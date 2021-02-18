Amerlux's Plenum Downlights Make Being Shallow Look Good

Solace is an extremely shallow, spec-grade plenum downlight with as low as 2¼ inches recessed depth (downlight and wall wash) and a recessed adjustable with recessed depth of just 3 9 / 16 inches. High-performing and easily adjustable, Solace fits striking aesthetics and comfortable lighting to any space with limited plenum space.

"Solace is the perfect recessed lighting remedy for any interior commercial, retail and hospitality application where the reduction of plenum space could put architects, designers and installers in a jam," said Bill Plageman, Amerlux's VP of Marketing and Product Development. "From crammed electrical and IT equipment to cluttered HVAC and ductwork, Solace provides peace of mind by instantly solving any surprises that may arise when the ceiling is pulled back, keeping projects on deadline and on budget with no redesigning or unwanted callbacks. A little more than two inches of plenum clearance is all you need for Solace to turn any plenum challenge into an easy, beautiful installation."

The Solace downlight family includes a sub-3-inch aperture with round and square die-cast aperture trims and plenty of flexibility as a downlight in opened or lensed, pinhole, adjustable options and as a lensed wall wash for gyp, grid and millwork ceilings.

Additional design options include:

Field interchangeable optics

Recessed adjustables with 40-degree lockable tilt and 360-degree rotation

More than 1600 lumens

New construction, airtight IC and Chicago plenum applications

With the addition of Solace, Amerlux now offers what few design manufacturers can: a complete product line and a one-stop source for specifying an entire commercial application project, which helps streamline options, costs and design uniformity.

About Amerlux

Amerlux creates bold lighting solutions that add warmth and brilliance to the world. The design-and-manufacture company builds long-term relationships with architects, facility managers and lighting designers by taking every complex problem personally. Its award-winning portfolio includes innovative interior and exterior lighting products that deliver striking aesthetics and rich performance through advanced engineering. Amerlux is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics. For more information, please visit Amerlux.com or call 973.850.4342.

