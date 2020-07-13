Amesite Agrees to Provide its K-12 Remote Learning Platform through the Champlain Valley Educational Services Board of Cooperative Educational Services (CVES BOCES) to the Peru Central School District; Aims to Expand Offerings throughout New York State

PERU, N.Y., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence software company providing online learning ecosystems for business, higher education and K-12 announced today they have agreed to provide their platform through the Champlain Valley Educational Services Board of Cooperative Educational Services (CVES BOCES) to the Peru Central School District, to offer online learning courses for students in the district to use in the upcoming school year.

"It's absolutely imperative that we offer courses that prepare our children for the future, which will require that we innovate in our curricula," Peru Central School District Superintendent Dr. Thomas Palmer said. "We also want to use the best available technology to offer existing courses and to make them more engaging. We've heard from teachers, parents, and students that better tech was needed regardless of whether we are full or part-time distance learning in the next school year. We appreciate the clean design, ease of use and technical capabilities of the Amesite platform, and are pleased and committed to using it in our STEM and workforce programs, to support our teachers and students with the best technology available."

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our products through the CVES BOCES to the Peru Central School District, and now, to any of the more than 600 public school districts in New York State. The cost-sharing provided by the State of New York puts teachers and students first and helps every district in the State advance their technology through streamlined, cooperative purchasing," said Amesite Founder and CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry. "Parents, teachers and students are all understandably anxious about what learning will look like in September. We just went through a four-month experiment where every student transitioned to online learning at once, and it showed that schools need holistic solutions to deliver their curricula and to expand offerings. We are delighted that the mechanism is now in place for us to help any district in New York, starting with the very innovative team at Peru Central."

With BOCES support, any school district in New York State can now utilize Amesite's distance learning tools with a single purchase order.

Peru Central School District is part of the Champlain Valley Educational Services branch of BOCES, which provides career preparation, special education, instructional services, administrative support and professional development for educators, and is a valuable source of assistance to its 16 component school districts as they strive to keep pace with technical advancements and in stride with economic and social uncertainties and change.

School districts interested in Amesite's solutions are encouraged to contact [email protected] for more information about solutions available from Amesite. Amesite offers solutions ranging from single courses and programs, to whole-school or district solutions for online learning, that support in-class, blended or fully remote delivery with a single platform.

