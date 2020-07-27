Ameris Bancorp Announces Financial Results For Second Quarter 2020

ATLANTA, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $32.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared with $38.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in net income is primarily attributable to increases in provision for credit loss expense of $83.5 million and salaries and employee benefits of $19.2 million, partially offset by an increase of $86.4 million in mortgage banking activity compared with the second quarter of 2019. The Company reported adjusted net income of $42.4 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared with $45.2 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019. Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, servicing right valuation adjustments, restructuring charges related to branch consolidations and efficiency initiatives, certain legal expenses, loss on sale of bank premises and expenses related to natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the year-to-date period ending June 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $51.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared with $78.8 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019. The Company reported adjusted net income of $81.6 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $87.8 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019. Adjusted net income for the year-to-date period excludes the same items listed above for the Company's quarter-to-date period.

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "The challenges of COVID-19 and the global economy certainly affect how we do business, but our bankers have quickly adapted to the new operating environment. We successfully managed deposit costs to improve the margin by 13 basis points, allowing us to fund over $1.4 billion in new loan growth (including PPP loans), and our mortgage division continued to see historic production and profitability. We increased our allowance for credit losses on loans to over $208 million, while still earning $32 million for the quarter. We believe we are properly positioned for the future."

Significant items from the Company's results for the second quarter of 2020 include the following:

Net income of $32.2 million , or $0.47 per diluted share, compared with $19.3 million , or $0.28 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020

, or per diluted share, compared with , or per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020 Growth in adjusted total revenue of $67.7 million , or 30.0%, compared with the first quarter of 2020

, or 30.0%, compared with the first quarter of 2020 Increase in income from mortgage banking activity of $69.6 million compared with the first quarter of 2020

compared with the first quarter of 2020 Adjusted efficiency ratio of 51.08%, compared with 59.87% in the first quarter of 2020

Net interest margin of 3.83%, compared with 3.70% in the first quarter of 2020

Adjusted return on average assets of 0.89%, compared with 0.87% in the first quarter of 2020

Improvement in deposit mix such that noninterest bearing deposits represent 35.89% of total deposits, up from 29.94% at December 31, 2019 and 28.92% a year ago

and 28.92% a year ago Annualized net charge-offs of 0.27% of average total loans

Non-performing assets of 0.59% of total assets, compared with 0.56% at the end of 2019

Following is a summary of the adjustments between reported net income and adjusted net income:

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income available to common shareholders $ 32,236



$ 38,904



$ 51,558



$ 78,809

















Adjustment items:













Merger and conversion charges 895



3,475



1,435



5,532

Restructuring charges 1,463



—



1,463



245

Servicing right impairment 7,989



1,460



30,154



1,460

Natural disaster and pandemic charges 2,043



50



2,591



(39)

Gain on BOLI proceeds (845)



—



(845)



—

Expenses related to SEC and DOJ investigation 1,294



—



2,737



—

Loss on sale of premises 281



2,800



751



3,719

Tax effect of adjustment items (2,933)



(1,479)



(8,216)



(1,929)

After-tax adjustment items 10,187



6,306



30,070



8,988

















Adjusted net income $ 42,423



$ 45,210



$ 81,628



$ 87,797

















Reported net income per diluted share $ 0.47



$ 0.82



$ 0.74



$ 1.66

Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.61



$ 0.96



$ 1.18



$ 1.85

















Reported return on average assets 0.67 %

1.34 %

0.56 %

1.38 % Adjusted return on average assets 0.89 %

1.56 %

0.88 %

1.54 %















Reported return on average common equity 5.23 %

10.27 %

4.17 %

10.60 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 11.66 %

18.79 %

11.18 %

18.81 %

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $165.2 million, compared with $149.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $102.7 million for the second quarter of 2019. The Company's net interest margin was 3.83% for the second quarter of 2020, up from 3.70% reported for the first quarter of 2020 and down from 3.91% reported for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest margin in the current quarter is primarily attributable to an increase in accretion income and a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a decrease in the yield on loans as market interest rates declined. Accretion income for the second quarter of 2020 increased to $9.6 million, compared with $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, and increased from $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in accretion income in the second quarter is primarily attributable to payoffs of acquired loans.

Yields on all loans decreased to 4.70% during the second quarter of 2020, compared with 5.02% for the first quarter of 2020 and 5.34% reported for the second quarter of 2019. Loan production in the banking division during the second quarter of 2020 totaled $472.1 million, with weighted average yields of 4.16%, compared with $918.4 million and 4.55%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020 and $854.7 million and 5.49%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2019. Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $7.2 billion during the second quarter of 2020, with weighted average yields of 3.17%, compared with $3.9 billion and 4.15%, respectively, during the first quarter of 2020 and $2.6 billion and 5.20%, respectively, during the second quarter of 2019. Loan production yields in the lines of business were materially impacted by originations of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans in our SBA division. Excluding PPP loans, loan production in the lines of business amounted to $6.1 billion during the second quarter of 2020, with weighted average yields of 3.53%.

Interest expense during the second quarter of 2020 decreased to $21.2 million, compared with $34.8 million in the first quarter of 2020, and $27.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. The Company's total cost of funds moved 39 basis points lower to 0.52% in the second quarter of 2020 as compared with the first quarter of 2020. Deposit costs decreased 32 basis points during the second quarter of 2020 to 0.39%, compared with 0.71% in the first quarter of 2020. Costs of interest-bearing deposits decreased during the quarter from 1.01% in the first quarter of 2020 to 0.58% in the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $66.6 million, or 122.4%, in the second quarter of 2020 to $121.0 million, compared with $54.4 million for the first quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of increased mortgage banking activity.

Mortgage banking activity increased $69.6 million, or 197.0%, to $104.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $35.3 million for the first quarter of 2020. This increase was a result of both increased production and expansion in our gain on sale spread. Gain on sale spreads increased to 3.53% in the second quarter of 2020 from 2.88% for the first quarter of 2020. Total production in the retail mortgage division increased to $2.67 billion in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $1.36 billion for the first quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking activity was negatively impacted during the second quarter of 2020 by an $8.2 million servicing right impairment, compared with an impairment of $20.9 million for the first quarter of 2020. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $2.67 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2020, compared with $2.43 billion at March 31, 2020.

Service charge revenue decreased $1.9 million, or 16.2%, to $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $11.8 million for the first quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease of $2.6 million in NSF income resulting from a decrease in volume, partially offset by an increase in interchange income of $743,000.

Other noninterest income decreased $1.1 million, or 18.3%, in the second quarter of 2020 to $4.9 million, compared with $6.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of a decrease in the gain on sales of SBA loans of $1.0 million, as the SBA division shifted its focus temporarily to PPP loan production during the second quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $17.7 million, or 12.8%, to $155.8 million during the second quarter of 2020, compared with $138.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded $6.0 million of charges to earnings, related to restructuring charges associated with branch consolidations and efficiency initiatives, charges related to the previously announced SEC/DOJ investigations, merger and conversion charges, natural disaster and pandemic charges and loss on sale of premises, compared with $3.0 million in charges in the first quarter of 2020 that were related principally to merger and conversion charges, the SEC/DOJ investigations, natural disaster and pandemic expenses and loss on sale of premises. Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses increased approximately $14.7 million, or 10.9%, to $149.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, from $135.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. The majority of this increase is attributable to variable expenses related to increased mortgage production. The Company continues to focus on its operating efficiency ratio, such that the adjusted efficiency ratio improved from 59.87% in the first quarter of 2020 to 51.08% in the second quarter of 2020.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 was 21.1%, compared with 16.8% in the first quarter of 2020. The decreased rate for the first quarter of 2020 was primarily a result of loss carrybacks allowed as a result of the recently enacted CARES Act.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at June 30, 2020 were $19.87 billion, compared with $18.24 billion at December 31, 2019. Total loans, including loans held for sale, were $16.24 billion at June 30, 2020, compared with $14.48 billion at December 31, 2019. Total loans held for investment were $14.50 billion at June 30, 2020, compared with $12.82 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $1.68 billion, or 13.1%, compared with December 31, 2019. Loan production in the banking division during the second quarter of 2020 was down 49% from the first quarter of 2020 and 45% from the second quarter of 2019. Loan growth in the first half of 2020 was principally driven by PPP loan originations, which totaled $1.06 billion in outstanding balances at June 30, 2020.

At June 30, 2020, total deposits amounted to $15.59 billion, or 90.9% of total funding, compared with $14.03 billion and 90.1%, respectively, at December 31, 2019. At June 30, 2020, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $5.60 billion, or 35.9% of total deposits, compared with $4.20 billion, or 29.9% of total deposits, at December 31, 2019. Noninterest-bearing deposit growth was meaningfully impacted by PPP loan fundings during the quarter. Non-rate sensitive deposits (including noninterest-bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $9.02 billion at June 30, 2020, compared with $7.21 billion at December 31, 2019. These funds represented 57.9% of the Company's total deposits at June 30, 2020, compared with 51.4% at the end of 2019.

Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2020 totaled $2.46 billion, a decrease of $9.5 million, or 0.4%, from December 31, 2019. The decrease in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of the CECL adoption impact of $56.7 million and dividends declared, partially offset by earnings of $51.6 million during 2020. Tangible book value per share was $20.90 at June 30, 2020, compared with $20.81 at December 31, 2019. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 7.70% at June 30, 2020, compared with 8.40% at the end of the 2019.

Credit Quality

Credit quality remains strong in the Company. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded provision for credit losses of $88.2 million, compared with $41.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. This increase in provision was primarily attributable to declines in forecast economic conditions, particularly levels of unemployment and GDP, compared with forecast conditions during the first quarter of 2020. The Company has been prudently working with borrowers to support their credit needs during the challenging economic conditions and monitoring the level of modifications on a daily basis. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased by two basis points to 0.59% during the quarter. The net charge-off ratio was 27 basis points for the second quarter of 2020, compared with 14 basis points in the first quarter of 2020 and seven basis points in the second quarter of 2019.

Conference Call

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 170 locations in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Alabama at the end of the most recent quarter.

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals. Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following: general competitive, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations; movements in interest rates and our expectations regarding net interest margin; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general economy, our customers and the allowance for loan losses; the benefits that may be realized by our customers from government assistance programs and regulatory actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as amended, and its subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.





AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES





FINANCIAL TABLES





















Financial Highlights



Table 1



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019 EARNINGS

























Net income $ 32,236



$ 19,322



$ 61,248



$ 21,384



$ 38,904



$ 51,558



$ 78,809

Adjusted net income $ 42,423



$ 39,205



$ 66,608



$ 68,539



$ 45,210



$ 81,628



$ 87,797





























COMMON SHARE DATA

























Earnings per share available to common

shareholders

























Basic $ 0.47



$ 0.28



$ 0.88



$ 0.31



$ 0.82



$ 0.74



$ 1.66

Diluted $ 0.47



$ 0.28



$ 0.88



$ 0.31



$ 0.82



$ 0.74



$ 1.66

Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.61



$ 0.56



$ 0.96



$ 0.98



$ 0.96



$ 1.18



$ 1.85

Cash dividends per share $ 0.15



$ 0.15



$ 0.15



$ 0.15



$ 0.10



$ 0.30



$ 0.20

Book value per share (period end) $ 35.42



$ 35.10



$ 35.53



$ 34.78



$ 32.52



$ 35.42



$ 32.52

Tangible book value per share (period

end) $ 20.90



$ 20.44



$ 20.81



$ 20.29



$ 20.81



$ 20.90



$ 20.81

Weighted average number of shares

























Basic 69,191,778



69,247,661



69,429,193



69,372,125



47,310,561



69,235,117



47,353,678

Diluted 69,292,972



69,502,022



69,683,999



69,600,499



47,337,809



69,413,027



47,394,911

Period end number of shares 69,461,968



69,441,274



69,503,833



69,593,833



47,261,584



69,461,968



47,261,584

Market data

























High intraday price $ 29.82



$ 43.79



$ 44.90



$ 40.65



$ 39.60



$ 43.79



$ 42.01

Low intraday price $ 17.12



$ 17.89



$ 38.34



$ 33.71



$ 33.57



$ 17.12



$ 31.27

Period end closing price $ 23.59



$ 23.76



$ 42.54



$ 40.24



$ 39.19



$ 23.59



$ 39.19

Average daily volume 470,151



461,692



353,783



461,289



352,684



465,955



369,959





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS

























Return on average assets 0.67 %

0.43 %

1.35 %

0.49 %

1.34 %

0.56 %

1.38 % Adjusted return on average assets 0.89 %

0.87 %

1.47 %

1.57 %

1.56 %

0.88 %

1.54 % Return on average common equity 5.23 %

3.16 %

9.97 %

3.49 %

10.27 %

4.17 %

10.60 % Adjusted return on average tangible

common equity 11.66 %

10.98 %

18.45 %

18.95 %

18.79 %

11.18 %

18.81 % Earning asset yield (TE) 4.32 %

4.56 %

4.82 %

4.86 %

4.95 %

4.44 %

4.95 % Total cost of funds 0.52 %

0.91 %

1.00 %

1.07 %

1.10 %

0.99 %

1.08 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.83 %

3.70 %

3.86 %

3.84 %

3.91 %

3.77 %

3.93 % Noninterest income excluding securities

transactions, as a percent of total revenue (TE) 39.35 %

22.83 %

22.02 %

28.89 %

21.27 %

32.14 %

20.45 % Efficiency ratio 54.70 %

68.23 %

58.24 %

85.35 %

59.36 %

60.32 %

58.67 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 51.08 %

59.87 %

55.61 %

57.25 %

53.77 %

54.90 %

54.43 %



























CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)

























Shareholders' equity to assets 12.38 %

13.37 %

13.54 %

13.63 %

12.93 %

12.38 %

12.93 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.70 %

8.25 %

8.40 %

8.43 %

8.68 %

7.70 %

8.68 %



























EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION

























Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.70 %

8.25 %

8.40 %

8.43 %

8.68 %

7.70 %

8.68 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 4.68 %

5.12 %

5.14 %

5.20 %

4.25 %

4.68 %

4.25 % Equity to assets (GAAP) 12.38 %

13.37 %

13.54 %

13.63 %

12.93 %

12.38 %

12.93 %



























OTHER DATA (period end)

























Full time equivalent employees

























Banking Division 1,832



1,865



1,913



2,001



1,336



1,832



1,336

Retail Mortgage Division 692



689



690



785



348



692



348

Warehouse Lending Division 9



9



9



9



10



9



10

SBA Division 42



44



42



45



21



42



21

Premium Finance Division 70



72



68



66



62



70



62

Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount 2,645



2,679



2,722



2,906



1,777



2,645



1,777





























Assets per Banking Division FTE $ 10,848



$ 9,772



$ 9,536



$ 8,878



$ 8,889



$ 10,848



$ 8,889

Branch locations 170



170



170



172



114



170



114

Deposits per branch location $ 91,705



$ 81,439



$ 82,512



$ 79,416



$ 84,056



$ 91,705



$ 84,056







AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Income Statement Table 2

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019 Interest income

























Interest and fees on loans $ 175,345



$ 171,242



$ 182,391



$ 175,046



$ 117,010



$ 346,587



$ 229,411

Interest on taxable securities 9,347



10,082



10,358



11,354



9,383



19,429



18,426

Interest on nontaxable securities 157



157



167



168



102



314



258

Interest on deposits in other banks 123



1,211



1,091



1,622



2,276



1,334



5,426

Interest on federal funds sold 46



76



69



171



257



122



436

Total interest income 185,018



182,768



194,076



188,361



129,028



367,786



253,957





























Interest expense

























Interest on deposits 14,273



24,102



27,970



29,425



23,454



38,375



45,138

Interest on other borrowings 6,931



10,721



10,755



10,167



3,923



17,652



7,773

Total interest expense 21,204



34,823



38,725



39,592



27,377



56,027



52,911





























Net interest income 163,814



147,945



155,351



148,769



101,651



311,759



201,046





























Provision for loan losses 68,449



37,047



5,693



5,989



4,668



105,496



8,076

Provision for unfunded commitments 19,712



4,000



—



—



—



23,712



—

Provision for credit losses 88,161



41,047



5,693



5,989



4,668



129,208



8,076

Net interest income after provision for

credit losses 75,653



106,898



149,658



142,780



96,983



182,551



192,970





























Noninterest income

























Service charges on deposits accounts 9,922



11,844



13,567



13,411



12,168



21,766



23,814

Mortgage banking activity 104,925



35,333



33,168



53,041



18,523



140,258



33,200

Other service charges, commissions and fees 1,130



1,128



1,085



1,236



803



2,258



1,592

Gain (loss) on securities 14



(9)



(1)



4



69



5



135

Other noninterest income 4,969



6,083



7,294



9,301



3,673



11,052



7,266

Total noninterest income 120,960



54,379



55,113



76,993



35,236



175,339



66,007





























Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 95,168



75,946



69,642



77,633



38,331



171,114



76,663

Occupancy and equipment expenses 13,807



12,028



11,919



12,639



7,834



25,835



16,038

Data processing and telecommunications

expenses 10,514



11,954



11,362



10,372



8,388



22,468



16,779

Credit resolution related expenses(1) 950



2,198



1,098



1,094



979



3,148



1,890

Advertising and marketing expenses 1,455



2,358



2,250



1,949



1,987



3,813



3,728

Amortization of intangible assets 5,601



5,631



5,741



5,719



3,121



11,232



6,253

Merger and conversion charges 895



540



2,415



65,158



3,475



1,435



5,532

Other noninterest expenses 27,378



27,398



18,137



18,133



17,136



54,776



29,793

Total noninterest expense 155,768



138,053



122,564



192,697



81,251



293,821



156,676





























Income before income tax expense 40,845



23,224



82,207



27,076



50,968



64,069



102,301

Income tax expense 8,609



3,902



20,959



5,692



12,064



12,511



23,492

Net income $ 32,236



$ 19,322



$ 61,248



$ 21,384



$ 38,904



$ 51,558



$ 78,809





























Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.47



$ 0.28



$ 0.88



$ 0.31



$ 0.82



$ 0.74



$ 1.66





























(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.









AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet Table 3

Three Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2020

2020

2019

2019

2019 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 292,899



$ 255,312



$ 246,234



$ 193,976



$ 151,186

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

in banks 428,560



396,844



375,615



285,713



186,969

Time deposits in other banks 249



249



249



499



748

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 1,238,896



1,353,040



1,403,403



1,491,207



1,273,244

Other investments 76,453



81,754



66,919



66,921



32,481

Loans held for sale, at fair value 1,736,397



1,398,229



1,656,711



1,187,551



261,073





















Loans, net of unearned income 14,503,157



13,094,106



12,818,476



12,826,284



9,049,870

Allowance for loan losses (208,793)



(149,524)



(38,189)



(35,530)



(31,793)

Loans, net 14,294,364



12,944,582



12,780,287



12,790,754



9,018,077





















Other real estate owned 23,563



21,027



19,500



20,710



14,675





















Premises and equipment, net 230,118



231,347



233,102



239,428



141,378

Goodwill 928,005



931,947



931,637



911,488



501,140

Other intangible assets, net 80,354



85,955



91,586



97,328



52,437

Cash value of bank owned life insurance 175,011



176,239



175,270



174,442



105,064

Deferred income taxes, net 56,306



24,196



2,180



22,111



30,812

Other assets 311,454



323,827



259,886



282,149



120,052

Total assets $ 19,872,629



$ 18,224,548



$ 18,242,579



$ 17,764,277



$ 11,889,336





















Liabilities

















Deposits

















Noninterest-bearing $ 5,595,868



$ 4,226,253



$ 4,199,448



$ 4,077,856



$ 2,771,443

Interest-bearing 9,993,950



9,618,365



9,827,625



9,581,738



6,810,927

Total deposits 15,589,818



13,844,618



14,027,073



13,659,594



9,582,370

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under

agreements to repurchase 12,879



15,160



20,635



17,744



3,307

Other borrowings 1,418,336



1,543,371



1,398,709



1,351,172



564,636

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 123,375



122,890



127,560



127,075



89,871

FDIC loss-share payable, net 18,903



18,111



19,642



19,490



20,596

Other liabilities 249,188



243,248



179,378



168,479



91,435

Total liabilities 17,412,499



15,787,398



15,772,997



15,343,554



10,352,215





















Shareholders' Equity

















Preferred stock —



—



—



—



—

Common stock 71,674



71,652



71,500



71,447



49,099

Capital stock 1,909,839



1,908,721



1,907,108



1,904,789



1,053,500

Retained earnings 481,948



460,153



507,950



457,127



446,182

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 39,613



39,551



17,995



15,482



16,462

Treasury stock (42,944)



(42,927)



(34,971)



(28,122)



(28,122)

Total shareholders' equity 2,460,130



2,437,150



2,469,582



2,420,723



1,537,121

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 19,872,629



$ 18,224,548



$ 18,242,579



$ 17,764,277



$ 11,889,336





















Other Data

















Earning assets $ 17,983,712



$ 16,324,222



$ 16,321,373



$ 15,858,175



$ 10,804,385

Intangible assets 1,008,359



1,017,902



1,023,223



1,008,816



553,577

Interest-bearing liabilities 11,548,540



11,299,786



11,374,529



11,077,729



7,468,741

Average assets 19,222,181



18,056,445



17,998,494



17,340,387



11,625,344

Average common shareholders' equity 2,478,373



2,456,617



2,437,272



2,432,182



1,519,598



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Asset Quality Information Table 4

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019 Allowance for Credit Losses

























Balance at beginning of period $ 167,315



$ 39,266



$ 36,607



$ 31,793



$ 28,659



$ 39,266



$ 28,819





























CECL adoption impact on allowance for loan

losses —



78,661



—



—



—



78,661



—

CECL adoption impact on allowance for

unfunded commitments —



12,714



—



—



—



12,714



—

Total CECL adoption impact —



91,375



—



—



—



91,375



—





























Acquired allowance for unfunded commitments —



—



—



1,077



—



—



—





























Provision for loan losses 68,449



37,047



5,693



5,989



4,668



105,496



8,076

Provision for unfunded commitments 19,712



4,000



—



—



—



23,712



—

Provision for credit losses 88,161



41,047



5,693



5,989



4,668



129,208



8,076





























Charge-offs 11,282



6,718



5,664



5,249



3,496



18,000



8,875

Recoveries 2,101



2,345



2,630



2,997



1,962



4,446



3,773

Net charge-offs 9,181



4,373



3,034



2,252



1,534



13,554



5,102





























Ending balance $ 246,295



$ 167,315



$ 39,266



$ 36,607



$ 31,793



$ 246,295



$ 31,793





























Allowance for loan losses $ 208,793



$ 149,524



$ 38,189



$ 35,530



$ 31,793



$ 208,793



$ 31,793

Allowance for unfunded commitments 37,502



17,791



1,077



1,077



—



37,502



—

Total allowance for credit losses $ 246,295



$ 167,315



$ 39,266



$ 36,607



$ 31,793



$ 246,295



$ 31,793





























Net Charge-off Information

























Charge-offs

























Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 486



$ 2,486



$ 1,813



$ 490



$ 473



$ 2,972



$ 1,157

Consumer installment 962



1,142



1,586



1,245



1,171



2,104



3,068

Indirect automobile 1,016



1,231



939



965



—



2,247



—

Mortgage warehouse —



—



—



—



—



—



—

Municipal —



—



—



—



—



—



—

Premium Finance 1,904



831



899



1,267



865



2,735



2,185

Real estate - construction and development 74



—



146



—



243



74



268

Real estate - commercial and farmland 6,315



928



181



1,318



589



7,243



1,843

Real estate - residential 525



100



100



37



155



625



354

Total charge-offs 11,282



6,718



5,664



5,322



3,496



18,000



8,875





























Recoveries

























Commercial, financial and agricultural 303



362



934



300



382



665



604

Consumer installment 777



643



640



476



289



1,420



504

Indirect automobile 18



22



60



385



—



40



—

Mortgage warehouse —



—



—



—



—



—



—

Municipal —



—



—



—



—



—



—

Premium Finance 676



684



358



736



650



1,360



1,660

Real estate - construction and development 168



342



430



930



268



510



385

Real estate - commercial and farmland 21



85



140



74



78



106



118

Real estate - residential 138



207



68



169



295



345



502

Total recoveries 2,101



2,345



2,630



3,070



1,962



4,446



3,773





























Net charge-offs $ 9,181



$ 4,373



$ 3,034



$ 2,252



$ 1,534



$ 13,554



$ 5,102





























Non-Performing Assets

























Nonaccrual loans $ 77,745



$ 77,866



$ 75,124



$ 100,501



$ 41,479



$ 77,745



$ 41,479

Other real estate owned 23,563



21,027



19,500



20,710



14,675



23,563



14,675

Repossessed assets 1,348



783



939



1,258



—



1,348



—

Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more 15,127



11,969



5,754



6,325



4,613



15,127



4,613

Total non-performing assets $ 117,783



$ 111,645



$ 101,317



$ 128,794



$ 60,767



$ 117,783



$ 60,767





























Asset Quality Ratios

























Non-performing assets as a percent of total

assets 0.59 %

0.61 %

0.56 %

0.73 %

0.51 %

0.59 %

0.51 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans

(annualized) 0.27 %

0.14 %

0.09 %

0.07 %

0.07 %

0.20 %

0.12 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information Table 5

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2020

2020

2019

2019

2019 Loans by Type

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 1,839,921



$ 827,392



$ 802,171



$ 931,755



$ 703,290

Consumer installment 575,782



520,592



498,577



500,067



474,195

Indirect automobile 739,543



937,736



1,061,824



1,111,815



—

Mortgage warehouse 748,853



547,328



526,369



562,598



462,481

Municipal 731,508



749,633



564,304



578,267



583,558

Premium Finance 690,584



661,845



654,669



656,570



613,964

Real estate - construction and development 1,641,744



1,628,367



1,549,062



1,468,696



1,103,550

Real estate - commercial and farmland 4,804,420



4,516,451



4,353,039



4,198,759



3,182,213

Real estate - residential 2,730,802



2,704,762



2,808,461



2,817,757



1,926,619

Total loans $ 14,503,157



$ 13,094,106



$ 12,818,476



$ 12,826,284



$ 9,049,870





















Troubled Debt Restructurings

















Accruing troubled debt restructurings

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 591



$ 575



$ 516



$ 521



$ 140

Consumer installment 42



4



8



9



10

Indirect automobile —



—



—



—



—

Mortgage warehouse —



—



—



—



—

Municipal —



—



—



—



—

Premium Finance —



159



156



159



191

Real estate - construction and development 919



925



936



948



1,124

Real estate - commercial and farmland 5,252



5,587



6,732



8,616



8,793

Real estate - residential 30,253



22,775



21,261



21,472



21,124

Total accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 37,057



$ 30,025



$ 29,609



$ 31,725



$ 31,382

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 1,034



$ 334



$ 335



$ 144



$ 162

Consumer installment 67



105



107



120



123

Indirect automobile —



—



—



—



—

Mortgage warehouse —



—



—



—



—

Municipal —



—



—



—



—

Premium Finance —



—



—



—



—

Real estate - construction and development 307



289



253



258



265

Real estate - commercial and farmland 1,878



2,415



2,071



1,958



2,109

Real estate - residential 2,231



3,078



2,857



2,103



1,760

Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings $ 5,517



$ 6,221



$ 5,623



$ 4,583



$ 4,419

Total troubled debt restructurings $ 42,574



$ 36,246



$ 35,232



$ 36,308



$ 35,801





















Loans by Risk Grade

















Grade 1 - Prime credit $ 1,789,709



$ 774,956



$ 587,877



$ 613,281



$ 622,034

Grade 2 - Strong credit 801,273



785,770



840,372



856,618



811,690

Grade 3 - Good credit 5,784,754



5,772,834



6,034,398



6,086,576



3,829,422

Grade 4 - Satisfactory credit 5,643,133



4,353,733



4,884,541



4,746,020



3,401,265

Grade 5 - Fair credit 212,667



1,131,128



233,020



252,424



211,229

Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned 108,704



106,885



86,412



114,235



64,075

Grade 7 - Substandard 162,917



168,561



151,846



157,114



110,152

Grade 8 - Doubtful —



239



8



14



—

Grade 9 - Loss —



—



2



2



3

Total loans $ 14,503,157



$ 13,094,106



$ 12,818,476



$ 12,826,284



$ 9,049,870



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Average Balances Table 6

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019 Earning Assets

























Federal funds sold $ 24,265



$ 27,380



$ 23,104



$ 28,459



$ 41,683



$ 25,822



$ 36,515

Interest-bearing deposits in banks 398,284



419,260



304,427



324,127



341,937



408,772



404,311

Time deposits in other banks 249



249



401



548



3,792



249



6,989

Investment securities - taxable 1,281,980



1,359,651



1,426,062



1,514,534



1,233,297



1,320,815



1,210,225

Investment securities - nontaxable 21,576



22,839



23,580



23,759



15,288



22,208



19,688

Other investments 79,143



73,972



64,852



53,712



15,830



76,557



15,185

Loans held for sale 1,614,080



1,587,131



1,537,648



856,572



154,707



1,600,606



128,261

Loans 13,915,406



12,712,997



12,697,912



12,677,063



8,740,561



13,308,960



8,612,978

Total Earning Assets $ 17,334,983



$ 16,203,479



$ 16,077,986



$ 15,478,774



$ 10,547,095



$ 16,763,989



$ 10,434,152





























Deposits

























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 5,061,578



$ 4,080,920



$ 4,124,872



$ 4,040,592



$ 2,723,843



$ 4,571,249



$ 2,634,937

NOW accounts 2,441,305



2,287,947



2,204,666



2,049,175



1,506,721



2,364,626



1,530,224

MMDA 4,221,906



4,004,644



3,953,717



3,815,185



2,655,108



4,113,275



2,666,001

Savings accounts 692,382



643,422



649,118



661,555



405,506



667,902



402,315

Retail CDs 2,471,134



2,624,209



2,721,829



2,804,243



1,962,422



2,547,671



1,927,474

Brokered CDs 2,043



61,190



249,644



150,176



486,292



31,617



498,230

Total Deposits 14,890,348



13,702,332



13,903,846



13,520,926



9,739,892



14,296,340



9,659,181

Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold

under agreements to repurchase 12,452



15,637



17,088



19,914



3,213



14,045



9,511

FHLB advances 1,212,537



1,267,303



1,080,516



810,384



22,390



1,239,920



14,368

Other borrowings 269,300



269,454



234,001



220,918



145,453



269,377



145,463

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 123,120



127,731



127,292



133,519



89,686



125,426



89,516

Total Non-Deposit Funding 1,617,409



1,680,125



1,458,897



1,184,735



260,742



1,648,768



258,858

Total Funding $ 16,507,757



$ 15,382,457



$ 15,362,743



$ 14,705,661



$ 10,000,634



$ 15,945,108



$ 9,918,039



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE) Table 7

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019 Interest Income

























Federal funds sold $ 45



$ 76



$ 69



$ 171



$ 257



$ 121



$ 436

Interest-bearing deposits in banks 122



1,210



1,089



1,620



2,260



1,332



5,359

Time deposits in other banks 1



1



2



2



16



2



67

Investment securities - taxable 9,346



10,082



10,358



11,354



9,383



19,428



18,426

Investment securities - nontaxable (TE) 198



199



212



213



129



397



327

Loans held for sale 14,053



13,637



14,330



7,889



1,632



27,690



2,784

Loans (TE) 162,617



158,636



169,119



168,239



116,413



321,253



228,678

Total Earning Assets $ 186,382



$ 183,841



$ 195,179



$ 189,488



$ 130,090



$ 370,223



$ 256,077





























Accretion income (included above) $ 9,576



$ 6,562



$ 9,727



$ 4,222



$ 3,103



$ 16,138



$ 5,986





























Interest Expense

























Interest-Bearing Deposits

























NOW accounts $ 1,265



$ 2,774



$ 2,728



$ 2,843



$ 2,260



$ 4,039



$ 4,369

MMDA 3,764



9,748



11,311



12,593



9,488



13,512



18,535

Savings accounts 94



210



233



274



85



304



162

Retail CDs 9,136



11,064



12,220



12,905



8,585



20,200



15,915

Brokered CDs 14



306



1,478



810



3,036



320



6,157

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 14,273



24,102



27,970



29,425



23,454



38,375



45,138

Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under

agreements to repurchase 25



40



41



32



2



65



13

FHLB advances 1,686



5,109



5,241



4,618



141



6,795



185

Other borrowings 3,487



3,511



3,358



3,332



2,210



6,998



4,437

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 1,733



2,061



2,115



2,185



1,570



3,794



3,138

Total Non-Deposit Funding 6,931



10,721



10,755



10,167



3,923



17,652



7,773

Total Interest-Bearing Funding $ 21,204



$ 34,823



$ 38,725



$ 39,592



$ 27,377



$ 56,027



$ 52,911





























Net Interest Income (TE) $ 165,178



$ 149,018



$ 156,454



$ 149,896



$ 102,713



$ 314,196



$ 203,166



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Yields(1) Table 8

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019 Earning Assets

























Federal funds sold 0.75 %

1.12 %

1.18 %

2.38 %

2.47 %

0.94 %

2.41 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 0.12 %

1.16 %

1.42 %

1.98 %

2.65 %

0.66 %

2.67 % Time deposits in other banks 1.62 %

1.62 %

1.98 %

1.45 %

1.69 %

1.62 %

1.93 % Investment securities - taxable 2.93 %

2.98 %

2.88 %

2.97 %

3.05 %

2.96 %

3.07 % Investment securities - nontaxable (TE) 3.69 %

3.50 %

3.57 %

3.56 %

3.38 %

3.59 %

3.35 % Loans held for sale 3.50 %

3.46 %

3.70 %

3.65 %

4.23 %

3.48 %

4.38 % Loans (TE) 4.70 %

5.02 %

5.28 %

5.27 %

5.34 %

4.85 %

5.35 % Total Earning Assets 4.32 %

4.56 %

4.82 %

4.86 %

4.95 %

4.44 %

4.95 %



























Interest-Bearing Deposits

























NOW accounts 0.21 %

0.49 %

0.49 %

0.55 %

0.60 %

0.34 %

0.58 % MMDA 0.36 %

0.98 %

1.14 %

1.31 %

1.43 %

0.66 %

1.40 % Savings accounts 0.05 %

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.16 %

0.08 %

0.09 %

0.08 % Retail CDs 1.49 %

1.70 %

1.78 %

1.83 %

1.75 %

1.59 %

1.67 % Brokered CDs 2.76 %

2.01 %

2.35 %

2.14 %

2.50 %

2.04 %

2.49 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 0.58 %

1.01 %

1.13 %

1.23 %

1.34 %

0.79 %

1.30 % Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to

repurchase 0.81 %

1.03 %

0.95 %

0.64 %

0.25 %

0.93 %

0.28 % FHLB advances 0.56 %

1.62 %

1.92 %

2.26 %

2.53 %

1.10 %

2.60 % Other borrowings 5.21 %

5.24 %

5.69 %

5.98 %

6.09 %

5.22 %

6.15 % Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 5.66 %

6.49 %

6.59 %

6.49 %

7.02 %

6.08 %

7.07 % Total Non-Deposit Funding 1.72 %

2.57 %

2.92 %

3.40 %

6.03 %

2.15 %

6.06 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 0.75 %

1.24 %

1.37 %

1.47 %

1.51 %

0.99 %

1.47 %



























Net Interest Spread 3.57 %

3.32 %

3.45 %

3.39 %

3.44 %

3.45 %

3.48 %



























Net Interest Margin(2) 3.83 %

3.70 %

3.86 %

3.84 %

3.91 %

3.77 %

3.93 %



























Total Cost of Funds(3) 0.52 %

0.91 %

1.00 %

1.07 %

1.10 %

0.71 %

1.08 % (1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.







(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.







(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.









AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Non-GAAP Reconciliations









Adjusted Net Income Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019 Net income available to common

shareholders $ 32,236



$ 19,322



$ 61,248



$ 21,384



$ 38,904



$ 51,558



$ 78,809





























Adjustment items:

























Merger and conversion charges 895



540



2,415



65,158



3,475



1,435



5,532

Restructuring charges 1,463



—



—



—



—



1,463



245

Servicing right impairment (recovery) 7,989



22,165



366



(1,319)



1,460



30,154



1,460

Gain on BOLI proceeds (845)



—



752



(4,335)



—



(845)



—

Expenses related to SEC/DOJ

Investigation 1,294



1,443



463



—



—



2,737



—

Natural disaster and pandemic charges

(Note 1) 2,043



548



—



—



50



2,591



(39)

Loss on sale of premises 281



470



1,413



889



2,800



751



3,719

Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 2) (2,933)



(5,283)



(898)



(13,238)



(1,479)



(8,216)



(1,929)

After tax adjustment items 10,187



19,883



4,511



47,155



6,306



30,070



8,988





























Tax expense attributable to acquisition

related compensation and acquired BOLI —



—



849



—



—



—



—





























Adjusted net income $ 42,423



$ 39,205



$ 66,608



$ 68,539



$ 45,210



$ 81,628



$ 87,797





























Weighted average number of shares -

diluted 69,292,972



69,502,022



69,683,999



69,600,499



47,337,809



69,413,027



47,394,911

Net income per diluted share $ 0.47



$ 0.28



$ 0.88



$ 0.31



$ 0.82



$ 0.74



$ 1.66

Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.61



$ 0.56



$ 0.96



$ 0.98



$ 0.96



$ 1.18



$ 1.85





























Average assets $ 19,222,181



$ 18,056,445



$ 17,998,494



$ 17,340,387



$ 11,625,344



$ 18,649,746



$ 11,525,068

Return on average assets 0.67 %

0.43 %

1.35 %

0.49 %

1.34 %

0.56 %

1.38 % Adjusted return on average assets 0.89 %

0.87 %

1.47 %

1.57 %

1.56 %

0.88 %

1.54 %



























Average common equity $ 2,478,373



$ 2,456,617



$ 2,437,272



$ 2,432,182



$ 1,519,598



$ 2,486,140



$ 1,499,144

Average tangible common equity $ 1,462,871



$ 1,436,108



$ 1,432,081



$ 1,434,829



$ 964,841



$ 1,468,135



$ 941,489

Return on average common equity 5.23 %

3.16 %

9.97 %

3.49 %

10.27 %

4.17 %

10.60 % Adjusted return on average tangible

common equity 11.66 %

10.98 %

18.45 %

18.95 %

18.79 %

11.18 %

18.81 %



























Note 1: Pandemic charges include "thank you" pay for certain employees, additional sanitizing expenses at our locations, protective equipment for our employees and branch locations, and additional equipment required to support our remote workforce. Note 2: A portion of the merger and conversion charges for all periods are nondeductible for tax purposes.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)









Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE) Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019 Adjusted Noninterest Expense

























Total noninterest expense $ 155,768



$ 138,053



$ 122,564



$ 192,697



$ 81,251



$ 293,821



$ 156,676

Adjustment items:

























Merger and conversion charges (895)



(540)



(2,415)



(65,158)



(3,475)



(1,435)



(5,532)

Restructuring charges (1,463)



—



—



—



—



(1,463)



(245)

Expenses related to SEC/DOJ Investigation (1,294)



(1,443)



(463)



—



—



(2,737)



—

Natural disaster and pandemic charges (2,043)



(548)



—



—



(50)



(2,591)



39

Loss on sale of premises (281)



(470)



(1,413)



(889)



(2,800)



(751)



(3,719)

Adjusted noninterest expense $ 149,792



$ 135,052



$ 118,273



$ 126,650



$ 74,926



$ 284,844



$ 147,219





























Total Revenue

























Net interest income $ 163,814



$ 147,945



$ 155,351



$ 148,769



$ 101,651



$ 311,759



$ 201,046

Noninterest income 120,960



54,379



55,113



76,993



35,236



175,339



66,007

Total revenue $ 284,774



$ 202,324



$ 210,464



$ 225,762



$ 136,887



$ 487,098



$ 267,053





























Adjusted Total Revenue

























Net interest income (TE) $ 165,178



$ 149,018



$ 156,454



$ 149,896



$ 102,713



$ 314,196



$ 203,166

Noninterest income 120,960



54,379



55,113



76,993



35,236



175,339



66,007

Total revenue (TE) 286,138



203,397



211,567



226,889



137,949



489,535



269,173

Adjustment items:

























(Gain) loss on securities (14)



9



(1)



(4)



(69)



(5)



(135)

Loss (gain) on BOLI proceeds (845)



—



752



(4,335)



—



(845)



—

Servicing right impairment (recovery) 7,989



22,165



366



(1,319)



1,460



30,154



1,460

Adjusted total revenue (TE) $ 293,268



$ 225,571



$ 212,684



$ 221,231



$ 139,340



$ 518,839



$ 270,498





























Efficiency ratio 54.70 %

68.23 %

58.24 %

85.35 %

59.36 %

60.32 %

58.67 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 51.08 %

59.87 %

55.61 %

57.25 %

53.77 %

54.90 %

54.43 %



























Tangible Book Value Per Share Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019 Total shareholders' equity $ 2,460,130



$ 2,437,150



$ 2,469,582



$ 2,420,723



$ 1,537,121



$ 2,460,130



$ 1,537,121

Less:

























Goodwill 928,005



931,947



931,637



911,488



501,140



928,005



501,140

Other intangibles, net 80,354



85,955



91,586



97,328



52,437



80,354



52,437

Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,451,771



$ 1,419,248



$ 1,446,359



$ 1,411,907



$ 983,544



$ 1,451,771



$ 983,544





























Period end number of shares 69,461,968



69,441,274



69,503,833



69,593,833



47,261,584



69,461,968



47,261,584

Book value per share (period end) $ 35.42



$ 35.10



$ 35.53



$ 34.78



$ 32.52



$ 35.42



$ 32.52

Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 20.90



$ 20.44



$ 20.81



$ 20.29



$ 20.81



$ 20.90



$ 20.81



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Segment Reporting Table 10

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019 Banking Division

























Net interest income $ 120,330



$ 118,375



$ 124,957



$ 124,262



$ 84,755



$ 238,705



$ 169,794

Provision for credit losses 86,805



35,997



4,741



3,549



2,306



122,802



4,364

Noninterest income 14,468



17,773



18,632



21,173



14,830



32,241



29,200

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 40,423



41,621



38,180



39,794



24,228



82,044



52,160

Occupancy and equipment expenses 11,679



10,347



10,216



10,750



7,034



22,026



14,315

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 8,919



10,797



10,156



9,551



7,635



19,716



15,227

Other noninterest expenses 27,997



30,645



23,176



87,059



22,728



58,642



39,684

Total noninterest expense 89,018



93,410



81,728



147,154



61,625



182,428



121,386

Income before income tax expense (41,025)



6,741



57,120



(5,268)



35,654



(34,284)



73,244

Income tax expense (benefit) (8,582)



275



15,412



(1,269)



8,691



(8,307)



17,466

Net income (loss) $ (32,443)



$ 6,466



$ 41,708



$ (3,999)



$ 26,963



$ (25,977)



$ 55,778





























Retail Mortgage Division

























Net interest income $ 24,302



$ 17,756



$ 18,223



$ 13,009



$ 7,567



$ 42,058



$ 13,320

Provision for credit losses 423



1,997



1,237



1,490



609



2,420



745

Noninterest income 104,195



34,369



33,335



52,493



18,070



138,564



32,360

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 50,003



31,097



28,233



34,144



11,886



81,100



20,093

Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,953



1,504



1,544



1,686



670



3,457



1,436

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 1,406



986



1,034



660



394



2,392



724

Other noninterest expenses 6,949



5,875



4,553



3,484



2,385



12,824



4,499

Total noninterest expense 60,311



39,462



35,364



39,974



15,335



99,773



26,752

Income before income tax expense 67,763



10,666



14,957



24,038



9,693



78,429



18,183

Income tax expense 14,231



2,408



3,371



5,048



2,170



16,639



3,783

Net income $ 53,532



$ 8,258



$ 11,586



$ 18,990



$ 7,523



$ 61,790



$ 14,400





























Warehouse Lending Division

























Net interest income $ 5,026



$ 3,302



$ 3,771



$ 3,169



$ 2,987



$ 8,328



$ 5,677

Provision for credit losses 403



(9)



67



—



—



394



—

Noninterest income 727



960



610



560



450



1,687



829

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 209



210



325



286



162



419



323

Occupancy and equipment expenses 1



1



1



2



1



2



2

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 55



41



47



41



38



96



68

Other noninterest expenses 88



34



53



27



75



122



143

Total noninterest expense 353



286



426



356



276



639



536

Income before income tax expense 4,997



3,985



3,888



3,373



3,161



8,982



5,970

Income tax expense 1,049



837



816



708



664



1,886



1,254

Net income $ 3,948



$ 3,148



$ 3,072



$ 2,665



$ 2,497



$ 7,096



$ 4,716



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Segment Reporting (continued) Table 10

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Jun

Jun (dollars in thousands) 2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020

2019 SBA Division

























Net interest income $ 7,034



$ 2,181



$ 2,190



$ 2,573



$ 1,182



$ 9,215



$ 2,268

Provision for credit losses 2,322



(903)



150



(15)



178



1,419



409

Noninterest income 1,570



1,277



2,536



2,766



1,883



2,847



3,613

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 2,612



1,476



1,336



1,985



735



4,088



1,462

Occupancy and equipment expenses 97



97



79



66



65



194



124

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 15



13



5



22



3



28



5

Other noninterest expenses 359



515



402



503



359



874



746

Total noninterest expense 3,083



2,101



1,822



2,576



1,162



5,184



2,337

Income before income tax expense 3,199



2,260



2,754



2,778



1,725



5,459



3,135

Income tax expense 671



475



578



584



362



1,146



658

Net income $ 2,528



$ 1,785



$ 2,176



$ 2,194



$ 1,363



$ 4,313



$ 2,477





























Premium Finance Division

























Net interest income $ 7,122



$ 6,331



$ 6,210



$ 5,756



$ 5,160



$ 13,453



$ 9,987

Provision for credit losses (1,792)



3,965



(502)



965



1,575



2,173



2,558

Noninterest income —



—



—



1



3



—



5

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 1,921



1,542



1,568



1,424



1,320



3,463



2,625

Occupancy and equipment expenses 77



79



79



135



64



156



161

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 119



117



120



98



318



236



755

Other noninterest expenses 886



1,056



1,457



980



1,151



1,942



2,124

Total noninterest expense 3,003



2,794



3,224



2,637



2,853



5,797



5,665

(Loss) income before income tax expense 5,911



(428)



3,488



2,155



735



5,483



1,769

Income tax expense (benefit) 1,240



(93)



782



621



177



1,147



331

Net (loss) income $ 4,671



$ (335)



$ 2,706



$ 1,534



$ 558



$ 4,336



$ 1,438





























Total Consolidated

























Net interest income $ 163,814



$ 147,945



$ 155,351



$ 148,769



$ 101,651



$ 311,759



$ 201,046

Provision for credit losses 88,161



41,047



5,693



5,989



4,668



129,208



8,076

Noninterest income 120,960



54,379



55,113



76,993



35,236



175,339



66,007

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 95,168



75,946



69,642



77,633



38,331



171,114



76,663

Occupancy and equipment expenses 13,807



12,028



11,919



12,639



7,834



25,835



16,038

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 10,514



11,954



11,362



10,372



8,388



22,468



16,779

Other noninterest expenses 36,279



38,125



29,641



92,053



26,698



74,404



47,196

Total noninterest expense 155,768



138,053



122,564



192,697



81,251



293,821



156,676

Income before income tax expense 40,845



23,224



82,207



27,076



50,968



64,069



102,301

Income tax expense 8,609



3,902



20,959



5,692



12,064



12,511



23,492

Net income $ 32,236



$ 19,322



$ 61,248



$ 21,384



$ 38,904



$ 51,558



$ 78,809



SOURCE Ameris Bancorp

