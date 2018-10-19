Ameris Bancorp Announces Record Earnings For Third Quarter 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $41.4 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, compared with $20.2 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The Company reported adjusted net income of $43.3 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, compared with $23.6 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2017. Adjusted net income for the period excludes after-tax merger and conversion charges, executive retirement benefits, restructuring charges related to recently announced branch consolidations and loss on the sale of bank premises.

For the year-to-date period ending September 30, 2018, the Company reported net income of $77.5 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, compared with $64.4 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, for the same period in 2017. The Company reported adjusted net income of $100.3 million, or $2.40 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared with $68.7 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, for the same period of 2017. Adjusted net income for the year-to-date period excludes the same items listed above for the Company's quarter-to-date results and as reflected in the table below.

Commenting on the Company's quarterly results, Dennis J. Zember, Jr., the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We had an outstanding quarter of operating results where we saw a material move in our efficiency ratio, a stable margin, and solid deposit growth. Realizing the remaining cost savings on Hamilton and our recently announced cost saving initiatives will move our efficiency closer to 50% and have a material impact on our earnings. Our operating return on assets and return on tangible capital of 1.53% and 20.50% are already best in class before these additional drivers are fully realized and our operating strategies will deliver the earnings and book value growth that we have forecasted."

Highlights of the Company's performance and results for the third quarter of 2018 include the following:

Following is a summary of the adjustments between reported net income and adjusted net income:

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income available to common shareholders $ 41,444 $ 20,158 $ 77,491 $ 64,398 Adjustment items: Merger and conversion charges 276 92 19,502 494 Executive retirement benefits 962 — 6,419 — Restructuring charge 229 — 229 — Certain compliance resolution expenses — 4,729 — 4,729 Financial impact of Hurricane Irma — 410 — 410 Loss on sale of premises 4 91 783 956 Tax effect of adjustment items 377 (1,863) (4,113) (2,306) After-tax adjustment items 1,848 3,459 22,820 4,283 Adjusted net income $ 43,292 $ 23,617 $ 100,311 $ 68,681 Reported net income per diluted share $ 0.87 $ 0.54 $ 1.85 $ 1.74 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.91 $ 0.63 $ 2.40 $ 1.86 Reported return on average assets 1.47 % 1.07 % 1.12 % 1.20 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.53 % 1.26 % 1.46 % 1.28 % Reported return on average common equity 11.78 % 10.04 % 9.47 % 11.39 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 20.50 % 14.28 % 18.47 % 14.94 %

Credit Quality

During the third quarter of 2018, the Company recorded provision for loan loss expense of $2.1 million, compared with $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. Credit quality in the premium finance division loan portfolio was stable and there was no unexpected additional provision expense in the third quarter, compared to the increased provision in the second quarter of 2018. As expected, credit costs returned to normal compared with quarters prior to the second quarter of 2018. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased seven basis points to 0.60% during the quarter. The net charge-off ratio for non-purchased loans increased 18 basis points, all of which was due to the elevated charge offs in the premium finance division, which were provided for in the second quarter of 2018.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis increased to $100.1 million in the current quarter of 2018, an increase of $31.4 million, or 45.8%, from the same quarter in 2017. The Company's net interest margin, excluding the effects of accretion income, decreased during the quarter to 3.77%, compared with 3.81% in the second quarter of 2018. Compared with the same quarter in 2017, net interest margin, excluding the effects of accretion income, has decreased by three basis points, while average earning assets grew $3.25 billion during this period.

Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis increased to $122.2 million in the current quarter of 2018, an increase of $44.1 million, or 56.4%, from the same quarter in 2017. Yields on total earning assets moved higher during the quarter to 4.78%, compared with 4.66% for the second quarter in 2018 and 4.50% in the third quarter of 2017. Yields on all loans excluding the effect of accretion increased to 4.95% in the current quarter of 2018, compared with 4.81% in the second quarter of 2018 and 4.65% in the third quarter of 2017. Accretion income in the current quarter increased to $3.7 million, compared with $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2018 and $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2017. Loan production in the banking division during the third quarter of 2018 totaled $467.5 million, with a weighted average yield of 5.51%, compared with $439.3 million and 5.46%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2018 and $409.2 million and 4.74%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2017. Loan production in the lines of business (including retail mortgage, warehouse lending, SBA and premium finance) amounted to an additional $2.0 billion during the third quarter of 2018.

Interest expense during the third quarter of 2018 moved higher to $22.1 million, compared with $13.9 million in the second quarter of 2018 and $9.5 million in the third quarter of 2017. The Company's total cost of funds moved 15 basis points higher to 0.90% in the third quarter of 2018 as compared with the second quarter of 2018. Deposit costs increased 22 basis points during the third quarter of 2018 to 0.69%, compared with 0.47% in the second quarter of 2018. Costs of interest-bearing deposits increased during the quarter from 0.67% in the second quarter of 2018 to 0.93% in the third quarter, with approximately 12 basis points of this increase relating to the increase in brokered funds.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income in the third quarter of 2018 was $30.2 million, an increase of $3.2 million, or 11.7%, compared with the same quarter in 2017. Service charge revenue increased $2.2 million, or 20.5%, in the third quarter of 2018, as compared with the same period of 2017, due to the Company's recently completed acquisitions.

Revenue in the retail mortgage group totaled $17.6 million in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 6.8% compared with $16.5 million in the third quarter of 2017. Total production in the third quarter of 2018 for the retail mortgage group amounted to $479.1 million (87% purchase and 13% refinance), compared with $401.7 million in the same quarter of 2017 (89% purchase and 11% refinance). Gain on sale spreads improved in the third quarter, moving to 3.00% from 2.94% in the second quarter. The Company's open pipeline at the end of the third quarter of 2018 was $162.4 million, compared with $228.7 million at June 30, 2018 and $158.4 million at the end of the third quarter of 2017.

The Company's warehouse lending group continued to increase its profitability, as revenues from the division increased by $854,000, or 40.3%, during the third quarter of 2018, compared with the same period in 2017. Net income for the division increased 94.0% from $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2017 to $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2018. Loan production increased from $957.3 million in the third quarter of 2017 to approximately $1.22 billion in the current quarter.

Revenues from the Company's SBA division were $2.5 million during the third quarter of 2018, compared with $2.1 million during the third quarter of 2017, and net income for the division increased 62.8% from $734,000 for the third quarter of 2017 to $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2018. The open pipeline increased to $99.5 million at the end of the quarter, compared with $56.0 million at the same time last year.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $72.4 million in the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of $14.0 million compared with $86.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. During the third quarter of 2018, the Company recorded $276,000 of merger and conversion charges, $962,000 of expense related to executive retirement, $229,000 of restructuring charges related to the Company's recently announced branch consolidation plan and $4,000 of loss on sale of bank premises, compared with $18.4 million of merger and conversion charges, $5.5 million of expense related to executive retirement and $196,000 of loss on sale of bank premises recorded in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding these charges, operating expenses increased approximately $8.5 million, or 13.7%, to $70.9 million in the third quarter of 2018, up from $62.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. Substantially all of the increase in operating expenses related to additional compensation and occupancy costs associated with the acquisitions of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation ("Atlantic") and Hamilton State Bancshares, Inc. ("Hamilton") during the second quarter of 2018.

The Company continues to focus on improving its operating efficiency ratio. During the third quarter of 2018, the Company's adjusted efficiency ratio declined to 54.42%, compared with 57.53% in the second quarter of 2018. Management expects to continue improving efficiency in future quarters as a result of the recently completed acquisitions of Atlantic and Hamilton, as well as from the recently announced cost savings strategies and branch consolidation plan. Atlantic was fully integrated and cost savings were realized in the third quarter of 2018, while Hamilton was not fully integrated until early October 2018, with full cost savings benefits expected to be realized beginning in the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company's additional branch consolidation and cost saving initiatives will take effect the first quarter of 2019.

Exclusive of the executive retirement expense in each quarter, salaries and benefits increased $3.2 million during the third quarter of 2018 to $37.5 million, from $34.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase is attributable to $4.8 million of additional salary expense from the acquisitions, offset by decreased expense in the retail mortgage division and reduced incentive and commission accruals based on production. Management anticipates decreases in salary expense in the fourth quarter of 2018, when the full benefit of cost savings from the Hamilton acquisition and data conversion will become effective.

Occupancy costs increased 34.6% from $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2018 to $8.6 million in the third quarter of 2018, and data processing increased 32.3% from $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2018 to $8.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. Both of these increases were directly attributable to the increased number of branches from the Hamilton acquisition, which was acquired the last business day of the second quarter of 2018. Other operating costs increased by only $301,000, or 2.8%, to $11.1 million in the third quarter of 2018, primarily as a result of expenses from the increased branch network, offset by re-engineering efforts in the administrative and support cost centers.

Total credit costs (including provision and non-provision credit resolution-related costs) totaled $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared with $3.1 million in the same quarter in 2017 and $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2018 was 24.3%, compared with 20.5% in the second quarter of 2018 and 28.8% during the third quarter of 2017. The Company's effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was 23.2% and management expects that its effective tax rates in the future will be consistent with the year-to-date blended rate of 22% to 24%. The decrease in effective tax rates in 2018, compared with 2017, is a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was enacted in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at September 30, 2018 were $11.43 billion, compared with $7.86 billion at December 31, 2017. Loans, including loans held for sale, totaled $8.66 billion at September 30, 2018, compared with $6.24 billion at December 31, 2017 and $8.63 billion at June 30, 2018. Excluding the effects of recent acquisitions, growth in core loans (including legacy and purchased non-covered loans) during the quarter amounted to $68.5 million, or 3.4% on an annualized basis, and amounted to $490.3 million, or 11.5%, for the year-to-date period. Net loan growth slowed in the third quarter due to the negative impact of early paydowns while production remained strong, increasing by over 14% as compared with the third quarter of 2017. The growth in legacy loans was realized in commercial real estate, residential real estate and consumer installment loans, while the commercial and industrial and agriculture and real estate construction and development categories both declined during the quarter. Loans held for sale, which includes both residential mortgage and SBA-guaranteed loans, decreased $7.1 million during the third quarter of 2018. The Company's efforts to manage a diversified loan portfolio have resulted in concentration levels that are solidly below applicable regulatory guidance.

Investment securities at the end of the third quarter of 2018 were $1.20 billion, or 11.6% of earning assets, compared with $853.1 million, or 11.7% of earning assets, at December 31, 2017.

At September 30, 2018, total deposits amounted to $9.18 billion, or 92.4% of total funding, compared with $6.63 billion and 94.8%, respectively, at December 31, 2017. Compared with the same period in 2017, deposits have increased by $3.29 billion, or 55.7%. Excluding the recently completed acquisitions, deposits increased $191.1 million, or 11.1%. Non-interest bearing deposits at the end of the current quarter were $2.33 billion, or 25.4% of total deposits, compared with $1.78 billion, or 26.8%, at December 31, 2017. Non-rate sensitive deposits (including non-interest bearing, NOW and savings) totaled $4.35 billion at September 30, 2018, compared with $3.52 billion at the end of 2017. These funds represented 47.4% of the Company's total deposits at September 30, 2018, compared with 53.1% at the end of 2017.

Shareholders' equity at September 30, 2018 totaled $1.40 billion, compared with $804.5 million at December 31, 2017. The increase in shareholders' equity resulted from the issuance of new shares of common stock in the Company's acquisitions of Atlantic, Hamilton and US Premium Finance Holding Company, plus earnings of $77.5 million during the year. Tangible book value per share at September 30, 2018 was $17.78, compared with $17.12 per share at June 30, 2018.

Conference Call

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 125 locations in Georgia, Alabama, northern Florida and South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES Financial Highlights Table 1 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep Jun Mar Dec Sep Sep Sep (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2018 2017 EARNINGS Net income $ 41,444 $ 9,387 $ 26,660 $ 9,150 $ 20,158 $ 77,491 $ 64,398 Adjusted net income $ 43,292 $ 29,239 $ 27,780 $ 23,590 $ 23,617 $ 100,311 $ 68,681 COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per share available to common shareholders Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.24 $ 0.70 $ 0.25 $ 0.54 $ 1.86 $ 1.76 Diluted $ 0.87 $ 0.24 $ 0.70 $ 0.24 $ 0.54 $ 1.85 $ 1.74 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.91 $ 0.74 $ 0.73 $ 0.63 $ 0.63 $ 2.40 $ 1.86 Cash dividends per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 Book value per share (period end) $ 29.58 $ 28.87 $ 22.67 $ 21.59 $ 21.54 $ 29.58 $ 21.54 Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 17.78 $ 17.12 $ 16.90 $ 17.86 $ 17.78 $ 17.78 $ 17.78 Weighted average number of shares Basic 47,514,653 39,432,021 37,966,781 37,238,564 37,225,418 41,672,792 36,689,934 Diluted 47,685,334 39,709,503 38,250,122 37,556,335 37,552,667 41,844,900 37,017,486 Period end number of shares 47,496,966 47,518,662 38,327,081 37,260,012 37,231,049 47,496,966 37,231,049 Market data High intraday price $ 54.35 $ 58.10 $ 59.05 $ 51.30 $ 51.28 $ 59.05 $ 51.28 Low intraday price $ 45.15 $ 50.20 $ 47.90 $ 44.75 $ 41.05 $ 45.15 $ 41.05 Period end closing price $ 45.70 $ 53.35 $ 52.90 $ 48.20 $ 48.00 $ 45.70 $ 48.00 Average daily volume 382,622 253,413 235,964 206,178 168,911 291,061 193,555 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.47 % 0.44 % 1.38 % 0.47 % 1.07 % 1.12 % 1.20 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.53 % 1.38 % 1.44 % 1.20 % 1.26 % 1.46 % 1.28 % Return on average common equity 11.78 % 3.86 % 12.73 % 4.47 % 10.04 % 9.47 % 11.39 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 20.50 % 17.26 % 17.09 % 13.91 % 14.28 % 18.47 % 14.94 % Earning asset yield (TE) 4.78 % 4.66 % 4.52 % 4.49 % 4.50 % 4.67 % 4.44 % Total cost of funds 0.90 % 0.75 % 0.63 % 0.57 % 0.57 % 0.78 % 0.51 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.92 % 3.95 % 3.92 % 3.94 % 3.95 % 3.93 % 3.96 % Noninterest income excluding securities transactions, as a percent of total revenue (TE) 19.77 % 25.72 % 24.71 % 22.41 % 25.68 % 23.06 % 26.90 % Efficiency ratio 56.00 % 80.50 % 62.04 % 63.74 % 67.94 % 65.66 % 63.57 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 54.42 % 57.53 % 59.95 % 60.88 % 61.09 % 57.02 % 60.06 % CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end) Shareholders' equity to assets 12.29 % 12.26 % 10.83 % 10.24 % 10.48 % 12.29 % 10.48 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.77 % 7.65 % 8.30 % 8.62 % 8.81 % 7.77 % 8.81 % EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.77 % 7.65 % 8.30 % 8.62 % 8.81 % 7.77 % 8.81 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 4.52 % 4.61 % 2.53 % 1.62 % 1.67 % 4.52 % 1.67 % Equity to assets (GAAP) 12.29 % 12.26 % 10.83 % 10.24 % 10.48 % 12.29 % 10.48 % OTHER DATA (period end) Full time equivalent employees Banking Division 1,432 1,477 1,072 1,085 1,080 1,432 1,080 Retail Mortgage Division 317 308 290 279 272 317 272 Warehouse Lending Division 8 7 7 8 8 8 8 SBA Division 23 22 21 20 23 23 23 Premium Finance Division 67 68 67 68 62 67 62 Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount 1,847 1,882 1,457 1,460 1,445 1,847 1,445 Assets per Banking Division FTE $ 7,981 $ 7,577 $ 7,484 $ 7,241 $ 7,083 $ 7,981 $ 7,083 Branch locations 125 126 97 97 97 125 97 Deposits per branch location $ 73,451 $ 69,536 $ 66,455 $ 68,308 $ 60,778 $ 73,451 $ 60,778

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES Income Statement Table 2 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep Jun Mar Dec Sep Sep Sep (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 2018 2017 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 110,470 $ 82,723 $ 73,267 $ 73,440 $ 70,462 $ 266,460 $ 197,447 Interest on taxable securities 8,792 6,321 5,207 5,097 5,062 20,320 15,057 Interest on nontaxable securities 204 179 322 372 392 705 1,209 Interest on deposits in other banks 1,581 723 716 655 406 3,020 1,070 Interest on federal funds sold 72 — — — — 72 — Total interest income 121,119 89,946 79,512 79,564 76,322 290,577 214,783 Interest expense Interest on deposits 15,630 7,794 6,772 6,398 5,136 30,196 13,479 Interest on other borrowings 6,451 6,153 3,939 3,643 4,331 16,543 10,702 Total interest expense 22,081 13,947 10,711 10,041 9,467 46,739 24,181 Net interest income 99,038 75,999 68,801 69,523 66,855 243,838 190,602 Provision for loan losses 2,095 9,110 1,801 2,536 1,787 13,006 5,828 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 96,943 66,889 67,000 66,987 65,068 230,832 184,774 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits accounts 12,690 10,613 10,228 10,340 10,535 33,531 31,714 Mortgage banking activity 13,413 14,890 11,900 10,037 13,340 40,203 38,498 Other service charges, commissions and fees 777 697 719 735 699 2,193 2,137 Gain (loss) on securities 48 (123) 37 — — (38) 37 Other noninterest income 3,243 5,230 3,580 2,451 2,425 12,053 8,508 Total noninterest income 30,171 31,307 26,464 23,563 26,999 87,942 80,894 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benfits 38,446 39,776 32,089 30,507 32,583 110,311 89,509 Occupancy and equipment expenses 8,598 6,390 6,198 6,010 6,036 21,186 18,059 Data processing and telecommunications expenses 8,518 6,439 7,135 7,219 7,050 22,092 20,650 Credit resolution related expenses(1) 1,248 1,045 549 614 1,347 2,842 2,879 Advertising and marketing expenses 1,453 1,256 1,229 1,519 1,247 3,938 3,612 Amortization of intangible assets 2,676 2,252 934 942 941 5,862 2,990 Merger and conversion charges 276 18,391 835 421 92 19,502 494 Other noninterest expenses 11,138 10,837 10,129 12,105 14,471 32,104 34,406 Total noninterest expense 72,353 86,386 59,098 59,337 63,767 217,837 172,599 Income before income tax expense 54,761 11,810 34,366 31,213 28,300 100,937 93,069 Income tax expense 13,317 2,423 7,706 22,063 8,142 23,446 28,671 Net income $ 41,444 $ 9,387 $ 26,660 $ 9,150 $ 20,158 $ 77,491 $ 64,398 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.87 $ 0.24 $ 0.70 $ 0.24 $ 0.54 $ 1.85 $ 1.74 (1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES Period End Balance Sheet Table 3 Three Months Ended Sep Jun Mar Dec Sep (dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 158,453 $ 151,539 $ 123,945 $ 139,313 $ 131,071 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks 470,804 273,170 210,930 191,345 112,844 Time deposits in other banks 11,558 11,558 — — — Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 1,162,570 1,153,703 848,585 810,873 819,593 Other investments 35,929 44,769 32,227 42,270 47,977 Loans held for sale, at fair value 130,179 137,249 111,135 197,442 137,392 Loans 5,543,306 5,380,515 5,051,986 4,856,514 4,574,678 Purchased loans 2,711,460 2,812,510 818,587 861,595 917,126 Purchased loan pools 274,752 297,509 319,598 328,246 465,218 Loans, net of unearned income 8,529,518 8,490,534 6,190,171 6,046,355 5,957,022 Allowance for loan losses (28,116) (31,532) (26,200) (25,791) (25,966) Loans, net 8,501,402 8,459,002 6,163,971 6,020,564 5,931,056 Other real estate owned 9,375 8,003 9,171 8,464 9,391 Purchased other real estate owned 7,692 7,272 6,723 9,011 9,946 Total other real estate owned 17,067 15,275 15,894 17,475 19,337 Premises and equipment, net 145,885 144,484 116,381 117,738 119,458 Goodwill 505,604 504,764 208,513 125,532 125,532 Other intangible assets, net 54,729 53,561 12,562 13,496 14,437 Deferred income taxes, net 38,217 40,240 28,677 28,320 39,365 Cash value of bank owned life insurance 103,588 103,059 80,007 79,641 79,241 Other assets 93,009 98,324 70,001 72,194 72,517 Total assets $ 11,428,994 $ 11,190,697 $ 8,022,828 $ 7,856,203 $ 7,649,820 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 2,333,992 $ 2,356,420 $ 1,867,900 $ 1,777,141 $ 1,718,022 Interest-bearing 6,847,371 6,405,173 4,578,265 4,848,704 4,177,482 Total deposits 9,181,363 8,761,593 6,446,165 6,625,845 5,895,504 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 14,071 11,002 23,270 30,638 14,156 Other borrowings 656,831 862,136 555,535 250,554 808,572 Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 88,986 88,646 85,881 85,550 85,220 FDIC loss-share payable, net 18,740 18,716 9,255 8,803 8,190 Other liabilities 64,026 76,708 33,778 50,334 36,257 Total liabilities 10,024,017 9,818,801 7,153,884 7,051,724 6,847,899 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock — — — — — Common stock 49,012 49,012 39,820 38,735 38,706 Capital stock 1,050,752 1,049,283 559,040 508,404 506,779 Retained earnings 338,350 301,656 296,366 273,119 267,694 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (16,576) (12,571) (10,823) (1,280) 3,241 Treasury stock (16,561) (15,484) (15,459) (14,499) (14,499) Total shareholders' equity 1,404,977 1,371,896 868,944 804,479 801,921 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,428,994 $ 11,190,697 $ 8,022,828 $ 7,856,203 $ 7,649,820 Other Data Earning assets $ 10,340,558 $ 10,110,983 $ 7,393,048 $ 7,288,285 $ 7,074,828 Intangible assets 560,333 558,325 221,075 139,028 139,969 Interest-bearing liabilities 7,607,259 7,366,957 5,242,951 5,215,446 5,085,430 Average assets 11,204,504 8,529,035 7,823,451 7,777,996 7,461,367 Average common shareholders' equity 1,395,479 974,494 849,346 812,264 796,856