Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry Scheduled to Appear on Fox Business Network's Mornings With Maria Monday at 6:30 a.m. ET

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST), an artificial intelligence software company providing online learning ecosystems for business, higher education, and K-12, announced today its CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, is scheduled to appear on Fox Business Network's Mornings With Maria Monday morning at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Dr. Sastry will discuss the latest in remote learning and how it is impacting students, parents, teachers, and administrators. She will also explain how artificial intelligence is helping to power Amesite's next generation online learning platform and why innovation in the EdTech space has become so crucial.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is a high tech artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based platform and content creation services for K-12, college, university and business education and upskilling. Amesite-offered courses and programs are branded to our customers. Amesite uses artificial intelligence technologies to provide customized environments for learners, easy-to-manage interfaces for instructors, and greater accessibility for learners in the US education market and beyond. The Company leverages existing institutional infrastructures, adding mass customization and cutting-edge technology to provide cost-effective, scalable and engaging experiences for learners anywhere. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

