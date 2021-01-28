Ameris Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $94.3 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared with $61.2 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase in net income is primarily attributable to increases in mortgage banking activity of $62.0 million and net interest income of $8.1 million, partially offset by an increase of $22.8 million in salaries and employee benefits, compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company reported adjusted net income of $102.0 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared with $66.6 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019. Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, servicing right valuation adjustments, restructuring charges related to branch consolidations and efficiency initiatives, certain legal expenses, (gain) loss on sale of bank premises and expenses related to natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported net income of $262.0 million, or $3.77 per diluted share, compared with $161.4 million, or $2.75 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company reported adjusted net income of $300.5 million, or $4.33 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared with $222.9 million, or $3.80 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted net income for the year excludes the same items listed above for the Company's fourth quarter.

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Last quarter, I commented on the optimistic outlook for the remainder of 2020 and we delivered on that optimism this quarter. Our team remained focused and we had many successes during the quarter, including reducing our NPAs down to 48bps of total assets, maintaining our margin and continuing to safely grow the balance sheet to over $20 billion in assets for the first time in our history. While 2020 was not the year that we had anticipated, I am extremely pleased with the adaptability of our Ameris teammates, our ability to serve our customers and our record financial results this year. We are well positioned for 2021 and look forward to our continued success."

Significant items from the Company's results for the fourth quarter of 2020 include the following:

Net income of $94.3 million , or $1.36 per diluted share, compared with $116.1 million , or $1.67 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020

, or per diluted share, compared with , or per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020 Tangible book value growth of $1.23 per share, or 5.5%, to $23.69 compared with $22.46 last quarter

per share, or 5.5%, to compared with last quarter Successfully negotiated the termination of our remaining loss-share agreements with the FDIC

Net interest margin stable at 3.64%, compared with the third quarter of 2020

Reduced exposure to hotel industry by $87.5 million through the sale of selected notes

through the sale of selected notes Non-performing assets decreased to 0.48% of total assets at December 31, 2020 , compared with 0.82% at September 30, 2020

Highlights of the Company's results for the full year 2020 include the following:

Growth in net income of $100.5 million , from $161.4 million in 2019 to $262.0 million in 2020

, from in 2019 to in 2020 Adjusted return on average assets of 1.56%, compared with 1.52% in 2019

Improvement in adjusted efficiency ratio to 52.17% in 2020, compared with 55.67% in 2019

Growth in tangible book value of 13.8%, from $20.81 at the end of 2019 to $23.69 at the end of 2020

at the end of 2019 to at the end of 2020 Organic growth in loans of $1.66 billion , or 13.0% (and $834.8 million , or 6.5%, exclusive of PPP loans)

, or 13.0% (and , or 6.5%, exclusive of PPP loans) Improvement in deposit mix such that noninterest bearing deposits represent 36.27% of total deposits, up from 29.94% at December 31, 2019

Following is a summary of the adjustments between reported net income and adjusted net income:

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income available to common shareholders $ 94,285



$ 61,248



$ 261,988



$ 161,441

















Adjustment items:













Merger and conversion charges —



2,415



1,391



73,105

Restructuring charges —



—



1,513



245

Servicing right impairment 9,501



366



40,067



507

Gain on BOLI proceeds —



752



(948)



(3,583)

Expenses related to SEC and DOJ investigation 53



463



3,058



463

Natural disaster and pandemic charges (Note 1) 235



—



3,296



(39)

(Gain) loss on sale of premises (30)



1,413



624



6,021

Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 2) (2,049)



(898)



(10,488)



(16,065)

After-tax adjustment items 7,710



4,511



38,513



60,654

















Tax expense attributable to merger related compensation and

acquired BOLI —



849



—



849

Adjusted net income $ 101,995



$ 66,608



$ 300,501



$ 222,944

















Reported net income per diluted share $ 1.36



$ 0.88



$ 3.77



$ 2.75

Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.47



$ 0.96



$ 4.33



$ 3.80

















Reported return on average assets 1.89 %

1.35 %

1.36 %

1.10 % Adjusted return on average assets 2.04 %

1.47 %

1.56 %

1.52 %















Reported return on average common equity 14.30 %

9.97 %

10.35 %

8.19 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 25.04 %

18.45 %

19.77 %

18.74 %















Note 1: Pandemic charges include "thank you" pay for certain employees, additional sanitizing expenses at our locations, protective equipment for our employees and branch locations, and additional equipment required to support our remote workforce. Note 2: A portion of the merger and conversion charges are nondeductible for tax purposes.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for 2020 totaled $642.9 million, compared with $509.5 million for 2019. The Company's net interest margin was 3.70% for 2020, down from 3.88% reported for 2019. Accretion income for 2020 increased to $27.4 million, compared with $19.9 million for 2019. The decrease in net interest margin is primarily attributable to a decrease in the yield on earning assets resulting from declines in market interest rates, partially offset by a decrease in funding costs.

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $164.8 million, compared with $163.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $156.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company's net interest margin was 3.64% for the fourth quarter of 2020, flat compared with 3.64% reported for the third quarter of 2020 and down from 3.86% reported for the fourth quarter of 2019. The stability in net interest margin in the current quarter is primarily attributable to continued focus on management of cost of funds as yields on earning assets decline. Contributing to net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $6.3 million related to accelerated fee income on PPP loan forgiveness, partially offset by $2.3 million in interest reversals related to the sale of certain hotel loans. Accretion income for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased to $4.7 million, compared with $6.5 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in accretion income in the fourth quarter is primarily attributable to decreased accretion on payoffs compared with the third quarter of 2020.

Yields on loans decreased to 4.41% during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with 4.42% for the third quarter of 2020 and 5.28% reported for the fourth quarter of 2019. Loan production in the banking division during the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $784.9 million, with weighted average yields of 3.86%, compared with $869.0 million and 4.00%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2020 and $1.1 billion and 4.70%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $7.7 billion during the fourth quarter of 2020, with weighted average yields of 3.25%, compared with $7.7 billion and 3.33%, respectively, during the third quarter of 2020 and $4.1 billion and 4.29%, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Interest expense during the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased to $15.3 million, compared with $17.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $38.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company's total cost of funds moved five basis points lower to 0.36% in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared with the third quarter of 2020. Deposit costs decreased eight basis points during the fourth quarter of 2020 to 0.22%, compared with 0.30% in the third quarter of 2020. Costs of interest-bearing deposits decreased during the quarter from 0.47% in the third quarter of 2020 to 0.34% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $248.4 million, or 125.4%, to $446.5 million for 2020, compared with $198.1 million for 2019, as a result of increased mortgage banking activity. Mortgage banking activity increased $254.7 million, or 213.3%, to $374.1 million for 2020, compared with $119.4 million for 2019, as a result of a production increase of $5.44 billion, or 125.9%, over the same period. Gain on sale spreads increased to 3.79% in 2020 compared with 2.75% in 2019.

Noninterest income decreased $46.9 million, or 29.5%, in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $112.1 million, compared with $159.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of decreased mortgage banking activity.

Mortgage banking activity decreased $43.4 million, or 31.3%, to $95.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $138.6 million for the third quarter of 2020. This decrease was a result of decreased production, increased servicing right impairment and a decline in the retail mortgage open pipeline, partially offset by an expansion in our gain on sale spread. Gain on sale spreads increased to 4.34% in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 3.92% for the third quarter of 2020. Total production in the retail mortgage division decreased to $2.81 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $2.92 billion for the third quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking activity was negatively impacted during the fourth quarter of 2020 by a $9.1 million servicing right impairment, compared with an impairment of $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $2.00 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $2.71 billion at September 30, 2020.

Service charge revenue increased $551,000, or 5.0%, to $11.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $10.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, resulting from an increase in volume. Other noninterest income decreased $3.9 million, or 46.4%, to $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of decreases in the gain on sales of SBA loans and SBA servicing right valuation adjustment of $2.7 million and $1.1 million, respectively.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $126.7 million, or 26.8%, to $598.6 million in 2020, compared with $471.9 million in 2019. During 2020, the Company recorded $9.9 million of charges to earnings, the majority of which related to natural disaster and pandemic charges and certain legal expenses, compared with $79.8 million in charges in 2019 that were principally related to merger and conversion charges and loss on sale of premises. Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses increased $196.6 million, or 50.1%, to $588.7 million in 2020, from $392.1 million in 2019. The majority of this increase is attributable to the acquisition of Fidelity Bank and variable expenses related to increased mortgage production. The Company continues to focus on its operating efficiency ratio, such that the adjusted efficiency ratio improved from 55.67% in 2019 to 52.17% in 2020.

Noninterest expense decreased $2.6 million, or 1.7%, to $151.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $153.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded $258,000 of charges to earnings, related to certain legal expenses, natural disaster and pandemic charges and (gain) loss on sale of premises, compared with $647,000 in charges in the third quarter of 2020 that were related to the same items, in addition to merger and conversion charges and restructuring charges associated with branch consolidations and efficiency initiatives. Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses decreased approximately $2.2 million, or 1.4%, to $150.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, from $153.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. The majority of this decrease is attributable to variable expenses related to decreased mortgage production. Also during the fourth quarter, the Company incurred a $765,000 expense related to the final termination of the remaining loss-share agreements with the FDIC. The Company made a $1.0 million donation to the Ameris Bank Foundation as well. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 52.67% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with 47.34% in the third quarter of 2020.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 25.2%, compared with 22.7% in the third quarter of 2020. The increased rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily a result of a large return to provision adjustment when the Company filed its 2019 income tax returns in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at December 31, 2020 were $20.44 billion, compared with $18.24 billion at December 31, 2019. Total loans, including loans held for sale, were $15.65 billion at December 31, 2020, compared with $14.48 billion at December 31, 2019. Total loans held for investment were $14.48 billion at December 31, 2020, compared with $12.82 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $1.66 billion, or 13.0%. Loan production in the banking division during the fourth quarter of 2020 was down 10% from the third quarter of 2020 and 28% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Loan growth for the year ended December 31, 2020 was driven by PPP loan originations, which totaled $827.6 million in outstanding balances at December 31, 2020, and increases in commercial real estate and warehouse lending.

At December 31, 2020, total deposits amounted to $16.96 billion, or 96.8% of total funding, compared with $14.03 billion and 90.1%, respectively, at December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2020, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $6.15 billion, or 36.3% of total deposits, compared with $4.20 billion, or 29.9% of total deposits, at December 31, 2019. Non-rate sensitive deposits (including noninterest-bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $10.23 billion at December 31, 2020, compared with $7.21 billion at December 31, 2019. These funds represented 60.3% of the Company's total deposits at December 31, 2020, compared with 51.4% at the end of 2019.

Shareholders' equity at December 31, 2020 totaled $2.65 billion, an increase of $177.5 million, or 7.2%, from December 31, 2019. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $262.0 million during 2020, partially offset by the CECL adoption impact of $56.7 million and dividends declared. Tangible book value per share was $23.69 at December 31, 2020, compared with $20.81 at December 31, 2019. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.47% at December 31, 2020, compared with 8.40% at the end of the 2019.

Credit Quality

Credit quality remains strong in the Company. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company reversed provision for credit losses of $1.5 million, compared with a provision of $17.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. This decrease in provision was primarily attributable to improvements in forecast economic conditions, particularly levels of unemployment and GDP, compared with forecast conditions during the third quarter of 2020. The Company has been prudently working with borrowers to support their credit needs during the challenging economic conditions and monitoring the level of modifications on an ongoing basis, such that loans remaining on deferral at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 equaled approximately 2.9% of total loans, down from approximately 19.0% of total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased by 34 basis points to 0.48% during the quarter. The decrease in nonperforming assets is primarily attributable to decreased nonaccrual loans in the residential real estate and commercial real estate loan categories. The net charge-off ratio was 70 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with 10 basis points in the third quarter of 2020 and nine basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to approximately $17.2 million of charge-offs on certain hotel exposures sold during the quarter. The hotel loans sold were selected based on a number of factors, including the level of relationship with the borrower, tier of hotel brand underlying the property and market conditions in the area.

Conference Call

The Company will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, January 29, 2021, to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-504-1190 (or 1-855-669-9657 for participants in Canada and 1-412-902-6630 for other international participants). The conference ID name is Ameris Bancorp ABCB. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until February 12, 2021. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (or 1-855-669-9658 for participants in Canada and 1-412-317-0088 for other international participants). The conference replay access code is 10151038. The conference call replay and the financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com .

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 164 locations in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Alabama at the end of the most recent quarter.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals. Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following: general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy, including any changes that result from the recent U.S. elections; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general economy, our customers and the allowance for loan losses; the benefits that may be realized by our customers from government assistance programs and regulatory actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential impact of the proposed phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as amended, and its subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Financial Highlights Table 1

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 EARNINGS

























Net income $ 94,285



$ 116,145



$ 32,236



$ 19,322



$ 61,248



$ 261,988



$ 161,441

Adjusted net income $ 101,995



$ 116,879



$ 42,423



$ 39,205



$ 66,608



$ 300,501



$ 222,944





























COMMON SHARE DATA

























Earnings per share available to common

shareholders

























Basic $ 1.36



$ 1.68



$ 0.47



$ 0.28



$ 0.88



$ 3.78



$ 2.76

Diluted $ 1.36



$ 1.67



$ 0.47



$ 0.28



$ 0.88



$ 3.77



$ 2.75

Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.47



$ 1.69



$ 0.61



$ 0.56



$ 0.96



$ 4.33



$ 3.80

Cash dividends per share $ 0.15



$ 0.15



$ 0.15



$ 0.15



$ 0.15



$ 0.60



$ 0.50

Book value per share (period end) $ 38.07



$ 36.91



$ 35.42



$ 35.10



$ 35.53



$ 38.07



$ 35.53

Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 23.69



$ 22.46



$ 20.90



$ 20.44



$ 20.81



$ 23.69



$ 20.81

Weighted average number of shares

























Basic 69,252,307



69,230,667



69,191,778



69,247,661



69,429,193



69,256,020



58,462,137

Diluted 69,493,105



69,346,141



69,292,972



69,502,022



69,683,999



69,426,185



58,614,151

Period end number of shares 69,541,481



69,490,546



69,462,782



69,441,274



69,503,833



69,541,481



69,503,833

Market data

























High intraday price $ 39.53



$ 27.81



$ 29.82



$ 43.79



$ 44.90



$ 43.79



$ 44.90

Low intraday price $ 22.37



$ 19.91



$ 17.12



$ 17.89



$ 38.34



$ 17.12



$ 31.27

Period end closing price $ 38.07



$ 22.78



$ 23.59



$ 23.76



$ 42.54



$ 38.07



$ 42.54

Average daily volume 394,641



359,059



470,151



461,692



353,783



420,874



389,112





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS

























Return on average assets 1.89 %

2.33 %

0.67 %

0.43 %

1.35 %

1.36 %

1.10 % Adjusted return on average assets 2.04 %

2.35 %

0.89 %

0.87 %

1.47 %

1.56 %

1.52 % Return on average common equity 14.30 %

18.27 %

5.23 %

3.16 %

9.97 %

10.35 %

8.19 % Adjusted return on average tangible common

equity 25.04 %

30.53 %

11.66 %

10.98 %

18.45 %

19.77 %

18.74 % Earning asset yield (TE) 3.98 %

4.02 %

4.32 %

4.56 %

4.82 %

4.21 %

4.88 % Total cost of funds 0.36 %

0.41 %

0.52 %

0.91 %

1.00 %

0.54 %

1.05 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.64 %

3.64 %

3.83 %

3.70 %

3.86 %

3.70 %

3.88 % Noninterest income excluding securities

transactions, as a percent of total revenue (TE) 38.37 %

46.72 %

39.35 %

22.83 %

22.02 %

37.90 %

23.60 % Efficiency ratio 54.83 %

47.80 %

54.70 %

68.23 %

58.24 %

55.21 %

67.11 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 52.67 %

47.34 %

51.08 %

59.87 %

55.61 %

52.17 %

55.67 %



























CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)

























Shareholders' equity to assets 12.95 %

12.90 %

12.38 %

13.37 %

13.54 %

12.95 %

13.54 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.47 %

8.27 %

7.70 %

8.25 %

8.40 %

8.47 %

8.40 %



























EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION

























Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.47 %

8.27 %

7.70 %

8.25 %

8.40 %

8.47 %

8.40 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 4.48 %

4.63 %

4.68 %

5.12 %

5.14 %

4.48 %

5.14 % Equity to assets (GAAP) 12.95 %

12.90 %

12.38 %

13.37 %

13.54 %

12.95 %

13.54 %



























OTHER DATA (period end)

























Full time equivalent employees

























Banking Division 1,816



1,807



1,832



1,865



1,913



1,816



1,913

Retail Mortgage Division 748



734



692



689



690



748



690

Warehouse Lending Division 12



11



9



9



9



12



9

SBA Division 24



33



42



44



42



24



42

Premium Finance Division 71



71



70



72



68



71



68

Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount 2,671



2,656



2,645



2,679



2,722



2,671



2,722





























Assets per Banking Division FTE $ 11,255



$ 10,998



$ 10,848



$ 9,772



$ 9,536



$ 11,255



$ 9,536

Branch locations 164



170



170



170



170



164



170

Deposits per branch location $ 103,401



$ 94,493



$ 91,705



$ 81,439



$ 82,512



$ 103,401



$ 82,512



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Income Statement Table 2

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Interest income

























Interest and fees on loans $ 171,971



$ 172,351



$ 175,345



$ 171,242



$ 182,391



$ 690,909



$ 586,848

Interest on taxable securities 6,398



7,259



9,347



10,082



10,358



33,086



40,138

Interest on nontaxable securities 150



159



157



157



167



623



593

Interest on deposits in other banks 252



153



123



1,211



1,091



1,739



8,139

Interest on federal funds sold 12



12



46



76



69



146



676

Total interest income 178,783



179,934



185,018



182,768



194,076



726,503



636,394





























Interest expense

























Interest on deposits 8,870



11,822



14,273



24,102



27,970



59,067



102,533

Interest on other borrowings 6,457



5,574



6,931



10,721



10,755



29,683



28,695

Total interest expense 15,327



17,396



21,204



34,823



38,725



88,750



131,228





























Net interest income 163,456



162,538



163,814



147,945



155,351



637,753



505,166





























Provision for loan losses (6,700)



26,692



68,449



37,047



5,693



125,488



19,758

Provision for unfunded commitments 5,481



(10,131)



19,712



4,000



—



19,062



—

Provision for other credit losses (291)



1,121



—



—



—



830



—

Provision for credit losses (1,510)



17,682



88,161



41,047



5,693



145,380



19,758

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 164,966



144,856



75,653



106,898



149,658



492,373



485,408





























Noninterest income

























Service charges on deposits accounts 11,465



10,914



9,922



11,844



13,567



44,145



50,792

Mortgage banking activity 95,192



138,627



104,925



35,333



33,168



374,077



119,409

Other service charges, commissions and fees 965



1,039



949



961



935



3,914



3,566

Gain (loss) on securities —



—



14



(9)



(1)



5



138

Other noninterest income 4,521



8,438



5,150



6,250



7,444



24,359



24,208

Total noninterest income 112,143



159,018



120,960



54,379



55,113



446,500



198,113





























Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 92,466



96,698



95,168



75,946



69,642



360,278



223,938

Occupancy and equipment expenses 12,709



13,805



13,807



12,028



11,919



52,349



40,596

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 11,323



12,226



10,514



11,954



11,362



46,017



38,513

Credit resolution related expenses(1) 1,156



802



950



2,198



1,098



5,106



4,082

Advertising and marketing expenses 3,267



966



1,455



2,358



2,250



8,046



7,927

Amortization of intangible assets 4,190



4,190



5,601



5,631



5,741



19,612



17,713

Merger and conversion charges —



(44)



895



540



2,415



1,391



73,105

Other noninterest expenses 26,005



25,049



27,378



27,398



18,137



105,830



66,063

Total noninterest expense 151,116



153,692



155,768



138,053



122,564



598,629



471,937





























Income before income tax expense 125,993



150,182



40,845



23,224



82,207



340,244



211,584

Income tax expense 31,708



34,037



8,609



3,902



20,959



78,256



50,143

Net income $ 94,285



$ 116,145



$ 32,236



$ 19,322



$ 61,248



$ 261,988



$ 161,441





























Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.36



$ 1.67



$ 0.47



$ 0.28



$ 0.88



$ 3.77



$ 2.75





























(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.









AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet Table 3

Three Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2020

2020

2020

2020

2019 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 203,349



$ 257,026



$ 292,899



$ 255,312



$ 246,234

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks 1,913,957



494,765



428,560



396,844



375,615

Time deposits in other banks 249



249



249



249



249

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 982,879



1,117,436



1,238,896



1,353,040



1,403,403

Other investments 28,202



47,329



76,453



81,754



66,919

Loans held for sale, at fair value 1,167,659



1,414,889



1,736,397



1,398,229



1,656,711





















Loans, net of unearned income 14,480,925



14,943,593



14,503,157



13,094,106



12,818,476

Allowance for credit losses (199,422)



(231,924)



(208,793)



(149,524)



(38,189)

Loans, net 14,281,503



14,711,669



14,294,364



12,944,582



12,780,287





















Other real estate owned 11,880



17,969



23,563



21,027



19,500

Premises and equipment, net 222,890



231,278



230,118



231,347



233,102

Goodwill 928,005



928,005



928,005



931,947



931,637

Other intangible assets, net 71,974



76,164



80,354



85,955



91,586

Cash value of bank owned life insurance 176,467



175,605



175,011



176,239



175,270

Deferred income taxes, net 33,314



53,039



56,306



24,196



2,180

Other assets 416,310



348,428



311,454



323,827



259,886

Total assets $ 20,438,638



$ 19,873,851



$ 19,872,629



$ 18,224,548



$ 18,242,579





















Liabilities

















Deposits

















Noninterest-bearing $ 6,151,070



$ 5,909,316



$ 5,595,868



$ 4,226,253



$ 4,199,448

Interest-bearing 10,806,753



10,154,490



9,993,950



9,618,365



9,827,625

Total deposits 16,957,823



16,063,806



15,589,818



13,844,618



14,027,073

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 11,641



9,103



12,879



15,160



20,635

Other borrowings 425,155



875,255



1,418,336



1,543,371



1,398,709

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 124,345



123,860



123,375



122,890



127,560

FDIC loss-share payable, net —



19,476



18,903



18,111



19,642

Other liabilities 272,586



217,668



249,188



243,248



179,378

Total liabilities 17,791,550



17,309,168



17,412,499



15,787,398



15,772,997





















Shareholders' Equity

















Preferred stock —



—



—



—



—

Common stock 71,754



71,703



71,674



71,652



71,500

Capital stock 1,913,285



1,911,031



1,909,839



1,908,721



1,907,108

Retained earnings 671,510



587,657



481,948



460,153



507,950

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 33,505



37,252



39,613



39,551



17,995

Treasury stock (42,966)



(42,960)



(42,944)



(42,927)



(34,971)

Total shareholders' equity 2,647,088



2,564,683



2,460,130



2,437,150



2,469,582

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 20,438,638



$ 19,873,851



$ 19,872,629



$ 18,224,548



$ 18,242,579





















Other Data

















Earning assets $ 18,573,871



$ 18,018,261



$ 17,983,712



$ 16,324,222



$ 16,321,373

Intangible assets 999,979



1,004,169



1,008,359



1,017,902



1,023,223

Interest-bearing liabilities 11,367,894



11,162,708



11,548,540



11,299,786



11,374,529

Average assets 19,876,338



19,810,084



19,222,181



18,056,445



17,998,494

Average common shareholders' equity 2,622,942



2,529,471



2,478,373



2,456,617



2,437,272



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Asset Quality Information Table 4

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Allowance for Credit Losses

























Balance at beginning of period $ 260,417



$ 246,295



$ 167,315



$ 39,266



$ 36,607



$ 39,266



$ 28,819





























CECL adoption impact on allowance for loan losses —



—



—



78,661



—



78,661



—

CECL adoption impact on allowance for unfunded

commitments —



—



—



12,714



—



12,714



—

Total CECL adoption impact —



—



—



91,375



—



91,375



—





























Acquired allowance for unfunded commitments —



—



—



—



—



—



1,077





























Provision for loan losses (6,700)



26,692



68,449



37,047



5,693



125,488



19,758

Provision for unfunded commitments 5,481



(10,131)



19,712



4,000



—



19,062



—

Provision for other credit losses (291)



1,121



—



—



—



830



—

Provision for credit losses (1,510)



17,682



88,161



41,047



5,693



145,380



19,758





























Charge-offs 29,094



7,370



11,282



6,718



5,664



54,464



19,861

Recoveries 3,292



3,810



2,101



2,345



2,630



11,548



9,473

Net charge-offs 25,802



3,560



9,181



4,373



3,034



42,916



10,388





























Ending balance $ 233,105



$ 260,417



$ 246,295



$ 167,315



$ 39,266



$ 233,105



$ 39,266





























Allowance for loan losses $ 199,422



$ 231,924



$ 208,793



$ 149,524



$ 38,189



$ 199,422



$ 38,189

Allowance for unfunded commitments 32,853



27,372



37,502



17,791



1,077



32,853



1,077

Allowance for other credit losses 830



1,121



—



—



—



830



—

T otal allowance for credit losses $ 233,105



$ 260,417



$ 246,295



$ 167,315



$ 39,266



$ 233,105



$ 39,266





























Net Charge-off Information

























Charge-offs

























Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 5,960



$ 1,715



$ 486



$ 2,486



$ 1,813



$ 10,647



$ 3,460

Consumer installment 2,861



677



962



1,142



1,586



5,642



5,899

Indirect automobile 658



697



1,016



1,231



939



3,602



1,904

Premium Finance 2,240



1,158



1,904



831



899



6,133



4,351

Real estate - construction and development —



9



74



—



146



83



414

Real estate - commercial and farmland 17,284



2,977



6,315



928



181



27,504



3,342

Real estate - residential 91



137



525



100



100



853



491

Total charge-offs 29,094



7,370



11,282



6,718



5,664



54,464



19,861





























Recoveries

























Commercial, financial and agricultural 754



470



303



362



934



1,889



1,838

Consumer installment 480



516



436



321



461



1,753



1,620

Indirect automobile 637



317



359



344



241



1,657



445

Premium Finance 605



1,224



676



684



358



3,189



2,754

Real estate - construction and development 125



182



168



342



430



817



1,745

Real estate - commercial and farmland 439



904



21



85



140



1,449



332

Real estate - residential 252



197



138



207



68



794



739

Total recoveries 3,292



3,810



2,101



2,345



2,632



11,548



9,473





























Net charge-offs $ 25,802



$ 3,560



$ 9,181



$ 4,373



$ 3,032



$ 42,916



$ 10,388





























Non-Performing Assets

























Nonaccrual loans $ 76,457



$ 138,163



$ 77,745



$ 77,866



$ 75,124



$ 76,457



$ 75,124

Other real estate owned 11,880



17,969



23,563



21,027



19,500



11,880



19,500

Repossessed assets 544



258



1,348



783



939



544



939

Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more 8,326



7,003



15,127



11,969



5,754



8,326



5,754

Total non-performing assets $ 97,207



$ 163,393



$ 117,783



$ 111,645



$ 101,317



$ 97,207



$ 101,317





























Asset Quality Ratios

























Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.48 %

0.82 %

0.59 %

0.61 %

0.56 %

0.48 %

0.56 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans

(annualized) 0.70 %

0.10 %

0.27 %

0.14 %

0.09 %

0.31 %

0.10 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information Table 5

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2020

2020

2020

2020

2019 Loans by Type

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 1,627,477



$ 1,879,788



$ 1,839,921



$ 827,392



$ 802,171

Consumer installment 306,995



450,810



575,782



520,592



498,577

Indirect automobile 580,083



682,396



739,543



937,736



1,061,824

Mortgage warehouse 916,353



995,942



748,853



547,328



526,369

Municipal 659,403



725,669



731,508



749,633



564,304

Premium Finance 687,841



710,890



690,584



661,845



654,669

Real estate - construction and development 1,606,710



1,628,255



1,641,744



1,628,367



1,549,062

Real estate - commercial and farmland 5,300,006



5,116,252



4,804,420



4,516,451



4,353,039

Real estate - residential 2,796,057



2,753,591



2,730,802



2,704,762



2,808,461

Total loans $ 14,480,925



$ 14,943,593



$ 14,503,157



$ 13,094,106



$ 12,818,476





















Troubled Debt Restructurings

















Accruing troubled debt restructurings

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 521



$ 459



$ 591



$ 575



$ 516

Consumer installment 32



36



42



4



8

Indirect automobile 2,277



2,689



—



—



—

Mortgage warehouse —



—



—



—



—

Municipal —



—



—



—



—

Premium Finance —



—



—



159



156

Real estate - construction and development 506



510



919



925



936

Real estate - commercial and farmland 36,707



56,417



5,252



5,587



6,732

Real estate - residential 38,800



28,777



30,253



22,775



21,261

Total accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 78,843



$ 88,888



$ 37,057



$ 30,025



$ 29,609

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 849



$ 1,002



$ 1,034



$ 334



$ 335

Consumer installment 56



64



67



105



107

Indirect automobile 461



482



—



—



—

Mortgage warehouse —



—



—



—



—

Municipal —



—



—



—



—

Premium Finance —



—



—



—



—

Real estate - construction and development 707



709



307



289



253

Real estate - commercial and farmland 1,401



19,942



1,878



2,415



2,071

Real estate - residential 2,671



4,477



2,231



3,078



2,857

Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings $ 6,145



$ 26,676



$ 5,517



$ 6,221



$ 5,623

Total troubled debt restructurings $ 84,988



$ 115,564



$ 42,574



$ 36,246



$ 35,232





















Loans by Risk Grade

















Grade 1 - Prime credit $ 1,368,661



$ 1,845,900



$ 1,789,709



$ 774,956



$ 587,877

Grade 2 - Strong credit 869,581



838,267



801,273



785,770



840,372

Grade 3 - Good credit 6,624,154



6,189,269



5,784,754



5,772,834



6,034,398

Grade 4 - Satisfactory credit 4,794,672



4,989,617



5,643,133



4,353,733



4,884,541

Grade 5 - Fair credit 452,350



643,502



212,667



1,131,128



233,020

Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned 108,541



151,501



108,704



106,885



86,412

Grade 7 - Substandard 262,947



285,537



162,917



168,561



151,846

Grade 8 - Doubtful 19



—



—



239



8

Grade 9 - Loss —



—



—



—



2

Total loans $ 14,480,925



$ 14,943,593



$ 14,503,157



$ 13,094,106



$ 12,818,476



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Average Balances Table 6

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Earning Assets

























Federal funds sold $ 20,000



$ 20,004



$ 24,265



$ 27,380



$ 23,104



$ 22,896



$ 31,104

Interest-bearing deposits in banks 879,481



467,188



398,284



419,260



304,427



541,776



358,924

Time deposits in other banks 249



249



249



249



401



249



3,705

Investment securities - taxable 1,024,335



1,160,585



1,281,980



1,359,651



1,426,062



1,206,014



1,341,330

Investment securities - nontaxable 20,112



21,619



21,576



22,839



23,580



21,533



21,695

Other investments 31,552



64,656



79,143



73,972



64,852



62,253



37,415

Loans held for sale 1,281,762



1,507,481



1,614,080



1,587,131



1,537,648



1,497,051



667,078

Loans 14,752,664



14,688,317



13,915,406



12,712,997



12,697,912



14,018,582



10,666,978

Total Earning Assets $ 18,010,155



$ 17,930,099



$ 17,334,983



$ 16,203,479



$ 16,077,986



$ 17,370,354



$ 13,128,229





























Deposits

























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 5,970,672



$ 5,782,163



$ 5,061,578



$ 4,080,920



$ 4,124,872



$ 5,227,399



$ 3,364,785

NOW accounts 2,968,596



2,718,315



2,441,305



2,287,947



2,204,666



2,605,349



1,831,024

MMDA 4,534,243



4,273,899



4,221,906



4,004,644



3,953,717



4,259,467



3,280,233

Savings accounts 793,414



749,314



692,382



643,422



649,118



719,916



529,866

Retail CDs 2,109,600



2,274,150



2,471,134



2,624,209



2,721,829



2,368,802



2,348,689

Brokered CDs 1,140



1,933



2,043



61,190



249,644



16,494



347,844

Total Deposits 16,377,665



15,799,774



14,890,348



13,702,332



13,903,846



15,197,427



11,702,441

Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold

under agreements to repurchase 9,929



10,483



12,452



15,637



17,088



12,115



14,043

FHLB advances 127,797



799,034



1,212,537



1,267,303



1,080,516



849,546



483,735

Other borrowings 376,295



272,443



269,300



269,454



234,001



297,023



186,798

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 124,091



123,604



123,120



127,731



127,292



124,632



110,129

Total Non-Deposit Funding 638,112



1,205,564



1,617,409



1,680,125



1,458,897



1,283,316



794,705

Total Funding $ 17,015,777



$ 17,005,338



$ 16,507,757



$ 15,382,457



$ 15,362,743



$ 16,480,743



$ 12,497,146



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE) Table 7

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Interest Income

























Federal funds sold $ 13



$ 13



$ 45



$ 76



$ 69



$ 147



$ 676

Interest-bearing deposits in banks 251



152



122



1,210



1,089



1,735



8,068

Time deposits in other banks 1



1



1



1



2



4



71

Investment securities - taxable 6,398



7,260



9,346



10,082



10,358



33,086



40,138

Investment securities - nontaxable (TE) 190



202



198



199



212



789



751

Loans held for sale 9,705



10,365



14,053



13,637



14,330



47,760



25,003

Loans (TE) 163,532



163,352



162,617



158,636



169,119



648,137



566,037

Total Earning Assets $ 180,090



$ 181,345



$ 186,382



$ 183,841



$ 195,179



$ 731,658



$ 640,744





























Accretion income (included above) $ 4,688



$ 6,525



$ 9,576



$ 6,562



$ 9,727



$ 27,351



$ 19,935





























Interest Expense

























Interest-Bearing Deposits

























NOW accounts $ 1,091



$ 1,394



$ 1,265



$ 2,774



$ 2,728



$ 6,524



$ 9,940

MMDA 2,326



2,823



3,764



9,748



11,311



18,661



42,439

Savings accounts 143



112



94



210



233



559



669

Retail CDs 5,301



7,484



9,136



11,064



12,220



32,985



41,040

Brokered CDs 9



9



14



306



1,478



338



8,445

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 8,870



11,822



14,273



24,102



27,970



59,067



102,533

Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under

agreements to repurchase 8



9



25



40



41



82



86

FHLB advances 245



661



1,686



5,109



5,241



7,701



10,044

Other borrowings 4,635



3,558



3,487



3,511



3,358



15,191



11,127

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 1,569



1,346



1,733



2,061



2,115



6,709



7,438

Total Non-Deposit Funding 6,457



5,574



6,931



10,721



10,755



29,683



28,695

Total Interest-Bearing Funding $ 15,327



$ 17,396



$ 21,204



$ 34,823



$ 38,725



$ 88,750



$ 131,228





























Net Interest Income (TE) $ 164,763



$ 163,949



$ 165,178



$ 149,018



$ 156,454



$ 642,908



$ 509,516



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Yields(1) Table 8

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Earning Assets

























Federal funds sold 0.26 %

0.26 %

0.75 %

1.12 %

1.18 %

0.64 %

2.17 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 0.11 %

0.13 %

0.12 %

1.16 %

1.42 %

0.32 %

2.25 % Time deposits in other banks 1.60 %

1.60 %

1.62 %

1.62 %

1.98 %

1.61 %

1.92 % Investment securities - taxable 2.48 %

2.49 %

2.93 %

2.98 %

2.88 %

2.74 %

2.99 % Investment securities - nontaxable (TE) 3.76 %

3.72 %

3.69 %

3.50 %

3.57 %

3.66 %

3.46 % Loans held for sale 3.01 %

2.74 %

3.50 %

3.46 %

3.70 %

3.19 %

3.75 % Loans (TE) 4.41 %

4.42 %

4.70 %

5.02 %

5.28 %

4.62 %

5.31 % Total Earning Assets 3.98 %

4.02 %

4.32 %

4.56 %

4.82 %

4.21 %

4.88 %



























Interest-Bearing Deposits

























NOW accounts 0.15 %

0.20 %

0.21 %

0.49 %

0.49 %

0.25 %

0.54 % MMDA 0.20 %

0.26 %

0.36 %

0.98 %

1.14 %

0.44 %

1.29 % Savings accounts 0.07 %

0.06 %

0.05 %

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.08 %

0.13 % Retail CDs 1.00 %

1.31 %

1.49 %

1.70 %

1.78 %

1.39 %

1.75 % Brokered CDs 3.14 %

1.85 %

2.76 %

2.01 %

2.35 %

2.05 %

2.43 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 0.34 %

0.47 %

0.58 %

1.01 %

1.13 %

0.59 %

1.23 % Non-Deposit Funding

























Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to

repurchase 0.32 %

0.34 %

0.81 %

1.03 %

0.95 %

0.68 %

0.61 % FHLB advances 0.76 %

0.33 %

0.56 %

1.62 %

1.92 %

0.91 %

2.08 % Other borrowings 4.90 %

5.20 %

5.21 %

5.24 %

5.69 %

5.11 %

5.96 % Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 5.03 %

4.33 %

5.66 %

6.49 %

6.59 %

5.38 %

6.75 % Total Non-Deposit Funding 4.03 %

1.84 %

1.72 %

2.57 %

2.92 %

2.31 %

3.61 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 0.55 %

0.62 %

0.75 %

1.24 %

1.37 %

0.79 %

1.44 %



























Net Interest Spread 3.43 %

3.40 %

3.57 %

3.32 %

3.45 %

3.42 %

3.44 %



























Net Interest Margin(2) 3.64 %

3.64 %

3.83 %

3.70 %

3.86 %

3.70 %

3.88 %



























Total Cost of Funds(3) 0.36 %

0.41 %

0.52 %

0.91 %

1.00 %

0.54 %

1.05 % (1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.







(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.







(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.









AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Non-GAAP Reconciliations









Adjusted Net Income Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income available to common shareholders $ 94,285



$ 116,145



$ 32,236



$ 19,322



$ 61,248



$ 261,988



$ 161,441





























Adjustment items:

























Merger and conversion charges —



(44)



895



540



2,415



1,391



73,105

Restructuring charges —



50



1,463



—



—



1,513



245

Servicing right impairment 9,501



412



7,989



22,165



366



40,067



507

(Gain) loss on BOLI proceeds —



(103)



(845)



—



752



(948)



(3,583)

Expenses related to SEC/DOJ Investigation 53



268



1,294



1,443



463



3,058



463

Natural disaster and pandemic charges (Note 1) 235



470



2,043



548



—



3,296



(39)

(Gain) loss on sale of premises (30)



(97)



281



470



1,413



624



6,021

Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 2) (2,049)



(222)



(2,933)



(5,283)



(898)



(10,488)



(16,065)

After tax adjustment items 7,710



734



10,187



19,883



4,511



38,513



60,654





























Tax expense attributable to acquisition related

compensation and acquired BOLI —



—



—



—



849



—



849





























Adjusted net income $ 101,995



$ 116,879



$ 42,423



$ 39,205



$ 66,608



$ 300,501



$ 222,944





























Weighted average number of shares - diluted 69,493,105



69,346,141



69,292,972



69,502,022



69,683,999



69,426,185



58,614,151

Net income per diluted share $ 1.36



$ 1.67



$ 0.47



$ 0.28



$ 0.88



$ 3.77



$ 2.75

Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.47



$ 1.69



$ 0.61



$ 0.56



$ 0.96



$ 4.33



$ 3.80





























Average assets $ 19,876,338



$ 19,810,084



$ 19,222,181



$ 18,056,445



$ 17,998,494



$ 19,240,493



$ 14,621,185

Return on average assets 1.89 %

2.33 %

0.67 %

0.43 %

1.35 %

1.36 %

1.10 % Adjusted return on average assets 2.04 %

2.35 %

0.89 %

0.87 %

1.47 %

1.56 %

1.52 %



























Average common equity $ 2,622,942



$ 2,529,471



$ 2,478,373



$ 2,456,617



$ 2,437,272



$ 2,531,419



$ 1,970,780

Average tangible common equity $ 1,620,742



$ 1,523,066



$ 1,462,871



$ 1,436,108



$ 1,432,081



$ 1,520,303



$ 1,189,493

Return on average common equity 14.30 %

18.27 %

5.23 %

3.16 %

9.97 %

10.35 %

8.19 % Adjusted return on average tangible common

equity 25.04 %

30.53 %

11.66 %

10.98 %

18.45 %

19.77 %

18.74 %



























Note 1: Pandemic charges include "thank you" pay for certain employees, additional sanitizing expenses at our locations, protective equipment for our employees and branch locations, and additional equipment required to support our remote workforce. Note 2: A portion of the merger and conversion charges for 1Q20, 4Q19 and both year-to-date periods are nondeductible for tax purposes.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)









Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE) Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Adjusted Noninterest Expense

























Total noninterest expense $ 151,116



$ 153,692



$ 155,768



$ 138,053



$ 122,564



$ 598,629



$ 471,937

Adjustment items:

























Merger and conversion charges —



44



(895)



(540)



(2,415)



(1,391)



(73,105)

Restructuring charges —



(50)



(1,463)



—



—



(1,513)



(245)

Expenses related to SEC/DOJ Investigation (53)



(268)



(1,294)



(1,443)



(463)



(3,058)



(463)

Natural disaster and pandemic charges (235)



(470)



(2,043)



(548)



—



(3,296)



39

Gain (loss) on sale of premises 30



97



(281)



(470)



(1,413)



(624)



(6,021)

Adjusted noninterest expense $ 150,858



$ 153,045



$ 149,792



$ 135,052



$ 118,273



$ 588,747



$ 392,142





























Total Revenue

























Net interest income $ 163,456



162,538



$ 163,814



$ 147,945



$ 155,351



$ 637,753



$ 505,166

Noninterest income 112,143



159,018



120,960



54,379



55,113



446,500



198,113

Total revenue $ 275,599



$ 321,556



$ 284,774



$ 202,324



$ 210,464



$ 1,084,253



$ 703,279





























Adjusted Total Revenue

























Net interest income (TE) $ 164,763



$ 163,949



$ 165,178



$ 149,018



$ 156,454



$ 642,908



$ 509,516

Noninterest income 112,143



$ 159,018



120,960



54,379



55,113



446,500



198,113

Total revenue (TE) 276,906



$ 322,967



286,138



203,397



211,567



1,089,408



707,629

Adjustment items:

























(Gain) loss on securities —



—



(14)



9



(1)



(5)



(138)

(Gain) loss on BOLI proceeds —



(103)



(845)



—



752



(948)



(3,583)

Servicing right impairment 9,501



412



7,989



22,165



366



40,067



507

Adjusted total revenue (TE) $ 286,407



$ 323,276



$ 293,268



$ 225,571



$ 212,684



$ 1,128,522



$ 704,415





























Efficiency ratio 54.83 %

47.80 %

54.70 %

68.23 %

58.24 %

55.21 %

67.11 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 52.67 %

47.34 %

51.08 %

59.87 %

55.61 %

52.17 %

55.67 %



























Tangible Book Value Per Share Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Total shareholders' equity $ 2,647,088



$ 2,564,683



$ 2,460,130



$ 2,437,150



$ 2,469,582



$ 2,647,088



$ 2,469,582

Less:

























Goodwill 928,005



$ 928,005



928,005



931,947



931,637



928,005



931,637

Other intangibles, net 71,974



$ 76,164



80,354



85,955



91,586



71,974



91,586

Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,647,109



$ 1,560,514



$ 1,451,771



$ 1,419,248



$ 1,446,359



$ 1,647,109



$ 1,446,359





























Period end number of shares 69,541,481



69,490,546



69,461,968



69,441,274



69,503,833



69,541,481



69,503,833

Book value per share (period end) $ 38.07



$ 36.91



$ 35.42



$ 35.10



$ 35.53



$ 38.07



$ 35.53

Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 23.69



$ 22.46



$ 20.90



$ 20.44



$ 20.81



$ 23.69



$ 20.81



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES









Segment Reporting Table 10

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Banking Division

























Net interest income $ 112,964



$ 119,562



$ 120,330



$ 118,375



$ 124,957



$ 471,231



$ 419,013

Provision for credit losses 1,847



487



86,805



35,997



4,741



125,136



12,654

Noninterest income 15,659



15,265



14,468



17,773



18,632



63,165



69,005

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 38,668



39,718



40,423



41,621



38,180



160,430



130,134

Occupancy and equipment expenses 10,958



11,955



11,679



10,347



10,216



44,939



35,281

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 9,608



9,716



8,919



10,797



10,156



39,040



34,934

Other noninterest expenses 25,806



21,517



27,997



30,645



23,176



105,965



149,919

Total noninterest expense 85,040



82,906



89,018



93,410



81,728



350,374



350,268

Income (loss) before income tax expense 41,736



51,434



(41,025)



6,741



57,120



58,886



125,096

Income tax expense (benefit) 13,992



13,453



(8,582)



275



15,412



19,138



31,609

Net income (loss) $ 27,744



$ 37,981



$ (32,443)



$ 6,466



$ 41,708



$ 39,748



$ 93,487





























Retail Mortgage Division

























Net interest income $ 19,908



$ 20,393



$ 24,302



$ 17,756



$ 18,223



$ 82,359



$ 44,552

Provision for credit losses (1,621)



15,051



423



1,997



1,237



15,850



3,472

Noninterest income 94,109



137,583



104,195



34,369



33,335



370,256



118,188

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 50,165



53,500



50,003



31,097



28,233



184,765



82,470

Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,577



1,676



1,953



1,504



1,544



6,710



4,666

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 1,534



2,349



1,406



986



1,034



6,275



2,418

Other noninterest expenses 7,442



7,889



6,949



5,875



4,553



28,155



12,536

Total noninterest expense 60,718



65,414



60,311



39,462



35,364



225,905



102,090

Income before income tax expense 54,920



77,511



67,763



10,666



14,957



210,860



57,178

Income tax expense 11,535



16,112



14,231



2,408



3,371



44,286



12,202

Net income $ 43,385



$ 61,399



$ 53,532



$ 8,258



$ 11,586



$ 166,574



$ 44,976





























Warehouse Lending Division

























Net interest income $ 9,017



$ 6,546



$ 5,026



$ 3,302



$ 3,771



$ 23,891



$ 12,617

Provision for credit losses 1,673



495



403



(9)



67



2,562



67

Noninterest income 1,113



1,064



727



960



610



3,864



1,999

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 296



266



209



210



325



981



934

Occupancy and equipment expenses 1



1



1



1



1



4



5

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 101



73



55



41



47



270



156

Other noninterest expenses 26



28



88



34



53



176



223

Total noninterest expense 424



368



353



286



426



1,431



1,318

Income before income tax expense 8,033



6,747



4,997



3,985



3,888



23,762



13,231

Income tax expense 1,687



1,431



1,049



837



816



5,004



2,778

Net income $ 6,346



$ 5,316



$ 3,948



$ 3,148



$ 3,072



$ 18,758



$ 10,453



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES



























Segment Reporting (continued) Table 10

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec (dollars in thousands) 2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 SBA Division

























Net interest income $ 14,909



$ 8,966



$ 7,034



$ 2,181



$ 2,190



$ 33,090



$ 7,031

Provision for credit losses (2,997)



4,297



2,322



(903)



150



2,719



544

Noninterest income 1,247



5,106



1,570



1,277



2,536



9,200



8,915

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 1,233



1,572



2,612



1,476



1,336



6,893



4,783

Occupancy and equipment expenses 100



97



97



97



79



391



269

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 1



4



15



13



5



33



32

Other noninterest expenses 363



595



359



515



402



1,832



1,651

Total noninterest expense 1,697



2,268



3,083



2,101



1,822



9,149



6,735

Income before income tax expense 17,456



7,507



3,199



2,260



2,754



30,422



8,667

Income tax expense 3,666



1,577



671



475



578



6,389



1,820

Net income $ 13,790



$ 5,930



$ 2,528



$ 1,785



$ 2,176



$ 24,033



$ 6,847





























Premium Finance Division

























Net interest income $ 6,658



$ 7,071



$ 7,122



$ 6,331



$ 6,210



$ 27,182



$ 21,953

Provision for credit losses (412)



(2,648)



(1,792)



3,965



(502)



(887)



3,021

Noninterest income 15



—



—



—



—



15



6

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 2,104



1,642



1,921



1,542



1,568



7,209



5,617

Occupancy and equipment expenses 73



76



77



79



79



305



375

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 79



84



119



117



120



399



973

Other noninterest expenses 981



934



886



1,056



1,457



3,857



4,561

Total noninterest expense 3,237



2,736



3,003



2,794



3,224



11,770



11,526

Income (loss) before income tax expense 3,848



6,983



5,911



(428)



3,488



16,314



7,412

Income tax expense (benefit) 828



1,464



1,240



(93)



782



3,439



1,734

Net income (loss) $ 3,020



$ 5,519



$ 4,671



$ (335)



$ 2,706



$ 12,875



$ 5,678





























Total Consolidated

























Net interest income $ 163,456



$ 162,538



$ 163,814



$ 147,945



$ 155,351



$ 637,753



$ 505,166

Provision for credit losses (1,510)



17,682



88,161



41,047



5,693



145,380



19,758

Noninterest income 112,143



159,018



120,960



54,379



55,113



446,500



198,113

Noninterest expense

























Salaries and employee benefits 92,466



96,698



95,168



75,946



69,642



360,278



223,938

Occupancy and equipment expenses 12,709



13,805



13,807



12,028



11,919



52,349



40,596

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 11,323



12,226



10,514



11,954



11,362



46,017



38,513

Other noninterest expenses 34,618



30,963



36,279



38,125



29,641



139,985



168,890

Total noninterest expense 151,116



153,692



155,768



138,053



122,564



598,629



471,937

Income before income tax expense 125,993



150,182



40,845



23,224



82,207



340,244



211,584

Income tax expense 31,708



34,037



8,609



3,902



20,959



78,256



50,143

Net income $ 94,285



$ 116,145



$ 32,236



$ 19,322



$ 61,248



$ 261,988



$ 161,441



