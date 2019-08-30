Amerisleep Releases 2019 Labor Day Mattress Sale Online & In Stores

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Labor Day weekend, Amerisleep announces the best deals of the season on highly-rated memory foam mattresses intelligently designed for optimal sleep.

Amerisleep's 2019 Labor Day mattress sale features a $200 discount on every mattress through their website and in-stores. In-store only, customers can get $250 off mattress and foundation sets. The brand's collection features five mattresses ranging from firm to soft to accommodate individual sleep preferences and needs. Customers may apply the coupon code "LD200" at checkout to access the discount.

The AS3 mattress, Amerisleep's best-selling bed , offers medium firmness with support suitable for most sleep positions. It remains a customer favorite with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars and is recommended by 98% of customers in over 6,200 verified reviews. During the Labor Day event, the AS3 will be priced at $1,199 for a queen-size mattress and $1,499 for a king-size mattress.

Every Amerisleep mattress comes backed by a 20-year limited warranty and 100-night sleep trial. Each mattress features Amerisleep's proprietary Bio-Pur® material which allows for rapid contouring and responsiveness. Amerisleep's HIVE® technology, incorporated into most models, is proven to reduce pain-causing pressure points by up to 49%. All mattresses are made in America using partially plant-based memory foam and advanced Celliant® covers .

Complete your sleep surroundings with memory foam pillows, organic cotton sheets, and more, with 25% off premium accessories during the Labor Day sale. Customers may apply the coupon code "LD25" at checkout to access this deal. All orders within the continental United States receive free shipping and free returns. The Labor Day weekend sale launches August 26th and runs through September 2nd.

Enjoy the leisurely weekend by shopping online at Amerisleep.com's mobile-friendly website. All Labor Day mattress deals are available nationwide, and customers are invited to visit the brand's retail showrooms in Arizona (Scottsdale Optima Camelview, Gilbert SanTan Village, Glendale Arrowhead Towne Center, Tucson La Encantada), Colorado (Lone Tree Park Meadows, Denver Cherry Creek), Texas (Austin Domain NORTHSIDE, Fort Worth The Shops at Clearfork, Houston Baybrook Mall and The Galleria, Katy LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch), and Oregon (Portland Washington Square).

Amerisleep offers highly-rated plant-based memory foam mattresses, adjustable beds, and related accessories. In business since 2006, the company defines itself by offering American-made, environmentally-conscious memory foam beds at competitive prices. Visit Amerisleep.com for more information.

