AmeriTrust Group, Inc.'s "A-" Rating Reaffirmed by AM Best

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriTrust Group, Inc., today announced that its five insurance carrier subsidiaries have had their Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) reaffirmed by AM Best, the insurance industry credit rating organization. The outlook is Stable.

"In a period of time in which AM Best has revised its outlook for the U.S. commercial lines segment to negative, this affirmation of AmeriTrust's 'A-' rating is particularly gratifying," said Kenn R. Allen, AmeriTrust President and CEO. "The rating enables us to continue executing our corporate initiatives and applying our core values company-wide. I thank each of our employees for their diligence and dedication to our continuing progress."

AM Best's Credit Rating Report noted AmeriTrust's Balance Sheet Strength as "Very Strong". The current risk-adjusted capitalization of the group, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), is within the strongest category.

AmeriTrust's five insurance carrier subsidiaries are:

Star Insurance Company

Century Surety Company

ProCentury Insurance Company

Williamsburg National Insurance Company

AmeriTrust Insurance Corporation.

About AmeriTrust Group, Inc.

Founded in 1955, AmeriTrust Group, Inc. is a nationally recognized commercial insurance underwriter and insurance administration services provider in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry. AmeriTrust is comprised of five distribution segments of the insurance marketplace: admitted carrier operations, excess & surplus lines carrier operations, wholesale MGU/MGA and third-party administration operations, retail insurance agency operations, and a direct distribution channel. AmeriTrust offers a broad range of insurance solutions, including specialty products to independent agencies, governmental entities, select industry, trade and professional associations, and affinity partners. Carrier operations include five insurance companies which are licensed on both an admitted and non-admitted basis. For more detail, visit www.ameritrustgroup.com.

SOURCE AmeriTrust Group, Inc.