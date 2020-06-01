AmeriTrust Extends Its Guaranteed Renewals Program and Economic Relief Payment Plan Until September 1, 2020

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on American businesses, AmeriTrust Group, Inc. has extended both its program to guarantee renewals of all admitted general business policies* and its Economic Relief Payment Plan until September 1, 2020.

AmeriTrust had first informed its contracted retail insurance agencies in March that its admitted insurance carriers would guarantee renewals for 90 days. Then, in early April, AmeriTrust announced guaranteed renewals would be extended to include policies renewing on July 1, 2020. Now, guaranteed renewals will continue through June, July and August.

Renewals will not be re-underwritten in most instances. Depending on the line of business, policies will be renewed as-is and may receive a nominal premium increase between 0 – 5%. As always, specific renewal guidance, such as policy endorsements and other changes, will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

AmeriTrust's Economic Relief Payment Plan announced, on April 29, a zero-down payment relief opportunity for qualifying new business accounts. Under this plan, new qualifying admitted commercial property and casualty insurance accounts on direct billing are not required to make any down payments or first-month payments on their insurance policies. Instead, AmeriTrust offers these businesses a convenient 11-installment payment plan, splitting policy premium equally across the 11 months with the first payment due 30 days after their policy effective date and monthly thereafter.

John Baird, President of AmeriTrust's Admitted Carrier Operations, said, "Extending these programs through the summer months will give our policyholders and clients some peace of mind as they begin to re-open their operations. Our management team wants to help ease their stress through developing innovative programs that address the difficult economic issues many of them are facing."

The guaranteed admitted lines renewals and Economic Relief Payment Plan do not apply to program business, trucking business, excess workers' compensation business or monoline "pay-as-you-go" workers' compensation policies.

*AmeriTrust carriers reserve the right to cancel or non-renew any policy for fraud or material misrepresentation, as allowed by applicable law. AmeriTrust carriers reserve the right to cancel or non-renew any policy upon discovery of a material change in risk, as allowed by applicable law.

About AmeriTrust Group, Inc.

Founded in 1955, AmeriTrust Group, Inc. is a nationally recognized commercial insurance underwriter and insurance administration services provider in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry. AmeriTrust is comprised of four distribution segments of the insurance marketplace: admitted carrier operations, excess & surplus lines carrier operations, wholesale MGU/MGA and third-party administration operations, and retail insurance agency operations. AmeriTrust offers a broad range of insurance solutions, including specialty products to independent agencies, governmental entities, select industry, trade and professional associations, and affinity partners. Carrier operations include five insurance companies which are licensed on both an admitted and non-admitted basis. For more detail, visit www.ameritrustgroup.com.

SOURCE AmeriTrust Group, Inc.