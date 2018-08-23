Ameritech Financial: Doctors Help With Physical Help, But Who's Helping Them With Their Financial Health?

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Student loan repayment is often difficult for a lot of people. Standard repayment doesn't take into account personal information, like income or family size. When an individual with student loans has to worry on top of the rest of life's necessities, even doctors can struggle with repayment. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company, works with student loan borrowers who are struggling with paying down loans to help them align with and apply for repayment plans that have more realistic factors to them.

"Many student loan borrowers struggle to make even the minimum payments, which only touch the interest of the payment and none of the principal, leading to an even higher amount to pay off than the borrowers started with," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. A lot of people think with the money that a doctor makes, they don't struggle with student loan repayment. When medical school often costs close to $200,000, the payments for student loans to cover that amount may wind up costing the borrower more than rent and other bills combined. That leads to things like moving back in with parents, snagging expired patient meals and sometimes even rejected marriage proposals.

It seems like no matter what the job, it may not be enough to be able to handle student loan repayment. That's where Ameritech Financial may be able to help. By helping qualified student loan borrowers apply for federal income-driven repayment plans, which base repayment off of income and family size, the borrower's monthly payments have a chance at being lowered and getting them on track for student loan forgiveness after 20-25 years of remaining in a particular program. "We believe that borrowers shouldn't have to have their only focus in life be paying down their student loans. That's why our company was created - to help borrowers improve their quality of life by helping them apply for these federal programs," said Knickerbocker.

