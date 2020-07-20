AmeriVet CEO Appointed to Veteran Ventures Capital Board

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriVet Securities, Inc (AVI), an institutional broker-dealer, announced today that its CEO, Elton Johnson, Jr., will become a Board member for national investment firm Veteran Ventures Capital, LLC (VVC). Both companies are certified Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned businesses operating within the financial services industry.

"I look forward to joining the Board of Veteran Ventures Capital to support another chapter of veteran engagement in financial services and to further explore ways our two firms can work together," said Elton Johnson, Jr., Founder and CEO of AVI. "AmeriVet has always been on the forefront in the service-disabled veteran space and I know my involvement with Derren Burrell and his team will lead to more opportunities between our two firms, in the ever growing segment of the alternative capital space."

"With a long and well-respected history, AmeriVet Securities is a great example of a disabled veteran-led business that is committed to furthering the integration of veterans within the financial sector," said Derren Burrell, Founder and CEO of VVC. "We are delighted to have Elton on our Board and look forward to developing ways to leverage the capabilities of both firms and bring more value to our investors and clients."

About AmeriVet Securities, Inc.

AmeriVet Securities, Inc., is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business broker-dealer and Minority Business Enterprise that specializes in Capital Markets, Public Finance, Institutional Agency Trading, Loan Sales and Investment Banking. Established in 1994, AmeriVet is dedicated to providing the highest level of service in the industry, while providing meaningful employment opportunities to post 9/11 military veterans.

About Veteran Ventures Capital

Ventures Capital, LLC, is an early-stage investment fund & consulting firm focused on military entrepreneurs. VVC interacts exclusively with companies that have military veteran leadership, recognizing the value of military experience, training, and character in business operations. VVC leverages these military principles to optimize and take those businesses to the next level.

