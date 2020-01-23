Ameris Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $61.2 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared with $43.5 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The Company reported adjusted net income of $66.6 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared with $45.9 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018. Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, executive retirement benefits, servicing right valuation adjustments, restructuring charges related to previously announced branch consolidations, gain on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") proceeds, expenses related to the previously announced investigation being conducted by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice, loss on sale of bank premises and expenses related to hurricanes.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported net income of $161.4 million, or $2.75 per diluted share, compared with $121.0 million, or $2.80 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Company reported adjusted net income of $222.9 million, or $3.80 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared with $146.2 million, or $3.38 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. Adjusted net income for the year excludes the same items listed above for the fourth quarter.

Commenting on the Company's record results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are proud of our bankers and the successes we had this year. Not only did our Company go through the largest acquisition and system conversion in our history, but we also produced record earnings and record earnings per share this year. To do both of those things simultaneously is quite an accomplishment. Organic loan growth was over 9% for the year while our credit quality metrics continued to improve. Our diverse lines of business continue to produce solid financial results and provide positive momentum for 2020."

Highlights of the Company's results for the fourth quarter of 2019 include the following:

Improvement in adjusted efficiency ratio to 55.61%, compared with 57.25% in the third quarter of 2019

Adjusted return on average assets of 1.47%, compared with 1.57% in the third quarter of 2019 and 1.61% in the fourth quarter of 2018

Growth in adjusted net income of $20.7 million , representing a 45% increase over the fourth quarter of 2018

, representing a 45% increase over the fourth quarter of 2018 Increase in net interest margin of 2 basis points, to 3.86% in the fourth quarter, from 3.84% in the third quarter of 2019

Improvement in deposit mix such that noninterest bearing deposits represent 29.94% of total deposits, up from 26.12% a year ago

Annualized net charge-offs of 0.09% of average total loans and 0.17% of average non-purchased loans

Improvement in non-performing assets, decreasing to 0.56% of total assets, compared with 0.73% at the end of the third quarter of 2019

Highlights of the Company's results for 2019 include the following:

Successfully completed the acquisition and integration of Fidelity Southern Corporation, the holding company for Fidelity Bank ("Fidelity")

Growth in adjusted net earnings of 52.5%, from $146.2 million in 2018 to $222.9 million in 2019

in 2018 to in 2019 Improvement in adjusted efficiency ratio to 55.67% in 2019, compared with 56.19% in 2018

Organic growth in loans of $751.8 million , or 9.2%

, or 9.2% Adjusted return on average assets of 1.52%, compared with 1.50% in 2018

Growth in tangible book value of 10.5%, from $18.83 at the end of 2018 to $20.81 at the end of 2019

at the end of 2018 to at the end of 2019 Enhanced shareholder value through an increase in our annual dividend rate to $0.60 per common share and disciplined repurchases under our common stock repurchase plan

Following is a summary of the adjustments between reported net income and adjusted net income:

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation















Three Months Ended

Year Ended Ended

December 31,

December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income available to common shareholders $ 61,248



$ 43,536



$ 161,441



$ 121,027

















Adjustment items:













Merger and conversion charges 2,415



997



73,105



20,499

Executive retirement benefits —



2,005



—



8,424

Restructuring charges —



754



245



983

Servicing right impairment 366



—



507



—

Financial impact of hurricanes —



882



(39)



882

Gain on BOLI proceeds 752



—



(3,583)



—

Expenses related to SEC and DOJ investigation 463



—



463



—

Loss on sale of premises 1,413



250



6,021



1,033

Tax effect of adjustment items (898)



(810)



(16,065)



(4,923)

After-tax adjustment items 4,511



4,078



60,654



26,898

















Tax expense attributable to merger related compensation and

acquired BOLI 849



—



849



—

Reduction in state tax expense accrued in prior year, net of

federal tax impact —



(1,717)



—



(1,717)

Adjusted net income $ 66,608



$ 45,897



$ 222,944



$ 146,208

















Reported net income per diluted share $ 0.88



$ 0.91



$ 2.75



$ 2.80

Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.96



$ 0.96



$ 3.80



$ 3.38

















Reported return on average assets 1.35 %

1.53 %

1.10 %

1.24 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.47 %

1.61 %

1.52 %

1.50 %















Reported return on average common equity 9.97 %

12.09 %

8.19 %

10.27 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 18.45 %

20.95 %

18.74 %

19.18 %

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for 2019 totaled $509.5 million, compared with $347.5 million for 2018. The Company's net interest margin was 3.88% for 2019, down from 3.92% reported for 2018. Accretion income for 2019 increased to $19.9 million, compared with $11.8 million for 2018. The decrease in net interest margin is primarily attributable to an increase in funding costs, partially offset by an increase in the yield on earning assets.

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $156.5 million, compared with $149.9 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $100.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company's net interest margin was 3.86% for the fourth quarter of 2019, up from 3.84% reported for the third quarter of 2019 and down from 3.91% reported for the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in net interest margin in the current quarter is primarily attributable to an increase in accretion income and a decrease in cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Accretion income for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to $9.7 million, compared with $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $4.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in accretion income in the fourth quarter is primarily attributable to the successful resolution of an acquired non-performing loan that had a substantial discount, as well as an overall increase in the level of payoffs of acquired loans.

Yields on all loans decreased to 5.11% during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 5.16% for the third quarter of 2019 and 5.19% reported for the fourth quarter of 2018. Loan production in the banking division during the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $1.1 billion, with weighted average yields of 4.70%, compared with $1.2 billion and 5.08%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2019 and $604.9 million and 5.74%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2018. Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $4.1 billion during the fourth quarter of 2019, with weighted average yields of 4.29%, compared with $4.2 billion and 4.51%, respectively, during the third quarter of 2019 and $1.8 billion and 5.56%, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Interest expense for 2019 increased to $131.2 million, compared with $69.9 million in 2018. The Company's total cost of funds moved 23 basis points higher to 1.05% in 2019 as compared with 2018. Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased 37 basis points in 2019 to 1.23%, compared with 0.86% in 2018.

Interest expense during the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased to $38.7 million, compared with $39.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, and increased from $23.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company's total cost of funds moved seven basis points lower to 1.00% in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared with the third quarter of 2019. Deposit costs also decreased six basis points during the fourth quarter of 2019 to 0.80%, compared with 0.86% in the third quarter of 2019. Costs of interest-bearing deposits decreased during the quarter from 1.23% in the third quarter of 2019 to 1.13% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased 67.3% in 2019 to $198.1 million, compared with $118.4 million for 2018, as a result of increased service charges and mortgage banking activity. Service charge revenue increased to $50.8 million in 2019, compared with $46.1 million in 2018 due to the Company's increased number of deposit accounts from organic growth and completion of the Fidelity acquisition. In addition, other noninterest income increased during the year because the Company recorded a $3.6 million gain on BOLI proceeds during the year, due to the unfortunate death of a former officer of Fidelity, and increases of $2.5 million in loan servicing income and $3.3 million in gain on sale of SBA loans.

Mortgage banking activity increased 122.6% to $119.4 million in 2019, compared with $53.7 million for 2018. This increase was a result of both the Fidelity acquisition and additional growth from the low interest rate environment during the second half of 2019. Total production in the retail mortgage division increased to $4.3 billion for 2019, compared with $1.8 billion for 2018. Gain on sale spreads decreased in 2019 to 2.75% from 2.92% for 2018. The gain on sale spread during the quarter continued to be impacted by a shift in product mix and the transition of the pricing models through conversion.

Noninterest income from the SBA division increased to $8.9 million in 2019, compared with $4.9 million for 2018. Net income for the division increased over 91% from 2018 to $6.8 million in 2019.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $178.3 million, or 60.7%, to $471.9 million in 2019, compared with $293.6 million for 2018. During 2019, the Company recorded $79.8 million of charges to earnings, the majority of which was related to merger and conversion charges and loss on sale of premises, compared with $31.8 million in charges in 2018 that were related principally to merger and conversion charges and executive retirement benefits. Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses increased approximately $130.3 million, or 49.8%, to $392.1 million in 2019, from $261.8 million in 2018. The majority of this increase is attributable to the acquisitions of Atlantic Coast Bank, Hamilton State Bank and Fidelity, as well as variable expenses related to increased mortgage production. The Company continues to focus on its operating efficiency ratio. The Company's adjusted efficiency ratio improved from 56.19% in 2018 to 55.67% in 2019.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 25.5%, compared with 21.0% in the third quarter of 2019 and 13.9% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The increased rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was a result of return to provision adjustments when the Company filed its 2018 income tax returns during the fourth quarter of 2019 and additional tax expense related to merger-related compensation and acquired BOLI. The reduced rate in the fourth quarter of 2018 was a result of a large return to provision adjustment when the Company filed its 2017 income tax returns in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at December 31, 2019 were $18.2 billion, compared with $11.4 billion at December 31, 2018. Total loans, including loans held for sale, purchased loans and purchased loan pools, were $14.48 billion at December 31, 2019, compared with $8.62 billion at December 31, 2018. Total loans held for investment were $12.82 billion at December 31, 2019, compared with $8.51 billion at December 31, 2018. Loans held for investment, exclusive of loans acquired from Fidelity, increased $794.9 million, or 9.3%, compared with December 31, 2018. Loan production remained strong in the fourth quarter, which helped offset the impact of the strategic runoff of certain acquired portfolios as we continue to reposition the balance sheet from the recent acquisitions. Loan production in the banking division during the fourth quarter of 2019 was 81% higher than the fourth quarter of 2018, but was 7% lower than the third quarter of 2019 due to usual seasonal trends.

At December 31, 2019, total deposits amounted to $14.03 billion, or 90.1% of total funding, compared with $9.65 billion and 97.4%, respectively, at December 31, 2018. The increase in total deposits during 2019 was materially impacted by the Company's acquisition of Fidelity. Excluding the acquisition, deposits increased $334.4 million, or 3.5%, in 2019. At December 31, 2019, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $4.20 billion, or 29.9% of total deposits, compared with $2.52 billion, or 26.1% of total deposits, at December 31, 2018. Non-rate sensitive deposits (including non-interest bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $7.21 billion at December 31, 2019, compared with $4.60 billion at December 31, 2018. These funds represented 51.4% of the Company's total deposits at December 31, 2019, compared with 47.6% at the end of 2018.

Shareholders' equity at December 31, 2019 totaled $2.47 billion, an increase of $1.01 billion, or 69.5%, from December 31, 2018. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of the issuance of shares of common stock in the Company's acquisition of Fidelity plus earnings of $161.4 million during 2019, offset by dividends declared of $30.3 million and treasury stock purchases of $18.4 million. Tangible book value per share was $20.81 at December 31, 2019, up from $18.83 at December 31, 2018. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.40% at December 31, 2019, compared with 8.22% at the end of the 2018.

Credit Quality

Credit quality remains strong in the Company. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company recorded provision for loan loss expense of $5.7 million, compared with $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased by 17 basis points to 0.56% during the quarter. The decrease in nonperforming assets is primarily a result of the sale of certain nonperforming assets acquired from Fidelity. The net charge-off ratio for non-purchased loans was 17 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with nine basis points in the third quarter of 2019 and 21 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Conference Call

The Company will host a teleconference at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time Friday, January 24, 2020 to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-504-1190 (or 1-855-669-9657 for participants in Canada and 1-412-902-6630 for other international participants). The conference ID name is Ameris Bancorp ABCB. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until February 7, 2020. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (or 1-855-669-9658 for participants in Canada and 1-412-317-0088 for other international participants). The conference replay access code is 10138227. The conference call replay and the financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com .

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 170 locations in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Alabama at the end of the most recent quarter.

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals, and including statements about the benefits of the merger between the Company and Fidelity. Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following: general competitive, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including, without limitation, movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the businesses of the Company and Fidelity may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected following the parties' merger; the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes; disruption from the merger may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with customers, employees or others; diversion of management time to merger-related issues; and the success and timing of other business strategies. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Financial Highlights Table 1

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 EARNINGS

























Net income $ 61,248



$ 21,384



$ 38,904



$ 39,905



$ 43,536



$ 161,441



$ 121,027

Adjusted net income $ 66,608



$ 68,539



$ 45,210



$ 42,587



$ 45,897



$ 222,944



$ 146,208





























COMMON SHARE DATA

























Earnings per share available to common

shareholders

























Basic $ 0.88



$ 0.31



$ 0.82



$ 0.84



$ 0.92



$ 2.76



$ 2.81

Diluted $ 0.88



$ 0.31



$ 0.82



$ 0.84



$ 0.91



$ 2.75



$ 2.80

Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.96



$ 0.98



$ 0.96



$ 0.90



$ 0.96



$ 3.80



$ 3.38

Cash dividends per share $ 0.15



$ 0.15



$ 0.10



$ 0.10



$ 0.10



$ 0.50



$ 0.40

Book value per share (period end) $ 35.53



$ 34.78



$ 32.52



$ 31.43



$ 30.66



$ 35.53



$ 30.66

Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 20.81



$ 20.29



$ 20.81



$ 19.73



$ 18.83



$ 20.81



$ 18.83

Weighted average number of shares

























Basic 69,429,193



69,372,125



47,310,561



47,366,296



47,501,150



58,462,137



43,141,859

Diluted 69,683,999



69,600,499



47,337,809



47,456,314



47,593,252



58,614,151



43,247,796

Period end number of shares 69,503,833



69,593,833



47,261,584



47,585,309



47,499,941



69,503,833



47,499,941

Market data

























High intraday price $ 44.90



$ 40.65



$ 39.60



$ 42.01



$ 47.25



$ 44.90



$ 59.05

Low intraday price $ 38.34



$ 33.71



$ 33.57



$ 31.27



$ 29.97



$ 31.27



$ 29.97

Period end closing price $ 42.54



$ 40.24



$ 39.19



$ 34.35



$ 31.67



$ 42.54



$ 31.67

Average daily volume 353,783



461,289



352,684



387,800



375,773



389,112



312,388





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS

























Return on average assets 1.35 %

0.49 %

1.34 %

1.42 %

1.53 %

1.10 %

1.24 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.47 %

1.57 %

1.56 %

1.51 %

1.61 %

1.52 %

1.50 % Return on average common equity 9.97 %

3.49 %

10.27 %

10.95 %

12.09 %

8.19 %

10.27 % Adjusted return on average tangible

common equity 18.45 %

18.95 %

18.79 %

18.82 %

20.95 %

18.74 %

19.18 % Earning asset yield (TE) 4.82 %

4.86 %

4.95 %

4.95 %

4.81 %

4.88 %

4.71 % Total cost of funds 1.00 %

1.07 %

1.10 %

1.05 %

0.94 %

1.05 %

0.82 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.86 %

3.84 %

3.91 %

3.95 %

3.91 %

3.88 %

3.92 % Noninterest income excluding securities

transactions, as a percent of total revenue (TE) 22.02 %

28.89 %

21.27 %

19.59 %

19.75 %

23.60 %

22.11 % Efficiency ratio 58.24 %

85.35 %

59.36 %

57.95 %

58.30 %

67.11 %

63.59 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 55.61 %

57.25 %

53.77 %

55.12 %

54.10 %

55.67 %

56.19 %



























CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)

























Shareholders' equity to assets 13.54 %

13.63 %

12.93 %

12.83 %

12.73 %

13.54 %

12.73 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.40 %

8.43 %

8.68 %

8.46 %

8.22 %

8.40 %

8.22 %



























EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION

























Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.40 %

8.43 %

8.68 %

8.46 %

8.22 %

8.40 %

8.22 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 5.14 %

5.20 %

4.25 %

4.37 %

4.51 %

5.14 %

4.51 % Equity to assets (GAAP) 13.54 %

13.63 %

12.93 %

12.83 %

12.73 %

13.54 %

12.73 %



























OTHER DATA (period end)

























Full time equivalent employees

























Banking Division 1,913



2,001



1,336



1,343



1,370



1,913



1,370

Retail Mortgage Division 690



785



348



328



332



690



332

Warehouse Lending Division 9



9



10



9



8



9



8

SBA Division 42



45



21



22



22



42



22

Premium Finance Division 68



66



62



64



72



68



72

Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount 2,722



2,906



1,777



1,766



1,804



2,722



1,804





























Assets per Banking Division FTE $ 9,536



$ 8,878



$ 8,889



$ 8,679



$ 8,353



$ 9,536



$ 8,353

Branch locations 170



172



114



114



125



170



125

Deposits per branch location $ 82,512



$ 79,416



$ 84,056



$ 85,973



$ 77,195



$ 82,512



$ 77,195





AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Income Statement Table 2

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Interest income

























Interest and fees on loans $ 182,391



$ 175,046



$ 117,010



$ 112,401



$ 111,749



$ 586,848



$ 378,209

Interest on taxable securities 10,358



11,354



9,383



9,043



8,686



40,138



29,006

Interest on nontaxable securities 167



168



102



156



195



593



900

Interest on deposits in other banks 1,091



1,622



2,276



3,150



1,964



8,139



4,984

Interest on federal funds sold 69



171



257



179



155



676



227

Total interest income 194,076



188,361



129,028



124,929



122,749



636,394



413,326





























Interest expense

























Interest on deposits 27,970



29,425



23,454



21,684



18,858



102,533



49,054

Interest on other borrowings 10,755



10,167



3,923



3,850



4,337



28,695



20,880

Total interest expense 38,725



39,592



27,377



25,534



23,195



131,228



69,934





























Net interest income 155,351



148,769



101,651



99,395



99,554



505,166



343,392

Provision for loan losses 5,693



5,989



4,668



3,408



3,661



19,758



16,667

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 149,658



142,780



96,983



95,987



95,893



485,408



326,725





























Noninterest income

























Service charges on deposits accounts 13,567



13,411



12,168



11,646



12,597



50,792



46,128

Mortgage banking activity 33,168



53,041



18,523



14,677



11,883



119,409



53,654

Other service charges, commissions and fees 1,085



1,236



803



789



824



3,913



3,059

Gain (loss) on securities (1)



4



69



66



1



138



(37)

Other noninterest income 7,294



9,301



3,673



3,593



5,165



23,861



15,608

Total noninterest income 55,113



76,993



35,236



30,771



30,470



198,113



118,412





























Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 69,642



77,633



38,331



38,332



38,969



223,938



149,132

Occupancy and equipment expenses 11,919



12,639



7,834



8,204



7,945



40,596



29,131

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 11,362



10,372



8,388



8,391



8,293



38,513



30,385

Credit resolution related expenses(1) 1,098



1,094



979



911



1,174



4,082



4,016

Advertising and marketing expenses 2,250



1,949



1,987



1,741



1,633



7,927



5,571

Amortization of intangible assets 5,741



5,719



3,121



3,132



3,650



17,713



9,512

Merger and conversion charges 2,415



65,158



3,475



2,057



997



73,105



20,499

Other noninterest expenses 18,137



18,133



17,136



12,657



13,149



66,063



45,401

Total noninterest expense 122,564



192,697



81,251



75,425



75,810



471,937



293,647





























Income before income tax expense 82,207



27,076



50,968



51,333



50,553



211,584



151,490

Income tax expense 20,959



5,692



12,064



11,428



7,017



50,143



30,463

Net income $ 61,248



$ 21,384



$ 38,904



$ 39,905



$ 43,536



$ 161,441



$ 121,027





























Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.88



$ 0.31



$ 0.82



$ 0.84



$ 0.91



$ 2.75



$ 2.80





























(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.









AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet Table 3

Three Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2019

2019

2019

2019

2018 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 246,234



$ 193,976



$ 151,186



$ 144,801



$ 172,036

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks 375,615



285,713



186,969



712,199



507,491

Time deposits in other banks 249



499



748



7,371



10,812

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 1,403,403



1,491,207



1,273,244



1,234,435



1,192,423

Other investments 66,919



66,921



32,481



15,157



14,455

Loans held for sale, at fair value 1,656,711



1,187,551



261,073



112,070



111,298





















Loans 7,529,987



7,208,816



6,522,448



5,756,358



5,660,457

Purchased loans 5,075,281



5,388,336



2,286,425



2,472,271



2,588,832

Purchased loan pools 213,208



229,132



240,997



253,710



262,625

Loans, net of unearned income 12,818,476



12,826,284



9,049,870



8,482,339



8,511,914

Allowance for loan losses (38,189)



(35,530)



(31,793)



(28,659)



(28,819)

Loans, net 12,780,287



12,790,754



9,018,077



8,453,680



8,483,095





















Other real estate owned 4,500



4,925



5,169



6,014



7,218

Purchased other real estate owned 15,000



15,785



9,506



10,857



9,535

Total other real estate owned 19,500



20,710



14,675



16,871



16,753





















Premises and equipment, net 233,102



239,428



141,378



141,698



145,410

Goodwill 931,637



911,488



501,140



501,308



503,434

Other intangible assets, net 91,586



97,328



52,437



55,557



58,689

Cash value of bank owned life insurance 175,270



174,442



105,064



104,597



104,096

Deferred income taxes, net 2,180



22,111



30,812



33,295



35,126

Other assets 259,886



282,149



120,052



123,236



88,397

Total assets $ 18,242,579



$ 17,764,277



$ 11,889,336



$ 11,656,275



$ 11,443,515





















Liabilities

















Deposits

















Noninterest-bearing $ 4,199,448



$ 4,077,856



$ 2,771,443



$ 2,753,173



$ 2,520,016

Interest-bearing 9,827,625



9,581,738



6,810,927



7,047,702



7,129,297

Total deposits 14,027,073



13,659,594



9,582,370



9,800,875



9,649,313

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 20,635



17,744



3,307



4,259



20,384

Other borrowings 1,398,709



1,351,172



564,636



151,454



151,774

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 127,560



127,075



89,871



89,529



89,187

FDIC loss-share payable, net 19,642



19,490



20,596



18,834



19,487

Other liabilities 179,378



168,479



91,435



95,740



57,023

Total liabilities 15,772,997



15,343,554



10,352,215



10,160,691



9,987,168





















Shareholders' Equity

















Preferred stock —



—



—



—



—

Common stock 71,500



71,447



49,099



49,126



49,015

Capital stock 1,907,108



1,904,789



1,053,500



1,053,190



1,051,584

Retained earnings 507,950



457,127



446,182



412,005



377,135

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 17,995



15,482



16,462



(1,178)



(4,826)

Treasury stock (34,971)



(28,122)



(28,122)



(17,559)



(16,561)

Total shareholders' equity 2,469,582



2,420,723



1,537,121



1,495,584



1,456,347

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 18,242,579



$ 17,764,277



$ 11,889,336



$ 11,656,275



$ 11,443,515





















Other Data

















Earning assets $ 16,321,373



$ 15,858,175



$ 10,804,385



$ 10,563,571



$ 10,348,393

Intangible assets 1,023,223



1,008,816



553,577



556,865



562,123

Interest-bearing liabilities 11,374,529



11,077,729



7,468,741



7,292,944



7,390,642

Average assets 17,998,494



17,340,387



11,625,344



11,423,677



11,307,980

Average common shareholders' equity 2,437,272



2,432,182



1,519,598



1,478,462



1,428,341



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Asset Quality Information



Table 4

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Allowance for Loan Losses

























Balance at beginning of period $ 35,530



$ 31,793



$ 28,659



$ 28,819



$ 28,116



$ 28,819



$ 25,791





























Provision for loan losses 5,693



5,989



4,668



3,408



3,661



19,758



16,667





























Charge-offs 5,664



5,249



3,496



5,379



4,430



19,788



21,131

Recoveries 2,630



2,997



1,962



1,811



1,472



9,400



7,492

Net charge-offs (recoveries) 3,034



2,252



1,534



3,568



2,958



10,388



13,639





























Ending balance $ 38,189



$ 35,530



$ 31,793



$ 28,659



$ 28,819



$ 38,189



$ 28,819





























Net Charge-off Information





















































Charge-offs

























Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 2,211



$ 1,578



$ 1,338



$ 2,004



$ 2,489



$ 7,131



$ 13,803

Real estate - construction and development 74



—



222



25



7



321



292

Real estate - commercial and farmland 63



14



100



1,253



169



1,430



338

Real estate - residential 80



20



40



20



76



160



771

Consumer installment 1,481



1,195



1,126



1,893



1,465



5,695



4,189

Purchased loans 1,755



2,442



670



184



224



5,051



1,738

Purchased loan pools —



—



—



—



—



—



—

Total charge-offs 5,664



5,249



3,496



5,379



4,430



19,788



21,131





























Recoveries

























Commercial, financial and agricultural 420



845



742



1,065



927



3,072



3,769

Real estate - construction and development 3



2



19



1



3



25



120

Real estate - commercial and farmland 105



—



4



4



7



113



176

Real estate - residential 9



49



133



104



91



295



346

Consumer installment 235



269



242



164



137



910



499

Purchased loans 1,858



1,832



822



473



307



4,985



2,582

Purchased loan pools —



—



—



—



—



—



—

Total recoveries 2,630



2,997



1,962



1,811



1,472



9,400



7,492





























Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 3,034



$ 2,252



$ 1,534



$ 3,568



$ 2,958



$ 10,388



$ 13,639





























Non-Performing Assets

























Nonaccrual loans (excluding purchased loans) $ 29,291



$ 21,739



$ 18,129



$ 17,633



$ 17,952



$ 29,291



$ 17,952

Nonaccrual purchased loans 45,023



78,762



23,350



23,846



24,107



45,023



24,107

Nonaccrual purchased loan pools 810



—



—



400



—



810



—

Other real estate owned 4,500



4,925



5,169



6,014



7,218



4,500



7,218

Purchased other real estate owned 15,000



15,785



9,506



10,857



9,535



15,000



9,535

Repossessed assets 939



1,258



—



—



—



939



—

Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more

(excluding purchased loans) 5,733



5,836



4,439



3,676



4,222



5,733



4,222

Accruing purchased loans delinquent 90 days

or more 21



489



174



—



—



21



—

Total non-performing assets $ 101,317



$ 128,794



$ 60,767



$ 62,426



$ 63,034



$ 101,317



$ 63,034





























Asset Quality Ratios

























Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.56 %

0.73 %

0.51 %

0.54 %

0.55 %

0.56 %

0.55 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans

(annualized) 0.09 %

0.07 %

0.07 %

0.17 %

0.14 %

0.10 %

0.18 % Net charge-offs, excluding purchased loans as

a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.17 %

0.09 %

0.11 %

0.27 %

0.21 %

0.15 %

0.27 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information Table 5

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2019

2019

2019

2019

2018 Loans by Type

















Legacy loans

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 1,646,438



$ 1,781,237



$ 1,648,190



$ 1,382,907



$ 1,316,359

Real estate - construction and development 1,083,564



947,371



788,409



676,563



671,198

Real estate - commercial and farmland 2,447,834



2,152,528



2,046,347



1,894,937



1,814,529

Real estate - residential 1,901,352



1,866,128



1,589,646



1,365,482



1,403,000

Consumer installment 450,799



461,552



449,856



436,469



455,371

Total legacy loans $ 7,529,987



$ 7,208,816



$ 6,522,448



$ 5,756,358



$ 5,660,457

Purchased loans

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 384,273



$ 385,355



$ 252,621



$ 327,972



$ 372,686

Real estate - construction and development 465,497



521,324



315,141



239,413



227,900

Real estate - commercial and farmland 1,905,205



2,057,384



1,135,866



1,280,515



1,337,859

Real estate - residential 1,220,271



1,285,096



558,458



597,735



623,199

Consumer installment 1,100,035



1,139,177



24,339



26,636



27,188

Total purchased loans $ 5,075,281



$ 5,388,336



$ 2,286,425



$ 2,472,271



$ 2,588,832

Purchased loan pools

















Real estate - residential $ 213,208



$ 229,132



$ 240,997



$ 253,710



$ 262,625

Total purchased loan pools $ 213,208



$ 229,132



$ 240,997



$ 253,710



$ 262,625

Total loan portfolio

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 2,030,711



$ 2,166,592



$ 1,900,811



$ 1,710,879



$ 1,689,045

Real estate - construction and development 1,549,061



1,468,695



1,103,550



915,976



899,098

Real estate - commercial and farmland 4,353,039



4,209,912



3,182,213



3,175,452



3,152,388

Real estate - residential 3,334,831



3,380,356



2,389,101



2,216,927



2,288,824

Consumer installment 1,550,834



1,600,729



474,195



463,105



482,559

Total loans $ 12,818,476



$ 12,826,284



$ 9,049,870



$ 8,482,339



$ 8,511,914





















Troubled Debt Restructurings (excluding purchased loans)

















Accruing troubled debt restructurings

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 642



$ 649



$ 300



$ 116



$ 256

Real estate - construction and development 64



69



138



142



145

Real estate - commercial and farmland 2,739



2,788



2,911



2,954



2,863

Real estate - residential 8,192



9,915



9,593



8,240



6,043

Consumer installment 8



9



10



11



16

Total accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 11,645



$ 13,430



$ 12,952



$ 11,463



$ 9,323

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 312



$ 119



$ 135



$ 138



$ 138

Real estate - construction and development 1



1



2



2



2

Real estate - commercial and farmland 359



530



576



450



426

Real estate - residential 1,751



925



791



832



1,119

Consumer installment 59



66



65



63



69

Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings $ 2,482



$ 1,641



$ 1,569



$ 1,485



$ 1,754

Total troubled debt restructurings (excluding purchased loans) $ 14,127



$ 15,071



$ 14,521



$ 12,948



$ 11,077



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information (continued) Table 5

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2019

2019

2019

2019

2018 Loans by Risk Grade

















Legacy loans

















Grade 1 - Prime credit $ 509,984



$ 533,058



$ 543,786



$ 540,646



$ 542,164

Grade 2 - Strong credit 746,591



748,511



730,621



587,622



523,101

Grade 3 - Good credit 3,289,885



3,196,744



2,801,373



2,372,115



2,408,128

Grade 4 - Satisfactory credit 2,772,794



2,503,781



2,225,083



2,088,813



2,047,688

Grade 5 - Fair credit 119,019



135,179



139,936



87,785



59,054

Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned 32,666



40,571



34,414



32,949



35,118

Grade 7 - Substandard 59,038



50,956



47,232



46,428



45,204

Grade 8 - Doubtful 8



14



—



—



—

Grade 9 - Loss 2



2



3



—



—

Total legacy loans $ 7,529,987



$ 7,208,816



$ 6,522,448



$ 5,756,358



$ 5,660,457

Purchased loans

















Grade 1 - Prime credit $ 77,893



$ 80,223



$ 78,248



$ 80,682



$ 90,775

Grade 2 - Strong credit 93,781



108,107



81,069



84,904



84,617

Grade 3 - Good credit 2,532,115



2,660,700



787,052



677,718



656,289

Grade 4 - Satisfactory credit 2,111,747



2,242,239



1,176,182



1,428,353



1,586,377

Grade 5 - Fair credit 114,001



117,245



71,293



90,391



63,613

Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned 53,746



73,664



29,661



38,599



30,448

Grade 7 - Substandard 91,998



106,158



62,920



71,618



76,713

Grade 8 - Doubtful —



—



—



—



—

Grade 9 - Loss —



—



—



6



—

Total purchased loans $ 5,075,281



$ 5,388,336



$ 2,286,425



$ 2,472,271



$ 2,588,832

Purchased loan pools

















Grade 3 - Good credit $ 212,398



$ 229,132



$ 240,997



$ 253,310



$ 262,625

Grade 7 - Substandard 810



—



—



400



—

Total purchased loan pools $ 213,208



$ 229,132



$ 240,997



$ 253,710



$ 262,625



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Average Balances Table 6

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Earning Assets

























Federal funds sold $ 23,104



$ 28,459



$ 41,683



$ 31,291



$ 28,755



$ 31,104



$ 11,100

Interest-bearing deposits in banks 304,427



324,127



341,937



467,379



373,068



358,924



240,740

Time deposits in other banks 401



548



3,792



10,221



10,961



3,705



5,739

Investment securities - taxable 1,426,062



1,514,534



1,233,297



1,186,896



1,138,981



1,341,330



969,825

Investment securities - nontaxable 23,580



23,759



15,288



24,136



29,962



21,695



34,113

Other investments 64,852



53,712



15,830



14,532



18,494



37,415



32,884

Loans held for sale 1,537,648



856,572



154,707



101,521



129,664



667,078



140,273

Loans 12,697,912



12,677,063



8,740,561



8,483,978



8,490,862



10,666,978



7,426,531

Total Earning Assets $ 16,077,986



$ 15,478,774



$ 10,547,095



$ 10,319,954



$ 10,220,747



$ 13,128,229



$ 8,861,205





























Deposits

























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 4,124,872



$ 4,040,592



$ 2,723,843



$ 2,545,043



$ 2,570,783



$ 3,364,785



$ 2,164,171

NOW accounts 2,204,666



2,049,175



1,506,721



1,553,988



1,546,939



1,831,024



1,441,849

MMDA 3,953,717



3,815,185



2,655,108



2,677,015



2,590,194



3,280,233



2,240,115

Savings accounts 649,118



661,555



405,506



399,089



401,836



529,866



350,214

Retail CDs 2,721,829



2,804,243



1,962,422



1,892,138



1,832,529



2,348,689



1,411,477

Brokered CDs 249,644



150,176



486,292



510,301



510,663



347,844



255,162

Total Deposits 13,903,846



13,520,926



9,739,892



9,577,574



9,452,944



11,702,441



7,862,988

Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold

under agreements to repurchase 17,088



19,914



3,213



15,879



14,670



14,043



15,692

FHLB advances 1,080,516



810,384



22,390



6,257



101,337



483,735



421,891

Other borrowings 234,001



220,918



145,453



145,473



145,494



186,798



113,496

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 127,292



133,519



89,686



89,343



89,135



110,129



87,444

Total Non-Deposit Funding 1,458,897



1,184,735



260,742



256,952



350,636



794,705



638,523

Total Funding $ 15,362,743



$ 14,705,661



$ 10,000,634



$ 9,834,526



$ 9,803,580



$ 12,497,146



$ 8,501,511



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE)























Table 7

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Interest Income

























Federal funds sold $ 69



$ 171



$ 257



$ 179



$ 155



$ 676



$ 227

Interest-bearing deposits in banks 1,089



1,620



2,260



3,099



1,906



8,068



4,865

Time deposits in other banks 2



2



16



51



58



71



119

Investment securities - taxable 10,358



11,354



9,383



9,043



8,686



40,138



29,006

Investment securities - nontaxable (TE) 212



213



129



197



247



751



1,139

Loans held for sale 14,330



7,889



1,632



1,152



1,618



25,003



5,709

Loans (TE) 169,119



168,239



116,413



112,266



111,158



566,037



376,349

Total Earning Assets $ 195,179



$ 189,488



$ 130,090



$ 125,987



$ 123,828



$ 640,744



$ 417,414





























Accretion income (included above) $ 9,727



$ 4,222



$ 3,103



$ 2,883



$ 4,077



$ 19,935



$ 11,829





























Interest Expense

























Interest-Bearing Deposits

























NOW accounts $ 2,728



$ 2,843



$ 2,260



$ 2,109



$ 1,736



$ 9,940



$ 4,973

MMDA 11,311



12,593



9,488



9,047



7,991



42,439



21,355

Savings accounts 233



274



85



77



83



669



266

Retail CDs 12,220



12,905



8,585



7,330



5,858



41,040



16,151

Brokered CDs 1,478



810



3,036



3,121



3,190



8,445



6,309

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 27,970



29,425



23,454



21,684



18,858



102,533



49,054

Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under

agreements to repurchase 41



32



2



11



5



86



23

FHLB advances 5,241



4,618



141



44



568



10,044



8,153

Other borrowings 3,358



3,332



2,210



2,227



2,222



11,127



6,856

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 2,115



2,185



1,570



1,568



1,542



7,438



5,848

Total Non-Deposit Funding 10,755



10,167



3,923



3,850



4,337



28,695



20,880

Total Interest-Bearing Funding $ 38,725



$ 39,592



$ 27,377



$ 25,534



$ 23,195



$ 131,228



$ 69,934





























Net Interest Income (TE) $ 156,454



$ 149,896



$ 102,713



$ 100,453



$ 100,633



$ 509,516



$ 347,480



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Yields(1)























Table 8

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018 Earning Assets

























Federal funds sold 1.18 %

2.38 %

2.47 %

2.32 %

2.14 %

2.17 %

2.05 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 1.42 %

1.98 %

2.65 %

2.69 %

2.03 %

2.25 %

2.02 % Time deposits in other banks 1.98 %

1.45 %

1.69 %

2.02 %

2.10 %

1.92 %

2.07 % Investment securities - taxable 2.88 %

2.97 %

3.05 %

3.09 %

3.03 %

2.99 %

2.99 % Investment securities - nontaxable (TE) 3.57 %

3.56 %

3.38 %

3.31 %

3.27 %

3.46 %

3.34 % Loans held for sale 3.70 %

3.65 %

4.23 %

4.60 %

4.95 %

3.75 %

4.07 % Loans (TE) 5.28 %

5.16 %

5.32 %

5.36 %

5.19 %

5.31 %

5.05 % Total Earning Assets 4.82 %

4.86 %

4.95 %

4.95 %

4.81 %

4.88 %

4.71 %



























Interest-Bearing Deposits

























NOW accounts 0.49 %

0.55 %

0.60 %

0.55 %

0.45 %

0.54 %

0.34 % MMDA 1.14 %

1.31 %

1.43 %

1.37 %

1.22 %

1.29 %

0.95 % Savings accounts 0.14 %

0.16 %

0.08 %

0.08 %

0.08 %

0.13 %

0.08 % Retail CDs 1.78 %

1.83 %

1.75 %

1.57 %

1.27 %

1.75 %

1.14 % Brokered CDs 2.35 %

2.14 %

2.50 %

2.48 %

2.48 %

2.43 %

2.47 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1.13 %

1.23 %

1.34 %

1.25 %

1.09 %

1.23 %

0.62 % Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to

repurchase 0.95 %

0.64 %

0.25 %

0.28 %

0.14 %

0.61 %

0.15 % FHLB advances 1.92 %

2.26 %

2.53 %

2.85 %

2.22 %

2.08 %

1.93 % Other borrowings 5.69 %

5.98 %

6.09 %

6.21 %

6.06 %

5.96 %

6.04 % Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 6.59 %

6.49 %

7.02 %

7.12 %

6.86 %

6.75 %

6.69 % Total Non-Deposit Funding 2.92 %

3.40 %

6.03 %

6.08 %

4.91 %

3.61 %

3.27 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1.37 %

1.47 %

1.51 %

1.42 %

1.27 %

1.44 %

1.10 %



























Net Interest Spread 3.45 %

3.39 %

3.44 %

3.53 %

3.54 %

3.44 %

3.61 %



























Net Interest Margin(2) 3.86 %

3.84 %

3.91 %

3.95 %

3.91 %

3.88 %

3.92 %



























Total Cost of Funds(3) 1.00 %

1.07 %

1.10 %

1.05 %

0.94 %

1.05 %

0.82 % (1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.







(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.







(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.







