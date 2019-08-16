AmeriVet Securities Inc to Receive Addition Investment from South Street Securities Holdings Inc

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriVet Securities Inc. (AVI) today announced that they have hired five additional professionals to further expand their Fixed Income sales and trading platform. Along with hiring more professionals, AVI announced that its partner, South Street Securities Holdings Inc. (SSS), has invested an additional $500,000 into AVI to support its continued product expansion and hiring efforts.

Patrick Perdue, Head of Fixed Income at AVI commented about the expansion and investment. "Leading with our commitment to veteran engagement, we continue to build out the next generation of a diversity and inclusion investment bank, one which engages with our certification constituency, U.S. military veterans. Through our strong partnership with SSS, this expansion allows us to underwrite and provide liquidity across a broader spectrum of fixed income products. Along with our distinguished sales and trading team, we differentiate ourselves by our strong U.S. Rates practice along with our unique cash management product, Tri-Party Cash Repo. Our commitment to providing differentiated value to our clients continues as we build our firm by attracting talented professionals."

Carmine Urciuoli has joined the AVI team as Head of Fixed Income Sales and Trading. Carmine joins AVI from BBVA, where he spent eight years and was responsible for building and managing BBVA's Credit business, in addition to overseeing Foreign Exchange and Derivatives activity in NY. "I am excited to assist Elton Johnson and the management team in building a next generation fixed income distribution platform, one that provides daily differentiated value to our clients and liquidity across all major fixed income products."

Also joining the AVI team is Jason Pandak, a former U.S. Marine Officer who will head AVIs business development efforts. Greg Faranello, CFA joined as a Head of U.S. Rates and will provide daily, weekly and monthly rates commentary providing unique perspectives on the U.S. Treasury market, Global Rates and secondary Treasury trading. With 25+ years of experience, Stephen Haas joins the team from Amherst Peirpont Securities. Stephen will concentrate his efforts on Investment Grade Trading, focusing his activity on AVI's fixed income clients and issuers. Jason Wong joined AVI as a generalist fixed income salesmen. Jason brings deep investor relationships and will concentrate his efforts on Taxable and Municipal Fixed Income.

Jim Tabachi, CEO of SSS commented, "We are extremely excited about the growth and progress of the AVI platform and compliment the management team on building a firm that attracts top talent. We wanted to ensure that the team has the resources, support and ability to take advantage of unique value creation opportunities and our commitment to this unique enterprise in unwavering."

About South Street Securities Holdings, Inc.

South Street Securities Holdings Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a leading provider of U.S. Treasury and Agency repo financing to Agency Mortgage REITs, asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and other capital market participants. The company is a broker-dealer and Tier 1 FICC member running a matched book portfolio that provides low-cost financing for high-grade security positions and a source of secure short-term investment for money market funds, municipalities, GSEs, insurance companies, and other alternative deposit clients. South Street is a leading provider of MBS repo financing to the Agency REIT sector by acting as a credit intermediary between the Agency REITS and high-quality liquidity providers in the repo space. South Street's mortgage business provides access to the capital markets for mortgage originators that hedge their forward pipeline exposure. South Street also provides other servicing, collateral management, technology, and administrative services for banks, broker-dealers and other capital market participants.

Further information is available at www.southstreetsecurities.com.

About AmeriVet Securities Inc.

AmeriVet Securities Inc. is a broker/dealer that specializes in the Capital Markets, Public Finance, Institutional Agency Trading, Loan Sales, and Investment Banking. Established in 1994, AVI is a Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business ("SDVOSB") dedicated to providing the highest level of service in the industry while providing meaningful employment opportunities to post 9/11 military veterans.

Further information is available at www.amerivetsecurities.com.

