Amesite Announces Advanced A.I. Driven Electric Vehicle Courses For Michigan's Third-Largest Institution of Higher Learning, Wayne State University

DETROIT, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc., (Nasdaq: AMST), an artificial intelligence software company providing the most advanced A.I. powered online learning ecosystems for business, higher education and K-12, announced today an expansion of its partnership with Wayne State University, Michigan's third-largest institution of higher learning. Created and delivered by Amesite, and targeting its alumni and members of the WSU community, the university will now offer six-week on-line, A.I. powered certification courses covering the following content:

Autonomous Vehicle Technologies

Data Science

Electric Vehicle Technologies

Mobility as a Service

Programming for Autonomous Systems

Dr. Farshad Fotouhi, Dean of Engineering at Wayne State University, stated: "We chose to partner with Amesite because they offer the most advanced online learning platform in the market today. The feedback from our students and instructors has been overwhelmingly positive."

Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, founder and CEO of Amesite, commented, "Even the most recently-graduated engineering cohorts did not train deeply on electrification technologies, and the industry has a critical need for talent. The fact that Michigan's third largest university with 27,000 students and over 250,000 alumni, chose Amesite to create and deliver courses in the electric-vehicle industry is indicative of the quality of our A.I. driven platform and our ability to create exceptional and innovative content. We are extremely well-positioned for growth, addressing an enormous market opportunity, as we continue to roll out what we believe is the best A.I.-driven online learning platform in the industry."

According to Gartner, the global online education market is expected to reach $246 billion by 2026, a CAGR of 8.2%.

The entire automotive industry is transforming as it delivers electric, autonomous and connected vehicles. Sales of electric vehicles now top 2 million annually as part of a $151 billion global electric mobility market. The global autonomous vehicle market is projected to be valued at $54 billion.

The new courses will launch on February 22. People interested in learning more about the certificates are encouraged to visit: https://wayne.amesite.com/

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is a high-tech artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based platform and content creation services for business, university and K-12 learning and upskilling. Amesite-offered courses and programs are branded to our customers. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

