Ameritas to augment advanced market services with BakerHostetler

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas advanced markets finalized an agreement for an extended faculty program with the law firm BakerHostetler. BakerHostetler will be working with Ameritas advanced markets to offer additional expertise to Ameritas financial professionals to help meet the complex business and regulatory needs facing financial professionals.

The advanced markets team assists Ameritas-affiliated wealth managers with case design, analysis and strategies tailored to meet their needs. The team provides support during the process of opening, presenting, and closing of life, annuity and disability income insurance cases in the personal, business, and estate planning markets. Advanced markets is sales focused – providing highly responsive and accessible services to Ameritas wealth managers.

"BakerHostetler's extensive network will help to address those complex, unfamiliar regulatory and business issues facing our financial professionals," said Andrew Rinn, vice president of Ameritas advanced markets and practice management. "Our advanced markets team is continually looking for new and innovative ways to support those we serve. BakerHostetler will also offer webinars, educational materials and legislative updates to keep our team up to date on issues."

BakerHostetler will provide:

National reach : Offices located throughout the United States (17 domestic offices).

: Offices located throughout (17 domestic offices). Experience : Nearly 1,000 attorneys covering almost every area of the law to provide cross-disciplinary resources and augmented services.

: Nearly 1,000 attorneys covering almost every area of the law to provide cross-disciplinary resources and augmented services. Knowledge : More than 70 tax professionals with a depth of knowledge in a variety of tax specialties.

: More than 70 tax professionals with a depth of knowledge in a variety of tax specialties. Industry familiarity: Specific working experience with the life insurance industry, including a sophisticated private client and executive compensation/benefits practice, important industry clients, and attendance at many industry functions.

BakerHostetler has over 30 years of business experience in designing and managing augmentation programs and will add value to what the Ameritas advanced markets team offers. They have specific knowledge working with the life insurance industry and will help meet the needs of Ameritas financial professionals.

