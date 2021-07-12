Amesite Inc. to Present at the Sequire Blockchain Conference

DETROIT, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST), an artificial intelligence software company providing advanced A.I. powered online learning ecosystems for business and higher education, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Blockchain Conference event on Thursday, July 15th at 12:30 PM ET. Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, Founder and CEO of Amesite Inc, will be giving the presentation.

"I look forward to sharing our story with the investment community at the Sequire Blockchain Conference," said Dr. Sastry. "To some people, blockchain is just a buzzword – but the reality is that blockchain is one of the most disruptive technologies we've seen in our lifetime – and it is here to stay. Businesses need to train people, to enable them to adapt, be more productive, and drive revenue – and Amesite, as a Microsoft Partner, is well-positioned to help."

Event: Amesite Inc. Presentation at the Sequire Blockchain Conference

Date: Thursday, July 15th, 2021

Time: 12:30 PM ET

Register to watch the presentation here .

Summary of Sequire Blockchain & Crypto Conference

This elite, 1-day only event will feature more than 15 leading Blockchain and Crypto companies, followed by talks with industry experts. The conference provides the perfect venue to unlock new investment opportunities in the Blockchain arena.

