Ameris Bancorp Announces Financial Results For Third Quarter 2020

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $116.1 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $21.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increase in net income is primarily attributable to increases in mortgage banking activity of $85.6 million and net interest income of $13.8 million and a decrease of merger and conversion charges of $65.2 million, partially offset by an increase of $11.7 million in provision for credit losses compared with the third quarter of 2019. The Company reported adjusted net income of $116.9 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $68.5 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019. Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, servicing right valuation adjustments, restructuring charges related to branch consolidations and efficiency initiatives, certain legal expenses, (gain) loss on sale of bank premises and expenses related to natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the year-to-date period ending September 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $167.7 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, compared with $100.2 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019. The Company reported adjusted net income of $198.5 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $156.3 million, or $2.85 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019. Adjusted net income for the year-to-date period excludes the same items listed above for the Company's quarter-to-date period.
Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "I couldn't be more proud of our Company and the financial results we are reporting this quarter. Every division of our Company increased their financial performance in the third quarter, which resulted in record earnings and top of class results. Throughout this pandemic, Ameris teammates have remained focused on our customers and our communities. We continue to adapt to this new environment by offering innovative products and services which strengthens our relationships and our financial results. Our outlook remains optimistic for the remainder of 2020 and beyond."
Significant items from the Company's results for the third quarter of 2020 include the following:
- Net income of $116.1 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, compared with $32.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020
- Tangible book value growth of $1.56 per share, or 7.5%, to $22.46 compared with $20.90 at June 30, 2020
- Growth in adjusted total revenue of $30.0 million, or 10.2%, compared with the second quarter of 2020
- Increase in income from mortgage banking activity of $33.7 million compared with the second quarter of 2020
- Adjusted efficiency ratio of 47.34%, compared with 51.08% in the second quarter of 2020
- Net interest margin of 3.64%, compared with 3.83% in the second quarter of 2020
- Adjusted return on average assets of 2.35%, compared with 0.89% in the second quarter of 2020
- Improvement in deposit mix such that noninterest bearing deposits represent 36.79% of total deposits, up from 29.94% at December 31, 2019 and 29.85% a year ago
- Annualized net charge-offs of 0.10% of average total loans
- Completed issuance of $110 million of subordinated debt at 3.875% fixed for first five years
Following is a summary of the adjustments between reported net income and adjusted net income:
|
Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
116,145
|
$
|
21,384
|
$
|
167,703
|
$
|
100,193
|
Adjustment items:
|
Merger and conversion charges
|
(44)
|
65,158
|
1,391
|
70,690
|
Restructuring charges
|
50
|
—
|
1,513
|
245
|
Servicing right impairment (recovery)
|
412
|
(1,319)
|
30,566
|
141
|
Gain on BOLI proceeds
|
(103)
|
(4,335)
|
(948)
|
(4,335)
|
Expenses related to SEC and DOJ investigation
|
268
|
—
|
3,005
|
—
|
Natural disaster and pandemic charges (Note 1)
|
470
|
—
|
3,061
|
(39)
|
(Gain) loss on sale of premises
|
(97)
|
889
|
654
|
4,608
|
Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 2)
|
(222)
|
(13,238)
|
(8,438)
|
(15,167)
|
After-tax adjustment items
|
734
|
47,155
|
30,804
|
56,143
|
Adjusted net income
|
$
|
116,879
|
$
|
68,539
|
$
|
198,507
|
$
|
156,336
|
Reported net income per diluted share
|
$
|
1.67
|
$
|
0.31
|
$
|
2.42
|
$
|
1.83
|
Adjusted net income per diluted share
|
$
|
1.69
|
$
|
0.98
|
$
|
2.86
|
$
|
2.85
|
Reported return on average assets
|
2.33
|
%
|
0.49
|
%
|
1.18
|
%
|
0.99
|
%
|
Adjusted return on average assets
|
2.35
|
%
|
1.57
|
%
|
1.39
|
%
|
1.55
|
%
|
Reported return on average common equity
|
18.27
|
%
|
3.49
|
%
|
8.96
|
%
|
7.39
|
%
|
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
|
30.53
|
%
|
18.95
|
%
|
17.84
|
%
|
18.87
|
%
|
Note 1: Pandemic charges include "thank you" pay for certain employees, additional sanitizing expenses at our locations, protective equipment for our employees and branch locations, and additional equipment required to support our remote workforce.
|
Note 2: A portion of the merger and conversion charges for 3Q19 and both year-to-date periods are nondeductible for tax purposes.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $163.9 million, compared with $165.2 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $149.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. The Company's net interest margin was 3.64% for the third quarter of 2020, down from 3.83% reported for the second quarter of 2020 and from 3.84% reported for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest margin in the current quarter is primarily attributable to a decrease in the yields on both loans and loans held for sale as market interest rates declined, partially offset by a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Accretion income for the third quarter of 2020 decreased to $6.5 million, compared with $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, and increased from $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in accretion income in the third quarter is primarily attributable to increased payoffs of acquired loans during the second quarter of 2020.
Yields on loans decreased to 4.42% during the third quarter of 2020, compared with 4.70% for the second quarter of 2020 and 5.27% reported for the third quarter of 2019. Loan production in the banking division during the third quarter of 2020 totaled $869.0 million, with weighted average yields of 4.00%, compared with $472.1 million and 4.16%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2020 and $1.2 billion and 5.08%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019. Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $7.7 billion during the third quarter of 2020, with weighted average yields of 3.33%, compared with $7.2 billion and 3.17%, respectively, during the second quarter of 2020 and $4.2 billion and 4.51%, respectively, during the third quarter of 2019. Loan production yields in the lines of business were materially impacted during the second quarter of 2020 by originations of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans in our SBA division. Excluding PPP loans, loan production in the lines of business amounted to $6.1 billion during the second quarter of 2020, with weighted average yields of 3.53%.
Interest expense during the third quarter of 2020 decreased to $17.4 million, compared with $21.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $39.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. The Company's total cost of funds moved 11 basis points lower to 0.41% in the third quarter of 2020 as compared with the second quarter of 2020. Deposit costs decreased nine basis points during the third quarter of 2020 to 0.30%, compared with 0.39% in the second quarter of 2020. Costs of interest-bearing deposits decreased during the quarter from 0.58% in the second quarter of 2020 to 0.47% in the third quarter of 2020.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income increased $38.1 million, or 31.5%, in the third quarter of 2020 to $159.0 million, compared with $121.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of increased mortgage banking activity.
Mortgage banking activity increased $33.7 million, or 32.1%, to $138.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared with $104.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. This increase was a result of both increased production and expansion in our gain on sale spread. Gain on sale spreads increased to 3.92% in the third quarter of 2020 from 3.53% for the second quarter of 2020. Total production in the retail mortgage division increased to $2.92 billion in the third quarter of 2020, compared with $2.67 billion for the second quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking activity was negatively impacted during the third quarter of 2020 by an $1.1 million servicing right impairment, compared with an impairment of $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $2.71 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020, compared with $2.67 billion at June 30, 2020.
Service charge revenue increased $1.0 million, or 10.0%, to $10.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared with $9.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, resulting from an increase in volume. Other noninterest income increased $3.4 million, or 67.6%, in the third quarter of 2020 to $8.3 million, compared with $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of an increase in the gain on sales of SBA loans of $2.8 million, as the SBA division shifted its focus from PPP loan production to its existing pipeline.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense decreased $2.1 million, or 1.3%, to $153.7 million during the third quarter of 2020, compared with $155.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company recorded $647,000 of charges to earnings, related to restructuring charges associated with branch consolidations and efficiency initiatives, charges related to the previously announced SEC/DOJ investigation, merger and conversion charges, natural disaster and pandemic charges and (gain) loss on sale of premises, compared with $6.0 million in charges in the second quarter of 2020 that were related the same items. Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses increased approximately $3.3 million, or 2.2%, to $153.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, from $149.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. The majority of this increase is attributable to variable expenses related to increased mortgage production. The Company continues to focus on its operating efficiency ratio, such that the adjusted efficiency ratio improved from 51.08% in the second quarter of 2020 to 47.34% in the third quarter of 2020.
Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 22.7%, compared with 21.1% in the second quarter of 2020. The increased rate for the third quarter of 2020 was primarily a result of increased state tax expense as a result of increased pre-tax income.
Balance Sheet Trends
Total assets at September 30, 2020 were $19.87 billion, compared with $18.24 billion at December 31, 2019. Total loans, including loans held for sale, were $16.36 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with $14.48 billion at December 31, 2019. Total loans held for investment were $14.94 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with $12.82 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $2.13 billion, or 16.6%, compared with December 31, 2019. Loan production in the banking division during the third quarter of 2020 was up 84% from the second quarter of 2020 and down 26% from the third quarter of 2019. Loan growth in the first nine months of 2020 was driven by PPP loan originations, which totaled $1.10 billion in outstanding balances at September 30, 2020, and increases in warehouse lending and portfolio mortgage loans.
At September 30, 2020, total deposits amounted to $16.06 billion, or 94.1% of total funding, compared with $14.03 billion and 90.1%, respectively, at December 31, 2019. At September 30, 2020, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $5.91 billion, or 36.8% of total deposits, compared with $4.20 billion, or 29.9% of total deposits, at December 31, 2019. Noninterest-bearing deposit growth was meaningfully impacted by PPP loan originations. Non-rate sensitive deposits (including noninterest-bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $9.56 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with $7.21 billion at December 31, 2019. These funds represented 59.5% of the Company's total deposits at September 30, 2020, compared with 51.4% at the end of 2019.
Shareholders' equity at September 30, 2020 totaled $2.56 billion, an increase of $95.1 million, or 3.9%, from December 31, 2019. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $167.7 million during 2020, partially offset by the CECL adoption impact of $56.7 million and dividends declared. Tangible book value per share was $22.46 at September 30, 2020, compared with $20.81 at December 31, 2019. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.27% at September 30, 2020, compared with 8.40% at the end of the 2019.
Credit Quality
Credit quality remains strong in the Company. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company recorded provision for credit losses of $17.7 million, compared with $88.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. This decrease in provision was primarily attributable to improvements in forecast economic conditions, particularly levels of unemployment and GDP, compared with forecast conditions during the second quarter of 2020. The improved economic forecast was partially offset by increased qualitative factors in our residential real estate, commercial real estate and hotel portfolios based principally on risk rating migrations, level of deferrals in the portfolio and expected collateral values. The Company has been prudently working with borrowers to support their credit needs during the challenging economic conditions and monitoring the level of modifications on an ongoing basis, such that loans remaining on deferral at the end of the third quarter of 2020 was approximately 4.3% of total loans, down from approximately 19.0% of total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased by 23 basis points to 0.82% during the quarter. The increase in nonperforming assets is primarily attributable to increased nonaccrual loans in the residential real estate and commercial real estate loan categories. The net charge-off ratio was 10 basis points for the third quarter of 2020, compared with 27 basis points in the second quarter of 2020 and seven basis points in the third quarter of 2019.
Share Repurchase Program
The Company's board of directors has also approved the extension of the share repurchase program authorized in September 2019, under which the Company was authorized to repurchase up to $100 million of its outstanding common stock. As extended, the program now allows for repurchases of shares to occur through October 31, 2021. Currently, $85,723,412 in aggregate value remains for repurchase under the program.
About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 170 locations in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Alabama at the end of the most recent quarter.
This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals. Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following: general competitive, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations; movements in interest rates and our expectations regarding net interest margin; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general economy, our customers and the allowance for loan losses; the benefits that may be realized by our customers from government assistance programs and regulatory actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as amended, and its subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.
|
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL TABLES
|
Financial Highlights
|
Table 1
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Sep
|
Jun
|
Mar
|
Dec
|
Sep
|
Sep
|
Sep
|
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
EARNINGS
|
Net income
|
$
|
116,145
|
$
|
32,236
|
$
|
19,322
|
$
|
61,248
|
$
|
21,384
|
$
|
167,703
|
$
|
100,193
|
Adjusted net income
|
$
|
116,879
|
$
|
42,423
|
$
|
39,205
|
$
|
66,608
|
$
|
68,539
|
$
|
198,507
|
$
|
156,336
|
COMMON SHARE DATA
|
Earnings per share available to common shareholders
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.68
|
$
|
0.47
|
$
|
0.28
|
$
|
0.88
|
$
|
0.31
|
$
|
2.42
|
$
|
1.83
|
Diluted
|
$
|
1.67
|
$
|
0.47
|
$
|
0.28
|
$
|
0.88
|
$
|
0.31
|
$
|
2.42
|
$
|
1.83
|
Adjusted diluted EPS
|
$
|
1.69
|
$
|
0.61
|
$
|
0.56
|
$
|
0.96
|
$
|
0.98
|
$
|
2.86
|
$
|
2.85
|
Cash dividends per share
|
$
|
0.15
|
$
|
0.15
|
$
|
0.15
|
$
|
0.15
|
$
|
0.15
|
$
|
0.45
|
$
|
0.35
|
Book value per share (period end)
|
$
|
36.91
|
$
|
35.42
|
$
|
35.10
|
$
|
35.53
|
$
|
34.78
|
$
|
36.91
|
$
|
34.78
|
Tangible book value per share (period end)
|
$
|
22.46
|
$
|
20.90
|
$
|
20.44
|
$
|
20.81
|
$
|
20.29
|
$
|
22.46
|
$
|
20.29
|
Weighted average number of shares
|
Basic
|
69,230,667
|
69,191,778
|
69,247,661
|
69,429,193
|
69,372,125
|
69,243,280
|
54,762,216
|
Diluted
|
69,346,141
|
69,292,972
|
69,502,022
|
69,683,999
|
69,600,499
|
69,403,104
|
54,883,122
|
Period end number of shares
|
69,490,546
|
69,462,782
|
69,441,274
|
69,503,833
|
69,593,833
|
69,490,546
|
69,593,833
|
Market data
|
High intraday price
|
$
|
27.81
|
$
|
29.82
|
$
|
43.79
|
$
|
44.90
|
$
|
40.65
|
$
|
43.79
|
$
|
42.01
|
Low intraday price
|
$
|
19.91
|
$
|
17.12
|
$
|
17.89
|
$
|
38.34
|
$
|
33.71
|
$
|
17.12
|
$
|
31.27
|
Period end closing price
|
$
|
22.78
|
$
|
23.59
|
$
|
23.76
|
$
|
42.54
|
$
|
40.24
|
$
|
22.78
|
$
|
40.24
|
Average daily volume
|
359,059
|
470,151
|
461,692
|
353,783
|
461,289
|
429,758
|
401,050
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|
Return on average assets
|
2.33
|
%
|
0.67
|
%
|
0.43
|
%
|
1.35
|
%
|
0.49
|
%
|
1.18
|
%
|
0.99
|
%
|
Adjusted return on average assets
|
2.35
|
%
|
0.89
|
%
|
0.87
|
%
|
1.47
|
%
|
1.57
|
%
|
1.39
|
%
|
1.55
|
%
|
Return on average common equity
|
18.27
|
%
|
5.23
|
%
|
3.16
|
%
|
9.97
|
%
|
3.49
|
%
|
8.96
|
%
|
7.39
|
%
|
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
|
30.53
|
%
|
11.66
|
%
|
10.98
|
%
|
18.45
|
%
|
18.95
|
%
|
17.84
|
%
|
18.87
|
%
|
Earning asset yield (TE)
|
4.02
|
%
|
4.32
|
%
|
4.56
|
%
|
4.82
|
%
|
4.86
|
%
|
4.29
|
%
|
4.91
|
%
|
Total cost of funds
|
0.41
|
%
|
0.52
|
%
|
0.91
|
%
|
1.00
|
%
|
1.07
|
%
|
0.60
|
%
|
1.07
|
%
|
Net interest margin (TE)
|
3.64
|
%
|
3.83
|
%
|
3.70
|
%
|
3.86
|
%
|
3.84
|
%
|
3.72
|
%
|
3.89
|
%
|
Noninterest income excluding securities transactions, as a percent of total revenue (TE)
|
46.72
|
%
|
39.35
|
%
|
22.83
|
%
|
22.02
|
%
|
28.89
|
%
|
37.74
|
%
|
24.27
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
47.80
|
%
|
54.70
|
%
|
68.23
|
%
|
58.24
|
%
|
85.35
|
%
|
55.34
|
%
|
70.89
|
%
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)
|
47.34
|
%
|
51.08
|
%
|
59.87
|
%
|
55.61
|
%
|
57.25
|
%
|
52.00
|
%
|
55.70
|
%
|
CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)
|
Shareholders' equity to assets
|
12.90
|
%
|
12.38
|
%
|
13.37
|
%
|
13.54
|
%
|
13.63
|
%
|
12.90
|
%
|
13.63
|
%
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
8.27
|
%
|
7.70
|
%
|
8.25
|
%
|
8.40
|
%
|
8.43
|
%
|
8.27
|
%
|
8.43
|
%
|
EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
8.27
|
%
|
7.70
|
%
|
8.25
|
%
|
8.40
|
%
|
8.43
|
%
|
8.27
|
%
|
8.43
|
%
|
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
|
4.63
|
%
|
4.68
|
%
|
5.12
|
%
|
5.14
|
%
|
5.20
|
%
|
4.63
|
%
|
5.20
|
%
|
Equity to assets (GAAP)
|
12.90
|
%
|
12.38
|
%
|
13.37
|
%
|
13.54
|
%
|
13.63
|
%
|
12.90
|
%
|
13.63
|
%
|
OTHER DATA (period end)
|
Full time equivalent employees
|
Banking Division
|
1,807
|
1,832
|
1,865
|
1,913
|
2,001
|
1,807
|
2,001
|
Retail Mortgage Division
|
734
|
692
|
689
|
690
|
785
|
734
|
785
|
Warehouse Lending Division
|
11
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
11
|
9
|
SBA Division
|
33
|
42
|
44
|
42
|
45
|
33
|
45
|
Premium Finance Division
|
71
|
70
|
72
|
68
|
66
|
71
|
66
|
Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount
|
2,656
|
2,645
|
2,679
|
2,722
|
2,906
|
2,656
|
2,906
|
Assets per Banking Division FTE
|
$
|
10,998
|
$
|
10,848
|
$
|
9,772
|
$
|
9,536
|
$
|
8,878
|
$
|
10,998
|
$
|
8,878
|
Branch locations
|
170
|
170
|
170
|
170
|
172
|
170
|
172
|
Deposits per branch location
|
$
|
94,493
|
$
|
91,705
|
$
|
81,439
|
$
|
82,512
|
$
|
79,416
|
$
|
94,493
|
$
|
79,416
|
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL TABLES
|
Income Statement
|
Table 2
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Sep
|
Jun
|
Mar
|
Dec
|
Sep
|
Sep
|
Sep
|
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Interest income
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$
|
172,351
|
$
|
175,345
|
$
|
171,242
|
$
|
182,391
|
$
|
175,046
|
$
|
518,938
|
$
|
404,457
|
Interest on taxable securities
|
7,259
|
9,347
|
10,082
|
10,358
|
11,354
|
26,688
|
29,780
|
Interest on nontaxable securities
|
159
|
157
|
157
|
167
|
168
|
473
|
426
|
Interest on deposits in other banks
|
153
|
123
|
1,211
|
1,091
|
1,622
|
1,487
|
7,048
|
Interest on federal funds sold
|
12
|
46
|
76
|
69
|
171
|
134
|
607
|
Total interest income
|
179,934
|
185,018
|
182,768
|
194,076
|
188,361
|
547,720
|
442,318
|
Interest expense
|
Interest on deposits
|
11,822
|
14,273
|
24,102
|
27,970
|
29,425
|
50,197
|
74,563
|
Interest on other borrowings
|
5,574
|
6,931
|
10,721
|
10,755
|
10,167
|
23,226
|
17,940
|
Total interest expense
|
17,396
|
21,204
|
34,823
|
38,725
|
39,592
|
73,423
|
92,503
|
Net interest income
|
162,538
|
163,814
|
147,945
|
155,351
|
148,769
|
474,297
|
349,815
|
Provision for loan losses
|
26,692
|
68,449
|
37,047
|
5,693
|
5,989
|
132,188
|
14,065
|
Provision for unfunded commitments
|
(10,131)
|
19,712
|
4,000
|
—
|
—
|
13,581
|
—
|
Provision for other credit losses
|
1,121
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,121
|
—
|
Provision for credit losses
|
17,682
|
88,161
|
41,047
|
5,693
|
5,989
|
146,890
|
14,065
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
144,856
|
75,653
|
106,898
|
149,658
|
142,780
|
327,407
|
335,750
|
Noninterest income
|
Service charges on deposits accounts
|
10,914
|
9,922
|
11,844
|
13,567
|
13,411
|
32,680
|
37,225
|
Mortgage banking activity
|
138,627
|
104,925
|
35,333
|
33,168
|
53,041
|
278,885
|
86,241
|
Other service charges, commissions and fees
|
1,151
|
1,130
|
1,128
|
1,085
|
1,236
|
3,409
|
2,828
|
Gain (loss) on securities
|
—
|
14
|
(9)
|
(1)
|
4
|
5
|
139
|
Other noninterest income
|
8,326
|
4,969
|
6,083
|
7,294
|
9,301
|
19,378
|
16,567
|
Total noninterest income
|
159,018
|
120,960
|
54,379
|
55,113
|
76,993
|
334,357
|
143,000
|
Noninterest expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
96,698
|
95,168
|
75,946
|
69,642
|
77,633
|
267,812
|
154,296
|
Occupancy and equipment expenses
|
13,805
|
13,807
|
12,028
|
11,919
|
12,639
|
39,640
|
28,677
|
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
|
12,226
|
10,514
|
11,954
|
11,362
|
10,372
|
34,694
|
27,151
|
Credit resolution related expenses(1)
|
802
|
950
|
2,198
|
1,098
|
1,094
|
3,950
|
2,984
|
Advertising and marketing expenses
|
966
|
1,455
|
2,358
|
2,250
|
1,949
|
4,779
|
5,677
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
4,190
|
5,601
|
5,631
|
5,741
|
5,719
|
15,422
|
11,972
|
Merger and conversion charges
|
(44)
|
895
|
540
|
2,415
|
65,158
|
1,391
|
70,690
|
Other noninterest expenses
|
25,049
|
27,378
|
27,398
|
18,137
|
18,133
|
79,825
|
47,926
|
Total noninterest expense
|
153,692
|
155,768
|
138,053
|
122,564
|
192,697
|
447,513
|
349,373
|
Income before income tax expense
|
150,182
|
40,845
|
23,224
|
82,207
|
27,076
|
214,251
|
129,377
|
Income tax expense
|
34,037
|
8,609
|
3,902
|
20,959
|
5,692
|
46,548
|
29,184
|
Net income
|
$
|
116,145
|
$
|
32,236
|
$
|
19,322
|
$
|
61,248
|
$
|
21,384
|
$
|
167,703
|
$
|
100,193
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$
|
1.67
|
$
|
0.47
|
$
|
0.28
|
$
|
0.88
|
$
|
0.31
|
$
|
2.42
|
$
|
1.83
|
(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.
|
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL TABLES
|
Period End Balance Sheet
|
Table 3
|
Three Months Ended
|
Sep
|
Jun
|
Mar
|
Dec
|
Sep
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
257,026
|
$
|
292,899
|
$
|
255,312
|
$
|
246,234
|
$
|
193,976
|
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks
|
494,765
|
428,560
|
396,844
|
375,615
|
285,713
|
Time deposits in other banks
|
249
|
249
|
249
|
249
|
499
|
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
|
1,117,436
|
1,238,896
|
1,353,040
|
1,403,403
|
1,491,207
|
Other investments
|
47,329
|
76,453
|
81,754
|
66,919
|
66,921
|
Loans held for sale, at fair value
|
1,414,889
|
1,736,397
|
1,398,229
|
1,656,711
|
1,187,551
|
Loans, net of unearned income
|
14,943,593
|
14,503,157
|
13,094,106
|
12,818,476
|
12,826,284
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(231,924)
|
(208,793)
|
(149,524)
|
(38,189)
|
(35,530)
|
Loans, net
|
14,711,669
|
14,294,364
|
12,944,582
|
12,780,287
|
12,790,754
|
Other real estate owned
|
17,969
|
23,563
|
21,027
|
19,500
|
20,710
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
231,278
|
230,118
|
231,347
|
233,102
|
239,428
|
Goodwill
|
928,005
|
928,005
|
931,947
|
931,637
|
911,488
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
76,164
|
80,354
|
85,955
|
91,586
|
97,328
|
Cash value of bank owned life insurance
|
175,605
|
175,011
|
176,239
|
175,270
|
174,442
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
53,039
|
56,306
|
24,196
|
2,180
|
22,111
|
Other assets
|
348,428
|
311,454
|
323,827
|
259,886
|
282,149
|
Total assets
|
$
|
19,873,851
|
$
|
19,872,629
|
$
|
18,224,548
|
$
|
18,242,579
|
$
|
17,764,277
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
$
|
5,909,316
|
$
|
5,595,868
|
$
|
4,226,253
|
$
|
4,199,448
|
$
|
4,077,856
|
Interest-bearing
|
10,154,490
|
9,993,950
|
9,618,365
|
9,827,625
|
9,581,738
|
Total deposits
|
16,063,806
|
15,589,818
|
13,844,618
|
14,027,073
|
13,659,594
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
9,103
|
12,879
|
15,160
|
20,635
|
17,744
|
Other borrowings
|
875,255
|
1,418,336
|
1,543,371
|
1,398,709
|
1,351,172
|
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
|
123,860
|
123,375
|
122,890
|
127,560
|
127,075
|
FDIC loss-share payable, net
|
19,476
|
18,903
|
18,111
|
19,642
|
19,490
|
Other liabilities
|
217,668
|
249,188
|
243,248
|
179,378
|
168,479
|
Total liabilities
|
17,309,168
|
17,412,499
|
15,787,398
|
15,772,997
|
15,343,554
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Preferred stock
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock
|
71,703
|
71,674
|
71,652
|
71,500
|
71,447
|
Capital stock
|
1,911,031
|
1,909,839
|
1,908,721
|
1,907,108
|
1,904,789
|
Retained earnings
|
587,657
|
481,948
|
460,153
|
507,950
|
457,127
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
|
37,252
|
39,613
|
39,551
|
17,995
|
15,482
|
Treasury stock
|
(42,960)
|
(42,944)
|
(42,927)
|
(34,971)
|
(28,122)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
2,564,683
|
2,460,130
|
2,437,150
|
2,469,582
|
2,420,723
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
19,873,851
|
$
|
19,872,629
|
$
|
18,224,548
|
$
|
18,242,579
|
$
|
17,764,277
|
Other Data
|
Earning assets
|
$
|
18,018,261
|
$
|
17,983,712
|
$
|
16,324,222
|
$
|
16,321,373
|
$
|
15,858,175
|
Intangible assets
|
1,004,169
|
1,008,359
|
1,017,902
|
1,023,223
|
1,008,816
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
11,162,708
|
11,548,540
|
11,299,786
|
11,374,529
|
11,077,729
|
Average assets
|
19,810,084
|
19,222,181
|
18,056,445
|
17,998,494
|
17,340,387
|
Average common shareholders' equity
|
2,529,471
|
2,478,373
|
2,456,617
|
2,437,272
|
2,432,182
|
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL TABLES
|
Asset Quality Information
|
Table 4
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Sep
|
Jun
|
Mar
|
Dec
|
Sep
|
Sep
|
Sep
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Allowance for Credit Losses
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
246,295
|
$
|
167,315
|
$
|
39,266
|
$
|
36,607
|
$
|
31,793
|
$
|
39,266
|
$
|
28,819
|
CECL adoption impact on allowance for loan losses
|
—
|
—
|
78,661
|
—
|
—
|
78,661
|
—
|
CECL adoption impact on allowance for unfunded commitments
|
—
|
—
|
12,714
|
—
|
—
|
12,714
|
—
|
Total CECL adoption impact
|
—
|
—
|
91,375
|
—
|
—
|
91,375
|
—
|
Acquired allowance for unfunded commitments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,077
|
—
|
1,077
|
Provision for loan losses
|
26,692
|
68,449
|
37,047
|
5,693
|
5,989
|
132,188
|
14,065
|
Provision for unfunded commitments
|
(10,131)
|
19,712
|
4,000
|
—
|
—
|
13,581
|
—
|
Provision for other credit losses
|
1,121
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,121
|
—
|
Provision for credit losses
|
17,682
|
88,161
|
41,047
|
5,693
|
5,989
|
146,890
|
14,065
|
Charge-offs
|
7,370
|
11,282
|
6,718
|
5,664
|
5,249
|
25,370
|
14,197
|
Recoveries
|
3,810
|
2,101
|
2,345
|
2,630
|
2,997
|
8,256
|
6,843
|
Net charge-offs
|
3,560
|
9,181
|
4,373
|
3,034
|
2,252
|
17,114
|
7,354
|
Ending balance
|
$
|
260,417
|
$
|
246,295
|
$
|
167,315
|
$
|
39,266
|
$
|
36,607
|
$
|
260,417
|
$
|
36,607
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
$
|
231,924
|
$
|
208,793
|
$
|
149,524
|
$
|
38,189
|
$
|
35,530
|
$
|
231,924
|
$
|
35,530
|
Allowance for unfunded commitments
|
27,372
|
37,502
|
17,791
|
1,077
|
1,077
|
27,372
|
1,077
|
Allowance for other credit losses
|
1,121
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,121
|
—
|
Total allowance for credit losses
|
$
|
260,417
|
$
|
246,295
|
$
|
167,315
|
$
|
39,266
|
$
|
36,607
|
$
|
260,417
|
$
|
36,607
|
Net Charge-off Information
|
Charge-offs
|
Commercial, financial and agricultural
|
$
|
1,715
|
$
|
486
|
$
|
2,486
|
$
|
1,813
|
$
|
490
|
$
|
4,687
|
$
|
1,647
|
Consumer installment
|
677
|
962
|
1,142
|
1,586
|
1,245
|
2,781
|
4,313
|
Indirect automobile
|
697
|
1,016
|
1,231
|
939
|
965
|
2,944
|
965
|
Premium Finance
|
1,158
|
1,904
|
831
|
899
|
1,267
|
3,893
|
3,452
|
Real estate - construction and development
|
9
|
74
|
—
|
146
|
—
|
83
|
268
|
Real estate - commercial and farmland
|
2,977
|
6,315
|
928
|
181
|
1,318
|
10,220
|
3,161
|
Real estate - residential
|
137
|
525
|
100
|
100
|
37
|
762
|
391
|
Total charge-offs
|
7,370
|
11,282
|
6,718
|
5,664
|
5,322
|
25,370
|
14,197
|
Recoveries
|
Commercial, financial and agricultural
|
470
|
303
|
362
|
934
|
300
|
1,135
|
904
|
Consumer installment
|
516
|
436
|
321
|
461
|
1
|
590
|
1,273
|
1,094
|
Indirect automobile
|
317
|
359
|
344
|
241
|
271
|
1,020
|
271
|
Premium Finance
|
1,224
|
676
|
684
|
358
|
736
|
2,584
|
2,396
|
Real estate - construction and development
|
182
|
168
|
342
|
430
|
930
|
692
|
1,315
|
Real estate - commercial and farmland
|
904
|
21
|
85
|
140
|
74
|
1,010
|
192
|
Real estate - residential
|
197
|
138
|
207
|
68
|
169
|
542
|
671
|
Total recoveries
|
3,810
|
2,101
|
2,345
|
2,632
|
3,070
|
8,256
|
6,843
|
Net charge-offs
|
$
|
3,560
|
$
|
9,181
|
$
|
4,373
|
$
|
3,032
|
$
|
2,252
|
$
|
17,114
|
$
|
7,354
|
Non-Performing Assets
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
138,163
|
$
|
77,745
|
$
|
77,866
|
$
|
75,124
|
$
|
100,501
|
$
|
138,163
|
$
|
100,501
|
Other real estate owned
|
17,969
|
23,563
|
21,027
|
19,500
|
20,710
|
17,969
|
20,710
|
Repossessed assets
|
258
|
1,348
|
783
|
939
|
1,258
|
258
|
1,258
|
Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more
|
7,003
|
15,127
|
11,969
|
5,754
|
6,325
|
7,003
|
6,325
|
Total non-performing assets
|
$
|
163,393
|
$
|
117,783
|
$
|
111,645
|
$
|
101,317
|
$
|
128,794
|
$
|
163,393
|
$
|
128,794
|
Asset Quality Ratios
|
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets
|
0.82
|
%
|
0.59
|
%
|
0.61
|
%
|
0.56
|
%
|
0.73
|
%
|
0.82
|
%
|
0.73
|
%
|
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized)
|
0.10
|
%
|
0.27
|
%
|
0.14
|
%
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.07
|
%
|
0.17
|
%
|
0.10
|
%
|
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL TABLES
|
Loan Information
|
Table 5
|
Sep
|
Jun
|
Mar
|
Dec
|
Sep
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
Loans by Type
|
Commercial, financial and agricultural
|
$
|
1,879,788
|
$
|
1,839,921
|
$
|
827,392
|
$
|
802,171
|
$
|
931,755
|
Consumer installment
|
450,810
|
575,782
|
520,592
|
498,577
|
500,067
|
Indirect automobile
|
682,396
|
739,543
|
937,736
|
1,061,824
|
1,111,815
|
Mortgage warehouse
|
995,942
|
748,853
|
547,328
|
526,369
|
562,598
|
Municipal
|
725,669
|
731,508
|
749,633
|
564,304
|
578,267
|
Premium Finance
|
710,890
|
690,584
|
661,845
|
654,669
|
656,570
|
Real estate - construction and development
|
1,628,255
|
1,641,744
|
1,628,367
|
1,549,062
|
1,468,696
|
Real estate - commercial and farmland
|
5,116,252
|
4,804,420
|
4,516,451
|
4,353,039
|
4,198,759
|
Real estate - residential
|
2,753,591
|
2,730,802
|
2,704,762
|
2,808,461
|
2,817,757
|
Total loans
|
$
|
14,943,593
|
$
|
14,503,157
|
$
|
13,094,106
|
$
|
12,818,476
|
$
|
12,826,284
|
Troubled Debt Restructurings
|
Accruing troubled debt restructurings
|
Commercial, financial and agricultural
|
$
|
459
|
$
|
591
|
$
|
575
|
$
|
516
|
$
|
521
|
Consumer installment
|
36
|
42
|
4
|
8
|
9
|
Indirect automobile
|
2,689
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Mortgage warehouse
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Municipal
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Premium Finance
|
—
|
—
|
159
|
156
|
159
|
Real estate - construction and development
|
510
|
919
|
925
|
936
|
948
|
Real estate - commercial and farmland
|
56,417
|
5,252
|
5,587
|
6,732
|
8,616
|
Real estate - residential
|
28,777
|
30,253
|
22,775
|
21,261
|
21,472
|
Total accruing troubled debt restructurings
|
$
|
88,888
|
$
|
37,057
|
$
|
30,025
|
$
|
29,609
|
$
|
31,725
|
Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings
|
Commercial, financial and agricultural
|
$
|
1,002
|
$
|
1,034
|
$
|
334
|
$
|
335
|
$
|
144
|
Consumer installment
|
64
|
67
|
105
|
107
|
120
|
Indirect automobile
|
482
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Mortgage warehouse
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Municipal
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Premium Finance
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Real estate - construction and development
|
709
|
307
|
289
|
253
|
258
|
Real estate - commercial and farmland
|
19,942
|
1,878
|
2,415
|
2,071
|
1,958
|
Real estate - residential
|
4,477
|
2,231
|
3,078
|
2,857
|
2,103
|
Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings
|
$
|
26,676
|
$
|
5,517
|
$
|
6,221
|
$
|
5,623
|
$
|
4,583
|
Total troubled debt restructurings
|
$
|
115,564
|
$
|
42,574
|
$
|
36,246
|
$
|
35,232
|
$
|
36,308
|
Loans by Risk Grade
|
Grade 1 - Prime credit
|
$
|
1,845,900
|
$
|
1,789,709
|
$
|
774,956
|
$
|
587,877
|
$
|
613,281
|
Grade 2 - Strong credit
|
838,267
|
801,273
|
785,770
|
840,372
|
856,618
|
Grade 3 - Good credit
|
6,189,269
|
5,784,754
|
5,772,834
|
6,034,398
|
6,086,576
|
Grade 4 - Satisfactory credit
|
4,989,617
|
5,643,133
|
4,353,733
|
4,884,541
|
4,746,020
|
Grade 5 - Fair credit
|
643,502
|
212,667
|
1,131,128
|
233,020
|
252,424
|
Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned
|
151,501
|
108,704
|
106,885
|
86,412
|
114,235
|
Grade 7 - Substandard
|
285,537
|
162,917
|
168,561
|
151,846
|
157,114
|
Grade 8 - Doubtful
|
—
|
—
|
239
|
8
|
14
|
Grade 9 - Loss
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
2
|
Total loans
|
$
|
14,943,593
|
$
|
14,503,157
|
$
|
13,094,106
|
$
|
12,818,476
|
$
|
12,826,284
|
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL TABLES
|
Average Balances
|
Table 6
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Sep
|
Jun
|
Mar
|
Dec
|
Sep
|
Sep
|
Sep
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Earning Assets
|
Federal funds sold
|
$
|
20,004
|
$
|
24,265
|
$
|
27,380
|
$
|
23,104
|
$
|
28,459
|
$
|
23,868
|
$
|
33,800
|
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|
467,188
|
398,284
|
419,260
|
304,427
|
324,127
|
428,386
|
377,290
|
Time deposits in other banks
|
249
|
249
|
249
|
401
|
548
|
249
|
4,818
|
Investment securities - taxable
|
1,160,585
|
1,281,980
|
1,359,651
|
1,426,062
|
1,514,534
|
1,267,015
|
1,312,776
|
Investment securities - nontaxable
|
21,619
|
21,576
|
22,839
|
23,580
|
23,759
|
22,010
|
21,060
|
Other investments
|
64,656
|
79,143
|
73,972
|
64,852
|
53,712
|
72,561
|
28,168
|
Loans held for sale
|
1,507,481
|
1,614,080
|
1,587,131
|
1,537,648
|
856,572
|
1,569,337
|
373,699
|
Loans
|
14,688,317
|
13,915,406
|
12,712,997
|
12,697,912
|
12,677,063
|
13,772,102
|
9,982,560
|
Total Earning Assets
|
$
|
17,930,099
|
$
|
17,334,983
|
$
|
16,203,479
|
$
|
16,077,986
|
$
|
15,478,774
|
$
|
17,155,528
|
$
|
12,134,171
|
Deposits
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
5,782,163
|
$
|
5,061,578
|
$
|
4,080,920
|
$
|
4,124,872
|
$
|
4,040,592
|
$
|
4,977,833
|
$
|
3,108,638
|
NOW accounts
|
2,718,315
|
2,441,305
|
2,287,947
|
2,204,666
|
2,049,175
|
2,483,383
|
1,705,108
|
MMDA
|
4,273,899
|
4,221,906
|
4,004,644
|
3,953,717
|
3,815,185
|
4,167,207
|
3,053,272
|
Savings accounts
|
749,314
|
692,382
|
643,422
|
649,118
|
661,555
|
695,238
|
489,678
|
Retail CDs
|
2,274,150
|
2,471,134
|
2,624,209
|
2,721,829
|
2,804,243
|
2,455,833
|
2,222,942
|
Brokered CDs
|
1,933
|
2,043
|
61,190
|
249,644
|
150,176
|
21,650
|
380,937
|
Total Deposits
|
15,799,774
|
14,890,348
|
13,702,332
|
13,903,846
|
13,520,926
|
14,801,144
|
10,960,575
|
Non-Deposit Funding
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
|
10,483
|
12,452
|
15,637
|
17,088
|
19,914
|
12,849
|
13,017
|
FHLB advances
|
799,034
|
1,212,537
|
1,267,303
|
1,080,516
|
810,384
|
1,091,885
|
282,622
|
Other borrowings
|
272,443
|
269,300
|
269,454
|
234,001
|
220,918
|
270,407
|
170,891
|
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
|
123,604
|
123,120
|
127,731
|
127,292
|
133,519
|
124,814
|
104,345
|
Total Non-Deposit Funding
|
1,205,564
|
1,617,409
|
1,680,125
|
1,458,897
|
1,184,735
|
1,499,955
|
570,875
|
Total Funding
|
$
|
17,005,338
|
$
|
16,507,757
|
$
|
15,382,457
|
$
|
15,362,743
|
$
|
14,705,661
|
$
|
16,301,099
|
$
|
11,531,450
|
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL TABLES
|
Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE)
|
Table 7
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Sep
|
Jun
|
Mar
|
Dec
|
Sep
|
Sep
|
Sep
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Interest Income
|
Federal funds sold
|
$
|
13
|
$
|
45
|
$
|
76
|
$
|
69
|
$
|
171
|
$
|
134
|
$
|
607
|
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|
152
|
122
|
1,210
|
1,089
|
1,620
|
1,484
|
6,979
|
Time deposits in other banks
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
69
|
Investment securities - taxable
|
7,260
|
9,346
|
10,082
|
10,358
|
11,354
|
26,688
|
29,780
|
Investment securities - nontaxable (TE)
|
202
|
198
|
199
|
212
|
213
|
599
|
539
|
Loans held for sale
|
10,365
|
14,053
|
13,637
|
14,330
|
7,889
|
38,055
|
10,673
|
Loans (TE)
|
163,352
|
162,617
|
158,636
|
169,119
|
168,239
|
484,605
|
396,918
|
Total Earning Assets
|
$
|
181,345
|
$
|
186,382
|
$
|
183,841
|
$
|
195,179
|
$
|
189,488
|
$
|
551,568
|
$
|
445,565
|
Accretion income (included above)
|
$
|
6,525
|
$
|
9,576
|
$
|
6,562
|
$
|
9,727
|
$
|
4,222
|
$
|
22,663
|
$
|
10,208
|
Interest Expense
|
Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
NOW accounts
|
$
|
1,394
|
$
|
1,265
|
$
|
2,774
|
$
|
2,728
|
$
|
2,843
|
$
|
5,433
|
$
|
7,212
|
MMDA
|
2,823
|
3,764
|
9,748
|
11,311
|
12,593
|
16,335
|
31,128
|
Savings accounts
|
112
|
94
|
210
|
233
|
274
|
416
|
436
|
Retail CDs
|
7,484
|
9,136
|
11,064
|
12,220
|
12,905
|
27,684
|
28,820
|
Brokered CDs
|
9
|
14
|
306
|
1,478
|
810
|
329
|
6,967
|
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
11,822
|
14,273
|
24,102
|
27,970
|
29,425
|
50,197
|
74,563
|
Non-Deposit Funding
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under
|
9
|
25
|
40
|
41
|
32
|
74
|
45
|
FHLB advances
|
661
|
1,686
|
5,109
|
5,241
|
4,618
|
7,456
|
4,803
|
Other borrowings
|
3,558
|
3,487
|
3,511
|
3,358
|
3,332
|
10,556
|
7,769
|
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
|
1,346
|
1,733
|
2,061
|
2,115
|
2,185
|
5,140
|
5,323
|
Total Non-Deposit Funding
|
5,574
|
6,931
|
10,721
|
10,755
|
10,167
|
23,226
|
17,940
|
Total Interest-Bearing Funding
|
$
|
17,396
|
$
|
21,204
|
$
|
34,823
|
$
|
38,725
|
$
|
39,592
|
$
|
73,423
|
$
|
92,503
|
Net Interest Income (TE)
|
$
|
163,949
|
$
|
165,178
|
$
|
149,018
|
$
|
156,454
|
$
|
149,896
|
$
|
478,145
|
$
|
353,062
|
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL TABLES
|
Yields(1)
|
Table 8
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Sep
|
Jun
|
Mar
|
Dec
|
Sep
|
Sep
|
Sep
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Earning Assets
|
Federal funds sold
|
0.26
|
%
|
0.75
|
%
|
1.12
|
%
|
1.18
|
%
|
2.38
|
%
|
0.75
|
%
|
2.40
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|
0.13
|
%
|
0.12
|
%
|
1.16
|
%
|
1.42
|
%
|
1.98
|
%
|
0.46
|
%
|
2.47
|
%
|
Time deposits in other banks
|
1.60
|
%
|
1.62
|
%
|
1.62
|
%
|
1.98
|
%
|
1.45
|
%
|
1.61
|
%
|
1.91
|
%
|
Investment securities - taxable
|
2.49
|
%
|
2.93
|
%
|
2.98
|
%
|
2.88
|
%
|
2.97
|
%
|
2.81
|
%
|
3.03
|
%
|
Investment securities - nontaxable (TE)
|
3.72
|
%
|
3.69
|
%
|
3.50
|
%
|
3.57
|
%
|
3.56
|
%
|
3.64
|
%
|
3.42
|
%
|
Loans held for sale
|
2.74
|
%
|
3.50
|
%
|
3.46
|
%
|
3.70
|
%
|
3.65
|
%
|
3.24
|
%
|
3.82
|
%
|
Loans (TE)
|
4.42
|
%
|
4.70
|
%
|
5.02
|
%
|
5.28
|
%
|
5.27
|
%
|
4.70
|
%
|
5.32
|
%
|
Total Earning Assets
|
4.02
|
%
|
4.32
|
%
|
4.56
|
%
|
4.82
|
%
|
4.86
|
%
|
4.29
|
%
|
4.91
|
%
|
Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
NOW accounts
|
0.20
|
%
|
0.21
|
%
|
0.49
|
%
|
0.49
|
%
|
0.55
|
%
|
0.29
|
%
|
0.57
|
%
|
MMDA
|
0.26
|
%
|
0.36
|
%
|
0.98
|
%
|
1.14
|
%
|
1.31
|
%
|
0.52
|
%
|
1.36
|
%
|
Savings accounts
|
0.06
|
%
|
0.05
|
%
|
0.13
|
%
|
0.14
|
%
|
0.16
|
%
|
0.08
|
%
|
0.12
|
%
|
Retail CDs
|
1.31
|
%
|
1.49
|
%
|
1.70
|
%
|
1.78
|
%
|
1.83
|
%
|
1.51
|
%
|
1.73
|
%
|
Brokered CDs
|
1.85
|
%
|
2.76
|
%
|
2.01
|
%
|
2.35
|
%
|
2.14
|
%
|
2.03
|
%
|
2.45
|
%
|
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
0.47
|
%
|
0.58
|
%
|
1.01
|
%
|
1.13
|
%
|
1.23
|
%
|
0.68
|
%
|
1.27
|
%
|
Non-Deposit Funding
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to
|
0.34
|
%
|
0.81
|
%
|
1.03
|
%
|
0.95
|
%
|
0.64
|
%
|
0.77
|
%
|
0.46
|
%
|
FHLB advances
|
0.33
|
%
|
0.56
|
%
|
1.62
|
%
|
1.92
|
%
|
2.26
|
%
|
0.91
|
%
|
2.27
|
%
|
Other borrowings
|
5.20
|
%
|
5.21
|
%
|
5.24
|
%
|
5.69
|
%
|
5.98
|
%
|
5.21
|
%
|
6.08
|
%
|
Subordinated deferrable interest debentures
|
4.33
|
%
|
5.66
|
%
|
6.49
|
%
|
6.59
|
%
|
6.49
|
%
|
5.50
|
%
|
6.82
|
%
|
Total Non-Deposit Funding
|
1.84
|
%
|
1.72
|
%
|
2.57
|
%
|
2.92
|
%
|
3.40
|
%
|
2.07
|
%
|
4.20
|
%
|
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
0.62
|
%
|
0.75
|
%
|
1.24
|
%
|
1.37
|
%
|
1.47
|
%
|
0.87
|
%
|
1.47
|
%
|
Net Interest Spread
|
3.40
|
%
|
3.57
|
%
|
3.32
|
%
|
3.45
|
%
|
3.39
|
%
|
3.42
|
%
|
3.44
|
%
|
Net Interest Margin(2)
|
3.64
|
%
|
3.83
|
%
|
3.70
|
%
|
3.86
|
%
|
3.84
|
%
|
3.72
|
%
|
3.89
|
%
|
Total Cost of Funds(3)
|
0.41
|
%
|
0.52
|
%
|
0.91
|
%
|
1.00
|
%
|
1.07
|
%
|
0.60
|
%
|
1.07
|
%
|
(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
|
(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.
|
(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.
|
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL TABLES
|
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
Table 9A
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Sep
|
Jun
|
Mar
|
Dec
|
Sep
|
Sep
|
Sep
|
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
116,145
|
$
|
32,236
|
$
|
19,322
|
$
|
61,248
|
$
|
21,384
|
$
|
167,703
|
$
|
100,193
|
Adjustment items:
|
Merger and conversion charges
|
(44)
|
895
|
540
|
2,415
|
65,158
|
1,391
|
70,690
|
Restructuring charges
|
50
|
1,463
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,513
|
245
|
Servicing right impairment (recovery)
|
412
|
7,989
|
22,165
|
366
|
(1,319)
|
30,566
|
141
|
Gain on BOLI proceeds
|
(103)
|
(845)
|
—
|
752
|
(4,335)
|
(948)
|
(4,335)
|
Expenses related to SEC/DOJ Investigation
|
268
|
1,294
|
1,443
|
463
|
—
|
3,005
|
—
|
Natural disaster and pandemic charges (Note 1)
|
470
|
2,043
|
548
|
—
|
—
|
3,061
|
(39)
|
Loss on sale of premises
|
(97)
|
281
|
470
|
1,413
|
889
|
654
|
4,608
|
Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 2)
|
(222)
|
(2,933)
|
(5,283)
|
(898)
|
(13,238)
|
(8,438)
|
(15,167)
|
After tax adjustment items
|
734
|
10,187
|
19,883
|
4,511
|
47,155
|
30,804
|
56,143
|
Tax expense attributable to acquisition
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
849
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted net income
|
$
|
116,879
|
$
|
42,423
|
$
|
39,205
|
$
|
66,608
|
$
|
68,539
|
$
|
198,507
|
$
|
156,336
|
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
|
69,346,141
|
69,292,972
|
69,502,022
|
69,683,999
|
69,600,499
|
69,403,104
|
54,883,122
|
Net income per diluted share
|
$
|
1.67
|
$
|
0.47
|
$
|
0.28
|
$
|
0.88
|
$
|
0.31
|
$
|
2.42
|
$
|
1.83
|
Adjusted net income per diluted share
|
$
|
1.69
|
$
|
0.61
|
$
|
0.56
|
$
|
0.96
|
$
|
0.98
|
$
|
2.86
|
$
|
2.85
|
Average assets
|
$
|
19,810,084
|
$
|
19,222,181
|
$
|
18,056,445
|
$
|
17,998,494
|
$
|
17,340,387
|
$
|
19,045,028
|
$
|
13,483,044
|
Return on average assets
|
2.33
|
%
|
0.67
|
%
|
0.43
|
%
|
1.35
|
%
|
0.49
|
%
|
1.18
|
%
|
0.99
|
%
|
Adjusted return on average assets
|
2.35
|
%
|
0.89
|
%
|
0.87
|
%
|
1.47
|
%
|
1.57
|
%
|
1.39
|
%
|
1.55
|
%
|
Average common equity
|
$
|
2,529,471
|
$
|
2,478,373
|
$
|
2,456,617
|
$
|
2,437,272
|
$
|
2,432,182
|
$
|
2,500,689
|
$
|
1,813,575
|
Average tangible common equity
|
$
|
1,523,066
|
$
|
1,462,871
|
$
|
1,436,108
|
$
|
1,432,081
|
$
|
1,434,829
|
$
|
1,486,579
|
$
|
1,107,743
|
Return on average common equity
|
18.27
|
%
|
5.23
|
%
|
3.16
|
%
|
9.97
|
%
|
3.49
|
%
|
8.96
|
%
|
7.39
|
%
|
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
|
30.53
|
%
|
11.66
|
%
|
10.98
|
%
|
18.45
|
%
|
18.95
|
%
|
17.84
|
%
|
18.87
|
%
|
Note 1: Pandemic charges include "thank you" pay for certain employees, additional sanitizing expenses at our locations, protective equipment for our employees and branch locations, and additional equipment required to support our remote workforce.
|
Note 2: A portion of the merger and conversion charges for 3Q19 and both year-to-date periods are nondeductible for tax purposes.
|
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL TABLES
|
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
|
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE)
|
Table 9B
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Sep
|
Jun
|
Mar
|
Dec
|
Sep
|
Sep
|
Sep
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Adjusted Noninterest Expense
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$
|
153,692
|
$
|
155,768
|
$
|
138,053
|
$
|
122,564
|
$
|
192,697
|
$
|
447,513
|
$
|
349,373
|
Adjustment items:
|
Merger and conversion charges
|
44
|
(895)
|
(540)
|
(2,415)
|
(65,158)
|
(1,391)
|
(70,690)
|
Restructuring charges
|
(50)
|
(1,463)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,513)
|
(245)
|
Expenses related to SEC/DOJ Investigation
|
(268)
|
(1,294)
|
(1,443)
|
(463)
|
—
|
(3,005)
|
—
|
Natural disaster and pandemic charges
|
(470)
|
(2,043)
|
(548)
|
—
|
—
|
(3,061)
|
39
|
(Gain) loss on sale of premises
|
97
|
(281)
|
(470)
|
(1,413)
|
(889)
|
(654)
|
(4,608)
|
Adjusted noninterest expense
|
$
|
153,045
|
$
|
149,792
|
$
|
135,052
|
$
|
118,273
|
$
|
126,650
|
$
|
437,889
|
$
|
273,869
|
Total Revenue
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
162,538
|
$
|
163,814
|
$
|
147,945
|
$
|
155,351
|
$
|
148,769
|
$
|
474,297
|
$
|
349,815
|
Noninterest income
|
159,018
|
120,960
|
54,379
|
55,113
|
76,993
|
334,357
|
143,000
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
321,556
|
$
|
284,774
|
$
|
202,324
|
$
|
210,464
|
$
|
225,762
|
$
|
808,654
|
$
|
492,815
|
Adjusted Total Revenue
|
Net interest income (TE)
|
$
|
163,949
|
$
|
165,178
|
$
|
149,018
|
$
|
156,454
|
$
|
149,896
|
$
|
478,145
|
$
|
353,062
|
Noninterest income
|
159,018
|
120,960
|
54,379
|
55,113
|
76,993
|
334,357
|
143,000
|
Total revenue (TE)
|
322,967
|
286,138
|
203,397
|
211,567
|
226,889
|
812,502
|
496,062
|
Adjustment items:
|
(Gain) loss on securities
|
—
|
(14)
|
9
|
(1)
|
(4)
|
(5)
|
(139)
|
Loss (gain) on BOLI proceeds
|
(103)
|
(845)
|
—
|
752
|
(4,335)
|
(948)
|
(4,335)
|
Servicing right impairment (recovery)
|
412
|
7,989
|
22,165
|
366
|
(1,319)
|
30,566
|
141
|
Adjusted total revenue (TE)
|
$
|
323,276
|
$
|
293,268
|
$
|
225,571
|
$
|
212,684
|
$
|
221,231
|
$
|
842,115
|
$
|
491,729
|
Efficiency ratio
|
47.80
|
%
|
54.70
|
%
|
68.23
|
%
|
58.24
|
%
|
85.35
|
%
|
55.34
|
%
|
70.89
|
%
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)
|
47.34
|
%
|
51.08
|
%
|
59.87
|
%
|
55.61
|
%
|
57.25
|
%
|
52.00
|
%
|
55.70
|
%
|
Tangible Book Value Per Share
|
Table 9C
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Sep
|
Jun
|
Mar
|
Dec
|
Sep
|
Sep
|
Sep
|
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$
|
2,564,683
|
$
|
2,460,130
|
$
|
2,437,150
|
$
|
2,469,582
|
$
|
2,420,723
|
$
|
2,564,683
|
$
|
2,420,723
|
Less:
|
Goodwill
|
928,005
|
928,005
|
931,947
|
931,637
|
911,488
|
928,005
|
911,488
|
Other intangibles, net
|
76,164
|
80,354
|
85,955
|
91,586
|
97,328
|
76,164
|
97,328
|
Total tangible shareholders' equity
|
$
|
1,560,514
|
$
|
1,451,771
|
$
|
1,419,248
|
$
|
1,446,359
|
$
|
1,411,907
|
$
|
1,560,514
|
$
|
1,411,907
|
Period end number of shares
|
69,490,546
|
69,461,968
|
69,441,274
|
69,503,833
|
69,593,833
|
69,490,546
|
69,593,833
|
Book value per share (period end)
|
$
|
36.91
|
$
|
35.42
|
$
|
35.10
|
$
|
35.53
|
$
|
34.78
|
$
|
36.91
|
$
|
34.78
|
Tangible book value per share (period end)
|
$
|
22.46
|
$
|
20.90
|
$
|
20.44
|
$
|
20.81
|
$
|
20.29
|
$
|
22.46
|
$
|
20.29
|
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL TABLES
|
Segment Reporting
|
Table 10
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Sep
|
Jun
|
Mar
|
Dec
|
Sep
|
Sep
|
Sep
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Banking Division
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
119,562
|
$
|
120,330
|
$
|
118,375
|
$
|
124,957
|
$
|
124,262
|
$
|
358,267
|
$
|
294,056
|
Provision for credit losses
|
487
|
86,805
|
35,997
|
4,741
|
3,549
|
123,289
|
7,913
|
Noninterest income
|
15,265
|
14,468
|
17,773
|
18,632
|
21,173
|
47,506
|
50,373
|
Noninterest expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
39,718
|
40,423
|
41,621
|
38,180
|
39,794
|
121,762
|
91,954
|
Occupancy and equipment expenses
|
11,955
|
11,679
|
10,347
|
10,216
|
10,750
|
33,981
|
25,065
|
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
|
9,716
|
8,919
|
10,797
|
10,156
|
9,551
|
29,432
|
24,778
|
Other noninterest expenses
|
21,517
|
27,997
|
30,645
|
23,176
|
87,059
|
80,159
|
126,743
|
Total noninterest expense
|
82,906
|
89,018
|
93,410
|
81,728
|
147,154
|
265,334
|
268,540
|
Income (loss) before income tax expense
|
51,434
|
(41,025)
|
6,741
|
57,120
|
(5,268)
|
17,150
|
67,976
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
13,453
|
(8,582)
|
275
|
15,412
|
(1,269)
|
5,146
|
16,197
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
37,981
|
$
|
(32,443)
|
$
|
6,466
|
$
|
41,708
|
$
|
(3,999)
|
$
|
12,004
|
$
|
51,779
|
Retail Mortgage Division
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
20,393
|
$
|
24,302
|
$
|
17,756
|
$
|
18,223
|
$
|
13,009
|
$
|
62,451
|
$
|
26,329
|
Provision for credit losses
|
15,051
|
423
|
1,997
|
1,237
|
1,490
|
17,471
|
2,235
|
Noninterest income
|
137,583
|
104,195
|
34,369
|
33,335
|
52,493
|
276,147
|
84,853
|
Noninterest expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
53,500
|
50,003
|
31,097
|
28,233
|
34,144
|
134,600
|
54,237
|
Occupancy and equipment expenses
|
1,676
|
1,953
|
1,504
|
1,544
|
1,686
|
5,133
|
3,122
|
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
|
2,349
|
1,406
|
986
|
1,034
|
660
|
4,741
|
1,384
|
Other noninterest expenses
|
7,889
|
6,949
|
5,875
|
4,553
|
3,484
|
20,713
|
7,983
|
Total noninterest expense
|
65,414
|
60,311
|
39,462
|
35,364
|
39,974
|
165,187
|
66,726
|
Income before income tax expense
|
77,511
|
67,763
|
10,666
|
14,957
|
24,038
|
155,940
|
42,221
|
Income tax expense
|
16,112
|
14,231
|
2,408
|
3,371
|
5,048
|
32,751
|
8,831
|
Net income
|
$
|
61,399
|
$
|
53,532
|
$
|
8,258
|
$
|
11,586
|
$
|
18,990
|
$
|
123,189
|
$
|
33,390
|
Warehouse Lending Division
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
6,546
|
$
|
5,026
|
$
|
3,302
|
$
|
3,771
|
$
|
3,169
|
$
|
14,874
|
$
|
8,846
|
Provision for credit losses
|
495
|
403
|
(9)
|
67
|
—
|
889
|
—
|
Noninterest income
|
1,064
|
727
|
960
|
610
|
560
|
2,751
|
1,389
|
Noninterest expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
266
|
209
|
210
|
325
|
286
|
685
|
609
|
Occupancy and equipment expenses
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
|
73
|
55
|
41
|
47
|
41
|
169
|
109
|
Other noninterest expenses
|
28
|
88
|
34
|
53
|
27
|
150
|
170
|
Total noninterest expense
|
368
|
353
|
286
|
426
|
356
|
1,007
|
892
|
Income before income tax expense
|
6,747
|
4,997
|
3,985
|
3,888
|
3,373
|
15,729
|
9,343
|
Income tax expense
|
1,431
|
1,049
|
837
|
816
|
708
|
3,317
|
1,962
|
Net income
|
$
|
5,316
|
$
|
3,948
|
$
|
3,148
|
$
|
3,072
|
$
|
2,665
|
$
|
12,412
|
$
|
7,381
|
AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
FINANCIAL TABLES
|
Segment Reporting (continued)
|
Table 10
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Sep
|
Jun
|
Mar
|
Dec
|
Sep
|
Sep
|
Sep
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
SBA Division
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
8,966
|
$
|
7,034
|
$
|
2,181
|
$
|
2,190
|
$
|
2,573
|
$
|
18,181
|
$
|
4,841
|
Provision for credit losses
|
4,297
|
2,322
|
(903)
|
150
|
(15)
|
5,716
|
394
|
Noninterest income
|
5,106
|
1,570
|
1,277
|
2,536
|
2,766
|
7,953
|
6,379
|
Noninterest expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
1,572
|
2,612
|
1,476
|
1,336
|
1,985
|
5,660
|
3,447
|
Occupancy and equipment expenses
|
97
|
97
|
97
|
79
|
66
|
291
|
190
|
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
|
4
|
15
|
13
|
5
|
22
|
32
|
27
|
Other noninterest expenses
|
595
|
359
|
515
|
402
|
503
|
1,469
|
1,249
|
Total noninterest expense
|
2,268
|
3,083
|
2,101
|
1,822
|
2,576
|
7,452
|
4,913
|
Income before income tax expense
|
7,507
|
3,199
|
2,260
|
2,754
|
2,778
|
12,966
|
5,913
|
Income tax expense
|
1,577
|
671
|
475
|
578
|
584
|
2,723
|
1,242
|
Net income
|
$
|
5,930
|
$
|
2,528
|
$
|
1,785
|
$
|
2,176
|
$
|
2,194
|
$
|
10,243
|
$
|
4,671
|
Premium Finance Division
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
7,071
|
$
|
7,122
|
$
|
6,331
|
$
|
6,210
|
$
|
5,756
|
$
|
20,524
|
$
|
15,743
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(2,648)
|
(1,792)
|
3,965
|
(502)
|
965
|
(475)
|
3,523
|
Noninterest income
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
—
|
6
|
Noninterest expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
1,642
|
1,921
|
1,542
|
1,568
|
1,424
|
5,105
|
4,049
|
Occupancy and equipment expenses
|
76
|
77
|
79
|
79
|
135
|
232
|
296
|
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
|
84
|
119
|
117
|
120
|
98
|
320
|
853
|
Other noninterest expenses
|
934
|
886
|
1,056
|
1,457
|
980
|
2,876
|
3,104
|
Total noninterest expense
|
2,736
|
3,003
|
2,794
|
3,224
|
2,637
|
8,533
|
8,302
|
Income (loss) before income tax expense
|
6,983
|
5,911
|
(428)
|
3,488
|
2,155
|
12,466
|
3,924
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
1,464
|
1,240
|
(93)
|
782
|
621
|
2,611
|
952
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
5,519
|
$
|
4,671
|
$
|
(335)
|
$
|
2,706
|
$
|
1,534
|
$
|
9,855
|
$
|
2,972
|
Total Consolidated
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
162,538
|
$
|
163,814
|
$
|
147,945
|
$
|
155,351
|
$
|
148,769
|
$
|
474,297
|
$
|
349,815
|
Provision for credit losses
|
17,682
|
88,161
|
41,047
|
5,693
|
5,989
|
146,890
|
14,065
|
Noninterest income
|
159,018
|
120,960
|
54,379
|
55,113
|
76,993
|
334,357
|
143,000
|
Noninterest expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
96,698
|
95,168
|
75,946
|
69,642
|
77,633
|
267,812
|
154,296
|
Occupancy and equipment expenses
|
13,805
|
13,807
|
12,028
|
11,919
|
12,639
|
39,640
|
28,677
|
Data processing and telecommunications expenses
|
12,226
|
10,514
|
11,954
|
11,362
|
10,372
|
34,694
|
27,151
|
Other noninterest expenses
|
30,963
|
36,279
|
38,125
|
29,641
|
92,053
|
105,367
|
139,249
|
Total noninterest expense
|
153,692
|
155,768
|
138,053
|
122,564
|
192,697
|
447,513
|
349,373
|
Income before income tax expense
|
150,182
|
40,845
|
23,224
|
82,207
|
27,076
|
214,251
|
129,377
|
Income tax expense
|
34,037
|
8,609
|
3,902
|
20,959
|
5,692
|
46,548
|
29,184
|
Net income
|
$
|
116,145
|
$
|
32,236
|
$
|
19,322
|
$
|
61,248
|
$
|
21,384
|
$
|
167,703
|
$
|
100,193
SOURCE Ameris Bancorp