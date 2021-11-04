Amesite Inc. Announces Participation in the GCFF Virtual Conference 2021 Main Event - Small Cap Investing

DETROIT, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST), the leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform and content creation services for business, university, non-profit and government agency learning and upskilling, announced today its Founder & CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, will be delivering a presentation at the GCFF Virtual Conference 2021 Main Event – Small Cap Investing, featuring high level macro-economic analysis on the small cap market and wide variety of small cap opportunities in various sectors.

"I look forward to sharing our story with the investment community at the GCFF Virtual Conference 2021 Main Event – Small Cap Investing," said Ann Marie. "According to Statista – the global artificial intelligence market is valued at $327.5 billion and shows no sign of slowing down as AI technologies have and continue to become a vital part of many day-to-day business operations. Learning markets, in particular, are going to be an important part of that growth, I am pleased to share how Amesite is well-positioned to serve them, with our solutions for business, higher education and government."

EVENT GCFF Virtual Conference 2021 Main Event – Small Cap Investing



DATE November 4, 2021



PRESENTATION November 4 at 3:20 PM ET



LOCATION Register Here





About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com/.

