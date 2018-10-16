Ameritech Financial: Life Isn't Fair, but is It Because People Make It That Way?

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- People pride themselves on how far they've come when they've had a rough start to their life and have since bettered themselves. And it is something to be proud of because that much effort is something to take pride in. But does life necessarily always have to be about overcoming the struggle to get to the top and finally live well? Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company that helps struggling student loan borrowers apply for federal repayment programs, says that life doesn't have to be that way but that it's hard to convince people of that.

Measuring empathy is hard, but student loan borrowers who frequent social media may feel that empathy levels have gone down. It's not uncommon to hear that struggling to afford college and then student loan repayment is the borrower's fault and no one else. That if they didn't want to struggle financially, they shouldn't have taken out loans they couldn't afford to pay back or to just go out and get a better paying job. To get a better paying job, though, someone likely needs a degree to present to an employer. For most people, that means obtaining financial aid, often in the form of student loans. "Student loan repayment can be a cruel cycle that millions of Americans will struggle to get out of, despite their best efforts to stay on top of things," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial.

How does the cycle end then? It takes lots of people who care about others to step up and be advocates, to help make businesses that care about people, to build stronger communities that build each other up, and to push politicians to create legislature that protects borrowers from hostile practices. It takes people being willing to help others when tough times hit, not comparing trauma and telling others that this is just how life is. Ameritech Financial helps struggling student loan borrowers apply for income-driven repayment programs, potentially lowering their monthly payments and getting them on track for student loan forgiveness after 20-25 years of being in the program. "We firmly believe student loan repayment shouldn't have to be a struggle, and too often it is. That's why we're so committed to helping our clients in the application process, through the recertification process, and remaining a continual student loan advocate," said Knickerbocker.

