

1,913,285

1,911,031

1,909,839

1,908,721

Retained earnings

785,984

671,510

587,657

481,948

460,153

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax

26,090

33,505

37,252

39,613

39,551

Treasury stock

(44,422)

(42,966)

(42,960)

(42,944)

(42,927)

Total shareholders' equity

2,757,596

2,647,088

2,564,683

2,460,130

2,437,150

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

21,427,127

$

20,438,638

$

19,873,851

$

19,872,629

$

18,224,548










Other Data








Earning assets

$

19,531,823

$

18,573,871

$

18,018,261

$

17,983,712

$

16,324,222

Intangible assets

995,853

999,979

1,004,169

1,008,359

1,017,902

Interest-bearing liabilities

11,630,481

11,367,894

11,162,708

11,548,540

11,299,786

Average assets

20,734,414

19,876,338

19,810,084

19,222,181

18,056,445

Average common shareholders' equity

2,695,005

2,622,942

2,529,471

2,478,373

2,456,617

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Asset Quality Information

Table 4

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Allowance for Credit Losses








Balance at beginning of period

$

233,105

$

260,417

$

246,295

$

167,315

$

39,266










CECL adoption impact on allowance for loan losses









78,661

CECL adoption impact on allowance for unfunded commitments









12,714

Total CECL adoption impact









91,375










Provision for loan losses

(16,579)

(6,700)

26,692

68,449

37,047

Provision for unfunded commitments

(11,839)

5,481

(10,131)

19,712

4,000

Provision for other credit losses

(173)

(291)

1,121




Provision for credit losses

(28,591)

(1,510)

17,682

88,161

41,047










Charge-offs

7,574

29,094

7,370

11,282

6,718

Recoveries

3,301

3,292

3,810

2,101

2,345

Net charge-offs

4,273

25,802

3,560

9,181

4,373










Ending balance

$

200,241

$

233,105

$

260,417

$

246,295

$

167,315










Allowance for loan losses

$

178,570

$

199,422

$

231,924

$

208,793

$

149,524

Allowance for unfunded commitments

21,014

32,853

27,372

37,502

17,791

Allowance for other credit losses

657

830

1,121




Total allowance for credit losses

$

200,241

$

233,105

$

260,417

$

246,295

$

167,315










Net  Charge-off Information








Charge-offs








Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

2,370

$

5,960

$

1,715

$

486

$

2,486

Consumer installment

1,448

2,861

677

962

1,142

Indirect automobile

829

658

697

1,016

1,231

Premium Finance

1,343

2,240

1,158

1,904

831

Real estate - construction and development

26



9

74


Real estate - commercial and farmland

1,395

17,284

2,977

6,315

928

Real estate - residential

163

91

137

525

100

Total charge-offs

7,574

29,094

7,370

11,282

6,718










Recoveries








Commercial, financial and agricultural

727

754

470

303

362

Consumer installment

356

480

516

436

321

Indirect automobile

700

637

317

359

344

Premium Finance

1,122

605

1,224

676

684

Real estate - construction and development

167

125

182

168

342

Real estate - commercial and farmland

41

439

904

21

85

Real estate - residential

188

252

197

138

207

Total recoveries

3,301

3,292

3,810

2,101

2,345










Net charge-offs

$

4,273

$

25,802

$

3,560

$

9,181

$

4,373










Non-Performing Assets








Nonaccrual loans

$

71,189

$

76,457

$

138,163

$

77,745

$

77,866

Other real estate owned

8,841

11,880

17,969

23,563

21,027

Repossessed assets

840

544

258

1,348

783

Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more

5,097

8,326

7,003

15,126

11,974

Total non-performing assets

$

85,967

$

97,207

$

163,393

$

117,782

$

111,650










Asset Quality Ratios








Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets

0.40

%

0.48

%

0.82

%

0.59

%

0.61

%

Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized)

0.12

%

0.70

%

0.10

%

0.27

%

0.14

%

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information

Table 5

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Loans by Type








Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

1,611,029

$

1,627,477

$

1,879,788

$

1,839,921

$

827,392

Consumer installment

257,097

306,995

450,810

575,782

520,592

Indirect automobile

482,637

580,083

682,396

739,543

937,736

Mortgage warehouse

880,216

916,353

995,942

748,853

547,328

Municipal

659,228

659,403

725,669

731,508

749,633

Premium Finance

706,379

687,841

710,890

690,584

661,845

Real estate - construction and development

1,533,234

1,606,710

1,628,255

1,641,744

1,628,367

Real estate - commercial and farmland

5,616,826

5,300,006

5,116,252

4,804,420

4,516,451

Real estate - residential

2,853,159

2,796,057

2,753,591

2,730,802

2,704,762

Total loans

$

14,599,805

$

14,480,925

$

14,943,593

$

14,503,157

$

13,094,106










Troubled Debt Restructurings








Accruing troubled debt restructurings










Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

930

$

521

$

459

$

591

$

575

Consumer installment

27

32

36

42

4

Indirect automobile

1,931

2,277

2,689




Mortgage warehouse










Municipal










Premium Finance









159

Real estate - construction and development

501

506

510

919

925

Real estate - commercial and farmland

59,398

36,707

56,417

5,252

5,587

Real estate - residential

33,324

38,800

28,777

30,253

22,775

Total accruing troubled debt restructurings

$

96,111

$

78,843

$

88,888

$

37,057

$

30,025

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings








Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

854

$

849

$

1,002

$

1,034

$

334

Consumer installment

53

56

64

67

105

Indirect automobile

321

461

482




Mortgage warehouse










Municipal










Premium Finance










Real estate - construction and development

706

707

709

307

289

Real estate - commercial and farmland

2,233

1,401

19,942

1,878

2,415

Real estate - residential

2,818

2,671

4,477

2,231

3,078

Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings

$

6,985

$

6,145

$

26,676

$

5,517

$

6,221

   Total troubled debt restructurings

$

103,096

$

84,988

$

115,564

$

42,574

$

36,246










Loans by Risk Grade








Grade 1 - Prime credit

$

1,381,205

$

1,368,661

$

1,845,900

$

1,789,709

$

774,956

Grade 2 - Strong credit

893,387

869,581

838,267

801,273

785,770

Grade 3 - Good credit

6,805,583

6,624,154

6,189,269

5,784,754

5,772,834

Grade 4 - Satisfactory credit

4,507,148

4,794,672

4,989,617

5,643,133

4,353,733

Grade 5 - Fair credit

616,896

452,350

643,502

212,667

1,131,128

Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned

135,213

108,541

151,501

108,704

106,885

Grade 7 - Substandard

260,369

262,947

285,537

162,917

168,561

Grade 8 - Doubtful



19





239

Grade 9 - Loss

4








Total loans

$

14,599,805

$

14,480,925

$

14,943,593

$

14,503,157

$

13,094,106

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Average Balances

Table 6

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Earning Assets








Federal funds sold

$

20,000

$

20,000

$

20,004

$

24,265

$

27,380

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

2,145,403

879,481

467,188

398,284

419,260

Time deposits in other banks

249

249

249

249

249

Investment securities - taxable

910,834

1,024,335

1,160,585

1,281,980

1,359,651

Investment securities - nontaxable

19,225

20,112

21,619

21,576

22,839

Other investments

27,516

31,552

64,656

79,143

73,972

Loans held for sale

1,284,821

1,281,762

1,507,481

1,614,080

1,587,131

Loans

14,453,975

14,752,664

14,688,317

13,915,406

12,712,997

Total Earning Assets

$

18,862,023

$

18,010,155

$

17,930,099

$

17,334,983

$

16,203,479










Deposits








Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

6,412,268

$

5,970,672

$

5,782,163

$

5,061,578

$

4,080,920

NOW accounts

3,182,245

2,968,596

2,718,315

2,441,305

2,287,947

MMDA

4,761,279

4,534,243

4,273,899

4,221,906

4,004,644

Savings accounts

823,039

793,414

749,314

692,382

643,422

Retail CDs

2,066,410

2,109,600

2,274,150

2,471,134

2,624,209

Brokered CDs

1,000

1,140

1,933

2,043

61,190

Total Deposits

17,246,241

16,377,665

15,799,774

14,890,348

13,702,332

Non-Deposit Funding








Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

9,284

9,929

10,483

12,452

15,637

FHLB advances

48,951

127,797

799,034

1,212,537

1,267,303

Other borrowings

376,260

376,295

272,443

269,300

269,454

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

124,574

124,091

123,604

123,120

127,731

Total Non-Deposit Funding

559,069

638,112

1,205,564

1,617,409

1,680,125

Total Funding

$

17,805,310

$

17,015,777

$

17,005,338

$

16,507,757

$

15,382,457

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE)

Table 7

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Interest Income








Federal funds sold

$

12

$

13

$

13

$

45

$

76

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

521

251

152

122

1,210

Time deposits in other banks

1

1

1

1

1

Investment securities - taxable

6,118

6,398

7,260

9,346

10,082

Investment securities - nontaxable (TE)

178

190

202

198

199

Loans held for sale

10,827

9,705

10,365

14,053

13,637

Loans (TE)

161,473

163,532

163,352

162,617

158,636

Total Earning Assets

$

179,130

$

180,090

$

181,345

$

186,382

$

183,841










Accretion income (included above)

$

6,127

$

4,688

$

6,525

$

9,576

$

6,562










Interest Expense








Interest-Bearing Deposits








NOW accounts

$

926

$

1,091

$

1,394

$

1,265

$

2,774

MMDA

1,998

2,326

2,823

3,764

9,748

Savings accounts

124

143

112

94

210

Retail CDs

3,744

5,301

7,484

9,136

11,064

Brokered CDs

6

9

9

14

306

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

6,798

8,870

11,822

14,273

24,102

Non-Deposit Funding








Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

7

8

9

25

40

FHLB advances

192

245

661

1,686

5,109

Other borrowings

4,638

4,635

3,558

3,487

3,511

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

1,338

1,569

1,346

1,733

2,061

Total Non-Deposit Funding

6,175

6,457

5,574

6,931

10,721

Total Interest-Bearing Funding

$

12,973

$

15,327

$

17,396

$

21,204

$

34,823










Net Interest Income (TE)

$

166,157

$

164,763

$

163,949

$

165,178

$

149,018

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES










Yields(1)

Table 8

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Earning Assets








Federal funds sold

0.24

%

0.26

%

0.26

%

0.75

%

1.12

%

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

0.10

%

0.11

%

0.13

%

0.12

%

1.16

%

Time deposits in other banks

1.63

%

1.60

%

1.60

%

1.62

%

1.62

%

Investment securities - taxable

2.72

%

2.48

%

2.49

%

2.93

%

2.98

%

Investment securities - nontaxable (TE)

3.75

%

3.76

%

3.72

%

3.69

%

3.50

%

Loans held for sale

3.42

%

3.01

%

2.74

%

3.50

%

3.46

%

Loans (TE)

4.53

%

4.41

%

4.42

%

4.70

%

5.02

%

Total Earning Assets

3.85

%

3.98

%

4.02

%

4.32

%

4.56

%










Interest-Bearing Deposits








NOW accounts

0.12

%

0.15

%

0.20

%

0.21

%

0.49

%

MMDA

0.17

%

0.20

%

0.26

%

0.36

%

0.98

%

Savings accounts

0.06

%

0.07

%

0.06

%

0.05

%

0.13

%

Retail CDs

0.73

%

1.00

%

1.31

%

1.49

%

1.70

%

Brokered CDs

2.43

%

3.14

%

1.85

%

2.76

%

2.01

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

0.25

%

0.34

%

0.47

%

0.58

%

1.01

%

Non-Deposit Funding








Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

0.31

%

0.32

%

0.34

%

0.81

%

1.03

%

FHLB advances

1.59

%

0.76

%

0.33

%

0.56

%

1.62

%

Other borrowings

5.00

%

4.90

%

5.20

%

5.21

%

5.24

%

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

4.36

%

5.03

%

4.33

%

5.66

%

6.49

%

Total Non-Deposit Funding

4.48

%

4.03

%

1.84

%

1.72

%

2.57

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

0.46

%

0.55

%

0.62

%

0.75

%

1.24

%










Net Interest Spread

3.39

%

3.43

%

3.40

%

3.57

%

3.32

%










Net Interest Margin(2)

3.57

%

3.64

%

3.64

%

3.83

%

3.70

%










Total Cost of Funds(3)

0.30

%

0.36

%

0.41

%

0.52

%

0.91

%

(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.

(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.

(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES










Non-GAAP Reconciliations


















Adjusted Net Income

Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Net income available to common shareholders

$

124,962

$

94,285

$

116,145

$

32,236

$

19,322










Adjustment items:








Merger and conversion charges





(44)

895

540

Restructuring charges





50

1,463


Servicing right impairment (recovery)

(10,639)

9,501

412

7,989

22,165

Gain on BOLI proceeds

(603)



(103)

(845)


Expenses related to SEC and DOJ Investigation



53

268

1,294

1,443

Natural disaster and pandemic charges (Note 1)



235

470

2,043

548

(Gain) loss on sale of premises

(264)

(30)

(97)

281

470

Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 2)

2,290

(2,049)

(222)

(2,933)

(5,283)

After tax adjustment items

(9,216)

7,710

734

10,187

19,883

Adjusted net income

$

115,746

$

101,995

$

116,879

$

42,423

$

39,205










Weighted average number of shares - diluted

69,740,860

69,493,105

69,346,141

69,292,972

69,502,022

Net income per diluted share

$

1.79

$

1.36

$

1.67

$

0.47

$

0.28

Adjusted net income per diluted share

$

1.66

$

1.47

$

1.69

$

0.61

$

0.56










Average assets

$

20,734,414

$

19,876,338

$

19,810,084

$

19,222,181

$

18,056,445

Return on average assets

2.44

%

1.89

%

2.33

%

0.67

%

0.43

%

Adjusted return on average assets

2.26

%

2.04

%

2.35

%

0.89

%

0.87

%










Average common equity

$

2,695,005

$

2,622,942

$

2,529,471

$

2,478,373

$

2,456,617

Average tangible common equity

$

1,696,946

$

1,620,742

$

1,523,066

$

1,462,871

$

1,436,108

Return on average common equity

18.80

%

14.30

%

18.27

%

5.23

%

3.16

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

27.66

%

25.04

%

30.53

%

11.66

%

10.98

%










Note 1:  Pandemic charges include "thank you" pay for certain employees, additional sanitizing expenses at our locations, protective equipment for our employees and branch locations, and additional equipment required to support our remote workforce.

Note 2:  A portion of the merger and conversion charges for 1Q20 are nondeductible for tax purposes.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE)

Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Adjusted Noninterest Expense








Total noninterest expense

$

148,798

$

151,116

$

153,692

$

155,768

$

138,053

Adjustment items:








Merger and conversion charges





44

(895)

(540)

Restructuring charges





(50)

(1,463)


Expenses related to SEC and DOJ Investigation



(53)

(268)

(1,294)

(1,443)

Natural disaster and pandemic charges



(235)

(470)

(2,043)

(548)

Gain (loss) on sale of premises

264

30

97

(281)

(470)

Adjusted noninterest expense

$

149,062

$

150,858

$

153,045

$

149,792

$

135,052










Total Revenue








Net interest income

$

164,977

$

163,456

$

162,538

$

163,814

$

147,945

Noninterest income

117,973

112,143

159,018

120,960

54,379

Total revenue

$

282,950

$

275,599

$

321,556

$

284,774

$

202,324










Adjusted Total Revenue








Net interest income (TE)

$

166,157

$

164,763

$

163,949

$

165,178

$

149,018

Noninterest income

117,973

112,143

159,018

120,960

54,379

Total revenue (TE)

284,130

276,906

322,967

286,138

203,397

Adjustment items:








(Gain) loss on securities

12





(14)

9

Gain on BOLI proceeds

(603)



(103)

(845)


Servicing right impairment (recovery)

(10,639)

9,501

412

7,989

22,165

Adjusted total revenue (TE)

$

272,900

$

286,407

$

323,276

$

293,268

$

225,571










Efficiency ratio

52.59

%

54.83

%

47.80

%

54.70

%

68.23

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)

54.62

%

52.67

%

47.34

%

51.08

%

59.87

%










Tangible Book Value Per Share

Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Total shareholders' equity

$

2,757,596

$

2,647,088

$

2,564,683

$

2,460,130

$

2,437,150

Less:








Goodwill

928,005

928,005

928,005

928,005

931,947

Other intangibles, net

67,848

71,974

76,164

80,354

85,955

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$

1,761,743

$

1,647,109

$

1,560,514

$

1,451,771

$

1,419,248










Period end number of shares

69,713,426

69,541,481

69,490,546

69,462,782

69,441,274

Book value per share (period end)

$

39.56

$

38.07

$

36.91

$

35.42

$

35.10

Tangible book value per share (period end)

$

25.27

$

23.69

$

22.46

$

20.90

$

20.44

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Segment Reporting

Table 10

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Banking Division








Net interest income

$

112,816

$

112,964

$

119,562

$

120,330

$

118,375

Provision for credit losses

(23,904)

1,847

487

86,805

35,997

Noninterest income

16,738

15,659

15,265

14,468

17,773

Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

42,723

38,668

39,718

40,423

41,621

Occupancy and equipment expenses

10,120

10,958

11,955

11,679

10,347

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

10,201

9,608

9,716

8,919

10,797

Other noninterest expenses

19,710

25,806

21,517

27,997

30,645

Total noninterest expense

82,754

85,040

82,906

89,018

93,410

Income (loss) before income tax expense

70,704

41,736

51,434

(41,025)

6,741

Income tax expense (benefit)

18,456

13,992

13,453

(8,582)

275

Net income (loss)

$

52,248

$

27,744

$

37,981

$

(32,443)

$

6,466










Retail Mortgage Division








Net interest income

$

18,984

$

19,908

$

20,393

$

24,302

$

17,756

Provision for credit losses

(4,553)

(1,621)

15,051

423

1,997

Noninterest income

97,640

94,109

137,583

104,195

34,369

Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

49,838

50,165

53,500

50,003

31,097

Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,476

1,577

1,676

1,953

1,504

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

1,546

1,534

2,349

1,406

986

Other noninterest expenses

8,189

7,442

7,889

6,949

5,875

Total noninterest expense

61,049

60,718

65,414

60,311

39,462

Income before income tax expense

60,128

54,920

77,511

67,763

10,666

Income tax expense

12,627

11,535

16,112

14,231

2,408

Net income

$

47,501

$

43,385

$

61,399

$

53,532

$

8,258










Warehouse Lending Division








Net interest income

$

9,906

$

9,017

$

6,546

$

5,026

$

3,302

Provision for credit losses

(145)

1,673

495

403

(9)

Noninterest income

980

1,113

1,064

727

960

Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

330

296

266

209

210

Occupancy and equipment expenses

1

1

1

1

1

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

49

101

73

55

41

Other noninterest expenses

33

26

28

88

34

Total noninterest expense

413

424

368

353

286

Income before income tax expense

10,618

8,033

6,747

4,997

3,985

Income tax expense

2,230

1,687

1,431

1,049

837

Net income

$

8,388

$

6,346

$

5,316

$

3,948

$

3,148

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES










Segment Reporting (continued)

Table 10

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

SBA Division








Net interest income

$

16,635

$

14,909

$

8,966

$

7,034

$

2,181

Provision for credit losses

(547)

(2,997)

4,297

2,322

(903)

Noninterest income

2,611

1,247

5,106

1,570

1,277

Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

1,382

1,233

1,572

2,612

1,476

Occupancy and equipment expenses

106

100

97

97

97

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

1

1

4

15

13

Other noninterest expenses

295

363

595

359

515

Total noninterest expense

1,784

1,697

2,268

3,083

2,101

Income before income tax expense

18,009

17,456

7,507

3,199

2,260

Income tax expense

3,782

3,666

1,577

671

475

Net income

$

14,227

$

13,790

$

5,930

$

2,528

$

1,785










Premium Finance Division








Net interest income

$

6,636

$

6,658

$

7,071

$

7,122

$

6,331

Provision for credit losses

558

(412)

(2,648)

(1,792)

3,965

Noninterest income

4

15






Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

1,712

2,104

1,642

1,921

1,542

Occupancy and equipment expenses

78

73

76

77

79

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

87

79

84

119

117

Other noninterest expenses

921

981

934

886

1,056

Total noninterest expense

2,798

3,237

2,736

3,003

2,794

Income (loss) before income tax expense

3,284

3,848

6,983

5,911

(428)

Income tax expense (benefit)

686

828

1,464

1,240

(93)

Net income (loss)

$

2,598

$

3,020

$

5,519

$

4,671

$

(335)










Total Consolidated








Net interest income

$

164,977

$

163,456

$

162,538

$

163,814

$

147,945

Provision for credit losses

(28,591)

(1,510)

17,682

88,161

41,047

Noninterest income

117,973

112,143

159,018

120,960

54,379

Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

95,985

92,466

96,698

95,168

75,946

Occupancy and equipment expenses

11,781

12,709

13,805

13,807

12,028

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

11,884

11,323

12,226

10,514

11,954

Other noninterest expenses

29,148

34,618

30,963

36,279

38,125

Total noninterest expense

148,798

151,116

153,692

155,768

138,053

Income before income tax expense

162,743

125,993

150,182

40,845

23,224

Income tax expense

37,781

31,708

34,037

8,609

3,902

Net income

$

124,962

$

94,285

$

116,145

$

32,236

$

19,322

