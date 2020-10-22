Ameris Bancorp Announces Financial Results For Third Quarter 2020

Ameris Bancorp

Oct 22, 2020, 16:30 ET

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $116.1 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $21.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  The increase in net income is primarily attributable to increases in mortgage banking activity of $85.6 million and net interest income of $13.8 million and a decrease of merger and conversion charges of $65.2 million, partially offset by an increase of $11.7 million in provision for credit losses compared with the third quarter of 2019.  The Company reported adjusted net income of $116.9 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $68.5 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019.  Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, servicing right valuation adjustments, restructuring charges related to branch consolidations and efficiency initiatives, certain legal expenses, (gain) loss on sale of bank premises and expenses related to natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the year-to-date period ending September 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $167.7 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, compared with $100.2 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019.  The Company reported adjusted net income of $198.5 million, or $2.86 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $156.3 million, or $2.85 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019.  Adjusted net income for the year-to-date period excludes the same items listed above for the Company's quarter-to-date period. 

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "I couldn't be more proud of our Company and the financial results we are reporting this quarter.  Every division of our Company increased their financial performance in the third quarter, which resulted in record earnings and top of class results.  Throughout this pandemic, Ameris teammates have remained focused on our customers and our communities.  We continue to adapt to this new environment by offering innovative products and services which strengthens our relationships and our financial results.  Our outlook remains optimistic for the remainder of 2020 and beyond."

Significant items from the Company's results for the third quarter of 2020 include the following:

  • Net income of $116.1 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, compared with $32.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020
  • Tangible book value growth of $1.56 per share, or 7.5%, to $22.46 compared with $20.90 at June 30, 2020
  • Growth in adjusted total revenue of $30.0 million, or 10.2%, compared with the second quarter of 2020
  • Increase in income from mortgage banking activity of $33.7 million compared with the second quarter of 2020
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio of 47.34%, compared with 51.08% in the second quarter of 2020
  • Net interest margin of 3.64%, compared with 3.83% in the second quarter of 2020
  • Adjusted return on average assets of 2.35%, compared with 0.89% in the second quarter of 2020
  • Improvement in deposit mix such that noninterest bearing deposits represent 36.79% of total deposits, up from 29.94% at December 31, 2019 and 29.85% a year ago
  • Annualized net charge-offs of 0.10% of average total loans
  • Completed issuance of $110 million of subordinated debt at 3.875% fixed for first five years

Following is a summary of the adjustments between reported net income and adjusted net income:

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income available to common shareholders

$

116,145

$

21,384

$

167,703

$

100,193








Adjustment items:






Merger and conversion charges

(44)

65,158

1,391

70,690

Restructuring charges

50



1,513

245

Servicing right impairment (recovery)

412

(1,319)

30,566

141

Gain on BOLI proceeds

(103)

(4,335)

(948)

(4,335)

Expenses related to SEC and DOJ investigation

268



3,005


Natural disaster and pandemic charges (Note 1)

470



3,061

(39)

(Gain) loss on sale of premises

(97)

889

654

4,608

Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 2)

(222)

(13,238)

(8,438)

(15,167)

After-tax adjustment items

734

47,155

30,804

56,143

Adjusted net income

$

116,879

$

68,539

$

198,507

$

156,336








Reported net income per diluted share

$

1.67

$

0.31

$

2.42

$

1.83

Adjusted net income per diluted share

$

1.69

$

0.98

$

2.86

$

2.85








Reported return on average assets

2.33

%

0.49

%

1.18

%

0.99

%

Adjusted return on average assets

2.35

%

1.57

%

1.39

%

1.55

%








Reported return on average common equity

18.27

%

3.49

%

8.96

%

7.39

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

30.53

%

18.95

%

17.84

%

18.87

%








Note 1:  Pandemic charges include "thank you" pay for certain employees, additional sanitizing expenses at our locations, protective equipment for our employees and branch locations, and additional equipment required to support our remote workforce.

Note 2:  A portion of the merger and conversion charges for 3Q19 and both year-to-date periods are nondeductible for tax purposes.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $163.9 million, compared with $165.2 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $149.9 million for the third quarter of 2019.  The Company's net interest margin was 3.64% for the third quarter of 2020, down from 3.83% reported for the second quarter of 2020 and from 3.84% reported for the third quarter of 2019.  The decrease in net interest margin in the current quarter is primarily attributable to a decrease in the yields on both loans and loans held for sale as market interest rates declined, partially offset by a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.  Accretion income for the third quarter of 2020 decreased to $6.5 million, compared with $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, and increased from $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2019.  The decrease in accretion income in the third quarter is primarily attributable to increased payoffs of acquired loans during the second quarter of 2020. 

Yields on loans decreased to 4.42% during the third quarter of 2020, compared with 4.70% for the second quarter of 2020 and 5.27% reported for the third quarter of 2019.  Loan production in the banking division during the third quarter of 2020 totaled $869.0 million, with weighted average yields of 4.00%, compared with $472.1 million and 4.16%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2020 and $1.2 billion and 5.08%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019.  Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $7.7 billion during the third quarter of 2020, with weighted average yields of 3.33%, compared with $7.2 billion and 3.17%, respectively, during the second quarter of 2020 and $4.2 billion and 4.51%, respectively, during the third quarter of 2019.  Loan production yields in the lines of business were materially impacted during the second quarter of 2020 by originations of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans in our SBA division.  Excluding PPP loans, loan production in the lines of business amounted to $6.1 billion during the second quarter of 2020, with weighted average yields of 3.53%.

Interest expense during the third quarter of 2020 decreased to $17.4 million, compared with $21.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $39.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.  The Company's total cost of funds moved 11 basis points lower to 0.41% in the third quarter of 2020 as compared with the second quarter of 2020.  Deposit costs decreased nine basis points during the third quarter of 2020 to 0.30%, compared with 0.39% in the second quarter of 2020.  Costs of interest-bearing deposits decreased during the quarter from 0.58% in the second quarter of 2020 to 0.47% in the third quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $38.1 million, or 31.5%, in the third quarter of 2020 to $159.0 million, compared with $121.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of increased mortgage banking activity. 

Mortgage banking activity increased $33.7 million, or 32.1%, to $138.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared with $104.9 million for the second quarter of 2020.  This increase was a result of both increased production and expansion in our gain on sale spread. Gain on sale spreads increased to 3.92% in the third quarter of 2020 from 3.53% for the second quarter of 2020. Total production in the retail mortgage division increased to $2.92 billion in the third quarter of 2020, compared with $2.67 billion for the second quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking activity was negatively impacted during the third quarter of 2020 by an $1.1 million servicing right impairment, compared with an impairment of $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $2.71 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020, compared with $2.67 billion at June 30, 2020.

Service charge revenue increased $1.0 million, or 10.0%, to $10.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared with $9.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, resulting from an increase in volume. Other noninterest income increased $3.4 million, or 67.6%, in the third quarter of 2020 to $8.3 million, compared with $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of an increase in the gain on sales of SBA loans of $2.8 million, as the SBA division shifted its focus from PPP loan production to its existing pipeline. 

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased $2.1 million, or 1.3%, to $153.7 million during the third quarter of 2020, compared with $155.8 million for the second quarter of 2020.  During the third quarter of 2020, the Company recorded $647,000 of charges to earnings, related to restructuring charges associated with branch consolidations and efficiency initiatives, charges related to the previously announced SEC/DOJ investigation, merger and conversion charges, natural disaster and pandemic charges and (gain) loss on sale of premises, compared with $6.0 million in charges in the second quarter of 2020 that were related the same items.  Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses increased approximately $3.3 million, or 2.2%, to $153.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, from $149.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.  The majority of this increase is attributable to variable expenses related to increased mortgage production. The Company continues to focus on its operating efficiency ratio, such that the adjusted efficiency ratio improved from 51.08% in the second quarter of 2020 to 47.34% in the third quarter of 2020.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 22.7%, compared with 21.1% in the second quarter of 2020. The increased rate for the third quarter of 2020 was primarily a result of increased state tax expense as a result of increased pre-tax income.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at September 30, 2020 were $19.87 billion, compared with $18.24 billion at December 31, 2019.  Total loans, including loans held for sale, were $16.36 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with $14.48 billion at December 31, 2019.  Total loans held for investment were $14.94 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with $12.82 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $2.13 billion, or 16.6%, compared with December 31, 2019.  Loan production in the banking division during the third quarter of 2020 was up 84% from the second quarter of 2020 and down 26% from the third quarter of 2019.  Loan growth in the first nine months of 2020 was driven by PPP loan originations, which totaled $1.10 billion in outstanding balances at September 30, 2020, and increases in warehouse lending and portfolio mortgage loans. 

At September 30, 2020, total deposits amounted to $16.06 billion, or 94.1% of total funding, compared with $14.03 billion and 90.1%, respectively, at December 31, 2019.  At September 30, 2020, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $5.91 billion, or 36.8% of total deposits, compared with $4.20 billion, or 29.9% of total deposits, at December 31, 2019.  Noninterest-bearing deposit growth was meaningfully impacted by PPP loan originations.  Non-rate sensitive deposits (including noninterest-bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $9.56 billion at September 30, 2020, compared with $7.21 billion at December 31, 2019.  These funds represented 59.5% of the Company's total deposits at September 30, 2020, compared with 51.4% at the end of 2019.

Shareholders' equity at September 30, 2020 totaled $2.56 billion, an increase of $95.1 million, or 3.9%, from December 31, 2019.  The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $167.7 million during 2020, partially offset by the CECL adoption impact of $56.7 million and dividends declared.  Tangible book value per share was $22.46 at September 30, 2020, compared with $20.81 at December 31, 2019.  Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.27% at September 30, 2020, compared with 8.40% at the end of the 2019.

Credit Quality

Credit quality remains strong in the Company.  During the third quarter of 2020, the Company recorded provision for credit losses of $17.7 million, compared with $88.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.  This decrease in provision was primarily attributable to improvements in forecast economic conditions, particularly levels of unemployment and GDP, compared with forecast conditions during the second quarter of 2020.  The improved economic forecast was partially offset by increased qualitative factors in our residential real estate, commercial real estate and hotel portfolios based principally on risk rating migrations, level of deferrals in the portfolio and expected collateral values.  The Company has been prudently working with borrowers to support their credit needs during the challenging economic conditions and monitoring the level of modifications on an ongoing basis, such that loans remaining on deferral at the end of the third quarter of 2020 was approximately 4.3% of total loans, down from approximately 19.0% of total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2020.  Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased by 23 basis points to 0.82% during the quarter.  The increase in nonperforming assets is primarily attributable to increased nonaccrual loans in the residential real estate and commercial real estate loan categories.  The net charge-off ratio was 10 basis points for the third quarter of 2020, compared with 27 basis points in the second quarter of 2020 and seven basis points in the third quarter of 2019.

Share Repurchase Program

The Company's board of directors has also approved the extension of the share repurchase program authorized in September 2019, under which the Company was authorized to repurchase up to $100 million of its outstanding common stock.  As extended, the program now allows for repurchases of shares to occur through October 31, 2021.  Currently, $85,723,412 in aggregate value remains for repurchase under the program.

Conference Call

The Company will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time Friday, October 23, 2020, to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-504-1190 (or 1-855-669-9657 for participants in Canada and 1-412-902-6630 for other international participants).  The conference ID name is Ameris Bancorp ABCB.  A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until November 6, 2020.  To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (or 1-855-669-9658 for participants in Canada and 1-412-317-0088 for other international participants).  The conference replay access code is 10148491.  The conference call replay and the financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.  The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 170 locations in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Alabama at the end of the most recent quarter.

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals.  Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements.  The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance.  Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following:  general competitive, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations; movements in interest rates and our expectations regarding net interest margin; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general economy, our customers and the allowance for loan losses; the benefits that may be realized by our customers from government assistance programs and regulatory actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control.  For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as amended, and its subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Financial Highlights

Table 1

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

EARNINGS












Net income

$

116,145

$

32,236

$

19,322

$

61,248

$

21,384

$

167,703

$

100,193

Adjusted net income

$

116,879

$

42,423

$

39,205

$

66,608

$

68,539

$

198,507

$

156,336














COMMON SHARE DATA












Earnings per share available to common shareholders












  Basic

$

1.68

$

0.47

$

0.28

$

0.88

$

0.31

$

2.42

$

1.83

  Diluted

$

1.67

$

0.47

$

0.28

$

0.88

$

0.31

$

2.42

$

1.83

Adjusted diluted EPS

$

1.69

$

0.61

$

0.56

$

0.96

$

0.98

$

2.86

$

2.85

Cash dividends per share

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.45

$

0.35

Book value per share (period end)

$

36.91

$

35.42

$

35.10

$

35.53

$

34.78

$

36.91

$

34.78

Tangible book value per share (period end)

$

22.46

$

20.90

$

20.44

$

20.81

$

20.29

$

22.46

$

20.29

Weighted average number of shares












  Basic

69,230,667

69,191,778

69,247,661

69,429,193

69,372,125

69,243,280

54,762,216

  Diluted

69,346,141

69,292,972

69,502,022

69,683,999

69,600,499

69,403,104

54,883,122

Period end number of shares

69,490,546

69,462,782

69,441,274

69,503,833

69,593,833

69,490,546

69,593,833

Market data












  High intraday price

$

27.81

$

29.82

$

43.79

$

44.90

$

40.65

$

43.79

$

42.01

  Low intraday price

$

19.91

$

17.12

$

17.89

$

38.34

$

33.71

$

17.12

$

31.27

  Period end closing price

$

22.78

$

23.59

$

23.76

$

42.54

$

40.24

$

22.78

$

40.24

  Average daily volume 

359,059

470,151

461,692

353,783

461,289

429,758

401,050














PERFORMANCE RATIOS












Return on average assets

2.33

%

0.67

%

0.43

%

1.35

%

0.49

%

1.18

%

0.99

%

Adjusted return on average assets

2.35

%

0.89

%

0.87

%

1.47

%

1.57

%

1.39

%

1.55

%

Return on average common equity

18.27

%

5.23

%

3.16

%

9.97

%

3.49

%

8.96

%

7.39

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

30.53

%

11.66

%

10.98

%

18.45

%

18.95

%

17.84

%

18.87

%

Earning asset yield (TE)

4.02

%

4.32

%

4.56

%

4.82

%

4.86

%

4.29

%

4.91

%

Total cost of funds

0.41

%

0.52

%

0.91

%

1.00

%

1.07

%

0.60

%

1.07

%

Net interest margin (TE)

3.64

%

3.83

%

3.70

%

3.86

%

3.84

%

3.72

%

3.89

%

Noninterest income excluding securities transactions, as a percent of total revenue (TE)

46.72

%

39.35

%

22.83

%

22.02

%

28.89

%

37.74

%

24.27

%

Efficiency ratio

47.80

%

54.70

%

68.23

%

58.24

%

85.35

%

55.34

%

70.89

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)

47.34

%

51.08

%

59.87

%

55.61

%

57.25

%

52.00

%

55.70

%














CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)












Shareholders' equity to assets

12.90

%

12.38

%

13.37

%

13.54

%

13.63

%

12.90

%

13.63

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.27

%

7.70

%

8.25

%

8.40

%

8.43

%

8.27

%

8.43

%














EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION












Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.27

%

7.70

%

8.25

%

8.40

%

8.43

%

8.27

%

8.43

%

Effect of goodwill and other intangibles

4.63

%

4.68

%

5.12

%

5.14

%

5.20

%

4.63

%

5.20

%

Equity to assets (GAAP)

12.90

%

12.38

%

13.37

%

13.54

%

13.63

%

12.90

%

13.63

%














OTHER DATA (period end)












Full time equivalent employees












  Banking Division

1,807

1,832

1,865

1,913

2,001

1,807

2,001

  Retail Mortgage Division

734

692

689

690

785

734

785

  Warehouse Lending Division

11

9

9

9

9

11

9

  SBA Division

33

42

44

42

45

33

45

  Premium Finance Division

71

70

72

68

66

71

66

  Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount

2,656

2,645

2,679

2,722

2,906

2,656

2,906














Assets per Banking Division FTE

$

10,998

$

10,848

$

9,772

$

9,536

$

8,878

$

10,998

$

8,878

Branch locations

170

170

170

170

172

170

172

Deposits per branch location

$

94,493

$

91,705

$

81,439

$

82,512

$

79,416

$

94,493

$

79,416

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Income Statement

Table 2

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

Interest income












Interest and fees on loans

$

172,351

$

175,345

$

171,242

$

182,391

$

175,046

$

518,938

$

404,457

Interest on taxable securities

7,259

9,347

10,082

10,358

11,354

26,688

29,780

Interest on nontaxable securities

159

157

157

167

168

473

426

Interest on deposits in other banks

153

123

1,211

1,091

1,622

1,487

7,048

Interest on federal funds sold

12

46

76

69

171

134

607

Total interest income

179,934

185,018

182,768

194,076

188,361

547,720

442,318














Interest expense












Interest on deposits

11,822

14,273

24,102

27,970

29,425

50,197

74,563

Interest on other borrowings

5,574

6,931

10,721

10,755

10,167

23,226

17,940

Total interest expense

17,396

21,204

34,823

38,725

39,592

73,423

92,503














Net interest income

162,538

163,814

147,945

155,351

148,769

474,297

349,815














Provision for loan losses

26,692

68,449

37,047

5,693

5,989

132,188

14,065

Provision for unfunded commitments

(10,131)

19,712

4,000





13,581


Provision for other credit losses

1,121









1,121


Provision for credit losses

17,682

88,161

41,047

5,693

5,989

146,890

14,065

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

144,856

75,653

106,898

149,658

142,780

327,407

335,750














Noninterest income












Service charges on deposits accounts

10,914

9,922

11,844

13,567

13,411

32,680

37,225

Mortgage banking activity

138,627

104,925

35,333

33,168

53,041

278,885

86,241

Other service charges, commissions and fees

1,151

1,130

1,128

1,085

1,236

3,409

2,828

Gain (loss) on securities



14

(9)

(1)

4

5

139

Other noninterest income

8,326

4,969

6,083

7,294

9,301

19,378

16,567

Total noninterest income

159,018

120,960

54,379

55,113

76,993

334,357

143,000














Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

96,698

95,168

75,946

69,642

77,633

267,812

154,296

Occupancy and equipment expenses

13,805

13,807

12,028

11,919

12,639

39,640

28,677

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

12,226

10,514

11,954

11,362

10,372

34,694

27,151

Credit resolution related expenses(1)

802

950

2,198

1,098

1,094

3,950

2,984

Advertising and marketing expenses

966

1,455

2,358

2,250

1,949

4,779

5,677

Amortization of intangible assets

4,190

5,601

5,631

5,741

5,719

15,422

11,972

Merger and conversion charges

(44)

895

540

2,415

65,158

1,391

70,690

Other noninterest expenses

25,049

27,378

27,398

18,137

18,133

79,825

47,926

Total noninterest expense

153,692

155,768

138,053

122,564

192,697

447,513

349,373














Income before income tax expense

150,182

40,845

23,224

82,207

27,076

214,251

129,377

Income tax expense

34,037

8,609

3,902

20,959

5,692

46,548

29,184

Net income

$

116,145

$

32,236

$

19,322

$

61,248

$

21,384

$

167,703

$

100,193














Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.67

$

0.47

$

0.28

$

0.88

$

0.31

$

2.42

$

1.83














(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet

Table 3

Three Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Assets








Cash and due from banks

$

257,026

$

292,899

$

255,312

$

246,234

$

193,976

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks

494,765

428,560

396,844

375,615

285,713

Time deposits in other banks

249

249

249

249

499

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

1,117,436

1,238,896

1,353,040

1,403,403

1,491,207

Other investments

47,329

76,453

81,754

66,919

66,921

Loans held for sale, at fair value

1,414,889

1,736,397

1,398,229

1,656,711

1,187,551










Loans, net of unearned income

14,943,593

14,503,157

13,094,106

12,818,476

12,826,284

Allowance for loan losses

(231,924)

(208,793)

(149,524)

(38,189)

(35,530)

Loans, net

14,711,669

14,294,364

12,944,582

12,780,287

12,790,754










Other real estate owned

17,969

23,563

21,027

19,500

20,710










Premises and equipment, net

231,278

230,118

231,347

233,102

239,428

Goodwill

928,005

928,005

931,947

931,637

911,488

Other intangible assets, net

76,164

80,354

85,955

91,586

97,328

Cash value of bank owned life insurance

175,605

175,011

176,239

175,270

174,442

Deferred income taxes, net

53,039

56,306

24,196

2,180

22,111

Other assets

348,428

311,454

323,827

259,886

282,149

Total assets

$

19,873,851

$

19,872,629

$

18,224,548

$

18,242,579

$

17,764,277










Liabilities








Deposits








Noninterest-bearing

$

5,909,316

$

5,595,868

$

4,226,253

$

4,199,448

$

4,077,856

Interest-bearing

10,154,490

9,993,950

9,618,365

9,827,625

9,581,738

  Total deposits

16,063,806

15,589,818

13,844,618

14,027,073

13,659,594

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

9,103

12,879

15,160

20,635

17,744

Other borrowings

875,255

1,418,336

1,543,371

1,398,709

1,351,172

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

123,860

123,375

122,890

127,560

127,075

FDIC loss-share payable, net

19,476

18,903

18,111

19,642

19,490

Other liabilities

217,668

249,188

243,248

179,378

168,479

Total liabilities

17,309,168

17,412,499

15,787,398

15,772,997

15,343,554










Shareholders' Equity








Preferred stock










Common stock

71,703

71,674

71,652

71,500

71,447

Capital stock

1,911,031

1,909,839

1,908,721

1,907,108

1,904,789

Retained earnings

587,657

481,948

460,153

507,950

457,127

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax

37,252

39,613

39,551

17,995

15,482

Treasury stock

(42,960)

(42,944)

(42,927)

(34,971)

(28,122)

Total shareholders' equity

2,564,683

2,460,130

2,437,150

2,469,582

2,420,723

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

19,873,851

$

19,872,629

$

18,224,548

$

18,242,579

$

17,764,277










Other Data








Earning assets

$

18,018,261

$

17,983,712

$

16,324,222

$

16,321,373

$

15,858,175

Intangible assets

1,004,169

1,008,359

1,017,902

1,023,223

1,008,816

Interest-bearing liabilities

11,162,708

11,548,540

11,299,786

11,374,529

11,077,729

Average assets

19,810,084

19,222,181

18,056,445

17,998,494

17,340,387

Average common shareholders' equity

2,529,471

2,478,373

2,456,617

2,437,272

2,432,182

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Asset Quality Information

Table 4

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

Allowance for Credit Losses












Balance at beginning of period

$

246,295

$

167,315

$

39,266

$

36,607

$

31,793

$

39,266

$

28,819














CECL adoption impact on allowance for loan losses





78,661





78,661


CECL adoption impact on allowance for unfunded commitments





12,714





12,714


  Total CECL adoption impact





91,375





91,375
















Acquired allowance for unfunded commitments









1,077



1,077














Provision for loan losses

26,692

68,449

37,047

5,693

5,989

132,188

14,065

Provision for unfunded commitments

(10,131)

19,712

4,000





13,581


Provision for other credit losses

1,121









1,121


  Provision for credit losses

17,682

88,161

41,047

5,693

5,989

146,890

14,065














Charge-offs

7,370

11,282

6,718

5,664

5,249

25,370

14,197

Recoveries

3,810

2,101

2,345

2,630

2,997

8,256

6,843

  Net charge-offs

3,560

9,181

4,373

3,034

2,252

17,114

7,354














Ending balance

$

260,417

$

246,295

$

167,315

$

39,266

$

36,607

$

260,417

$

36,607














Allowance for loan losses

$

231,924

$

208,793

$

149,524

$

38,189

$

35,530

$

231,924

$

35,530

Allowance for unfunded commitments

27,372

37,502

17,791

1,077

1,077

27,372

1,077

Allowance for other credit losses

1,121









1,121


  Total allowance for credit losses

$

260,417

$

246,295

$

167,315

$

39,266

$

36,607

$

260,417

$

36,607














Net  Charge-off Information












Charge-offs












Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

1,715

$

486

$

2,486

$

1,813

$

490

$

4,687

$

1,647

Consumer installment

677

962

1,142

1,586

1,245

2,781

4,313

Indirect automobile

697

1,016

1,231

939

965

2,944

965

Premium Finance

1,158

1,904

831

899

1,267

3,893

3,452

Real estate - construction and development

9

74



146



83

268

Real estate - commercial and farmland

2,977

6,315

928

181

1,318

10,220

3,161

Real estate - residential

137

525

100

100

37

762

391

  Total charge-offs

7,370

11,282

6,718

5,664

5,322

25,370

14,197














Recoveries












Commercial, financial and agricultural

470

303

362

934

300

1,135

904

Consumer installment

516

436

321

461

1

590

1,273

1,094

Indirect automobile

317

359

344

241

271

1,020

271

Premium Finance

1,224

676

684

358

736

2,584

2,396

Real estate - construction and development

182

168

342

430

930

692

1,315

Real estate - commercial and farmland

904

21

85

140

74

1,010

192

Real estate - residential

197

138

207

68

169

542

671

  Total recoveries

3,810

2,101

2,345

2,632

3,070

8,256

6,843














Net charge-offs

$

3,560

$

9,181

$

4,373

$

3,032

$

2,252

$

17,114

$

7,354














Non-Performing Assets












Nonaccrual loans

$

138,163

$

77,745

$

77,866

$

75,124

$

100,501

$

138,163

$

100,501

Other real estate owned

17,969

23,563

21,027

19,500

20,710

17,969

20,710

Repossessed assets

258

1,348

783

939

1,258

258

1,258

Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more

7,003

15,127

11,969

5,754

6,325

7,003

6,325

Total non-performing assets

$

163,393

$

117,783

$

111,645

$

101,317

$

128,794

$

163,393

$

128,794














Asset Quality Ratios












Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets

0.82

%

0.59

%

0.61

%

0.56

%

0.73

%

0.82

%

0.73

%

Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized)

0.10

%

0.27

%

0.14

%

0.09

%

0.07

%

0.17

%

0.10

%

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information

Table 5

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Loans by Type








Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

1,879,788

$

1,839,921

$

827,392

$

802,171

$

931,755

Consumer installment

450,810

575,782

520,592

498,577

500,067

Indirect automobile

682,396

739,543

937,736

1,061,824

1,111,815

Mortgage warehouse

995,942

748,853

547,328

526,369

562,598

Municipal

725,669

731,508

749,633

564,304

578,267

Premium Finance

710,890

690,584

661,845

654,669

656,570

Real estate - construction and development

1,628,255

1,641,744

1,628,367

1,549,062

1,468,696

Real estate - commercial and farmland

5,116,252

4,804,420

4,516,451

4,353,039

4,198,759

Real estate - residential

2,753,591

2,730,802

2,704,762

2,808,461

2,817,757

  Total loans

$

14,943,593

$

14,503,157

$

13,094,106

$

12,818,476

$

12,826,284










Troubled Debt Restructurings








Accruing troubled debt restructurings










  Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

459

$

591

$

575

$

516

$

521

  Consumer installment

36

42

4

8

9

  Indirect automobile

2,689








  Mortgage warehouse










  Municipal










  Premium Finance





159

156

159

  Real estate - construction and development

510

919

925

936

948

  Real estate - commercial and farmland

56,417

5,252

5,587

6,732

8,616

  Real estate - residential

28,777

30,253

22,775

21,261

21,472

  Total accruing troubled debt restructurings

$

88,888

$

37,057

$

30,025

$

29,609

$

31,725

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings








  Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

1,002

$

1,034

$

334

$

335

$

144

  Consumer installment

64

67

105

107

120

  Indirect automobile

482








  Mortgage warehouse










  Municipal










  Premium Finance










  Real estate - construction and development

709

307

289

253

258

  Real estate - commercial and farmland

19,942

1,878

2,415

2,071

1,958

  Real estate - residential

4,477

2,231

3,078

2,857

2,103

  Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings

$

26,676

$

5,517

$

6,221

$

5,623

$

4,583

   Total troubled debt restructurings

$

115,564

$

42,574

$

36,246

$

35,232

$

36,308










Loans by Risk Grade








Grade 1 - Prime credit

$

1,845,900

$

1,789,709

$

774,956

$

587,877

$

613,281

Grade 2 - Strong credit

838,267

801,273

785,770

840,372

856,618

Grade 3 - Good credit

6,189,269

5,784,754

5,772,834

6,034,398

6,086,576

Grade 4 - Satisfactory credit

4,989,617

5,643,133

4,353,733

4,884,541

4,746,020

Grade 5 - Fair credit

643,502

212,667

1,131,128

233,020

252,424

Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned

151,501

108,704

106,885

86,412

114,235

Grade 7 - Substandard

285,537

162,917

168,561

151,846

157,114

Grade 8 - Doubtful





239

8

14

Grade 9 - Loss







2

2

  Total loans

$

14,943,593

$

14,503,157

$

13,094,106

$

12,818,476

$

12,826,284

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Average Balances

Table 6

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

Earning Assets












Federal funds sold

$

20,004

$

24,265

$

27,380

$

23,104

$

28,459

$

23,868

$

33,800

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

467,188

398,284

419,260

304,427

324,127

428,386

377,290

Time deposits in other banks

249

249

249

401

548

249

4,818

Investment securities - taxable

1,160,585

1,281,980

1,359,651

1,426,062

1,514,534

1,267,015

1,312,776

Investment securities - nontaxable

21,619

21,576

22,839

23,580

23,759

22,010

21,060

Other investments

64,656

79,143

73,972

64,852

53,712

72,561

28,168

Loans held for sale

1,507,481

1,614,080

1,587,131

1,537,648

856,572

1,569,337

373,699

Loans

14,688,317

13,915,406

12,712,997

12,697,912

12,677,063

13,772,102

9,982,560

Total Earning Assets

$

17,930,099

$

17,334,983

$

16,203,479

$

16,077,986

$

15,478,774

$

17,155,528

$

12,134,171














Deposits












Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

5,782,163

$

5,061,578

$

4,080,920

$

4,124,872

$

4,040,592

$

4,977,833

$

3,108,638

NOW accounts

2,718,315

2,441,305

2,287,947

2,204,666

2,049,175

2,483,383

1,705,108

MMDA

4,273,899

4,221,906

4,004,644

3,953,717

3,815,185

4,167,207

3,053,272

Savings accounts

749,314

692,382

643,422

649,118

661,555

695,238

489,678

Retail CDs

2,274,150

2,471,134

2,624,209

2,721,829

2,804,243

2,455,833

2,222,942

Brokered CDs

1,933

2,043

61,190

249,644

150,176

21,650

380,937

Total Deposits

15,799,774

14,890,348

13,702,332

13,903,846

13,520,926

14,801,144

10,960,575

Non-Deposit Funding












Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase

10,483

12,452

15,637

17,088

19,914

12,849

13,017

FHLB advances

799,034

1,212,537

1,267,303

1,080,516

810,384

1,091,885

282,622

Other borrowings

272,443

269,300

269,454

234,001

220,918

270,407

170,891

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

123,604

123,120

127,731

127,292

133,519

124,814

104,345

Total Non-Deposit Funding

1,205,564

1,617,409

1,680,125

1,458,897

1,184,735

1,499,955

570,875

Total Funding

$

17,005,338

$

16,507,757

$

15,382,457

$

15,362,743

$

14,705,661

$

16,301,099

$

11,531,450

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE)

Table 7

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

Interest Income












Federal funds sold

$

13

$

45

$

76

$

69

$

171

$

134

$

607

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

152

122

1,210

1,089

1,620

1,484

6,979

Time deposits in other banks

1

1

1

2

2

3

69

Investment securities - taxable

7,260

9,346

10,082

10,358

11,354

26,688

29,780

Investment securities - nontaxable (TE)

202

198

199

212

213

599

539

Loans held for sale

10,365

14,053

13,637

14,330

7,889

38,055

10,673

Loans (TE)

163,352

162,617

158,636

169,119

168,239

484,605

396,918

Total Earning Assets

$

181,345

$

186,382

$

183,841

$

195,179

$

189,488

$

551,568

$

445,565














Accretion income (included above)

$

6,525

$

9,576

$

6,562

$

9,727

$

4,222

$

22,663

$

10,208














Interest Expense












Interest-Bearing Deposits












  NOW accounts

$

1,394

$

1,265

$

2,774

$

2,728

$

2,843

$

5,433

$

7,212

  MMDA

2,823

3,764

9,748

11,311

12,593

16,335

31,128

  Savings accounts

112

94

210

233

274

416

436

  Retail CDs

7,484

9,136

11,064

12,220

12,905

27,684

28,820

  Brokered CDs

9

14

306

1,478

810

329

6,967

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

11,822

14,273

24,102

27,970

29,425

50,197

74,563

Non-Deposit Funding












  Federal funds purchased and securities sold under
agreements to repurchase

9

25

40

41

32

74

45

  FHLB advances

661

1,686

5,109

5,241

4,618

7,456

4,803

  Other borrowings

3,558

3,487

3,511

3,358

3,332

10,556

7,769

  Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

1,346

1,733

2,061

2,115

2,185

5,140

5,323

Total Non-Deposit Funding

5,574

6,931

10,721

10,755

10,167

23,226

17,940

Total Interest-Bearing Funding

$

17,396

$

21,204

$

34,823

$

38,725

$

39,592

$

73,423

$

92,503














Net Interest Income (TE)

$

163,949

$

165,178

$

149,018

$

156,454

$

149,896

$

478,145

$

353,062

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Yields(1)

Table 8

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

Earning Assets












Federal funds sold

0.26

%

0.75

%

1.12

%

1.18

%

2.38

%

0.75

%

2.40

%

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

0.13

%

0.12

%

1.16

%

1.42

%

1.98

%

0.46

%

2.47

%

Time deposits in other banks

1.60

%

1.62

%

1.62

%

1.98

%

1.45

%

1.61

%

1.91

%

Investment securities - taxable

2.49

%

2.93

%

2.98

%

2.88

%

2.97

%

2.81

%

3.03

%

Investment securities - nontaxable (TE)

3.72

%

3.69

%

3.50

%

3.57

%

3.56

%

3.64

%

3.42

%

Loans held for sale

2.74

%

3.50

%

3.46

%

3.70

%

3.65

%

3.24

%

3.82

%

Loans (TE)

4.42

%

4.70

%

5.02

%

5.28

%

5.27

%

4.70

%

5.32

%

Total Earning Assets

4.02

%

4.32

%

4.56

%

4.82

%

4.86

%

4.29

%

4.91

%














Interest-Bearing Deposits












NOW accounts

0.20

%

0.21

%

0.49

%

0.49

%

0.55

%

0.29

%

0.57

%

MMDA

0.26

%

0.36

%

0.98

%

1.14

%

1.31

%

0.52

%

1.36

%

Savings accounts

0.06

%

0.05

%

0.13

%

0.14

%

0.16

%

0.08

%

0.12

%

Retail CDs

1.31

%

1.49

%

1.70

%

1.78

%

1.83

%

1.51

%

1.73

%

Brokered CDs

1.85

%

2.76

%

2.01

%

2.35

%

2.14

%

2.03

%

2.45

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

0.47

%

0.58

%

1.01

%

1.13

%

1.23

%

0.68

%

1.27

%

Non-Deposit Funding












Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to
repurchase

0.34

%

0.81

%

1.03

%

0.95

%

0.64

%

0.77

%

0.46

%

FHLB advances

0.33

%

0.56

%

1.62

%

1.92

%

2.26

%

0.91

%

2.27

%

Other borrowings

5.20

%

5.21

%

5.24

%

5.69

%

5.98

%

5.21

%

6.08

%

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

4.33

%

5.66

%

6.49

%

6.59

%

6.49

%

5.50

%

6.82

%

Total Non-Deposit Funding

1.84

%

1.72

%

2.57

%

2.92

%

3.40

%

2.07

%

4.20

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

0.62

%

0.75

%

1.24

%

1.37

%

1.47

%

0.87

%

1.47

%














Net Interest Spread

3.40

%

3.57

%

3.32

%

3.45

%

3.39

%

3.42

%

3.44

%














Net Interest Margin(2)

3.64

%

3.83

%

3.70

%

3.86

%

3.84

%

3.72

%

3.89

%














Total Cost of Funds(3)

0.41

%

0.52

%

0.91

%

1.00

%

1.07

%

0.60

%

1.07

%

(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.



(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.



(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Non-GAAP Reconciliations




Adjusted Net Income

Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

Net income available to common shareholders

$

116,145

$

32,236

$

19,322

$

61,248

$

21,384

$

167,703

$

100,193














Adjustment items:












Merger and conversion charges

(44)

895

540

2,415

65,158

1,391

70,690

Restructuring charges

50

1,463







1,513

245

Servicing right impairment (recovery)

412

7,989

22,165

366

(1,319)

30,566

141

Gain on BOLI proceeds

(103)

(845)



752

(4,335)

(948)

(4,335)

Expenses related to SEC/DOJ Investigation

268

1,294

1,443

463



3,005


Natural disaster and pandemic charges (Note 1)

470

2,043

548





3,061

(39)

Loss on sale of premises

(97)

281

470

1,413

889

654

4,608

Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 2)

(222)

(2,933)

(5,283)

(898)

(13,238)

(8,438)

(15,167)

After tax adjustment items

734

10,187

19,883

4,511

47,155

30,804

56,143














Tax expense attributable to acquisition
related compensation and acquired BOLI







849




















Adjusted net income

$

116,879

$

42,423

$

39,205

$

66,608

$

68,539

$

198,507

$

156,336














Weighted average number of shares - diluted

69,346,141

69,292,972

69,502,022

69,683,999

69,600,499

69,403,104

54,883,122

Net income per diluted share

$

1.67

$

0.47

$

0.28

$

0.88

$

0.31

$

2.42

$

1.83

Adjusted net income per diluted share

$

1.69

$

0.61

$

0.56

$

0.96

$

0.98

$

2.86

$

2.85














Average assets

$

19,810,084

$

19,222,181

$

18,056,445

$

17,998,494

$

17,340,387

$

19,045,028

$

13,483,044

Return on average assets

2.33

%

0.67

%

0.43

%

1.35

%

0.49

%

1.18

%

0.99

%

Adjusted return on average assets

2.35

%

0.89

%

0.87

%

1.47

%

1.57

%

1.39

%

1.55

%














Average common equity

$

2,529,471

$

2,478,373

$

2,456,617

$

2,437,272

$

2,432,182

$

2,500,689

$

1,813,575

Average tangible common equity

$

1,523,066

$

1,462,871

$

1,436,108

$

1,432,081

$

1,434,829

$

1,486,579

$

1,107,743

Return on average common equity

18.27

%

5.23

%

3.16

%

9.97

%

3.49

%

8.96

%

7.39

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

30.53

%

11.66

%

10.98

%

18.45

%

18.95

%

17.84

%

18.87

%














Note 1:  Pandemic charges include "thank you" pay for certain employees, additional sanitizing expenses at our locations, protective equipment for our employees and branch locations, and additional equipment required to support our remote workforce.

Note 2:  A portion of the merger and conversion charges for 3Q19 and both year-to-date periods are nondeductible for tax purposes.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)




Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE)

Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

Adjusted Noninterest Expense












Total noninterest expense

$

153,692

$

155,768

$

138,053

$

122,564

$

192,697

$

447,513

$

349,373

Adjustment items:












Merger and conversion charges

44

(895)

(540)

(2,415)

(65,158)

(1,391)

(70,690)

Restructuring charges

(50)

(1,463)







(1,513)

(245)

Expenses related to SEC/DOJ Investigation

(268)

(1,294)

(1,443)

(463)



(3,005)


Natural disaster and pandemic charges

(470)

(2,043)

(548)





(3,061)

39

(Gain) loss on sale of premises

97

(281)

(470)

(1,413)

(889)

(654)

(4,608)

Adjusted noninterest expense

$

153,045

$

149,792

$

135,052

$

118,273

$

126,650

$

437,889

$

273,869














Total Revenue












Net interest income

$

162,538

$

163,814

$

147,945

$

155,351

$

148,769

$

474,297

$

349,815

Noninterest income

159,018

120,960

54,379

55,113

76,993

334,357

143,000

Total revenue

$

321,556

$

284,774

$

202,324

$

210,464

$

225,762

$

808,654

$

492,815














Adjusted Total Revenue












Net interest income (TE)

$

163,949

$

165,178

$

149,018

$

156,454

$

149,896

$

478,145

$

353,062

Noninterest income

159,018

120,960

54,379

55,113

76,993

334,357

143,000

Total revenue (TE)

322,967

286,138

203,397

211,567

226,889

812,502

496,062

Adjustment items:












(Gain) loss on securities



(14)

9

(1)

(4)

(5)

(139)

Loss (gain) on BOLI proceeds

(103)

(845)



752

(4,335)

(948)

(4,335)

Servicing right impairment (recovery)

412

7,989

22,165

366

(1,319)

30,566

141

Adjusted total revenue (TE)

$

323,276

$

293,268

$

225,571

$

212,684

$

221,231

$

842,115

$

491,729














Efficiency ratio

47.80

%

54.70

%

68.23

%

58.24

%

85.35

%

55.34

%

70.89

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)

47.34

%

51.08

%

59.87

%

55.61

%

57.25

%

52.00

%

55.70

%














Tangible Book Value Per Share

Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

Total shareholders' equity

$

2,564,683

$

2,460,130

$

2,437,150

$

2,469,582

$

2,420,723

$

2,564,683

$

2,420,723

Less:












Goodwill

928,005

928,005

931,947

931,637

911,488

928,005

911,488

Other intangibles, net

76,164

80,354

85,955

91,586

97,328

76,164

97,328

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$

1,560,514

$

1,451,771

$

1,419,248

$

1,446,359

$

1,411,907

$

1,560,514

$

1,411,907














Period end number of shares

69,490,546

69,461,968

69,441,274

69,503,833

69,593,833

69,490,546

69,593,833

Book value per share (period end)

$

36.91

$

35.42

$

35.10

$

35.53

$

34.78

$

36.91

$

34.78

Tangible book value per share (period end)

$

22.46

$

20.90

$

20.44

$

20.81

$

20.29

$

22.46

$

20.29

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Segment Reporting

Table 10

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

Banking Division












Net interest income

$

119,562

$

120,330

$

118,375

$

124,957

$

124,262

$

358,267

$

294,056

Provision for credit losses

487

86,805

35,997

4,741

3,549

123,289

7,913

Noninterest income

15,265

14,468

17,773

18,632

21,173

47,506

50,373

Noninterest expense












  Salaries and employee benefits

39,718

40,423

41,621

38,180

39,794

121,762

91,954

  Occupancy and equipment expenses

11,955

11,679

10,347

10,216

10,750

33,981

25,065

  Data processing and telecommunications expenses

9,716

8,919

10,797

10,156

9,551

29,432

24,778

  Other noninterest expenses

21,517

27,997

30,645

23,176

87,059

80,159

126,743

Total noninterest expense

82,906

89,018

93,410

81,728

147,154

265,334

268,540

Income (loss) before income tax expense

51,434

(41,025)

6,741

57,120

(5,268)

17,150

67,976

Income tax expense (benefit)

13,453

(8,582)

275

15,412

(1,269)

5,146

16,197

Net income (loss)

$

37,981

$

(32,443)

$

6,466

$

41,708

$

(3,999)

$

12,004

$

51,779














Retail Mortgage Division












Net interest income

$

20,393

$

24,302

$

17,756

$

18,223

$

13,009

$

62,451

$

26,329

Provision for credit losses

15,051

423

1,997

1,237

1,490

17,471

2,235

Noninterest income

137,583

104,195

34,369

33,335

52,493

276,147

84,853

Noninterest expense












  Salaries and employee benefits

53,500

50,003

31,097

28,233

34,144

134,600

54,237

  Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,676

1,953

1,504

1,544

1,686

5,133

3,122

  Data processing and telecommunications expenses

2,349

1,406

986

1,034

660

4,741

1,384

  Other noninterest expenses

7,889

6,949

5,875

4,553

3,484

20,713

7,983

Total noninterest expense

65,414

60,311

39,462

35,364

39,974

165,187

66,726

Income before income tax expense

77,511

67,763

10,666

14,957

24,038

155,940

42,221

Income tax expense

16,112

14,231

2,408

3,371

5,048

32,751

8,831

Net income

$

61,399

$

53,532

$

8,258

$

11,586

$

18,990

$

123,189

$

33,390














Warehouse Lending Division












Net interest income

$

6,546

$

5,026

$

3,302

$

3,771

$

3,169

$

14,874

$

8,846

Provision for credit losses

495

403

(9)

67



889


Noninterest income

1,064

727

960

610

560

2,751

1,389

Noninterest expense












  Salaries and employee benefits

266

209

210

325

286

685

609

  Occupancy and equipment expenses

1

1

1

1

2

3

4

  Data processing and telecommunications expenses

73

55

41

47

41

169

109

  Other noninterest expenses

28

88

34

53

27

150

170

Total noninterest expense

368

353

286

426

356

1,007

892

Income before income tax expense

6,747

4,997

3,985

3,888

3,373

15,729

9,343

Income tax expense

1,431

1,049

837

816

708

3,317

1,962

Net income

$

5,316

$

3,948

$

3,148

$

3,072

$

2,665

$

12,412

$

7,381

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Segment Reporting (continued)

Table 10

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Sep

Sep

Sep

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

SBA Division












Net interest income

$

8,966

$

7,034

$

2,181

$

2,190

$

2,573

$

18,181

$

4,841

Provision for credit losses

4,297

2,322

(903)

150

(15)

5,716

394

Noninterest income

5,106

1,570

1,277

2,536

2,766

7,953

6,379

Noninterest expense












  Salaries and employee benefits

1,572

2,612

1,476

1,336

1,985

5,660

3,447

  Occupancy and equipment expenses

97

97

97

79

66

291

190

  Data processing and telecommunications expenses

4

15

13

5

22

32

27

  Other noninterest expenses

595

359

515

402

503

1,469

1,249

Total noninterest expense

2,268

3,083

2,101

1,822

2,576

7,452

4,913

Income before income tax expense

7,507

3,199

2,260

2,754

2,778

12,966

5,913

Income tax expense

1,577

671

475

578

584

2,723

1,242

Net income

$

5,930

$

2,528

$

1,785

$

2,176

$

2,194

$

10,243

$

4,671














Premium Finance Division












Net interest income

$

7,071

$

7,122

$

6,331

$

6,210

$

5,756

$

20,524

$

15,743

Provision for credit losses

(2,648)

(1,792)

3,965

(502)

965

(475)

3,523

Noninterest income









1



6

Noninterest expense












  Salaries and employee benefits

1,642

1,921

1,542

1,568

1,424

5,105

4,049

  Occupancy and equipment expenses

76

77

79

79

135

232

296

  Data processing and telecommunications expenses

84

119

117

120

98

320

853

  Other noninterest expenses

934

886

1,056

1,457

980

2,876

3,104

Total noninterest expense

2,736

3,003

2,794

3,224

2,637

8,533

8,302

Income (loss) before income tax expense

6,983

5,911

(428)

3,488

2,155

12,466

3,924

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,464

1,240

(93)

782

621

2,611

952

Net income (loss)

$

5,519

$

4,671

$

(335)

$

2,706

$

1,534

$

9,855

$

2,972














Total Consolidated












Net interest income

$

162,538

$

163,814

$

147,945

$

155,351

$

148,769

$

474,297

$

349,815

Provision for credit losses

17,682

88,161

41,047

5,693

5,989

146,890

14,065

Noninterest income

159,018

120,960

54,379

55,113

76,993

334,357

143,000

Noninterest expense












  Salaries and employee benefits

96,698

95,168

75,946

69,642

77,633

267,812

154,296

  Occupancy and equipment expenses

13,805

13,807

12,028

11,919

12,639

39,640

28,677

  Data processing and telecommunications expenses

12,226

10,514

11,954

11,362

10,372

34,694

27,151

  Other noninterest expenses

30,963

36,279

38,125

29,641

92,053

105,367

139,249

Total noninterest expense

153,692

155,768

138,053

122,564

192,697

447,513

349,373

Income before income tax expense

150,182

40,845

23,224

82,207

27,076

214,251

129,377

Income tax expense

34,037

8,609

3,902

20,959

5,692

46,548

29,184

Net income

$

116,145

$

32,236

$

19,322

$

61,248

$

21,384

$

167,703

$

100,193

