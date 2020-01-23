Ameris Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $61.2 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared with $43.5 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.  The Company reported adjusted net income of $66.6 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared with $45.9 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018.  Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, executive retirement benefits, servicing right valuation adjustments, restructuring charges related to previously announced branch consolidations, gain on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") proceeds, expenses related to the previously announced investigation being conducted by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice, loss on sale of bank premises and expenses related to hurricanes.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net income of $161.4 million, or $2.75 per diluted share, compared with $121.0 million, or $2.80 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.  The Company reported adjusted net income of $222.9 million, or $3.80 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared with $146.2 million, or $3.38 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.  Adjusted net income for the year excludes the same items listed above for the fourth quarter. 

Commenting on the Company's record results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are proud of our bankers and the successes we had this year.  Not only did our Company go through the largest acquisition and system conversion in our history, but we also produced record earnings and record earnings per share this year.  To do both of those things simultaneously is quite an accomplishment.  Organic loan growth was over 9% for the year while our credit quality metrics continued to improve.  Our diverse lines of business continue to produce solid financial results and provide positive momentum for 2020."

Highlights of the Company's results for the fourth quarter of 2019 include the following:

  • Improvement in adjusted efficiency ratio to 55.61%, compared with 57.25% in the third quarter of 2019
  • Adjusted return on average assets of 1.47%, compared with 1.57% in the third quarter of 2019 and 1.61% in the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Growth in adjusted net income of $20.7 million, representing a 45% increase over the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Increase in net interest margin of 2 basis points, to 3.86% in the fourth quarter, from 3.84% in the third quarter of 2019
  • Improvement in deposit mix such that noninterest bearing deposits represent 29.94% of total deposits, up from 26.12% a year ago
  • Annualized net charge-offs of 0.09% of average total loans and 0.17% of average non-purchased loans
  • Improvement in non-performing assets, decreasing to 0.56% of total assets, compared with 0.73% at the end of the third quarter of 2019

Highlights of the Company's results for 2019 include the following:

  • Successfully completed the acquisition and integration of Fidelity Southern Corporation, the holding company for Fidelity Bank ("Fidelity")
  • Growth in adjusted net earnings of 52.5%, from $146.2 million in 2018 to $222.9 million in 2019
  • Improvement in adjusted efficiency ratio to 55.67% in 2019, compared with 56.19% in 2018
  • Organic growth in loans of $751.8 million, or 9.2%
  • Adjusted return on average assets of 1.52%, compared with 1.50% in 2018
  • Growth in tangible book value of 10.5%, from $18.83 at the end of 2018 to $20.81 at the end of 2019
  • Enhanced shareholder value through an increase in our annual dividend rate to $0.60 per common share and disciplined repurchases under our common stock repurchase plan

Following is a summary of the adjustments between reported net income and adjusted net income:

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation







Three Months Ended

Year Ended Ended

December 31,

December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income available to common shareholders

$

61,248

$

43,536

$

161,441

$

121,027








Adjustment items:






Merger and conversion charges

2,415

997

73,105

20,499

Executive retirement benefits



2,005



8,424

Restructuring charges



754

245

983

Servicing right impairment

366



507


Financial impact of hurricanes



882

(39)

882

Gain on BOLI proceeds

752



(3,583)


Expenses related to SEC and DOJ investigation

463



463


Loss on sale of premises

1,413

250

6,021

1,033

Tax effect of adjustment items

(898)

(810)

(16,065)

(4,923)

After-tax adjustment items

4,511

4,078

60,654

26,898








Tax expense attributable to merger related compensation and
acquired BOLI

849



849


Reduction in state tax expense accrued in prior year, net of
federal tax impact



(1,717)



(1,717)

Adjusted net income

$

66,608

$

45,897

$

222,944

$

146,208








Reported net income per diluted share

$

0.88

$

0.91

$

2.75

$

2.80

Adjusted net income per diluted share

$

0.96

$

0.96

$

3.80

$

3.38








Reported return on average assets

1.35

%

1.53

%

1.10

%

1.24

%

Adjusted return on average assets

1.47

%

1.61

%

1.52

%

1.50

%








Reported return on average common equity

9.97

%

12.09

%

8.19

%

10.27

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

18.45

%

20.95

%

18.74

%

19.18

%

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for 2019 totaled $509.5 million, compared with $347.5 million for 2018.  The Company's net interest margin was 3.88% for 2019, down from 3.92% reported for 2018.  Accretion income for 2019 increased to $19.9 million, compared with $11.8 million for 2018.  The decrease in net interest margin is primarily attributable to an increase in funding costs, partially offset by an increase in the yield on earning assets. 

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $156.5 million, compared with $149.9 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $100.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The Company's net interest margin was 3.86% for the fourth quarter of 2019, up from 3.84% reported for the third quarter of 2019 and down from 3.91% reported for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The increase in net interest margin in the current quarter is primarily attributable to an increase in accretion income and a decrease in cost of interest-bearing liabilities.  Accretion income for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to $9.7 million, compared with $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $4.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The increase in accretion income in the fourth quarter is primarily attributable to the successful resolution of an acquired non-performing loan that had a substantial discount, as well as an overall increase in the level of payoffs of acquired loans. 

Yields on all loans decreased to 5.11% during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 5.16% for the third quarter of 2019 and 5.19% reported for the fourth quarter of 2018.  Loan production in the banking division during the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $1.1 billion, with weighted average yields of 4.70%, compared with $1.2 billion and 5.08%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019 and $604.9 million and 5.74%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2018.  Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $4.1 billion during the fourth quarter of 2019, with weighted average yields of 4.29%, compared with $4.2 billion and 4.51%, respectively, during the third quarter of 2019 and $1.8 billion and 5.56%, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Interest expense for 2019 increased to $131.2 million, compared with $69.9 million in 2018.  The Company's total cost of funds moved 23 basis points higher to 1.05% in 2019 as compared with 2018.  Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased 37 basis points in 2019 to 1.23%, compared with 0.86% in 2018. 

Interest expense during the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to $38.7 million, compared with $39.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, and increased from $23.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.  The Company's total cost of funds moved seven basis points lower to 1.00% in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared with the third quarter of 2019.  Deposit costs also decreased six basis points during the fourth quarter of 2019 to 0.80%, compared with 0.86% in the third quarter of 2019.  Costs of interest-bearing deposits decreased during the quarter from 1.23% in the third quarter of 2019 to 1.13% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income increased 67.3% in 2019 to $198.1 million, compared with $118.4 million for 2018, as a result of increased service charges and mortgage banking activity.  Service charge revenue increased to $50.8 million in 2019, compared with $46.1 million in 2018 due to the Company's increased number of deposit accounts from organic growth and completion of the Fidelity acquisition. In addition, other noninterest income increased during the year because the Company recorded a $3.6 million gain on BOLI proceeds during the year, due to the unfortunate death of a former officer of Fidelity, and increases of $2.5 million in loan servicing income and $3.3 million in gain on sale of SBA loans.

Mortgage banking activity increased 122.6% to $119.4 million in 2019, compared with $53.7 million for 2018.  This increase was a result of both the Fidelity acquisition and additional growth from the low interest rate environment during the second half of 2019. Total production in the retail mortgage division increased to $4.3 billion for 2019, compared with $1.8 billion for 2018.  Gain on sale spreads decreased in 2019 to 2.75% from 2.92% for 2018. The gain on sale spread during the quarter continued to be impacted by a shift in product mix and the transition of the pricing models through conversion.   

Noninterest income from the SBA division increased to $8.9 million in 2019, compared with $4.9 million for 2018.  Net income for the division increased over 91% from 2018 to $6.8 million in 2019.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense increased $178.3 million, or 60.7%, to $471.9 million in 2019, compared with $293.6 million for 2018.  During 2019, the Company recorded $79.8 million of charges to earnings, the majority of which was related to merger and conversion charges and loss on sale of premises, compared with $31.8 million in charges in 2018 that were related principally to merger and conversion charges and executive retirement benefits.  Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses increased approximately $130.3 million, or 49.8%, to $392.1 million in 2019, from $261.8 million in 2018.  The majority of this increase is attributable to the acquisitions of Atlantic Coast Bank, Hamilton State Bank and Fidelity, as well as variable expenses related to increased mortgage production. The Company continues to focus on its operating efficiency ratio. The Company's adjusted efficiency ratio improved from 56.19% in 2018 to 55.67% in 2019.

Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 25.5%, compared with 21.0% in the third quarter of 2019 and 13.9% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The increased rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was a result of return to provision adjustments when the Company filed its 2018 income tax returns during the fourth quarter of 2019 and additional tax expense related to merger-related compensation and acquired BOLI.  The reduced rate in the fourth quarter of 2018 was a result of a large return to provision adjustment when the Company filed its 2017 income tax returns in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Balance Sheet Trends
Total assets at December 31, 2019 were $18.2 billion, compared with $11.4 billion at December 31, 2018.  Total loans, including loans held for sale, purchased loans and purchased loan pools, were $14.48 billion at December 31, 2019, compared with $8.62 billion at December 31, 2018.  Total loans held for investment were $12.82 billion at December 31, 2019, compared with $8.51 billion at December 31, 2018.  Loans held for investment, exclusive of loans acquired from Fidelity, increased $794.9 million, or 9.3%, compared with December 31, 2018.  Loan production remained strong in the fourth quarter, which helped offset the impact of the strategic runoff of certain acquired portfolios as we continue to reposition the balance sheet from the recent acquisitions.  Loan production in the banking division during the fourth quarter of 2019 was 81% higher than the fourth quarter of 2018, but was 7% lower than the third quarter of 2019 due to usual seasonal trends. 

At December 31, 2019, total deposits amounted to $14.03 billion, or 90.1% of total funding, compared with $9.65 billion and 97.4%, respectively, at December 31, 2018.  The increase in total deposits during 2019 was materially impacted by the Company's acquisition of Fidelity.  Excluding the acquisition, deposits increased $334.4 million, or 3.5%, in 2019.  At December 31, 2019, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $4.20 billion, or 29.9% of total deposits, compared with $2.52 billion, or 26.1% of total deposits, at December 31, 2018.  Non-rate sensitive deposits (including non-interest bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $7.21 billion at December 31, 2019, compared with $4.60 billion at December 31, 2018.  These funds represented 51.4% of the Company's total deposits at December 31, 2019, compared with 47.6% at the end of 2018.

Shareholders' equity at December 31, 2019 totaled $2.47 billion, an increase of $1.01 billion, or 69.5%, from December 31, 2018.  The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of the issuance of shares of common stock in the Company's acquisition of Fidelity plus earnings of $161.4 million during 2019, offset by dividends declared of $30.3 million and treasury stock purchases of $18.4 million.  Tangible book value per share was $20.81 at December 31, 2019, up from $18.83 at December 31, 2018.  Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.40% at December 31, 2019, compared with 8.22% at the end of the 2018.

Credit Quality
Credit quality remains strong in the Company.  During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company recorded provision for loan loss expense of $5.7 million, compared with $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.  Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased by 17 basis points to 0.56% during the quarter.  The decrease in nonperforming assets is primarily a result of the sale of certain nonperforming assets acquired from Fidelity.  The net charge-off ratio for non-purchased loans was 17 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with nine basis points in the third quarter of 2019 and 21 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Conference Call
The Company will host a teleconference at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time Friday, January 24, 2020 to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-504-1190 (or 1-855-669-9657 for participants in Canada and 1-412-902-6630 for other international participants).  The conference ID name is Ameris Bancorp ABCB.   A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until February 7, 2020.  To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (or 1-855-669-9658 for participants in Canada and 1-412-317-0088 for other international participants).  The conference replay access code is 10138227.  The conference call replay and the financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com.

About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.  The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 170 locations in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Alabama at the end of the most recent quarter.

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals, and including statements about the benefits of the merger between the Company and Fidelity.  Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements.  The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance.  Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following:  general competitive, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including, without limitation, movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the businesses of the Company and Fidelity may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected following the parties' merger; the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes; disruption from the merger may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with customers, employees or others; diversion of management time to merger-related issues; and the success and timing of other business strategies.  For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Financial Highlights

Table 1

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

EARNINGS












Net income

$

61,248

$

21,384

$

38,904

$

39,905

$

43,536

$

161,441

$

121,027

Adjusted net income

$

66,608

$

68,539

$

45,210

$

42,587

$

45,897

$

222,944

$

146,208














COMMON SHARE DATA












Earnings per share available to common
shareholders












  Basic

$

0.88

$

0.31

$

0.82

$

0.84

$

0.92

$

2.76

$

2.81

  Diluted

$

0.88

$

0.31

$

0.82

$

0.84

$

0.91

$

2.75

$

2.80

Adjusted diluted EPS

$

0.96

$

0.98

$

0.96

$

0.90

$

0.96

$

3.80

$

3.38

Cash dividends per share

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.10

$

0.10

$

0.10

$

0.50

$

0.40

Book value per share (period end)

$

35.53

$

34.78

$

32.52

$

31.43

$

30.66

$

35.53

$

30.66

Tangible book value per share (period end)

$

20.81

$

20.29

$

20.81

$

19.73

$

18.83

$

20.81

$

18.83

Weighted average number of shares












  Basic

69,429,193

69,372,125

47,310,561

47,366,296

47,501,150

58,462,137

43,141,859

  Diluted

69,683,999

69,600,499

47,337,809

47,456,314

47,593,252

58,614,151

43,247,796

Period end number of shares

69,503,833

69,593,833

47,261,584

47,585,309

47,499,941

69,503,833

47,499,941

Market data












  High intraday price

$

44.90

$

40.65

$

39.60

$

42.01

$

47.25

$

44.90

$

59.05

  Low intraday price

$

38.34

$

33.71

$

33.57

$

31.27

$

29.97

$

31.27

$

29.97

  Period end closing price

$

42.54

$

40.24

$

39.19

$

34.35

$

31.67

$

42.54

$

31.67

  Average daily volume

353,783

461,289

352,684

387,800

375,773

389,112

312,388














PERFORMANCE RATIOS












Return on average assets

1.35

%

0.49

%

1.34

%

1.42

%

1.53

%

1.10

%

1.24

%

Adjusted return on average assets

1.47

%

1.57

%

1.56

%

1.51

%

1.61

%

1.52

%

1.50

%

Return on average common equity

9.97

%

3.49

%

10.27

%

10.95

%

12.09

%

8.19

%

10.27

%

Adjusted return on average tangible
common equity

18.45

%

18.95

%

18.79

%

18.82

%

20.95

%

18.74

%

19.18

%

Earning asset yield (TE)

4.82

%

4.86

%

4.95

%

4.95

%

4.81

%

4.88

%

4.71

%

Total cost of funds

1.00

%

1.07

%

1.10

%

1.05

%

0.94

%

1.05

%

0.82

%

Net interest margin (TE)

3.86

%

3.84

%

3.91

%

3.95

%

3.91

%

3.88

%

3.92

%

Noninterest income excluding securities
transactions, as a percent of total revenue (TE)

22.02

%

28.89

%

21.27

%

19.59

%

19.75

%

23.60

%

22.11

%

Efficiency ratio

58.24

%

85.35

%

59.36

%

57.95

%

58.30

%

67.11

%

63.59

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)

55.61

%

57.25

%

53.77

%

55.12

%

54.10

%

55.67

%

56.19

%














CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)












Shareholders' equity to assets

13.54

%

13.63

%

12.93

%

12.83

%

12.73

%

13.54

%

12.73

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.40

%

8.43

%

8.68

%

8.46

%

8.22

%

8.40

%

8.22

%














EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION












Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.40

%

8.43

%

8.68

%

8.46

%

8.22

%

8.40

%

8.22

%

Effect of goodwill and other intangibles

5.14

%

5.20

%

4.25

%

4.37

%

4.51

%

5.14

%

4.51

%

Equity to assets (GAAP)

13.54

%

13.63

%

12.93

%

12.83

%

12.73

%

13.54

%

12.73

%














OTHER DATA (period end)












Full time equivalent employees












  Banking Division

1,913

2,001

1,336

1,343

1,370

1,913

1,370

  Retail Mortgage Division

690

785

348

328

332

690

332

  Warehouse Lending Division

9

9

10

9

8

9

8

  SBA Division

42

45

21

22

22

42

22

  Premium Finance Division

68

66

62

64

72

68

72

  Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount

2,722

2,906

1,777

1,766

1,804

2,722

1,804














Assets per Banking Division FTE

$

9,536

$

8,878

$

8,889

$

8,679

$

8,353

$

9,536

$

8,353

Branch locations

170

172

114

114

125

170

125

Deposits per branch location

$

82,512

$

79,416

$

84,056

$

85,973

$

77,195

$

82,512

$

77,195

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Income Statement

Table 2

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Interest income












Interest and fees on loans

$

182,391

$

175,046

$

117,010

$

112,401

$

111,749

$

586,848

$

378,209

Interest on taxable securities

10,358

11,354

9,383

9,043

8,686

40,138

29,006

Interest on nontaxable securities

167

168

102

156

195

593

900

Interest on deposits in other banks

1,091

1,622

2,276

3,150

1,964

8,139

4,984

Interest on federal funds sold

69

171

257

179

155

676

227

Total interest income

194,076

188,361

129,028

124,929

122,749

636,394

413,326














Interest expense












Interest on deposits

27,970

29,425

23,454

21,684

18,858

102,533

49,054

Interest on other borrowings

10,755

10,167

3,923

3,850

4,337

28,695

20,880

Total interest expense

38,725

39,592

27,377

25,534

23,195

131,228

69,934














Net interest income

155,351

148,769

101,651

99,395

99,554

505,166

343,392

Provision for loan losses

5,693

5,989

4,668

3,408

3,661

19,758

16,667

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

149,658

142,780

96,983

95,987

95,893

485,408

326,725














Noninterest income












Service charges on deposits accounts

13,567

13,411

12,168

11,646

12,597

50,792

46,128

Mortgage banking activity

33,168

53,041

18,523

14,677

11,883

119,409

53,654

Other service charges, commissions and fees

1,085

1,236

803

789

824

3,913

3,059

Gain (loss) on securities

(1)

4

69

66

1

138

(37)

Other noninterest income

7,294

9,301

3,673

3,593

5,165

23,861

15,608

Total noninterest income

55,113

76,993

35,236

30,771

30,470

198,113

118,412














Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

69,642

77,633

38,331

38,332

38,969

223,938

149,132

Occupancy and equipment expenses

11,919

12,639

7,834

8,204

7,945

40,596

29,131

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

11,362

10,372

8,388

8,391

8,293

38,513

30,385

Credit resolution related expenses(1)

1,098

1,094

979

911

1,174

4,082

4,016

Advertising and marketing expenses

2,250

1,949

1,987

1,741

1,633

7,927

5,571

Amortization of intangible assets

5,741

5,719

3,121

3,132

3,650

17,713

9,512

Merger and conversion charges

2,415

65,158

3,475

2,057

997

73,105

20,499

Other noninterest expenses

18,137

18,133

17,136

12,657

13,149

66,063

45,401

Total noninterest expense

122,564

192,697

81,251

75,425

75,810

471,937

293,647














Income before income tax expense

82,207

27,076

50,968

51,333

50,553

211,584

151,490

Income tax expense

20,959

5,692

12,064

11,428

7,017

50,143

30,463

Net income

$

61,248

$

21,384

$

38,904

$

39,905

$

43,536

$

161,441

$

121,027














Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.88

$

0.31

$

0.82

$

0.84

$

0.91

$

2.75

$

2.80














(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet

Table 3

Three Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Assets








Cash and due from banks

$

246,234

$

193,976

$

151,186

$

144,801

$

172,036

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks

375,615

285,713

186,969

712,199

507,491

Time deposits in other banks

249

499

748

7,371

10,812

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

1,403,403

1,491,207

1,273,244

1,234,435

1,192,423

Other investments

66,919

66,921

32,481

15,157

14,455

Loans held for sale, at fair value

1,656,711

1,187,551

261,073

112,070

111,298










Loans

7,529,987

7,208,816

6,522,448

5,756,358

5,660,457

Purchased loans

5,075,281

5,388,336

2,286,425

2,472,271

2,588,832

Purchased loan pools

213,208

229,132

240,997

253,710

262,625

Loans, net of unearned income

12,818,476

12,826,284

9,049,870

8,482,339

8,511,914

Allowance for loan losses

(38,189)

(35,530)

(31,793)

(28,659)

(28,819)

Loans, net

12,780,287

12,790,754

9,018,077

8,453,680

8,483,095










Other real estate owned

4,500

4,925

5,169

6,014

7,218

Purchased other real estate owned

15,000

15,785

9,506

10,857

9,535

Total other real estate owned

19,500

20,710

14,675

16,871

16,753










Premises and equipment, net

233,102

239,428

141,378

141,698

145,410

Goodwill

931,637

911,488

501,140

501,308

503,434

Other intangible assets, net

91,586

97,328

52,437

55,557

58,689

Cash value of bank owned life insurance

175,270

174,442

105,064

104,597

104,096

Deferred income taxes, net

2,180

22,111

30,812

33,295

35,126

Other assets

259,886

282,149

120,052

123,236

88,397

Total assets

$

18,242,579

$

17,764,277

$

11,889,336

$

11,656,275

$

11,443,515










Liabilities








Deposits








Noninterest-bearing

$

4,199,448

$

4,077,856

$

2,771,443

$

2,753,173

$

2,520,016

Interest-bearing

9,827,625

9,581,738

6,810,927

7,047,702

7,129,297

  Total deposits

14,027,073

13,659,594

9,582,370

9,800,875

9,649,313

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

20,635

17,744

3,307

4,259

20,384

Other borrowings

1,398,709

1,351,172

564,636

151,454

151,774

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

127,560

127,075

89,871

89,529

89,187

FDIC loss-share payable, net

19,642

19,490

20,596

18,834

19,487

Other liabilities

179,378

168,479

91,435

95,740

57,023

Total liabilities

15,772,997

15,343,554

10,352,215

10,160,691

9,987,168










Shareholders' Equity








Preferred stock










Common stock

71,500

71,447

49,099

49,126

49,015

Capital stock

1,907,108

1,904,789

1,053,500

1,053,190

1,051,584

Retained earnings

507,950

457,127

446,182

412,005

377,135

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

17,995

15,482

16,462

(1,178)

(4,826)

Treasury stock

(34,971)

(28,122)

(28,122)

(17,559)

(16,561)

Total shareholders' equity

2,469,582

2,420,723

1,537,121

1,495,584

1,456,347

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

18,242,579

$

17,764,277

$

11,889,336

$

11,656,275

$

11,443,515










Other Data








Earning assets

$

16,321,373

$

15,858,175

$

10,804,385

$

10,563,571

$

10,348,393

Intangible assets

1,023,223

1,008,816

553,577

556,865

562,123

Interest-bearing liabilities

11,374,529

11,077,729

7,468,741

7,292,944

7,390,642

Average assets

17,998,494

17,340,387

11,625,344

11,423,677

11,307,980

Average common shareholders' equity

2,437,272

2,432,182

1,519,598

1,478,462

1,428,341

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Asset Quality Information

Table 4

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Allowance for Loan Losses












Balance at beginning of period

$

35,530

$

31,793

$

28,659

$

28,819

$

28,116

$

28,819

$

25,791














Provision for loan losses

5,693

5,989

4,668

3,408

3,661

19,758

16,667














Charge-offs

5,664

5,249

3,496

5,379

4,430

19,788

21,131

Recoveries

2,630

2,997

1,962

1,811

1,472

9,400

7,492

  Net charge-offs (recoveries)

3,034

2,252

1,534

3,568

2,958

10,388

13,639














Ending balance

$

38,189

$

35,530

$

31,793

$

28,659

$

28,819

$

38,189

$

28,819














Net  Charge-off Information


























Charge-offs












Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

2,211

$

1,578

$

1,338

$

2,004

$

2,489

$

7,131

$

13,803

Real estate - construction and development

74



222

25

7

321

292

Real estate - commercial and farmland

63

14

100

1,253

169

1,430

338

Real estate - residential

80

20

40

20

76

160

771

Consumer installment

1,481

1,195

1,126

1,893

1,465

5,695

4,189

Purchased loans

1,755

2,442

670

184

224

5,051

1,738

Purchased loan pools














  Total charge-offs

5,664

5,249

3,496

5,379

4,430

19,788

21,131














Recoveries












Commercial, financial and agricultural

420

845

742

1,065

927

3,072

3,769

Real estate - construction and development

3

2

19

1

3

25

120

Real estate - commercial and farmland

105



4

4

7

113

176

Real estate - residential

9

49

133

104

91

295

346

Consumer installment

235

269

242

164

137

910

499

Purchased loans

1,858

1,832

822

473

307

4,985

2,582

Purchased loan pools














  Total recoveries

2,630

2,997

1,962

1,811

1,472

9,400

7,492














Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

3,034

$

2,252

$

1,534

$

3,568

$

2,958

$

10,388

$

13,639














Non-Performing Assets












Nonaccrual loans (excluding purchased loans)

$

29,291

$

21,739

$

18,129

$

17,633

$

17,952

$

29,291

$

17,952

Nonaccrual purchased loans

45,023

78,762

23,350

23,846

24,107

45,023

24,107

Nonaccrual purchased loan pools

810





400



810


Other real estate owned

4,500

4,925

5,169

6,014

7,218

4,500

7,218

Purchased other real estate owned

15,000

15,785

9,506

10,857

9,535

15,000

9,535

Repossessed assets

939

1,258







939


Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more
(excluding purchased loans)

5,733

5,836

4,439

3,676

4,222

5,733

4,222

Accruing purchased loans delinquent 90 days
or more

21

489

174





21


Total non-performing assets

$

101,317

$

128,794

$

60,767

$

62,426

$

63,034

$

101,317

$

63,034














Asset Quality Ratios












Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets

0.56

%

0.73

%

0.51

%

0.54

%

0.55

%

0.56

%

0.55

%

Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans
(annualized)

0.09

%

0.07

%

0.07

%

0.17

%

0.14

%

0.10

%

0.18

%

Net charge-offs, excluding purchased loans as
a percent of average loans (annualized)

0.17

%

0.09

%

0.11

%

0.27

%

0.21

%

0.15

%

0.27

%

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information

Table 5

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Loans by Type








Legacy loans








  Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

1,646,438

$

1,781,237

$

1,648,190

$

1,382,907

$

1,316,359

  Real estate - construction and development

1,083,564

947,371

788,409

676,563

671,198

  Real estate - commercial and farmland

2,447,834

2,152,528

2,046,347

1,894,937

1,814,529

  Real estate - residential

1,901,352

1,866,128

1,589,646

1,365,482

1,403,000

  Consumer installment

450,799

461,552

449,856

436,469

455,371

Total legacy loans

$

7,529,987

$

7,208,816

$

6,522,448

$

5,756,358

$

5,660,457

Purchased loans








  Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

384,273

$

385,355

$

252,621

$

327,972

$

372,686

  Real estate - construction and development

465,497

521,324

315,141

239,413

227,900

  Real estate - commercial and farmland

1,905,205

2,057,384

1,135,866

1,280,515

1,337,859

  Real estate - residential

1,220,271

1,285,096

558,458

597,735

623,199

  Consumer installment

1,100,035

1,139,177

24,339

26,636

27,188

Total purchased loans

$

5,075,281

$

5,388,336

$

2,286,425

$

2,472,271

$

2,588,832

Purchased loan pools








  Real estate - residential

$

213,208

$

229,132

$

240,997

$

253,710

$

262,625

Total purchased loan pools

$

213,208

$

229,132

$

240,997

$

253,710

$

262,625

Total loan portfolio








  Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

2,030,711

$

2,166,592

$

1,900,811

$

1,710,879

$

1,689,045

  Real estate - construction and development

1,549,061

1,468,695

1,103,550

915,976

899,098

  Real estate - commercial and farmland

4,353,039

4,209,912

3,182,213

3,175,452

3,152,388

  Real estate - residential

3,334,831

3,380,356

2,389,101

2,216,927

2,288,824

  Consumer installment

1,550,834

1,600,729

474,195

463,105

482,559

Total loans

$

12,818,476

$

12,826,284

$

9,049,870

$

8,482,339

$

8,511,914










Troubled Debt Restructurings (excluding purchased loans)








Accruing troubled debt restructurings










  Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

642

$

649

$

300

$

116

$

256

  Real estate - construction and development

64

69

138

142

145

  Real estate - commercial and farmland

2,739

2,788

2,911

2,954

2,863

  Real estate - residential

8,192

9,915

9,593

8,240

6,043

  Consumer installment

8

9

10

11

16

Total accruing troubled debt restructurings

$

11,645

$

13,430

$

12,952

$

11,463

$

9,323

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings








  Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

312

$

119

$

135

$

138

$

138

  Real estate - construction and development

1

1

2

2

2

  Real estate - commercial and farmland

359

530

576

450

426

  Real estate - residential

1,751

925

791

832

1,119

  Consumer installment

59

66

65

63

69

Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings

$

2,482

$

1,641

$

1,569

$

1,485

$

1,754

   Total troubled debt restructurings (excluding purchased loans)

$

14,127

$

15,071

$

14,521

$

12,948

$

11,077

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information (continued)

Table 5

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Loans by Risk Grade








Legacy loans








  Grade 1 - Prime credit

$

509,984

$

533,058

$

543,786

$

540,646

$

542,164

  Grade 2 - Strong credit

746,591

748,511

730,621

587,622

523,101

  Grade 3 - Good credit

3,289,885

3,196,744

2,801,373

2,372,115

2,408,128

  Grade 4 - Satisfactory credit

2,772,794

2,503,781

2,225,083

2,088,813

2,047,688

  Grade 5 - Fair credit

119,019

135,179

139,936

87,785

59,054

  Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned

32,666

40,571

34,414

32,949

35,118

  Grade 7 - Substandard

59,038

50,956

47,232

46,428

45,204

  Grade 8 - Doubtful

8

14






  Grade 9 - Loss

2

2

3




Total legacy loans

$

7,529,987

$

7,208,816

$

6,522,448

$

5,756,358

$

5,660,457

Purchased loans








  Grade 1 - Prime credit

$

77,893

$

80,223

$

78,248

$

80,682

$

90,775

  Grade 2 - Strong credit

93,781

108,107

81,069

84,904

84,617

  Grade 3 - Good credit

2,532,115

2,660,700

787,052

677,718

656,289

  Grade 4 - Satisfactory credit

2,111,747

2,242,239

1,176,182

1,428,353

1,586,377

  Grade 5 - Fair credit

114,001

117,245

71,293

90,391

63,613

  Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned

53,746

73,664

29,661

38,599

30,448

  Grade 7 - Substandard

91,998

106,158

62,920

71,618

76,713

  Grade 8 - Doubtful










  Grade 9 - Loss







6


Total purchased loans

$

5,075,281

$

5,388,336

$

2,286,425

$

2,472,271

$

2,588,832

Purchased loan pools








  Grade 3 - Good credit

$

212,398

$

229,132

$

240,997

$

253,310

$

262,625

  Grade 7 - Substandard

810





400


Total purchased loan pools

$

213,208

$

229,132

$

240,997

$

253,710

$

262,625

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Average Balances

Table 6

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Earning Assets












Federal funds sold

$

23,104

$

28,459

$

41,683

$

31,291

$

28,755

$

31,104

$

11,100

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

304,427

324,127

341,937

467,379

373,068

358,924

240,740

Time deposits in other banks

401

548

3,792

10,221

10,961

3,705

5,739

Investment securities - taxable

1,426,062

1,514,534

1,233,297

1,186,896

1,138,981

1,341,330

969,825

Investment securities - nontaxable

23,580

23,759

15,288

24,136

29,962

21,695

34,113

Other investments

64,852

53,712

15,830

14,532

18,494

37,415

32,884

Loans held for sale

1,537,648

856,572

154,707

101,521

129,664

667,078

140,273

Loans

12,697,912

12,677,063

8,740,561

8,483,978

8,490,862

10,666,978

7,426,531

Total Earning Assets

$

16,077,986

$

15,478,774

$

10,547,095

$

10,319,954

$

10,220,747

$

13,128,229

$

8,861,205














Deposits












Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

4,124,872

$

4,040,592

$

2,723,843

$

2,545,043

$

2,570,783

$

3,364,785

$

2,164,171

NOW accounts

2,204,666

2,049,175

1,506,721

1,553,988

1,546,939

1,831,024

1,441,849

MMDA

3,953,717

3,815,185

2,655,108

2,677,015

2,590,194

3,280,233

2,240,115

Savings accounts

649,118

661,555

405,506

399,089

401,836

529,866

350,214

Retail CDs

2,721,829

2,804,243

1,962,422

1,892,138

1,832,529

2,348,689

1,411,477

Brokered CDs

249,644

150,176

486,292

510,301

510,663

347,844

255,162

Total Deposits

13,903,846

13,520,926

9,739,892

9,577,574

9,452,944

11,702,441

7,862,988

Non-Deposit Funding












Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase

17,088

19,914

3,213

15,879

14,670

14,043

15,692

FHLB advances

1,080,516

810,384

22,390

6,257

101,337

483,735

421,891

Other borrowings

234,001

220,918

145,453

145,473

145,494

186,798

113,496

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

127,292

133,519

89,686

89,343

89,135

110,129

87,444

Total Non-Deposit Funding

1,458,897

1,184,735

260,742

256,952

350,636

794,705

638,523

Total Funding

$

15,362,743

$

14,705,661

$

10,000,634

$

9,834,526

$

9,803,580

$

12,497,146

$

8,501,511

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE)











Table 7

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Interest Income












Federal funds sold

$

69

$

171

$

257

$

179

$

155

$

676

$

227

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

1,089

1,620

2,260

3,099

1,906

8,068

4,865

Time deposits in other banks

2

2

16

51

58

71

119

Investment securities - taxable

10,358

11,354

9,383

9,043

8,686

40,138

29,006

Investment securities - nontaxable (TE)

212

213

129

197

247

751

1,139

Loans held for sale

14,330

7,889

1,632

1,152

1,618

25,003

5,709

Loans (TE)

169,119

168,239

116,413

112,266

111,158

566,037

376,349

Total Earning Assets

$

195,179

$

189,488

$

130,090

$

125,987

$

123,828

$

640,744

$

417,414














Accretion income (included above)

$

9,727

$

4,222

$

3,103

$

2,883

$

4,077

$

19,935

$

11,829














Interest Expense












Interest-Bearing Deposits












  NOW accounts

$

2,728

$

2,843

$

2,260

$

2,109

$

1,736

$

9,940

$

4,973

  MMDA

11,311

12,593

9,488

9,047

7,991

42,439

21,355

  Savings accounts

233

274

85

77

83

669

266

  Retail CDs

12,220

12,905

8,585

7,330

5,858

41,040

16,151

  Brokered CDs

1,478

810

3,036

3,121

3,190

8,445

6,309

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

27,970

29,425

23,454

21,684

18,858

102,533

49,054

Non-Deposit Funding












  Federal funds purchased and securities sold under
  agreements to repurchase

41

32

2

11

5

86

23

  FHLB advances

5,241

4,618

141

44

568

10,044

8,153

  Other borrowings

3,358

3,332

2,210

2,227

2,222

11,127

6,856

  Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

2,115

2,185

1,570

1,568

1,542

7,438

5,848

Total Non-Deposit Funding

10,755

10,167

3,923

3,850

4,337

28,695

20,880

Total Interest-Bearing Funding

$

38,725

$

39,592

$

27,377

$

25,534

$

23,195

$

131,228

$

69,934














Net Interest Income (TE)

$

156,454

$

149,896

$

102,713

$

100,453

$

100,633

$

509,516

$

347,480

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Yields(1)













Table 8

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Earning Assets












Federal funds sold

1.18

%

2.38

%

2.47

%

2.32

%

2.14

%

2.17

%

2.05

%

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

1.42

%

1.98

%

2.65

%

2.69

%

2.03

%

2.25

%

2.02

%

Time deposits in other banks

1.98

%

1.45

%

1.69

%

2.02

%

2.10

%

1.92

%

2.07

%

Investment securities - taxable

2.88

%

2.97

%

3.05

%

3.09

%

3.03

%

2.99

%

2.99

%

Investment securities - nontaxable (TE)

3.57

%

3.56

%

3.38

%

3.31

%

3.27

%

3.46

%

3.34

%

Loans held for sale

3.70

%

3.65

%

4.23

%

4.60

%

4.95

%

3.75

%

4.07

%

Loans (TE)

5.28

%

5.16

%

5.32

%

5.36

%

5.19

%

5.31

%

5.05

%

Total Earning Assets

4.82

%

4.86

%

4.95

%

4.95

%

4.81

%

4.88

%

4.71

%














Interest-Bearing Deposits












NOW accounts

0.49

%

0.55

%

0.60

%

0.55

%

0.45

%

0.54

%

0.34

%

MMDA

1.14

%

1.31

%

1.43

%

1.37

%

1.22

%

1.29

%

0.95

%

Savings accounts

0.14

%

0.16

%

0.08

%

0.08

%

0.08

%

0.13

%

0.08

%

Retail CDs

1.78

%

1.83

%

1.75

%

1.57

%

1.27

%

1.75

%

1.14

%

Brokered CDs

2.35

%

2.14

%

2.50

%

2.48

%

2.48

%

2.43

%

2.47

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

1.13

%

1.23

%

1.34

%

1.25

%

1.09

%

1.23

%

0.62

%

Non-Deposit Funding












Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to
repurchase

0.95

%

0.64

%

0.25

%

0.28

%

0.14

%

0.61

%

0.15

%

FHLB advances

1.92

%

2.26

%

2.53

%

2.85

%

2.22

%

2.08

%

1.93

%

Other borrowings

5.69

%

5.98

%

6.09

%

6.21

%

6.06

%

5.96

%

6.04

%

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

6.59

%

6.49

%

7.02

%

7.12

%

6.86

%

6.75

%

6.69

%

Total Non-Deposit Funding

2.92

%

3.40

%

6.03

%

6.08

%

4.91

%

3.61

%

3.27

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1.37

%

1.47

%

1.51

%

1.42

%

1.27

%

1.44

%

1.10

%














Net Interest Spread

3.45

%

3.39

%

3.44

%

3.53

%

3.54

%

3.44

%

3.61

%














Net Interest Margin(2)

3.86

%

3.84

%

3.91

%

3.95

%

3.91

%

3.88

%

3.92

%














Total Cost of Funds(3)

1.00

%

1.07

%

1.10

%

1.05

%

0.94

%

1.05

%

0.82

%

(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.



(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.



(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Non-GAAP Reconciliations




Adjusted Net Income









Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income available to common shareholders

$

61,248

$

21,384

$

38,904

$

39,905

$

43,536

$

161,441

$

121,027














Adjustment items:












Merger and conversion charges

2,415

65,158

3,475

2,057

997

73,105

20,499

Executive retirement benefits









2,005



8,424

Restructuring charges







245