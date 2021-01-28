Ameris Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $94.3 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared with $61.2 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  The increase in net income is primarily attributable to increases in mortgage banking activity of $62.0 million and net interest income of $8.1 million, partially offset by an increase of $22.8 million in salaries and employee benefits, compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.  The Company reported adjusted net income of $102.0 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared with $66.6 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019.  Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, servicing right valuation adjustments, restructuring charges related to branch consolidations and efficiency initiatives, certain legal expenses, (gain) loss on sale of bank premises and expenses related to natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported net income of $262.0 million, or $3.77 per diluted share, compared with $161.4 million, or $2.75 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.  The Company reported adjusted net income of $300.5 million, or $4.33 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared with $222.9 million, or $3.80 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.  Adjusted net income for the year excludes the same items listed above for the Company's fourth quarter.

Commenting on the Company's results, Palmer Proctor, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Last quarter, I commented on the optimistic outlook for the remainder of 2020 and we delivered on that optimism this quarter.  Our team remained focused and we had many successes during the quarter, including reducing our NPAs down to 48bps of total assets, maintaining our margin and continuing to safely grow the balance sheet to over $20 billion in assets for the first time in our history.  While 2020 was not the year that we had anticipated, I am extremely pleased with the adaptability of our Ameris teammates, our ability to serve our customers and our record financial results this year.  We are well positioned for 2021 and look forward to our continued success."

Significant items from the Company's results for the fourth quarter of 2020 include the following:

  • Net income of $94.3 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, compared with $116.1 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020
  • Tangible book value growth of $1.23 per share, or 5.5%, to $23.69 compared with $22.46 last quarter
  • Successfully negotiated the termination of our remaining loss-share agreements with the FDIC
  • Net interest margin stable at 3.64%, compared with the third quarter of 2020
  • Reduced exposure to hotel industry by $87.5 million through the sale of selected notes
  • Non-performing assets decreased to 0.48% of total assets at December 31, 2020, compared with 0.82% at September 30, 2020

Highlights of the Company's results for the full year 2020 include the following:

  • Growth in net income of $100.5 million, from $161.4 million in 2019 to $262.0 million in 2020
  • Adjusted return on average assets of 1.56%, compared with 1.52% in 2019
  • Improvement in adjusted efficiency ratio to 52.17% in 2020, compared with 55.67% in 2019
  • Growth in tangible book value of 13.8%, from $20.81 at the end of 2019 to $23.69 at the end of 2020
  • Organic growth in loans of $1.66 billion, or 13.0% (and $834.8 million, or 6.5%, exclusive of PPP loans)
  • Improvement in deposit mix such that noninterest bearing deposits represent 36.27% of total deposits, up from 29.94% at December 31, 2019

Following is a summary of the adjustments between reported net income and adjusted net income:

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation







Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income available to common shareholders

$

94,285

$

61,248

$

261,988

$

161,441








Adjustment items:






Merger and conversion charges



2,415

1,391

73,105

Restructuring charges





1,513

245

Servicing right impairment

9,501

366

40,067

507

Gain on BOLI proceeds



752

(948)

(3,583)

Expenses related to SEC and DOJ investigation

53

463

3,058

463

Natural disaster and pandemic charges (Note 1)

235



3,296

(39)

(Gain) loss on sale of premises

(30)

1,413

624

6,021

Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 2)

(2,049)

(898)

(10,488)

(16,065)

After-tax adjustment items

7,710

4,511

38,513

60,654








Tax expense attributable to merger related compensation and
acquired BOLI



849



849

Adjusted net income

$

101,995

$

66,608

$

300,501

$

222,944








Reported net income per diluted share

$

1.36

$

0.88

$

3.77

$

2.75

Adjusted net income per diluted share

$

1.47

$

0.96

$

4.33

$

3.80








Reported return on average assets

1.89

%

1.35

%

1.36

%

1.10

%

Adjusted return on average assets

2.04

%

1.47

%

1.56

%

1.52

%








Reported return on average common equity

14.30

%

9.97

%

10.35

%

8.19

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

25.04

%

18.45

%

19.77

%

18.74

%








Note 1:  Pandemic charges include "thank you" pay for certain employees, additional sanitizing expenses at our locations, protective equipment for our employees and branch locations, and additional equipment required to support our remote workforce.

Note 2:  A portion of the merger and conversion charges are nondeductible for tax purposes.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for 2020 totaled $642.9 million, compared with $509.5 million for 2019.  The Company's net interest margin was 3.70% for 2020, down from 3.88% reported for 2019.  Accretion income for 2020 increased to $27.4 million, compared with $19.9 million for 2019.  The decrease in net interest margin is primarily attributable to a decrease in the yield on earning assets resulting from declines in market interest rates, partially offset by a decrease in funding costs.

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $164.8 million, compared with $163.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $156.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  The Company's net interest margin was 3.64% for the fourth quarter of 2020, flat compared with 3.64% reported for the third quarter of 2020 and down from 3.86% reported for the fourth quarter of 2019.  The stability in net interest margin in the current quarter is primarily attributable to continued focus on management of cost of funds as yields on earning assets decline.  Contributing to net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $6.3 million related to accelerated fee income on PPP loan forgiveness, partially offset by $2.3 million in interest reversals related to the sale of certain hotel loans.  Accretion income for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased to $4.7 million, compared with $6.5 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  The decrease in accretion income in the fourth quarter is primarily attributable to decreased accretion on payoffs compared with the third quarter of 2020. 

Yields on loans decreased to 4.41% during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with 4.42% for the third quarter of 2020 and 5.28% reported for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Loan production in the banking division during the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $784.9 million, with weighted average yields of 3.86%, compared with $869.0 million and 4.00%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2020 and $1.1 billion and 4.70%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2019.  Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $7.7 billion during the fourth quarter of 2020, with weighted average yields of 3.25%, compared with $7.7 billion and 3.33%, respectively, during the third quarter of 2020 and $4.1 billion and 4.29%, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Interest expense during the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased to $15.3 million, compared with $17.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $38.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.  The Company's total cost of funds moved five basis points lower to 0.36% in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared with the third quarter of 2020.  Deposit costs decreased eight basis points during the fourth quarter of 2020 to 0.22%, compared with 0.30% in the third quarter of 2020.  Costs of interest-bearing deposits decreased during the quarter from 0.47% in the third quarter of 2020 to 0.34% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $248.4 million, or 125.4%, to $446.5 million for 2020, compared with $198.1 million for 2019, as a result of increased mortgage banking activity.  Mortgage banking activity increased $254.7 million, or 213.3%, to $374.1 million for 2020, compared with $119.4 million for 2019, as a result of a production increase of $5.44 billion, or 125.9%, over the same period.  Gain on sale spreads increased to 3.79% in 2020 compared with 2.75% in 2019.

Noninterest income decreased $46.9 million, or 29.5%, in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $112.1 million, compared with $159.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of decreased mortgage banking activity. 

Mortgage banking activity decreased $43.4 million, or 31.3%, to $95.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $138.6 million for the third quarter of 2020.  This decrease was a result of decreased production, increased servicing right impairment and a decline in the retail mortgage open pipeline, partially offset by an expansion in our gain on sale spread. Gain on sale spreads increased to 4.34% in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 3.92% for the third quarter of 2020. Total production in the retail mortgage division decreased to $2.81 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $2.92 billion for the third quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking activity was negatively impacted during the fourth quarter of 2020 by a $9.1 million servicing right impairment, compared with an impairment of $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. The retail mortgage open pipeline was $2.00 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $2.71 billion at September 30, 2020.

Service charge revenue increased $551,000, or 5.0%, to $11.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $10.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, resulting from an increase in volume. Other noninterest income decreased $3.9 million, or 46.4%, to $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of decreases in the gain on sales of SBA loans and SBA servicing right valuation adjustment of $2.7 million and $1.1 million, respectively.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $126.7 million, or 26.8%, to $598.6 million in 2020, compared with $471.9 million in 2019.  During 2020, the Company recorded $9.9 million of charges to earnings, the majority of which related to natural disaster and pandemic charges and certain legal expenses, compared with $79.8 million in charges in 2019 that were principally related to merger and conversion charges and loss on sale of premises.  Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses increased $196.6 million, or 50.1%, to $588.7 million in 2020, from $392.1 million in 2019.  The majority of this increase is attributable to the acquisition of Fidelity Bank and variable expenses related to increased mortgage production.  The Company continues to focus on its operating efficiency ratio, such that the adjusted efficiency ratio improved from 55.67% in 2019 to 52.17% in 2020.

Noninterest expense decreased $2.6 million, or 1.7%, to $151.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $153.7 million for the third quarter of 2020.  During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recorded $258,000 of charges to earnings, related to certain legal expenses, natural disaster and pandemic charges and (gain) loss on sale of premises, compared with $647,000 in charges in the third quarter of 2020 that were related to the same items, in addition to merger and conversion charges and restructuring charges associated with branch consolidations and efficiency initiatives.  Excluding these charges, adjusted expenses decreased approximately $2.2 million, or 1.4%, to $150.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, from $153.0 million in the third quarter of 2020.  The majority of this decrease is attributable to variable expenses related to decreased mortgage production. Also during the fourth quarter, the Company incurred a $765,000 expense related to the final termination of the remaining loss-share agreements with the FDIC.  The Company made a $1.0 million donation to the Ameris Bank Foundation as well.  The adjusted efficiency ratio was 52.67% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with 47.34% in the third quarter of 2020.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 25.2%, compared with 22.7% in the third quarter of 2020. The increased rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily a result of a large return to provision adjustment when the Company filed its 2019 income tax returns in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at December 31, 2020 were $20.44 billion, compared with $18.24 billion at December 31, 2019.  Total loans, including loans held for sale, were $15.65 billion at December 31, 2020, compared with $14.48 billion at December 31, 2019.  Total loans held for investment were $14.48 billion at December 31, 2020, compared with $12.82 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $1.66 billion, or 13.0%.  Loan production in the banking division during the fourth quarter of 2020 was down 10% from the third quarter of 2020 and 28% from the fourth quarter of 2019.  Loan growth for the year ended December 31, 2020 was driven by PPP loan originations, which totaled $827.6 million in outstanding balances at December 31, 2020, and increases in commercial real estate and warehouse lending. 

At December 31, 2020, total deposits amounted to $16.96 billion, or 96.8% of total funding, compared with $14.03 billion and 90.1%, respectively, at December 31, 2019.  At December 31, 2020, noninterest-bearing deposit accounts were $6.15 billion, or 36.3% of total deposits, compared with $4.20 billion, or 29.9% of total deposits, at December 31, 2019.  Non-rate sensitive deposits (including noninterest-bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $10.23 billion at December 31, 2020, compared with $7.21 billion at December 31, 2019.  These funds represented 60.3% of the Company's total deposits at December 31, 2020, compared with 51.4% at the end of 2019.

Shareholders' equity at December 31, 2020 totaled $2.65 billion, an increase of $177.5 million, or 7.2%, from December 31, 2019.  The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily the result of earnings of $262.0 million during 2020, partially offset by the CECL adoption impact of $56.7 million and dividends declared.  Tangible book value per share was $23.69 at December 31, 2020, compared with $20.81 at December 31, 2019.  Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets was 8.47% at December 31, 2020, compared with 8.40% at the end of the 2019.

Credit Quality

Credit quality remains strong in the Company.  During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company reversed provision for credit losses of $1.5 million, compared with a provision of $17.7 million in the third quarter of 2020.  This decrease in provision was primarily attributable to improvements in forecast economic conditions, particularly levels of unemployment and GDP, compared with forecast conditions during the third quarter of 2020.  The Company has been prudently working with borrowers to support their credit needs during the challenging economic conditions and monitoring the level of modifications on an ongoing basis, such that loans remaining on deferral at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 equaled approximately 2.9% of total loans, down from approximately 19.0% of total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2020.  Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased by 34 basis points to 0.48% during the quarter.  The decrease in nonperforming assets is primarily attributable to decreased nonaccrual loans in the residential real estate and commercial real estate loan categories.  The net charge-off ratio was 70 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with 10 basis points in the third quarter of 2020 and nine basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019.  The increase in net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to approximately $17.2 million of charge-offs on certain hotel exposures sold during the quarter.  The hotel loans sold were selected based on a number of factors, including the level of relationship with the borrower, tier of hotel brand underlying the property and market conditions in the area.

Conference Call

The Company will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, January 29, 2021, to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-504-1190 (or 1-855-669-9657 for participants in Canada and 1-412-902-6630 for other international participants).  The conference ID name is Ameris Bancorp ABCB.  A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until February 12, 2021.  To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (or 1-855-669-9658 for participants in Canada and 1-412-317-0088 for other international participants).  The conference replay access code is 10151038.  The conference call replay and the financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com.  

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.  The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 164 locations in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Alabama at the end of the most recent quarter.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, including, among other forward-looking statements, certain plans, expectations and goals.  Words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are meant to identify forward-looking statements.  The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance.  Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements, including, without limitation, the following:  general competitive, economic, unemployment, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including real estate market conditions, and the effects of such conditions and fluctuations on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, asset recovery values and the value of investment securities; movements in interest rates and their impacts on net interest margin; expectations on credit quality and performance; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy, including any changes that result from the recent U.S. elections; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general economy, our customers and the allowance for loan losses; the benefits that may be realized by our customers from government assistance programs and regulatory actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential impact of the proposed phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the cost savings and any revenue synergies expected to result from acquisition transactions, which may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes if at all; the success and timing of other business strategies; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; and natural disasters, geopolitical events, acts of war or terrorism or other hostilities, public health crises and other catastrophic events beyond our control.  For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as amended, and its subsequently filed periodic reports and other filings.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Financial Highlights

Table 1

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

EARNINGS












Net income

$

94,285

$

116,145

$

32,236

$

19,322

$

61,248

$

261,988

$

161,441

Adjusted net income

$

101,995

$

116,879

$

42,423

$

39,205

$

66,608

$

300,501

$

222,944














COMMON SHARE DATA












Earnings per share available to common
shareholders












  Basic

$

1.36

$

1.68

$

0.47

$

0.28

$

0.88

$

3.78

$

2.76

  Diluted

$

1.36

$

1.67

$

0.47

$

0.28

$

0.88

$

3.77

$

2.75

Adjusted diluted EPS

$

1.47

$

1.69

$

0.61

$

0.56

$

0.96

$

4.33

$

3.80

Cash dividends per share

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.60

$

0.50

Book value per share (period end)

$

38.07

$

36.91

$

35.42

$

35.10

$

35.53

$

38.07

$

35.53

Tangible book value per share (period end)

$

23.69

$

22.46

$

20.90

$

20.44

$

20.81

$

23.69

$

20.81

Weighted average number of shares












  Basic

69,252,307

69,230,667

69,191,778

69,247,661

69,429,193

69,256,020

58,462,137

  Diluted

69,493,105

69,346,141

69,292,972

69,502,022

69,683,999

69,426,185

58,614,151

Period end number of shares

69,541,481

69,490,546

69,462,782

69,441,274

69,503,833

69,541,481

69,503,833

Market data












  High intraday price

$

39.53

$

27.81

$

29.82

$

43.79

$

44.90

$

43.79

$

44.90

  Low intraday price

$

22.37

$

19.91

$

17.12

$

17.89

$

38.34

$

17.12

$

31.27

  Period end closing price

$

38.07

$

22.78

$

23.59

$

23.76

$

42.54

$

38.07

$

42.54

  Average daily volume

394,641

359,059

470,151

461,692

353,783

420,874

389,112














PERFORMANCE RATIOS












Return on average assets

1.89

%

2.33

%

0.67

%

0.43

%

1.35

%

1.36

%

1.10

%

Adjusted return on average assets

2.04

%

2.35

%

0.89

%

0.87

%

1.47

%

1.56

%

1.52

%

Return on average common equity

14.30

%

18.27

%

5.23

%

3.16

%

9.97

%

10.35

%

8.19

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common
equity

25.04

%

30.53

%

11.66

%

10.98

%

18.45

%

19.77

%

18.74

%

Earning asset yield (TE)

3.98

%

4.02

%

4.32

%

4.56

%

4.82

%

4.21

%

4.88

%

Total cost of funds

0.36

%

0.41

%

0.52

%

0.91

%

1.00

%

0.54

%

1.05

%

Net interest margin (TE)

3.64

%

3.64

%

3.83

%

3.70

%

3.86

%

3.70

%

3.88

%

Noninterest income excluding securities
transactions, as a percent of total revenue (TE)

38.37

%

46.72

%

39.35

%

22.83

%

22.02

%

37.90

%

23.60

%

Efficiency ratio

54.83

%

47.80

%

54.70

%

68.23

%

58.24

%

55.21

%

67.11

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)

52.67

%

47.34

%

51.08

%

59.87

%

55.61

%

52.17

%

55.67

%














CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)












Shareholders' equity to assets

12.95

%

12.90

%

12.38

%

13.37

%

13.54

%

12.95

%

13.54

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.47

%

8.27

%

7.70

%

8.25

%

8.40

%

8.47

%

8.40

%














EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION












Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.47

%

8.27

%

7.70

%

8.25

%

8.40

%

8.47

%

8.40

%

Effect of goodwill and other intangibles

4.48

%

4.63

%

4.68

%

5.12

%

5.14

%

4.48

%

5.14

%

Equity to assets (GAAP)

12.95

%

12.90

%

12.38

%

13.37

%

13.54

%

12.95

%

13.54

%














OTHER DATA (period end)












Full time equivalent employees












  Banking Division

1,816

1,807

1,832

1,865

1,913

1,816

1,913

  Retail Mortgage Division

748

734

692

689

690

748

690

  Warehouse Lending Division

12

11

9

9

9

12

9

  SBA Division

24

33

42

44

42

24

42

  Premium Finance Division

71

71

70

72

68

71

68

  Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount

2,671

2,656

2,645

2,679

2,722

2,671

2,722














Assets per Banking Division FTE

$

11,255

$

10,998

$

10,848

$

9,772

$

9,536

$

11,255

$

9,536

Branch locations

164

170

170

170

170

164

170

Deposits per branch location

$

103,401

$

94,493

$

91,705

$

81,439

$

82,512

$

103,401

$

82,512

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Income Statement

Table 2

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Interest income












Interest and fees on loans

$

171,971

$

172,351

$

175,345

$

171,242

$

182,391

$

690,909

$

586,848

Interest on taxable securities

6,398

7,259

9,347

10,082

10,358

33,086

40,138

Interest on nontaxable securities

150

159

157

157

167

623

593

Interest on deposits in other banks

252

153

123

1,211

1,091

1,739

8,139

Interest on federal funds sold

12

12

46

76

69

146

676

Total interest income

178,783

179,934

185,018

182,768

194,076

726,503

636,394














Interest expense












Interest on deposits

8,870

11,822

14,273

24,102

27,970

59,067

102,533

Interest on other borrowings

6,457

5,574

6,931

10,721

10,755

29,683

28,695

Total interest expense

15,327

17,396

21,204

34,823

38,725

88,750

131,228














Net interest income

163,456

162,538

163,814

147,945

155,351

637,753

505,166














Provision for loan losses

(6,700)

26,692

68,449

37,047

5,693

125,488

19,758

Provision for unfunded commitments

5,481

(10,131)

19,712

4,000



19,062


Provision for other credit losses

(291)

1,121







830


Provision for credit losses

(1,510)

17,682

88,161

41,047

5,693

145,380

19,758

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

164,966

144,856

75,653

106,898

149,658

492,373

485,408














Noninterest income












Service charges on deposits accounts

11,465

10,914

9,922

11,844

13,567

44,145

50,792

Mortgage banking activity

95,192

138,627

104,925

35,333

33,168

374,077

119,409

Other service charges, commissions and fees

965

1,039

949

961

935

3,914

3,566

Gain (loss) on securities





14

(9)

(1)

5

138

Other noninterest income

4,521

8,438

5,150

6,250

7,444

24,359

24,208

Total noninterest income

112,143

159,018

120,960

54,379

55,113

446,500

198,113














Noninterest expense












Salaries and employee benefits

92,466

96,698

95,168

75,946

69,642

360,278

223,938

Occupancy and equipment expenses

12,709

13,805

13,807

12,028

11,919

52,349

40,596

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

11,323

12,226

10,514

11,954

11,362

46,017

38,513

Credit resolution related expenses(1)

1,156

802

950

2,198

1,098

5,106

4,082

Advertising and marketing expenses

3,267

966

1,455

2,358

2,250

8,046

7,927

Amortization of intangible assets

4,190

4,190

5,601

5,631

5,741

19,612

17,713

Merger and conversion charges



(44)

895

540

2,415

1,391

73,105

Other noninterest expenses

26,005

25,049

27,378

27,398

18,137

105,830

66,063

Total noninterest expense

151,116

153,692

155,768

138,053

122,564

598,629

471,937














Income before income tax expense

125,993

150,182

40,845

23,224

82,207

340,244

211,584

Income tax expense

31,708

34,037

8,609

3,902

20,959

78,256

50,143

Net income

$

94,285

$

116,145

$

32,236

$

19,322

$

61,248

$

261,988

$

161,441














Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.36

$

1.67

$

0.47

$

0.28

$

0.88

$

3.77

$

2.75














(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet

Table 3

Three Months Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

Assets








Cash and due from banks

$

203,349

$

257,026

$

292,899

$

255,312

$

246,234

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks

1,913,957

494,765

428,560

396,844

375,615

Time deposits in other banks

249

249

249

249

249

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

982,879

1,117,436

1,238,896

1,353,040

1,403,403

Other investments

28,202

47,329

76,453

81,754

66,919

Loans held for sale, at fair value

1,167,659

1,414,889

1,736,397

1,398,229

1,656,711










Loans, net of unearned income

14,480,925

14,943,593

14,503,157

13,094,106

12,818,476

Allowance for credit losses

(199,422)

(231,924)

(208,793)

(149,524)

(38,189)

Loans, net

14,281,503

14,711,669

14,294,364

12,944,582

12,780,287










Other real estate owned

11,880

17,969

23,563

21,027

19,500

Premises and equipment, net

222,890

231,278

230,118

231,347

233,102

Goodwill

928,005

928,005

928,005

931,947

931,637

Other intangible assets, net

71,974

76,164

80,354

85,955

91,586

Cash value of bank owned life insurance

176,467

175,605

175,011

176,239

175,270

Deferred income taxes, net

33,314

53,039

56,306

24,196

2,180

Other assets

416,310

348,428

311,454

323,827

259,886

Total assets

$

20,438,638

$

19,873,851

$

19,872,629

$

18,224,548

$

18,242,579










Liabilities








Deposits








Noninterest-bearing

$

6,151,070

$

5,909,316

$

5,595,868

$

4,226,253

$

4,199,448

Interest-bearing

10,806,753

10,154,490

9,993,950

9,618,365

9,827,625

 Total deposits

16,957,823

16,063,806

15,589,818

13,844,618

14,027,073

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

11,641

9,103

12,879

15,160

20,635

Other borrowings

425,155

875,255

1,418,336

1,543,371

1,398,709

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

124,345

123,860

123,375

122,890

127,560

FDIC loss-share payable, net



19,476

18,903

18,111

19,642

Other liabilities

272,586

217,668

249,188

243,248

179,378

Total liabilities

17,791,550

17,309,168

17,412,499

15,787,398

15,772,997










Shareholders' Equity








Preferred stock










Common stock

71,754

71,703

71,674

71,652

71,500

Capital stock

1,913,285

1,911,031

1,909,839

1,908,721

1,907,108

Retained earnings

671,510

587,657

481,948

460,153

507,950

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax

33,505

37,252

39,613

39,551

17,995

Treasury stock

(42,966)

(42,960)

(42,944)

(42,927)

(34,971)

Total shareholders' equity

2,647,088

2,564,683

2,460,130

2,437,150

2,469,582

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

20,438,638

$

19,873,851

$

19,872,629

$

18,224,548

$

18,242,579










Other Data








Earning assets

$

18,573,871

$

18,018,261

$

17,983,712

$

16,324,222

$

16,321,373

Intangible assets

999,979

1,004,169

1,008,359

1,017,902

1,023,223

Interest-bearing liabilities

11,367,894

11,162,708

11,548,540

11,299,786

11,374,529

Average assets

19,876,338

19,810,084

19,222,181

18,056,445

17,998,494

Average common shareholders' equity

2,622,942

2,529,471

2,478,373

2,456,617

2,437,272

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Asset Quality Information

Table 4

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Allowance for Credit Losses












Balance at beginning of period

$

260,417

$

246,295

$

167,315

$

39,266

$

36,607

$

39,266

$

28,819














CECL adoption impact on allowance for loan losses







78,661



78,661


CECL adoption impact on allowance for unfunded
commitments







12,714



12,714


 Total CECL adoption impact







91,375



91,375
















Acquired allowance for unfunded commitments













1,077














Provision for loan losses

(6,700)

26,692

68,449

37,047

5,693

125,488

19,758

Provision for unfunded commitments

5,481

(10,131)

19,712

4,000



19,062


Provision for other credit losses

(291)

1,121







830


 Provision for credit losses

(1,510)

17,682

88,161

41,047

5,693

145,380

19,758














Charge-offs

29,094

7,370

11,282

6,718

5,664

54,464

19,861

Recoveries

3,292

3,810

2,101

2,345

2,630

11,548

9,473

 Net charge-offs

25,802

3,560

9,181

4,373

3,034

42,916

10,388














Ending balance

$

233,105

$

260,417

$

246,295

$

167,315

$

39,266

$

233,105

$

39,266














Allowance for loan losses

$

199,422

$

231,924

$

208,793

$

149,524

$

38,189

$

199,422

$

38,189

Allowance for unfunded commitments

32,853

27,372

37,502

17,791

1,077

32,853

1,077

Allowance for other credit losses

830

1,121







830


T otal allowance for credit losses

$

233,105

$

260,417

$

246,295

$

167,315

$

39,266

$

233,105

$

39,266














Net  Charge-off Information












Charge-offs












Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

5,960

$

1,715

$

486

$

2,486

$

1,813

$

10,647

$

3,460

Consumer installment

2,861

677

962

1,142

1,586

5,642

5,899

Indirect automobile

658

697

1,016

1,231

939

3,602

1,904

Premium Finance

2,240

1,158

1,904

831

899

6,133

4,351

Real estate - construction and development



9

74



146

83

414

Real estate - commercial and farmland

17,284

2,977

6,315

928

181

27,504

3,342

Real estate - residential

91

137

525

100

100

853

491

 Total charge-offs

29,094

7,370

11,282

6,718

5,664

54,464

19,861














Recoveries












Commercial, financial and agricultural

754

470

303

362

934

1,889

1,838

Consumer installment

480

516

436

321

461

1,753

1,620

Indirect automobile

637

317

359

344

241

1,657

445

Premium Finance

605

1,224

676

684

358

3,189

2,754

Real estate - construction and development

125

182

168

342

430

817

1,745

Real estate - commercial and farmland

439

904

21

85

140

1,449

332

Real estate - residential

252

197

138

207

68

794

739

 Total recoveries

3,292

3,810

2,101

2,345

2,632

11,548

9,473














Net charge-offs

$

25,802

$

3,560

$

9,181

$

4,373

$

3,032

$

42,916

$

10,388














Non-Performing Assets












Nonaccrual loans

$

76,457

$

138,163

$

77,745

$

77,866

$

75,124

$

76,457

$

75,124

Other real estate owned

11,880

17,969

23,563

21,027

19,500

11,880

19,500

Repossessed assets

544

258

1,348

783

939

544

939

Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more

8,326

7,003

15,127

11,969

5,754

8,326

5,754

Total non-performing assets

$

97,207

$

163,393

$

117,783

$

111,645

$

101,317

$

97,207

$

101,317














Asset Quality Ratios












Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets

0.48

%

0.82

%

0.59

%

0.61

%

0.56

%

0.48

%

0.56

%

Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans
(annualized)

0.70

%

0.10

%

0.27

%

0.14

%

0.09

%

0.31

%

0.10

%

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information

Table 5

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

Loans by Type








Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

1,627,477

$

1,879,788

$

1,839,921

$

827,392

$

802,171

Consumer installment

306,995

450,810

575,782

520,592

498,577

Indirect automobile

580,083

682,396

739,543

937,736

1,061,824

Mortgage warehouse

916,353

995,942

748,853

547,328

526,369

Municipal

659,403

725,669

731,508

749,633

564,304

Premium Finance

687,841

710,890

690,584

661,845

654,669

Real estate - construction and development

1,606,710

1,628,255

1,641,744

1,628,367

1,549,062

Real estate - commercial and farmland

5,300,006

5,116,252

4,804,420

4,516,451

4,353,039

Real estate - residential

2,796,057

2,753,591

2,730,802

2,704,762

2,808,461

 Total loans

$

14,480,925

$

14,943,593

$

14,503,157

$

13,094,106

$

12,818,476










Troubled Debt Restructurings








Accruing troubled debt restructurings










Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

521

$

459

$

591

$

575

$

516

Consumer installment

32

36

42

4

8

Indirect automobile

2,277

2,689






Mortgage warehouse










Municipal










Premium Finance







159

156

Real estate - construction and development

506

510

919

925

936

Real estate - commercial and farmland

36,707

56,417

5,252

5,587

6,732

Real estate - residential

38,800

28,777

30,253

22,775

21,261

 Total accruing troubled debt restructurings

$

78,843

$

88,888

$

37,057

$

30,025

$

29,609

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings








Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

849

$

1,002

$

1,034

$

334

$

335

Consumer installment

56

64

67

105

107

Indirect automobile

461

482






Mortgage warehouse










Municipal










Premium Finance










Real estate - construction and development

707

709

307

289

253

Real estate - commercial and farmland

1,401

19,942

1,878

2,415

2,071

Real estate - residential

2,671

4,477

2,231

3,078

2,857

 Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings

$

6,145

$

26,676

$

5,517

$

6,221

$

5,623

   Total troubled debt restructurings

$

84,988

$

115,564

$

42,574

$

36,246

$

35,232










Loans by Risk Grade








Grade 1 - Prime credit

$

1,368,661

$

1,845,900

$

1,789,709

$

774,956

$

587,877

Grade 2 - Strong credit

869,581

838,267

801,273

785,770

840,372

Grade 3 - Good credit

6,624,154

6,189,269

5,784,754

5,772,834

6,034,398

Grade 4 - Satisfactory credit

4,794,672

4,989,617

5,643,133

4,353,733

4,884,541

Grade 5 - Fair credit

452,350

643,502

212,667

1,131,128

233,020

Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned

108,541

151,501

108,704

106,885

86,412

Grade 7 - Substandard

262,947

285,537

162,917

168,561

151,846

Grade 8 - Doubtful

19





239

8

Grade 9 - Loss









2

 Total loans

$

14,480,925

$

14,943,593

$

14,503,157

$

13,094,106

$

12,818,476

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Average Balances

Table 6

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Earning Assets












Federal funds sold

$

20,000

$

20,004

$

24,265

$

27,380

$

23,104

$

22,896

$

31,104

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

879,481

467,188

398,284

419,260

304,427

541,776

358,924

Time deposits in other banks

249

249

249

249

401

249

3,705

Investment securities - taxable

1,024,335

1,160,585

1,281,980

1,359,651

1,426,062

1,206,014

1,341,330

Investment securities - nontaxable

20,112

21,619

21,576

22,839

23,580

21,533

21,695

Other investments

31,552

64,656

79,143

73,972

64,852

62,253

37,415

Loans held for sale

1,281,762

1,507,481

1,614,080

1,587,131

1,537,648

1,497,051

667,078

Loans

14,752,664

14,688,317

13,915,406

12,712,997

12,697,912

14,018,582

10,666,978

Total Earning Assets

$

18,010,155

$

17,930,099

$

17,334,983

$

16,203,479

$

16,077,986

$

17,370,354

$

13,128,229














Deposits












Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

5,970,672

$

5,782,163

$

5,061,578

$

4,080,920

$

4,124,872

$

5,227,399

$

3,364,785

NOW accounts

2,968,596

2,718,315

2,441,305

2,287,947

2,204,666

2,605,349

1,831,024

MMDA

4,534,243

4,273,899

4,221,906

4,004,644

3,953,717

4,259,467

3,280,233

Savings accounts

793,414

749,314

692,382

643,422

649,118

719,916

529,866

Retail CDs

2,109,600

2,274,150

2,471,134

2,624,209

2,721,829

2,368,802

2,348,689

Brokered CDs

1,140

1,933

2,043

61,190

249,644

16,494

347,844

Total Deposits

16,377,665

15,799,774

14,890,348

13,702,332

13,903,846

15,197,427

11,702,441

Non-Deposit Funding












Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase

9,929

10,483

12,452

15,637

17,088

12,115

14,043

FHLB advances

127,797

799,034

1,212,537

1,267,303

1,080,516

849,546

483,735

Other borrowings

376,295

272,443

269,300

269,454

234,001

297,023

186,798

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

124,091

123,604

123,120

127,731

127,292

124,632

110,129

Total Non-Deposit Funding

638,112

1,205,564

1,617,409

1,680,125

1,458,897

1,283,316

794,705

Total Funding

$

17,015,777

$

17,005,338

$

16,507,757

$

15,382,457

$

15,362,743

$

16,480,743

$

12,497,146

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE)

Table 7

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Interest Income












Federal funds sold

$

13

$

13

$

45

$

76

$

69

$

147

$

676

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

251

152

122

1,210

1,089

1,735

8,068

Time deposits in other banks

1

1

1

1

2

4

71

Investment securities - taxable

6,398

7,260

9,346

10,082

10,358

33,086

40,138

Investment securities - nontaxable (TE)

190

202

198

199

212

789

751

Loans held for sale

9,705

10,365

14,053

13,637

14,330

47,760

25,003

Loans (TE)

163,532

163,352

162,617

158,636

169,119

648,137

566,037

Total Earning Assets

$

180,090

$

181,345

$

186,382

$

183,841

$

195,179

$

731,658

$

640,744














Accretion income (included above)

$

4,688

$

6,525

$

9,576

$

6,562

$

9,727

$

27,351

$

19,935














Interest Expense












Interest-Bearing Deposits












  NOW accounts

$

1,091

$

1,394

$

1,265

$

2,774

$

2,728

$

6,524

$

9,940

  MMDA

2,326

2,823

3,764

9,748

11,311

18,661

42,439

  Savings accounts

143

112

94

210

233

559

669

  Retail CDs

5,301

7,484

9,136

11,064

12,220

32,985

41,040

  Brokered CDs

9

9

14

306

1,478

338

8,445

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

8,870

11,822

14,273

24,102

27,970

59,067

102,533

Non-Deposit Funding












  Federal funds purchased and securities sold under
  agreements to repurchase

8

9

25

40

41

82

86

  FHLB advances

245

661

1,686

5,109

5,241

7,701

10,044

  Other borrowings

4,635

3,558

3,487

3,511

3,358

15,191

11,127

  Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

1,569

1,346

1,733

2,061

2,115

6,709

7,438

Total Non-Deposit Funding

6,457

5,574

6,931

10,721

10,755

29,683

28,695

Total Interest-Bearing Funding

$

15,327

$

17,396

$

21,204

$

34,823

$

38,725

$

88,750

$

131,228














Net Interest Income (TE)

$

164,763

$

163,949

$

165,178

$

149,018

$

156,454

$

642,908

$

509,516

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Yields(1)

Table 8

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Earning Assets












Federal funds sold

0.26

%

0.26

%

0.75

%

1.12

%

1.18

%

0.64

%

2.17

%

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

0.11

%

0.13

%

0.12

%

1.16

%

1.42

%

0.32

%

2.25

%

Time deposits in other banks

1.60

%

1.60

%

1.62

%

1.62

%

1.98

%

1.61

%

1.92

%

Investment securities - taxable

2.48

%

2.49

%

2.93

%

2.98

%

2.88

%

2.74

%

2.99

%

Investment securities - nontaxable (TE)

3.76

%

3.72

%

3.69

%

3.50

%

3.57

%

3.66

%

3.46

%

Loans held for sale

3.01

%

2.74

%

3.50

%

3.46

%

3.70

%

3.19

%

3.75

%

Loans (TE)

4.41

%

4.42

%

4.70

%

5.02

%

5.28

%

4.62

%

5.31

%

Total Earning Assets

3.98

%

4.02

%

4.32

%

4.56

%

4.82

%

4.21

%

4.88

%














Interest-Bearing Deposits












NOW accounts

0.15

%

0.20

%

0.21

%

0.49

%

0.49

%

0.25

%

0.54

%

MMDA

0.20

%

0.26

%

0.36

%

0.98

%

1.14

%

0.44

%

1.29

%

Savings accounts

0.07

%

0.06

%

0.05

%

0.13

%

0.14

%

0.08

%

0.13

%

Retail CDs

1.00

%

1.31

%

1.49

%

1.70

%

1.78

%

1.39

%

1.75

%

Brokered CDs

3.14

%

1.85

%

2.76

%

2.01

%

2.35

%

2.05

%

2.43

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

0.34

%

0.47

%

0.58

%

1.01

%

1.13

%

0.59

%

1.23

%

Non-Deposit Funding












Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to
repurchase

0.32

%

0.34

%

0.81

%

1.03

%

0.95

%

0.68

%

0.61

%

FHLB advances

0.76

%

0.33

%

0.56

%

1.62

%

1.92

%

0.91

%

2.08

%

Other borrowings

4.90

%

5.20

%

5.21

%

5.24

%

5.69

%

5.11

%

5.96

%

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

5.03

%

4.33

%

5.66

%

6.49

%

6.59

%

5.38

%

6.75

%

Total Non-Deposit Funding

4.03

%

1.84

%

1.72

%

2.57

%

2.92

%

2.31

%

3.61

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

0.55

%

0.62

%

0.75

%

1.24

%

1.37

%

0.79

%

1.44

%














Net Interest Spread

3.43

%

3.40

%

3.57

%

3.32

%

3.45

%

3.42

%

3.44

%














Net Interest Margin(2)

3.64

%

3.64

%

3.83

%

3.70

%

3.86

%

3.70

%

3.88

%














Total Cost of Funds(3)

0.36

%

0.41

%

0.52

%

0.91

%

1.00

%

0.54

%

1.05

%

(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.



(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.



(3) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Non-GAAP Reconciliations




Adjusted Net Income

Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income available to common shareholders

$

94,285

$

116,145

$

32,236

$

19,322

$

61,248

$

261,988

$

161,441














Adjustment items:












Merger and conversion charges



(44)

895

540

2,415

1,391

73,105

Restructuring charges



50

1,463





1,513

245

Servicing right impairment

9,501

412

7,989

22,165

366

40,067

507

(Gain) loss on BOLI proceeds



(103)

(845)



752

(948)

(3,583)

Expenses related to SEC/DOJ Investigation

53

268

1,294

1,443

463

3,058

463

Natural disaster and pandemic charges (Note 1)

235

470

2,043

548



3,296

(39)

(Gain) loss on sale of premises

(30)

(97)

281

470

1,413

624

6,021

Tax effect of adjustment items (Note 2)

(2,049)

(222)

(2,933)

(5,283)

(898)

(10,488)

(16,065)

After tax adjustment items

7,710

734

10,187

19,883

4,511

38,513

60,654














Tax expense attributable to acquisition related
compensation and acquired BOLI









849



849














Adjusted net income

$

101,995

$

116,879

$

42,423

$

39,205

$

66,608

$

300,501

$

222,944














Weighted average number of shares - diluted

69,493,105

69,346,141

69,292,972

69,502,022

69,683,999

69,426,185

58,614,151

Net income per diluted share

$

1.36

$

1.67

$

0.47

$

0.28

$

0.88

$

3.77

$

2.75

Adjusted net income per diluted share

$

1.47

$

1.69

$

0.61

$

0.56

$

0.96

$

4.33

$

3.80














Average assets

$

19,876,338

$

19,810,084

$

19,222,181

$

18,056,445

$

17,998,494

$

19,240,493

$

14,621,185

Return on average assets

1.89

%

2.33

%

0.67

%

0.43

%

1.35

%

1.36

%

1.10

%

Adjusted return on average assets

2.04

%

2.35

%

0.89

%

0.87

%

1.47

%

1.56

%

1.52

%














Average common equity

$

2,622,942

$

2,529,471

$

2,478,373

$

2,456,617

$

2,437,272

$

2,531,419

$

1,970,780

Average tangible common equity

$

1,620,742

$

1,523,066

$

1,462,871

$

1,436,108

$

1,432,081

$

1,520,303

$

1,189,493

Return on average common equity

14.30

%

18.27

%

5.23

%

3.16

%

9.97

%

10.35

%

8.19

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common
equity

25.04

%

30.53

%

11.66

%

10.98

%

18.45

%

19.77

%

18.74

%














Note 1:  Pandemic charges include "thank you" pay for certain employees, additional sanitizing expenses at our locations, protective equipment for our employees and branch locations, and additional equipment required to support our remote workforce.

Note 2:  A portion of the merger and conversion charges for 1Q20, 4Q19 and both year-to-date periods are nondeductible for tax purposes.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)




Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE)

Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Adjusted Noninterest Expense












Total noninterest expense

$

151,116

$

153,692

$

155,768

$

138,053

$

122,564

$

598,629

$

471,937

Adjustment items:












Merger and conversion charges



44

(895)

(540)

(2,415)

(1,391)

(73,105)

Restructuring charges



(50)

(1,463)





(1,513)

(245)

Expenses related to SEC/DOJ Investigation

(53)

(268)

(1,294)

(1,443)

(463)

(3,058)

(463)

Natural disaster and pandemic charges

(235)

(470)

(2,043)

(548)



(3,296)

39

Gain (loss) on sale of premises

30

97

(281)

(470)

(1,413)

(624)

(6,021)

Adjusted noninterest expense

$

150,858

$

153,045

$

149,792

$

135,052

$

118,273

$

588,747

$

392,142














Total Revenue












Net interest income

$

163,456

162,538

$

163,814

$

147,945

$

155,351

$

637,753

$

505,166

Noninterest income

112,143

159,018

120,960

54,379

55,113

446,500

198,113

Total revenue

$

275,599

$

321,556

$

284,774

$

202,324

$

210,464

$

1,084,253

$

703,279














Adjusted Total Revenue












Net interest income (TE)

$

164,763

$

163,949

$

165,178

$

149,018

$

156,454

$

642,908

$

509,516

Noninterest income

112,143

$

159,018

120,960

54,379

55,113

446,500

198,113

Total revenue (TE)

276,906

$

322,967

286,138

203,397

211,567

1,089,408

707,629

Adjustment items:












(Gain) loss on securities





(14)

9

(1)

(5)

(138)

(Gain) loss on BOLI proceeds



(103)

(845)



752

(948)

(3,583)

Servicing right impairment

9,501

412

7,989

22,165

366

40,067

507

Adjusted total revenue (TE)

$

286,407

$

323,276

$

293,268

$

225,571

$

212,684

$

1,128,522

$

704,415














Efficiency ratio

54.83

%

47.80

%

54.70

%

68.23

%

58.24

%

55.21

%

67.11

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)

52.67

%

47.34

%

51.08

%

59.87

%

55.61

%

52.17

%

55.67

%














Tangible Book Value Per Share

Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Total shareholders' equity

$

2,647,088

$

2,564,683

$

2,460,130

$

2,437,150

$

2,469,582

$

2,647,088

$

2,469,582

Less:












Goodwill

928,005

$

928,005

928,005

931,947

931,637

928,005

931,637

Other intangibles, net

71,974

$

76,164

80,354

85,955

91,586

71,974

91,586

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$

1,647,109

$

1,560,514

$

1,451,771

$

1,419,248

$

1,446,359

$

1,647,109

$

1,446,359














Period end number of shares

69,541,481

69,490,546

69,461,968

69,441,274

69,503,833

69,541,481

69,503,833

Book value per share (period end)

$

38.07

$

36.91

$

35.42

$

35.10

$

35.53

$

38.07

$

35.53

Tangible book value per share (period end)

$

23.69

$

22.46

$

20.90

$

20.44

$

20.81

$

23.69

$

20.81

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES





Segment Reporting

Table 10

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Banking Division












Net interest income

$

112,964

$

119,562

$

120,330

$

118,375

$

124,957

$

471,231

$

419,013

Provision for credit losses

1,847

487

86,805

35,997

4,741

125,136

12,654

Noninterest income

15,659

15,265

14,468

17,773

18,632

63,165

69,005

Noninterest expense












  Salaries and employee benefits

38,668

39,718

40,423

41,621

38,180

160,430

130,134

  Occupancy and equipment expenses

10,958

11,955

11,679

10,347

10,216

44,939

35,281

  Data processing and telecommunications expenses

9,608

9,716

8,919

10,797

10,156

39,040

34,934

  Other noninterest expenses

25,806

21,517

27,997

30,645

23,176

105,965

149,919

Total noninterest expense

85,040

82,906

89,018

93,410

81,728

350,374

350,268

Income (loss) before income tax expense

41,736

51,434

(41,025)

6,741

57,120

58,886

125,096

Income tax expense (benefit)

13,992

13,453

(8,582)

275

15,412

19,138

31,609

Net income (loss)

$

27,744

$

37,981

$

(32,443)

$

6,466

$

41,708

$

39,748

$

93,487














Retail Mortgage Division












Net interest income

$

19,908

$

20,393

$

24,302

$

17,756

$

18,223

$

82,359

$

44,552

Provision for credit losses

(1,621)

15,051

423

1,997

1,237

15,850

3,472

Noninterest income

94,109

137,583

104,195

34,369

33,335

370,256

118,188

Noninterest expense












  Salaries and employee benefits

50,165

53,500

50,003

31,097

28,233

184,765

82,470

  Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,577

1,676

1,953

1,504

1,544

6,710

4,666

  Data processing and telecommunications expenses

1,534

2,349

1,406

986

1,034

6,275

2,418

  Other noninterest expenses

7,442

7,889

6,949

5,875

4,553

28,155

12,536

Total noninterest expense

60,718

65,414

60,311

39,462

35,364

225,905

102,090

Income before income tax expense

54,920

77,511

67,763

10,666

14,957

210,860

57,178

Income tax expense

11,535

16,112

14,231

2,408

3,371

44,286

12,202

Net income

$

43,385

$

61,399

$

53,532

$

8,258

$

11,586

$

166,574

$

44,976














Warehouse Lending Division












Net interest income

$

9,017

$

6,546

$

5,026

$

3,302

$

3,771

$

23,891

$

12,617

Provision for credit losses

1,673

495

403

(9)

67

2,562

67

Noninterest income

1,113

1,064

727

960

610

3,864

1,999

Noninterest expense












  Salaries and employee benefits

296

266

209

210

325

981

934

  Occupancy and equipment expenses

1

1

1

1

1

4

5

  Data processing and telecommunications expenses

101

73

55

41

47

270

156

  Other noninterest expenses

26

28

88

34

53

176

223

Total noninterest expense

424

368

353

286

426

1,431

1,318

Income before income tax expense

8,033

6,747

4,997

3,985

3,888

23,762

13,231

Income tax expense

1,687

1,431

1,049

837

816

5,004

2,778

Net income

$

6,346

$

5,316

$

3,948

$

3,148

$

3,072

$

18,758

$

10,453

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES














Segment Reporting (continued)

Table 10

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

Dec

Dec

Dec

(dollars in thousands)

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

SBA Division












Net interest income

$

14,909

$

8,966

$

7,034

$

2,181

$

2,190

$

33,090

$

7,031

Provision for credit losses

(2,997)

4,297

2,322

(903)

150

2,719

544

Noninterest income

1,247

5,106

1,570

1,277

2,536

9,200

8,915

Noninterest expense












  Salaries and employee benefits

1,233

1,572

2,612

1,476

1,336

6,893

4,783

  Occupancy and equipment expenses

100

97

97

97

79

391

269

  Data processing and telecommunications expenses

1

4

15

13

5

33

32

  Other noninterest expenses

363

595

359

515

402

1,832

1,651

Total noninterest expense

1,697

2,268

3,083

2,101

1,822

9,149

6,735

Income before income tax expense

17,456

7,507

3,199

2,260

2,754

30,422

8,667

Income tax expense

3,666

1,577

671

475

578

6,389

1,820

Net income

$

13,790

$

5,930

$

2,528

$

1,785

$

2,176

$

24,033

$

6,847














Premium Finance Division












Net interest income

$

6,658

$

7,071

$

7,122

$

6,331

$

6,210

$

27,182

$

21,953

Provision for credit losses

(412)

(2,648)

(1,792)

3,965

(502)

(887)

3,021

Noninterest income

15









15

6

Noninterest expense












  Salaries and employee benefits

2,104

1,642

1,921

1,542

1,568

7,209

5,617

  Occupancy and equipment expenses

73

76

77

79

79

305

375

  Data processing and telecommunications expenses

79

84

119

117

120

399

973

  Other noninterest expenses

981

934

886

1,056

1,457

3,857

4,561

Total noninterest expense

3,237

2,736

3,003

2,794

3,224

11,770

11,526

Income (loss) before income tax expense

3,848

6,983

5,911

(428)

3,488

16,314

7,412

Income tax expense (benefit)

828

1,464

1,240

(93)

782

3,439

1,734

Net income (loss)

$

3,020

$

5,519

$

4,671

$

(335)

$

2,706

$

12,875

$

5,678














Total Consolidated












Net interest income

$

163,456

$

162,538

$

163,814

$

147,945

$

155,351

$

637,753

$

505,166

Provision for credit losses

(1,510)

17,682

88,161

41,047

5,693

145,380

19,758

Noninterest income

112,143

159,018

120,960

54,379

55,113

446,500

198,113

Noninterest expense












  Salaries and employee benefits

92,466

96,698

95,168

75,946

69,642

360,278

223,938

  Occupancy and equipment expenses

12,709

13,805

13,807

12,028

11,919

52,349

40,596

  Data processing and telecommunications expenses

11,323

12,226

10,514

11,954

11,362

46,017

38,513

  Other noninterest expenses

34,618

30,963

36,279

38,125

29,641

139,985

168,890

Total noninterest expense

151,116

153,692

155,768

138,053

122,564

598,629

471,937

Income before income tax expense

125,993

150,182

40,845

23,224

82,207

340,244

211,584

Income tax expense

31,708

34,037

8,609

3,902

20,959

78,256

50,143

Net income

$

94,285

$

116,145

$

32,236

$

19,322

$

61,248

$

261,988

$

161,441

