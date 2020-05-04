Ameritas acquires Dental Select

Ameritas is one of the country's largest dental and vision carriers, offering a wide range of insurance and financial products and services, serving nearly 4.5 million customers. "Bringing the national and regional perspectives together will ultimately strengthen both companies," said Bill Lester, Ameritas president and chief executive officer.

Brent Williams, founder and chief executive officer of Dental Select, stated, "Innovation and a customer-centric focus have made Dental Select a strong player in the dental market for over three decades. Joining the Ameritas family gives us additional support to pursue our mission of making dental simple."

"Ameritas and Dental Select are dedicated to enhancing customer experience," stated Lester. "Dental Select's entrepreneurial and technology-focused approach to insurance will further the Ameritas business of fulfilling life."

Dental Select will operate as a subsidiary of Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. Lester added, "This is a strategic acquisition that positions both Ameritas and Dental Select for accelerated collective growth and excellent customer and provider experiences."

About Ameritas®

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management and public finance. Securities and investment advisory services offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company LLC., member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, visit Ameritas.com.

About Dental Select

Dental Select is a licensed third-party administrator and insurance agency based out of Salt Lake City, Utah. Founded in 1989, the company provides group dental, vision, and AD&D benefit programs for large employers and small businesses, as well as dental plans for individuals and families. To learn more, visit dentalselect.com.

