Amerlux Inks Partnership with Vyv to Offer Antimicrobial Lighting

The partnership represents a groundbreaking venture for Amerlux, which in recent months has sought to broaden its product portfolio in response to customer demand for lighting that can help clean environments. Within 90 days, Amerlux will integrate Vyv's antimicrobial light technology into a variety of existing and new product lines. The antimicrobial lighting targets microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, yeast and mold while also meeting international standards for continual and unrestricted use around people, animals and plants.

"We are ecstatic to join the front lines in the fight to combat illness with this unprecedented technology," said Chuck Campagna, President and CEO of Amerlux. "Lighting takes on a whole different dimension as we integrate antimicrobial properties into our fixtures to reduce the number of bacteria and other microbes we come into contact with on a daily basis."

Utilizing a spectrum composed of visible light, this proprietary technology works around the clock to fight off microorganisms by inhibiting their growth and ultimately destroying these microbes. It is ideal for high-traffic public areas where people congregate, such as airports, hospitals, hotels, gyms and schools. Independent third-party studies, along with research commissioned by Vyv, have shown a reduction of more than 90 percent in surface contamination across these settings when used on a continual basis.

"It is very exciting for Vyv to be partnering Amerlux as we continue to expand availability of our non-UV antimicrobial light technology," said Kristin May, Chief Commercial Operations Officer for Vyv. "The combination of Amerlux as a known and trusted brand and Vyv's proven antimicrobial technology is a great match as we continue to deliver on our mission of creating a cleaner world for us all."

Vyv's non-UV antimicrobial light works to excite porphyrin molecules that are exclusively found in microorganisms. This, in turn, creates excessively toxic Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS), thereby stopping reproduction and killing these microorganisms. Compared to antimicrobial wipes or ultraviolet light that may sanitize at only one given point in time, Vyv's always-on, always-there presence results in environments that are inhospitable to the growth of microbes.

About Amerlux

Amerlux creates bold lighting solutions that add warmth and brilliance to the world. The design-and-manufacture company builds long-term relationships with architects, facility managers and lighting designers by taking every complex problem personally. Its award-winning portfolio includes innovative interior and exterior lighting products that deliver striking aesthetics and rich performance through advanced engineering. Amerlux is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics. For more information, please visit Amerlux.com or call 973.850.4342.

About Vyv

Vyv is a health tech company that has created a new kind of continuous cleaning protection. Vyv, formerly Vital Vio, offers proprietary continuous-use, non-UV antimicrobial light technology for homes, public places, and industry. Unlike hazardous UV light, Vyv meets international standards for continual and unrestricted use around people, animals, and plants. Today, Vyv LED light technology delivers a unique approach to creating environments that are inhospitable to the growth of bacteria, fungi, yeast, mold and mildew. As overhead lighting, Vyv can be found in food and pharmaceutical manufacturing, healthcare facilities, travel, transit and hospitality, retail, commercial and public buildings, and many other places. Vyv technology is also embedded inside commercial and consumer products and applications – shower lights that stop mold growth, behind cleaner elevator buttons and in many other diverse and creative spaces. For more information, visit vyv.tech.

