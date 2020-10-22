Ameris Bancorp Announces Financial Results For Third Quarter 2020

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $116.1 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $21.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increase in net income is primarily attributable to increases in mortgage banking activity of $85.6 million and net interest income of $13.8 million and a decrease of merger and conversion charges of $65.2 million, partially offset by an increase of $11.7 million in provision for credit losses compared with the third quarter of 2019. The Company reported adjusted net income of $116.9 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $68.5 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019. Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, servicing right valuation adjustments, restructuring charges related to branch consolidations and efficiency initiatives, certain legal expenses, (gain) loss on sale of bank premises and expenses related to natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the year-to-date period ending September 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $167.7 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, compared with $100.2 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019. The Company reported adjusted net income of $198.5 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $156.3 million, or $2.85 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019. Adjusted net income for the year-to-date period excludes the same items listed above for the Company's quarter-to-date period.

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "I couldn't be more proud of our Company and the financial results we are reporting this quarter. Every division of our Company increased their financial performance in the third quarter, which resulted in record earnings and top of class results. Throughout this pandemic, Ameris teammates have remained focused on our customers and our communities. We continue to adapt to this new environment by offering innovative products and services which strengthens our relationships and our financial results. Our outlook remains optimistic for the remainder of 2020 and beyond."

Significant items from the Company's results for the third quarter of 2020 include the following:

Net income of $116.1 million , or $1.67 per diluted share, compared with $32.2 million , or $0.47 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020

, or per diluted share, compared with , or per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020 Tangible book value growth of $1.56 per share, or 7.5%, to $22.46 compared with $20.90 at June 30, 2020

per share, or 7.5%, to compared with at Growth in adjusted total revenue of $30.0 million , or 10.2%, compared with the second quarter of 2020

, or 10.2%, compared with the second quarter of 2020 Increase in income from mortgage banking activity of $33.7 million compared with the second quarter of 2020

compared with the second quarter of 2020 Adjusted efficiency ratio of 47.34%, compared with 51.08% in the second quarter of 2020

Net interest margin of 3.64%, compared with 3.83% in the second quarter of 2020

Adjusted return on average assets of 2.35%, compared with 0.89% in the second quarter of 2020

Improvement in deposit mix such that noninterest bearing deposits represent 36.79% of total deposits, up from 29.94% at December 31, 2019 and 29.85% a year ago

and 29.85% a year ago Annualized net charge-offs of 0.10% of average total loans

Completed issuance of $110 million of subordinated debt at 3.875% fixed for first five years

Following is a summary of the adjustments between reported net income and adjusted net income:

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income available to common shareholders $ 116,145



$ 21,384



$ 167,703



$ 100,193

















Adjustment items:













Merger and conversion charges (44)



65,158



1,391



70,690

Restructuring charges 50



—



1,513



245

Servicing right impairment (recovery) 412



(1,319)



30,566



141

Gain on BOLI proceeds (103)



(4,335)



(948)



(4,335)

Expenses related to SEC and DOJ investigation 268



—



3,005



—

Natural disaster and pandemic charges (Note 1) 470



—



3,061



(39)

(Gain) loss on sale of premises (97)



889



654



4,608

Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 2) (222)



(13,238)



(8,438)



(15,167)

After-tax adjustment items 734



47,155



30,804



56,143

Adjusted net income $ 116,879



$ 68,539



$ 198,507



$ 156,336

















Reported net income per diluted share $ 1.67



$ 0.31



$ 2.42



$ 1.83

Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.69



$ 0.98



$ 2.86



$ 2.85

















Reported return on average assets 2.33 %

0.49 %

1.18 %

0.99 % Adjusted return on average assets 2.35 %

1.57 %

1.39 %

1.55 %















Reported return on average common equity 18.27 %

3.49 %

8.96 %

7.39 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 30.53 %

18.95 %

17.84 %

18.87 %















Note 1: Pandemic charges include "thank you" pay for certain employees, additional sanitizing expenses at our locations, protective equipment for our employees and branch locations, and additional equipment required to support our remote workforce. Note 2: A portion of the merger and conversion charges for 3Q19 and both year-to-date periods are nondeductible for tax purposes.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $163.9 million, compared with $165.2 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $149.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. The Company's net interest margin was 3.64% for the third quarter of 2020, down from 3.83% reported for the second quarter of 2020 and from 3.84% reported for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest margin in the current quarter is primarily attributable to a decrease in the yields on both loans and loans held for sale as market interest rates declined, partially offset by a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Accretion income for the third quarter of 2020 decreased to $6.5 million, compared with $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, and increased from $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in accretion income in the third quarter is primarily attributable to increased payoffs of acquired loans during the second quarter of 2020.

Yields on loans decreased to 4.42% during the third quarter of 2020, compared with 4.70% for the second quarter of 2020 and 5.27% reported for the third quarter of 2019. Loan production in the banking division during the third quarter of 2020 totaled $869.0 million, with weighted average yields of 4.00%, compared with $472.1 million and 4.16%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2020 and $1.2 billion and 5.08%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019. Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $7.7 billion during the third quarter of 2020, with weighted average yields of 3.33%, compared with $7.2 billion and 3.17%, respectively, during the second quarter of 2020 and $4.2 billion and 4.51%, respectively, during the third quarter of 2019. Loan production yields in the lines of business were materially impacted during the second quarter of 2020 by originations of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans in our SBA division. Excluding PPP loans, loan production in the lines of business amounted to $6.1 billion during the second quarter of 2020, with weighted average yields of 3.53%.

Interest expense during the third quarter of 2020 decreased to $17.4 million, compared with $21.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $39.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. The Company's total cost of funds moved 11 basis points lower to 0.41% in the third quarter of 2020 as compared with the second quarter of 2020. Deposit costs decreased nine basis points during the third quarter of 2020 to 0.30%, compared with 0.39% in the second quarter of 2020. Costs of interest-bearing deposits decreased during the quarter from 0.58% in the second quarter of 2020 to 0.47% in the third quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $38.1 million, or 31.5%, in the third quarter of 2020 to $159.0 million, compared with $121.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of increased mortgage banking activity.

Mortgage banking activity increased $33.7 million, or 32.1%, to $138.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared with $104.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. This increase was a result of both increased production and expansion in our gain on sale spread. Gain on sale spreads increased to 3.92% in the third quarter of 2020 from 3.53% for the second quarter of 2020. Total production in the retail mortgage division increased to $2.92 billion in the third quarter of 2020, compared with $2.67 billion for the second quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking activity was negatively impacted during the third quarter of 2020 by an $1.1 million servicing right impairment, compared with an impairment of $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $2.71 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020, compared with $2.67 billion at June 30, 2020.

Service charge revenue increased $1.0 million, or 10.0%, to $10.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared with $9.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, resulting from an increase in volume. Other noninterest income increased $3.4 million, or 67.6%, in the third quarter of 2020 to $8.3 million, compared with $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of an increase in the gain on sales of SBA loans of $2.8 million, as the SBA division shifted its focus from PPP loan production to its existing pipeline.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased $2.1 million, or 1.3%, to $153.7 million during the third quarter of 2020, compared with $155.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company recorded $647,000 of charges to earnings, related to restructuring charges associated with branch consolidations and efficiency initiatives, charges related to the previously announced SEC/DOJ investigation, merger and conversion charges, natural disaster and pandemic charges and (gain) loss on sale of premises, compared with $6.0 million in charges in the second quarter of 2020 that were related the same items. Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses increased approximately $3.3 million, or 2.2%, to $153.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, from $149.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. The majority of this increase is attributable to variable expenses related to increased mortgage production. The Company continues to focus on its operating efficiency ratio, such that the adjusted efficiency ratio improved from 51.08% in the second quarter of 2020 to 47.34% in the third quarter of 2020.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 22.7%, compared with 21.1% in the second quarter of 2020. The increased rate for the third quarter of 2020 was primarily a result of increased state tax expense as a result of increased pre-tax income.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at September 30, 2020 were $19.87 billion, compared with $18.24 billion at December 31, 2019. Total loans, including loans held for sale, were $16.36 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with $14.48 billion at December 31, 2019. Total loans held for investment were $14.94 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with $12.82 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $2.13 billion, or 16.6%, compared with December 31, 2019. Loan production in the banking division during the third quarter of 2020 was up 84% from the second quarter of 2020 and down 26% from the third quarter of 2019. Loan growth in the first nine months of 2020 was driven by PPP loan originations, which totaled $1.10 billion in outstanding balances at September 30, 2020, and increases in warehouse lending and portfolio mortgage loans.

At September 30, 2020, total deposits amounted to $16.06 billion, or 94.1% of total funding, compared with $14.03 billion and 90.1%, respectively, at December 31, 2019. At September 30, 2020, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $5.91 billion, or 36.8% of total deposits, compared with $4.20 billion, or 29.9% of total deposits, at December 31, 2019. Noninterest-bearing deposit growth was meaningfully impacted by PPP loan originations. Non-rate sensitive deposits (including noninterest-bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $9.56 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with $7.21 billion at December 31, 2019. These funds represented 59.5% of the Company's total deposits at September 30, 2020, compared with 51.4% at the end of 2019.

Shareholders' equity at September 30, 2020 totaled $2.56 billion, an increase of $95.1 million, or 3.9%, from December 31, 2019. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $167.7 million during 2020, partially offset by the CECL adoption impact of $56.7 million and dividends declared. Tangible book value per share was $22.46 at September 30, 2020, compared with $20.81 at December 31, 2019. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.27% at September 30, 2020, compared with 8.40% at the end of the 2019.

Credit Quality

Credit quality remains strong in the Company. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company recorded provision for credit losses of $17.7 million, compared with $88.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. This decrease in provision was primarily attributable to improvements in forecast economic conditions, particularly levels of unemployment and GDP, compared with forecast conditions during the second quarter of 2020. The improved economic forecast was partially offset by increased qualitative factors in our residential real estate, commercial real estate and hotel portfolios based principally on risk rating migrations, level of deferrals in the portfolio and expected collateral values. The Company has been prudently working with borrowers to support their credit needs during the challenging economic conditions and monitoring the level of modifications on an ongoing basis, such that loans remaining on deferral at the end of the third quarter of 2020 was approximately 4.3% of total loans, down from approximately 19.0% of total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased by 23 basis points to 0.82% during the quarter. The increase in nonperforming assets is primarily attributable to increased nonaccrual loans in the residential real estate and commercial real estate loan categories. The net charge-off ratio was 10 basis points for the third quarter of 2020, compared with 27 basis points in the second quarter of 2020 and seven basis points in the third quarter of 2019.

Share Repurchase Program

The Company's board of directors has also approved the extension of the share repurchase program authorized in September 2019, under which the Company was authorized to repurchase up to $100 million of its outstanding common stock. As extended, the program now allows for repurchases of shares to occur through October 31, 2021. Currently, $85,723,412 in aggregate value remains for repurchase under the program.

Conference Call

The Company will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time Friday, October 23, 2020, to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-504-1190 (or 1-855-669-9657 for participants in Canada and 1-412-902-6630 for other international participants). The conference ID name is Ameris Bancorp ABCB. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until November 6, 2020. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (or 1-855-669-9658 for participants in Canada and 1-412-317-0088 for other international participants). The conference replay access code is 10148491. The conference call replay and the financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com .

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 170 locations in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Alabama at the end of the most recent quarter.

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals. Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following: general competitive, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations; movements in interest rates and our expectations regarding net interest margin; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general economy, our customers and the allowance for loan losses; the benefits that may be realized by our customers from government assistance programs and regulatory actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as amended, and its subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Financial Highlights Table 1

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019 EARNINGS

























Net income $ 116,145



$ 32,236



$ 19,322



$ 61,248



$ 21,384



$ 167,703



$ 100,193

Adjusted net income $ 116,879



$ 42,423



$ 39,205



$ 66,608



$ 68,539



$ 198,507



$ 156,336





























COMMON SHARE DATA

























Earnings per share available to common shareholders

























Basic $ 1.68



$ 0.47



$ 0.28



$ 0.88



$ 0.31



$ 2.42



$ 1.83

Diluted $ 1.67



$ 0.47



$ 0.28



$ 0.88



$ 0.31



$ 2.42



$ 1.83

Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.69



$ 0.61



$ 0.56



$ 0.96



$ 0.98



$ 2.86



$ 2.85

Cash dividends per share $ 0.15



$ 0.15



$ 0.15



$ 0.15



$ 0.15



$ 0.45



$ 0.35

Book value per share (period end) $ 36.91



$ 35.42



$ 35.10



$ 35.53



$ 34.78



$ 36.91



$ 34.78

Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 22.46



$ 20.90



$ 20.44



$ 20.81



$ 20.29



$ 22.46



$ 20.29

Weighted average number of shares

























Basic 69,230,667



69,191,778



69,247,661



69,429,193



69,372,125



69,243,280



54,762,216

Diluted 69,346,141



69,292,972



69,502,022



69,683,999



69,600,499



69,403,104



54,883,122

Period end number of shares 69,490,546



69,462,782



69,441,274



69,503,833



69,593,833



69,490,546



69,593,833

Market data

























High intraday price $ 27.81



$ 29.82



$ 43.79



$ 44.90



$ 40.65



$ 43.79



$ 42.01

Low intraday price $ 19.91



$ 17.12



$ 17.89



$ 38.34



$ 33.71



$ 17.12



$ 31.27

Period end closing price $ 22.78



$ 23.59



$ 23.76



$ 42.54



$ 40.24



$ 22.78



$ 40.24

Average daily volume 359,059



470,151



461,692



353,783



461,289



429,758



401,050





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS

























Return on average assets 2.33 %

0.67 %

0.43 %

1.35 %

0.49 %

1.18 %

0.99 % Adjusted return on average assets 2.35 %

0.89 %

0.87 %

1.47 %

1.57 %

1.39 %

1.55 % Return on average common equity 18.27 %

5.23 %

3.16 %

9.97 %

3.49 %

8.96 %

7.39 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 30.53 %

11.66 %

10.98 %

18.45 %

18.95 %

17.84 %

18.87 % Earning asset yield (TE) 4.02 %

4.32 %

4.56 %

4.82 %

4.86 %

4.29 %

4.91 % Total cost of funds 0.41 %

0.52 %

0.91 %

1.00 %

1.07 %

0.60 %

1.07 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.64 %

3.83 %

3.70 %

3.86 %

3.84 %

3.72 %

3.89 % Noninterest income excluding securities transactions, as a percent of total revenue (TE) 46.72 %

39.35 %

22.83 %

22.02 %

28.89 %

37.74 %

24.27 % Efficiency ratio 47.80 %

54.70 %

68.23 %

58.24 %

85.35 %

55.34 %

70.89 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 47.34 %

51.08 %

59.87 %

55.61 %

57.25 %

52.00 %

55.70 %



























CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)

























Shareholders' equity to assets 12.90 %

12.38 %

13.37 %

13.54 %

13.63 %

12.90 %

13.63 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.27 %

7.70 %

8.25 %

8.40 %

8.43 %

8.27 %

8.43 %



























EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION

























Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.27 %

7.70 %

8.25 %

8.40 %

8.43 %

8.27 %

8.43 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 4.63 %

4.68 %

5.12 %

5.14 %

5.20 %

4.63 %

5.20 % Equity to assets (GAAP) 12.90 %

12.38 %

13.37 %

13.54 %

13.63 %

12.90 %

13.63 %



























OTHER DATA (period end)

























Full time equivalent employees

























Banking Division 1,807



1,832



1,865



1,913



2,001



1,807



2,001

Retail Mortgage Division 734



692



689



690



785



734



785

Warehouse Lending Division 11



9



9



9



9



11



9

SBA Division 33



42



44



42



45



33



45

Premium Finance Division 71



70



72



68



66



71



66

Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount 2,656



2,645



2,679



2,722



2,906



2,656



2,906





























Assets per Banking Division FTE $ 10,998



$ 10,848



$ 9,772



$ 9,536



$ 8,878



$ 10,998



$ 8,878

Branch locations 170



170



170



170



172



170



172

Deposits per branch location $ 94,493



$ 91,705



$ 81,439



$ 82,512



$ 79,416



$ 94,493



$ 79,416



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Income Statement Table 2

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019 Interest income

























Interest and fees on loans $ 172,351



$ 175,345



$ 171,242



$ 182,391



$ 175,046



$ 518,938



$ 404,457

Interest on taxable securities 7,259



9,347



10,082



10,358



11,354



26,688



29,780

Interest on nontaxable securities 159



157



157



167



168



473



426

Interest on deposits in other banks 153



123



1,211



1,091



1,622



1,487



7,048

Interest on federal funds sold 12



46



76



69



171



134



607

Total interest income 179,934



185,018



182,768



194,076



188,361



547,720



442,318





























Interest expense

























Interest on deposits 11,822



14,273



24,102



27,970



29,425



50,197



74,563

Interest on other borrowings 5,574



6,931



10,721



10,755



10,167



23,226



17,940

Total interest expense 17,396



21,204



34,823



38,725



39,592



73,423



92,503





























Net interest income 162,538



163,814



147,945



155,351



148,769



474,297



349,815





























Provision for loan losses 26,692



68,449



37,047



5,693



5,989



132,188



14,065

Provision for unfunded commitments (10,131)



19,712



4,000



—



—



13,581



—

Provision for other credit losses 1,121



—



—



—



—



1,121



—

Provision for credit losses 17,682



88,161



41,047



5,693



5,989



146,890



14,065

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 144,856



75,653



106,898



149,658



142,780



327,407



335,750





























Noninterest income

























Service charges on deposits accounts 10,914



9,922



11,844



13,567



13,411



32,680



37,225

Mortgage banking activity 138,627



104,925



35,333



33,168



53,041



278,885



86,241

Other service charges, commissions and fees 1,151



1,130



1,128



1,085



1,236



3,409



2,828

Gain (loss) on securities —



14



(9)



(1)



4



5



139

Other noninterest income 8,326



4,969



6,083



7,294



9,301



19,378



16,567

Total noninterest income 159,018



120,960



54,379



55,113



76,993



334,357



143,000





























Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 96,698



95,168



75,946



69,642



77,633



267,812



154,296

Occupancy and equipment expenses 13,805



13,807



12,028



11,919



12,639



39,640



28,677

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 12,226



10,514



11,954



11,362



10,372



34,694



27,151

Credit resolution related expenses(1) 802



950



2,198



1,098



1,094



3,950



2,984

Advertising and marketing expenses 966



1,455



2,358



2,250



1,949



4,779



5,677

Amortization of intangible assets 4,190



5,601



5,631



5,741



5,719



15,422



11,972

Merger and conversion charges (44)



895



540



2,415



65,158



1,391



70,690

Other noninterest expenses 25,049



27,378



27,398



18,137



18,133



79,825



47,926

Total noninterest expense 153,692



155,768



138,053



122,564



192,697



447,513



349,373





























Income before income tax expense 150,182



40,845



23,224



82,207



27,076



214,251



129,377

Income tax expense 34,037



8,609



3,902



20,959



5,692



46,548



29,184

Net income $ 116,145



$ 32,236



$ 19,322



$ 61,248



$ 21,384



$ 167,703



$ 100,193





























Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.67



$ 0.47



$ 0.28



$ 0.88



$ 0.31



$ 2.42



$ 1.83





























(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.









AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet Table 3

Three Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 257,026



$ 292,899



$ 255,312



$ 246,234



$ 193,976

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks 494,765



428,560



396,844



375,615



285,713

Time deposits in other banks 249



249



249



249



499

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 1,117,436



1,238,896



1,353,040



1,403,403



1,491,207

Other investments 47,329



76,453



81,754



66,919



66,921

Loans held for sale, at fair value 1,414,889



1,736,397



1,398,229



1,656,711



1,187,551





















Loans, net of unearned income 14,943,593



14,503,157



13,094,106



12,818,476



12,826,284

Allowance for loan losses (231,924)



(208,793)



(149,524)



(38,189)



(35,530)

Loans, net 14,711,669



14,294,364



12,944,582



12,780,287



12,790,754





















Other real estate owned 17,969



23,563



21,027



19,500



20,710





















Premises and equipment, net 231,278



230,118



231,347



233,102



239,428

Goodwill 928,005



928,005



931,947



931,637



911,488

Other intangible assets, net 76,164



80,354



85,955



91,586



97,328

Cash value of bank owned life insurance 175,605



175,011



176,239



175,270



174,442

Deferred income taxes, net 53,039



56,306



24,196



2,180



22,111

Other assets 348,428



311,454



323,827



259,886



282,149

Total assets $ 19,873,851



$ 19,872,629



$ 18,224,548



$ 18,242,579



$ 17,764,277





















Liabilities

















Deposits

















Noninterest-bearing $ 5,909,316



$ 5,595,868



$ 4,226,253



$ 4,199,448



$ 4,077,856

Interest-bearing 10,154,490



9,993,950



9,618,365



9,827,625



9,581,738

Total deposits 16,063,806



15,589,818



13,844,618



14,027,073



13,659,594

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 9,103



12,879



15,160



20,635



17,744

Other borrowings 875,255



1,418,336



1,543,371



1,398,709



1,351,172

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 123,860



123,375



122,890



127,560



127,075

FDIC loss-share payable, net 19,476



18,903



18,111



19,642



19,490

Other liabilities 217,668



249,188



243,248



179,378



168,479

Total liabilities 17,309,168



17,412,499



15,787,398



15,772,997



15,343,554





















Shareholders' Equity

















Preferred stock —



—



—



—



—

Common stock 71,703



71,674



71,652



71,500



71,447

Capital stock 1,911,031



1,909,839



1,908,721



1,907,108



1,904,789

Retained earnings 587,657



481,948



460,153



507,950



457,127

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 37,252



39,613



39,551



17,995



15,482

Treasury stock (42,960)



(42,944)



(42,927)



(34,971)



(28,122)

Total shareholders' equity 2,564,683



2,460,130



2,437,150



2,469,582



2,420,723

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 19,873,851



$ 19,872,629



$ 18,224,548



$ 18,242,579



$ 17,764,277





















Other Data

















Earning assets $ 18,018,261



$ 17,983,712



$ 16,324,222



$ 16,321,373



$ 15,858,175

Intangible assets 1,004,169



1,008,359



1,017,902



1,023,223



1,008,816

Interest-bearing liabilities 11,162,708



11,548,540



11,299,786



11,374,529



11,077,729

Average assets 19,810,084



19,222,181



18,056,445



17,998,494



17,340,387

Average common shareholders' equity 2,529,471



2,478,373



2,456,617



2,437,272



2,432,182



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Asset Quality Information Table 4

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019 Allowance for Credit Losses

























Balance at beginning of period $ 246,295



$ 167,315



$ 39,266



$ 36,607



$ 31,793



$ 39,266



$ 28,819





























CECL adoption impact on allowance for loan losses —



—



78,661



—



—



78,661



—

CECL adoption impact on allowance for unfunded commitments —



—



12,714



—



—



12,714



—

Total CECL adoption impact —



—



91,375



—



—



91,375



—





























Acquired allowance for unfunded commitments —



—



—



—



1,077



—



1,077





























Provision for loan losses 26,692



68,449



37,047



5,693



5,989



132,188



14,065

Provision for unfunded commitments (10,131)



19,712



4,000



—



—



13,581



—

Provision for other credit losses 1,121



—



—



—



—



1,121



—

Provision for credit losses 17,682



88,161



41,047



5,693



5,989



146,890



14,065





























Charge-offs 7,370



11,282



6,718



5,664



5,249



25,370



14,197

Recoveries 3,810



2,101



2,345



2,630



2,997



8,256



6,843

Net charge-offs 3,560



9,181



4,373



3,034



2,252



17,114



7,354





























Ending balance $ 260,417



$ 246,295



$ 167,315



$ 39,266



$ 36,607



$ 260,417



$ 36,607





























Allowance for loan losses $ 231,924



$ 208,793



$ 149,524



$ 38,189



$ 35,530



$ 231,924



$ 35,530

Allowance for unfunded commitments 27,372



37,502



17,791



1,077



1,077



27,372



1,077

Allowance for other credit losses 1,121



—



—



—



—



1,121



—

Total allowance for credit losses $ 260,417



$ 246,295



$ 167,315



$ 39,266



$ 36,607



$ 260,417



$ 36,607





























Net Charge-off Information

























Charge-offs

























Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 1,715



$ 486



$ 2,486



$ 1,813



$ 490



$ 4,687



$ 1,647

Consumer installment 677



962



1,142



1,586



1,245



2,781



4,313

Indirect automobile 697



1,016



1,231



939



965



2,944



965

Premium Finance 1,158



1,904



831



899



1,267



3,893



3,452

Real estate - construction and development 9



74



—



146



—



83



268

Real estate - commercial and farmland 2,977



6,315



928



181



1,318



10,220



3,161

Real estate - residential 137



525



100



100



37



762



391

Total charge-offs 7,370



11,282



6,718



5,664



5,322



25,370



14,197





























Recoveries

























Commercial, financial and agricultural 470



303



362



934



300



1,135



904

Consumer installment 516



436



321



461

1 590



1,273



1,094

Indirect automobile 317



359



344



241



271



1,020



271

Premium Finance 1,224



676



684



358



736



2,584



2,396

Real estate - construction and development 182



168



342



430



930



692



1,315

Real estate - commercial and farmland 904



21



85



140



74



1,010



192

Real estate - residential 197



138



207



68



169



542



671

Total recoveries 3,810



2,101



2,345



2,632



3,070



8,256



6,843





























Net charge-offs $ 3,560



$ 9,181



$ 4,373



$ 3,032



$ 2,252



$ 17,114



$ 7,354





























Non-Performing Assets

























Nonaccrual loans $ 138,163



$ 77,745



$ 77,866



$ 75,124



$ 100,501



$ 138,163



$ 100,501

Other real estate owned 17,969



23,563



21,027



19,500



20,710



17,969



20,710

Repossessed assets 258



1,348



783



939



1,258



258



1,258

Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more 7,003



15,127



11,969



5,754



6,325



7,003



6,325

Total non-performing assets $ 163,393



$ 117,783



$ 111,645



$ 101,317



$ 128,794



$ 163,393



$ 128,794





























Asset Quality Ratios

























Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.82 %

0.59 %

0.61 %

0.56 %

0.73 %

0.82 %

0.73 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.10 %

0.27 %

0.14 %

0.09 %

0.07 %

0.17 %

0.10 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information Table 5

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019 Loans by Type

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 1,879,788



$ 1,839,921



$ 827,392



$ 802,171



$ 931,755

Consumer installment 450,810



575,782



520,592



498,577



500,067

Indirect automobile 682,396



739,543



937,736



1,061,824



1,111,815

Mortgage warehouse 995,942



748,853



547,328



526,369



562,598

Municipal 725,669



731,508



749,633



564,304



578,267

Premium Finance 710,890



690,584



661,845



654,669



656,570

Real estate - construction and development 1,628,255



1,641,744



1,628,367



1,549,062



1,468,696

Real estate - commercial and farmland 5,116,252



4,804,420



4,516,451



4,353,039



4,198,759

Real estate - residential 2,753,591



2,730,802



2,704,762



2,808,461



2,817,757

Total loans $ 14,943,593



$ 14,503,157



$ 13,094,106



$ 12,818,476



$ 12,826,284





















Troubled Debt Restructurings

















Accruing troubled debt restructurings

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 459



$ 591



$ 575



$ 516



$ 521

Consumer installment 36



42



4



8



9

Indirect automobile 2,689



—



—



—



—

Mortgage warehouse —



—



—



—



—

Municipal —



—



—



—



—

Premium Finance —



—



159



156



159

Real estate - construction and development 510



919



925



936



948

Real estate - commercial and farmland 56,417



5,252



5,587



6,732



8,616

Real estate - residential 28,777



30,253



22,775



21,261



21,472

Total accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 88,888



$ 37,057



$ 30,025



$ 29,609



$ 31,725

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 1,002



$ 1,034



$ 334



$ 335



$ 144

Consumer installment 64



67



105



107



120

Indirect automobile 482



—



—



—



—

Mortgage warehouse —



—



—



—



—

Municipal —



—



—



—



—

Premium Finance —



—



—



—



—

Real estate - construction and development 709



307



289



253



258

Real estate - commercial and farmland 19,942



1,878



2,415



2,071



1,958

Real estate - residential 4,477



2,231



3,078



2,857



2,103

Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings $ 26,676



$ 5,517



$ 6,221



$ 5,623



$ 4,583

Total troubled debt restructurings $ 115,564



$ 42,574



$ 36,246



$ 35,232



$ 36,308





















Loans by Risk Grade

















Grade 1 - Prime credit $ 1,845,900



$ 1,789,709



$ 774,956



$ 587,877



$ 613,281

Grade 2 - Strong credit 838,267



801,273



785,770



840,372



856,618

Grade 3 - Good credit 6,189,269



5,784,754



5,772,834



6,034,398



6,086,576

Grade 4 - Satisfactory credit 4,989,617



5,643,133



4,353,733



4,884,541



4,746,020

Grade 5 - Fair credit 643,502



212,667



1,131,128



233,020



252,424

Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned 151,501



108,704



106,885



86,412



114,235

Grade 7 - Substandard 285,537



162,917



168,561



151,846



157,114

Grade 8 - Doubtful —



—



239



8



14

Grade 9 - Loss —



—



—



2



2

Total loans $ 14,943,593



$ 14,503,157



$ 13,094,106



$ 12,818,476



$ 12,826,284



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Average Balances Table 6

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019 Earning Assets

























Federal funds sold $ 20,004



$ 24,265



$ 27,380



$ 23,104



$ 28,459



$ 23,868



$ 33,800

Interest-bearing deposits in banks 467,188



398,284



419,260



304,427



324,127



428,386



377,290

Time deposits in other banks 249



249



249



401



548



249



4,818

Investment securities - taxable 1,160,585



1,281,980



1,359,651



1,426,062



1,514,534



1,267,015



1,312,776

Investment securities - nontaxable 21,619



21,576



22,839



23,580



23,759



22,010



21,060

Other investments 64,656



79,143



73,972



64,852



53,712



72,561



28,168

Loans held for sale 1,507,481



1,614,080



1,587,131



1,537,648



856,572



1,569,337



373,699

Loans 14,688,317



13,915,406



12,712,997



12,697,912



12,677,063



13,772,102



9,982,560

Total Earning Assets $ 17,930,099



$ 17,334,983



$ 16,203,479



$ 16,077,986



$ 15,478,774



$ 17,155,528



$ 12,134,171





























Deposits

























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 5,782,163



$ 5,061,578



$ 4,080,920



$ 4,124,872



$ 4,040,592



$ 4,977,833



$ 3,108,638

NOW accounts 2,718,315



2,441,305



2,287,947



2,204,666



2,049,175



2,483,383



1,705,108

MMDA 4,273,899



4,221,906



4,004,644



3,953,717



3,815,185



4,167,207



3,053,272

Savings accounts 749,314



692,382



643,422



649,118



661,555



695,238



489,678

Retail CDs 2,274,150



2,471,134



2,624,209



2,721,829



2,804,243



2,455,833



2,222,942

Brokered CDs 1,933



2,043



61,190



249,644



150,176



21,650



380,937

Total Deposits 15,799,774



14,890,348



13,702,332



13,903,846



13,520,926



14,801,144



10,960,575

Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold

under agreements to repurchase 10,483



12,452



15,637



17,088



19,914



12,849



13,017

FHLB advances 799,034



1,212,537



1,267,303



1,080,516



810,384



1,091,885



282,622

Other borrowings 272,443



269,300



269,454



234,001



220,918



270,407



170,891

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 123,604



123,120



127,731



127,292



133,519



124,814



104,345

Total Non-Deposit Funding 1,205,564



1,617,409



1,680,125



1,458,897



1,184,735



1,499,955



570,875

Total Funding $ 17,005,338



$ 16,507,757



$ 15,382,457



$ 15,362,743



$ 14,705,661



$ 16,301,099



$ 11,531,450



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE) Table 7

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019 Interest Income

























Federal funds sold $ 13



$ 45



$ 76



$ 69



$ 171



$ 134



$ 607

Interest-bearing deposits in banks 152



122



1,210



1,089



1,620



1,484



6,979

Time deposits in other banks 1



1



1



2



2



3



69

Investment securities - taxable 7,260



9,346



10,082



10,358



11,354



26,688



29,780

Investment securities - nontaxable (TE) 202



198



199



212



213



599



539

Loans held for sale 10,365



14,053



13,637



14,330



7,889



38,055



10,673

Loans (TE) 163,352



162,617



158,636



169,119



168,239



484,605



396,918

Total Earning Assets $ 181,345



$ 186,382



$ 183,841



$ 195,179



$ 189,488



$ 551,568



$ 445,565





























Accretion income (included above) $ 6,525



$ 9,576



$ 6,562



$ 9,727



$ 4,222



$ 22,663



$ 10,208





























Interest Expense

























Interest-Bearing Deposits

























NOW accounts $ 1,394



$ 1,265



$ 2,774



$ 2,728



$ 2,843



$ 5,433



$ 7,212

MMDA 2,823



3,764



9,748



11,311



12,593



16,335



31,128

Savings accounts 112



94



210



233



274



416



436

Retail CDs 7,484



9,136



11,064



12,220



12,905



27,684



28,820

Brokered CDs 9



14



306



1,478



810



329



6,967

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 11,822



14,273



24,102



27,970



29,425



50,197



74,563

Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under

agreements to repurchase 9



25



40



41



32



74



45

FHLB advances 661



1,686



5,109



5,241



4,618



7,456



4,803

Other borrowings 3,558



3,487



3,511



3,358



3,332



10,556



7,769

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 1,346



1,733



2,061



2,115



2,185



5,140



5,323

Total Non-Deposit Funding 5,574



6,931



10,721



10,755



10,167



23,226



17,940

Total Interest-Bearing Funding $ 17,396



$ 21,204



$ 34,823



$ 38,725



$ 39,592



$ 73,423



$ 92,503





























Net Interest Income (TE) $ 163,949



$ 165,178



$ 149,018



$ 156,454



$ 149,896



$ 478,145



$ 353,062



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Yields(1) Table 8

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019 Earning Assets

























Federal funds sold 0.26 %

0.75 %

1.12 %

1.18 %

2.38 %

0.75 %

2.40 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 0.13 %

0.12 %

1.16 %

1.42 %

1.98 %

0.46 %

2.47 % Time deposits in other banks 1.60 %

1.62 %

1.62 %

1.98 %

1.45 %

1.61 %

1.91 % Investment securities - taxable 2.49 %

2.93 %

2.98 %

2.88 %

2.97 %

2.81 %

3.03 % Investment securities - nontaxable (TE) 3.72 %

3.69 %

3.50 %

3.57 %

3.56 %

3.64 %

3.42 % Loans held for sale 2.74 %

3.50 %

3.46 %

3.70 %

3.65 %

3.24 %

3.82 % Loans (TE) 4.42 %

4.70 %

5.02 %

5.28 %

5.27 %

4.70 %

5.32 % Total Earning Assets 4.02 %

4.32 %

4.56 %

4.82 %

4.86 %

4.29 %

4.91 %



























Interest-Bearing Deposits

























NOW accounts 0.20 %

0.21 %

0.49 %

0.49 %

0.55 %

0.29 %

0.57 % MMDA 0.26 %

0.36 %

0.98 %

1.14 %

1.31 %

0.52 %

1.36 % Savings accounts 0.06 %

0.05 %

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.16 %

0.08 %

0.12 % Retail CDs 1.31 %

1.49 %

1.70 %

1.78 %

1.83 %

1.51 %

1.73 % Brokered CDs 1.85 %

2.76 %

2.01 %

2.35 %

2.14 %

2.03 %

2.45 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 0.47 %

0.58 %

1.01 %

1.13 %

1.23 %

0.68 %

1.27 % Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to

repurchase 0.34 %

0.81 %

1.03 %

0.95 %

0.64 %

0.77 %

0.46 % FHLB advances 0.33 %

0.56 %

1.62 %

1.92 %

2.26 %

0.91 %

2.27 % Other borrowings 5.20 %

5.21 %

5.24 %

5.69 %

5.98 %

5.21 %

6.08 % Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 4.33 %

5.66 %

6.49 %

6.59 %

6.49 %

5.50 %

6.82 % Total Non-Deposit Funding 1.84 %

1.72 %

2.57 %

2.92 %

3.40 %

2.07 %

4.20 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 0.62 %

0.75 %

1.24 %

1.37 %

1.47 %

0.87 %

1.47 %



























Net Interest Spread 3.40 %

3.57 %

3.32 %

3.45 %

3.39 %

3.42 %

3.44 %



























Net Interest Margin(2) 3.64 %

3.83 %

3.70 %

3.86 %

3.84 %

3.72 %

3.89 %



























Total Cost of Funds(3) 0.41 %

0.52 %

0.91 %

1.00 %

1.07 %

0.60 %

1.07 % (1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.







(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.







(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.









AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Non-GAAP Reconciliations









Adjusted Net Income Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019 Net income available to common shareholders $ 116,145



$ 32,236



$ 19,322



$ 61,248



$ 21,384



$ 167,703



$ 100,193





























Adjustment items:

























Merger and conversion charges (44)



895



540



2,415



65,158



1,391



70,690

Restructuring charges 50



1,463



—



—



—



1,513



245

Servicing right impairment (recovery) 412



7,989



22,165



366



(1,319)



30,566



141

Gain on BOLI proceeds (103)



(845)



—



752



(4,335)



(948)



(4,335)

Expenses related to SEC/DOJ Investigation 268



1,294



1,443



463



—



3,005



—

Natural disaster and pandemic charges (Note 1) 470



2,043



548



—



—



3,061



(39)

Loss on sale of premises (97)



281



470



1,413



889



654



4,608

Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 2) (222)



(2,933)



(5,283)



(898)



(13,238)



(8,438)



(15,167)

After tax adjustment items 734



10,187



19,883



4,511



47,155



30,804



56,143





























Tax expense attributable to acquisition

related compensation and acquired BOLI —



—



—



849



—



—



—





























Adjusted net income $ 116,879



$ 42,423



$ 39,205



$ 66,608



$ 68,539



$ 198,507



$ 156,336





























Weighted average number of shares - diluted 69,346,141



69,292,972



69,502,022



69,683,999



69,600,499



69,403,104



54,883,122

Net income per diluted share $ 1.67



$ 0.47



$ 0.28



$ 0.88



$ 0.31



$ 2.42



$ 1.83

Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.69



$ 0.61



$ 0.56



$ 0.96



$ 0.98



$ 2.86



$ 2.85





























Average assets $ 19,810,084



$ 19,222,181



$ 18,056,445



$ 17,998,494



$ 17,340,387



$ 19,045,028



$ 13,483,044

Return on average assets 2.33 %

0.67 %

0.43 %

1.35 %

0.49 %

1.18 %

0.99 % Adjusted return on average assets 2.35 %

0.89 %

0.87 %

1.47 %

1.57 %

1.39 %

1.55 %



























Average common equity $ 2,529,471



$ 2,478,373



$ 2,456,617



$ 2,437,272



$ 2,432,182



$ 2,500,689



$ 1,813,575

Average tangible common equity $ 1,523,066



$ 1,462,871



$ 1,436,108



$ 1,432,081



$ 1,434,829



$ 1,486,579



$ 1,107,743

Return on average common equity 18.27 %

5.23 %

3.16 %

9.97 %

3.49 %

8.96 %

7.39 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 30.53 %

11.66 %

10.98 %

18.45 %

18.95 %

17.84 %

18.87 %



























Note 1: Pandemic charges include "thank you" pay for certain employees, additional sanitizing expenses at our locations, protective equipment for our employees and branch locations, and additional equipment required to support our remote workforce. Note 2: A portion of the merger and conversion charges for 3Q19 and both year-to-date periods are nondeductible for tax purposes.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)









Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE) Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019 Adjusted Noninterest Expense

























Total noninterest expense $ 153,692



$ 155,768



$ 138,053



$ 122,564



$ 192,697



$ 447,513



$ 349,373

Adjustment items:

























Merger and conversion charges 44



(895)



(540)



(2,415)



(65,158)



(1,391)



(70,690)

Restructuring charges (50)



(1,463)



—



—



—



(1,513)



(245)

Expenses related to SEC/DOJ Investigation (268)



(1,294)



(1,443)



(463)



—



(3,005)



—

Natural disaster and pandemic charges (470)



(2,043)



(548)



—



—



(3,061)



39

(Gain) loss on sale of premises 97



(281)



(470)



(1,413)



(889)



(654)



(4,608)

Adjusted noninterest expense $ 153,045



$ 149,792



$ 135,052



$ 118,273



$ 126,650



$ 437,889



$ 273,869





























Total Revenue

























Net interest income $ 162,538



$ 163,814



$ 147,945



$ 155,351



$ 148,769



$ 474,297



$ 349,815

Noninterest income 159,018



120,960



54,379



55,113



76,993



334,357



143,000

Total revenue $ 321,556



$ 284,774



$ 202,324



$ 210,464



$ 225,762



$ 808,654



$ 492,815





























Adjusted Total Revenue

























Net interest income (TE) $ 163,949



$ 165,178



$ 149,018



$ 156,454



$ 149,896



$ 478,145



$ 353,062

Noninterest income 159,018



120,960



54,379



55,113



76,993



334,357



143,000

Total revenue (TE) 322,967



286,138



203,397



211,567



226,889



812,502



496,062

Adjustment items:

























(Gain) loss on securities —



(14)



9



(1)



(4)



(5)



(139)

Loss (gain) on BOLI proceeds (103)



(845)



—



752



(4,335)



(948)



(4,335)

Servicing right impairment (recovery) 412



7,989



22,165



366



(1,319)



30,566



141

Adjusted total revenue (TE) $ 323,276



$ 293,268



$ 225,571



$ 212,684



$ 221,231



$ 842,115



$ 491,729





























Efficiency ratio 47.80 %

54.70 %

68.23 %

58.24 %

85.35 %

55.34 %

70.89 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 47.34 %

51.08 %

59.87 %

55.61 %

57.25 %

52.00 %

55.70 %



























Tangible Book Value Per Share Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019 Total shareholders' equity $ 2,564,683



$ 2,460,130



$ 2,437,150



$ 2,469,582



$ 2,420,723



$ 2,564,683



$ 2,420,723

Less:

























Goodwill 928,005



928,005



931,947



931,637



911,488



928,005



911,488

Other intangibles, net 76,164



80,354



85,955



91,586



97,328



76,164



97,328

Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,560,514



$ 1,451,771



$ 1,419,248



$ 1,446,359



$ 1,411,907



$ 1,560,514



$ 1,411,907





























Period end number of shares 69,490,546



69,461,968



69,441,274



69,503,833



69,593,833



69,490,546



69,593,833

Book value per share (period end) $ 36.91



$ 35.42



$ 35.10



$ 35.53



$ 34.78



$ 36.91



$ 34.78

Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 22.46



$ 20.90



$ 20.44



$ 20.81



$ 20.29



$ 22.46



$ 20.29



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Segment Reporting Table 10

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019 Banking Division

























Net interest income $ 119,562



$ 120,330



$ 118,375



$ 124,957



$ 124,262



$ 358,267



$ 294,056

Provision for credit losses 487



86,805



35,997



4,741



3,549



123,289



7,913

Noninterest income 15,265



14,468



17,773



18,632



21,173



47,506



50,373

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 39,718



40,423



41,621



38,180



39,794



121,762



91,954

Occupancy and equipment expenses 11,955



11,679



10,347



10,216



10,750



33,981



25,065

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 9,716



8,919



10,797



10,156



9,551



29,432



24,778

Other noninterest expenses 21,517



27,997



30,645



23,176



87,059



80,159



126,743

Total noninterest expense 82,906



89,018



93,410



81,728



147,154



265,334



268,540

Income (loss) before income tax expense 51,434



(41,025)



6,741



57,120



(5,268)



17,150



67,976

Income tax expense (benefit) 13,453



(8,582)



275



15,412



(1,269)



5,146



16,197

Net income (loss) $ 37,981



$ (32,443)



$ 6,466



$ 41,708



$ (3,999)



$ 12,004



$ 51,779





























Retail Mortgage Division

























Net interest income $ 20,393



$ 24,302



$ 17,756



$ 18,223



$ 13,009



$ 62,451



$ 26,329

Provision for credit losses 15,051



423



1,997



1,237



1,490



17,471



2,235

Noninterest income 137,583



104,195



34,369



33,335



52,493



276,147



84,853

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 53,500



50,003



31,097



28,233



34,144



134,600



54,237

Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,676



1,953



1,504



1,544



1,686



5,133



3,122

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 2,349



1,406



986



1,034



660



4,741



1,384

Other noninterest expenses 7,889



6,949



5,875



4,553



3,484



20,713



7,983

Total noninterest expense 65,414



60,311



39,462



35,364



39,974



165,187



66,726

Income before income tax expense 77,511



67,763



10,666



14,957



24,038



155,940



42,221

Income tax expense 16,112



14,231



2,408



3,371



5,048



32,751



8,831

Net income $ 61,399



$ 53,532



$ 8,258



$ 11,586



$ 18,990



$ 123,189



$ 33,390





























Warehouse Lending Division

























Net interest income $ 6,546



$ 5,026



$ 3,302



$ 3,771



$ 3,169



$ 14,874



$ 8,846

Provision for credit losses 495



403



(9)



67



—



889



—

Noninterest income 1,064



727



960



610



560



2,751



1,389

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 266



209



210



325



286



685



609

Occupancy and equipment expenses 1



1



1



1



2



3



4

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 73



55



41



47



41



169



109

Other noninterest expenses 28



88



34



53



27



150



170

Total noninterest expense 368



353



286



426



356



1,007



892

Income before income tax expense 6,747



4,997



3,985



3,888



3,373



15,729



9,343

Income tax expense 1,431



1,049



837



816



708



3,317



1,962

Net income $ 5,316



$ 3,948



$ 3,148



$ 3,072



$ 2,665



$ 12,412



$ 7,381



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Segment Reporting (continued) Table 10

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep (dollars in thousands) 2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019 SBA Division

























Net interest income $ 8,966



$ 7,034



$ 2,181



$ 2,190



$ 2,573



$ 18,181



$ 4,841

Provision for credit losses 4,297



2,322



(903)



150



(15)



5,716



394

Noninterest income 5,106



1,570



1,277



2,536



2,766



7,953



6,379

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 1,572



2,612



1,476



1,336



1,985



5,660



3,447

Occupancy and equipment expenses 97



97



97



79



66



291



190

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 4



15



13



5



22



32



27

Other noninterest expenses 595



359



515



402



503



1,469



1,249

Total noninterest expense 2,268



3,083



2,101



1,822



2,576



7,452



4,913

Income before income tax expense 7,507



3,199



2,260



2,754



2,778



12,966



5,913

Income tax expense 1,577



671



475



578



584



2,723



1,242

Net income $ 5,930



$ 2,528



$ 1,785



$ 2,176



$ 2,194



$ 10,243



$ 4,671





























Premium Finance Division

























Net interest income $ 7,071



$ 7,122



$ 6,331



$ 6,210



$ 5,756



$ 20,524



$ 15,743

Provision for credit losses (2,648)



(1,792)



3,965



(502)



965



(475)



3,523

Noninterest income —



—



—



—



1



—



6

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 1,642



1,921



1,542



1,568



1,424



5,105



4,049

Occupancy and equipment expenses 76



77



79



79



135



232



296

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 84



119



117



120



98



320



853

Other noninterest expenses 934



886



1,056



1,457



980



2,876



3,104

Total noninterest expense 2,736



3,003



2,794



3,224



2,637



8,533



8,302

Income (loss) before income tax expense 6,983



5,911



(428)



3,488



2,155



12,466



3,924

Income tax expense (benefit) 1,464



1,240



(93)



782



621



2,611



952

Net income (loss) $ 5,519



$ 4,671



$ (335)



$ 2,706



$ 1,534



$ 9,855



$ 2,972





























Total Consolidated

























Net interest income $ 162,538



$ 163,814



$ 147,945



$ 155,351



$ 148,769



$ 474,297



$ 349,815

Provision for credit losses 17,682



88,161



41,047



5,693



5,989



146,890



14,065

Noninterest income 159,018



120,960



54,379



55,113



76,993



334,357



143,000

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 96,698



95,168



75,946



69,642



77,633



267,812



154,296

Occupancy and equipment expenses 13,805



13,807



12,028



11,919



12,639



39,640



28,677

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 12,226



10,514



11,954



11,362



10,372



34,694



27,151

Other noninterest expenses 30,963



36,279



38,125



29,641



92,053



105,367



139,249

Total noninterest expense 153,692



155,768



138,053



122,564



192,697



447,513



349,373

Income before income tax expense 150,182



40,845



23,224



82,207



27,076



214,251



129,377

Income tax expense 34,037



8,609



3,902



20,959



5,692



46,548



29,184

Net income $ 116,145



$ 32,236



$ 19,322



$ 61,248



$ 21,384



$ 167,703



$ 100,193



SOURCE Ameris Bancorp

