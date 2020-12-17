Ameritas introduces new retirement program and enhanced platform

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas retirement plans introduces two retirement plan choices to help plan participants reach financial goals: the Ameritas GPS platform and a 403(b) program.

Ameritas GPS

The recently enhanced Ameritas GPS offers plan participants an open architecture investment platform to build a tailored retirement plan. Participants can select specific services and investments to address personal and business goals. The platform also offers participants a custom glidepath option and multiple fixed income options, among other enhancements.

Investment management for Ameritas GPS is provided by Matrix Trust Company.

"Ameritas GPS makes it easier for employees to understand the importance and value in saving for their financial future, leading to increased plan participation," said Jim Kais, senior vice president – retirement plans. "Our retirement plans division continues to innovate to meet the needs of our customers. Ameritas GPS is just another way we can craft a plan that benefits participants and supports your benefits package."

403(b) program

Ameritas is also offering a 403(b) program to meet the needs of non-profit and tax-exempt organizations, churches, certain governmental employers and school plan sponsors.

"Our legacy at Ameritas has been to serve the small business community, and we're continuing that effort in the not-for-profit, 403(b) space," said Scott Holechek, second vice president – business development for retirement plans. "With our strong history of community service, it only makes sense that we help those organizations with their retirement needs. Our retirement plans team is here to serve you."

The 403(b) program will give non-profit employers the opportunity to provide key features to fit the retirement planning needs of their employees. These features include open architecture Net Asset Value (NAV)/Mutual fund platform, online participant education and enrollment program, and custom glidepath models.

In March, the retirement plans division announced the launch of a new glidepath strategy, RetireExpress. RetireExpress, Ameritas GPS and the new 403(b) program are helping Ameritas to fulfill the lives of the customers we serve.

