AMETEK Announces Record Third Quarter Financial Results and Raises 2019 Guidance
Oct 31, 2019, 06:55 ET
BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
AMETEK's third quarter 2019 sales were $1.28 billion, up 7% compared to the third quarter of 2018. Operating income increased 13% to a record $301.1 million and operating margins were 23.6% in the quarter, an increase of 140 basis points over the prior year.
On a GAAP basis, third quarter earnings were $0.96 per diluted share. Adjusted earnings, which adds back non-cash, after-tax, acquisition-related intangible amortization, were $1.06 per diluted share, a 16% increase over the prior-year's comparable quarter. A reconciliation of reported GAAP earnings to adjusted earnings is included in the financial tables accompanying this release and on the AMETEK website.
"AMETEK generated excellent results in the third quarter," said David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered a 16% year-over-year increase in adjusted earnings on solid organic sales growth, contributions from recent acquisitions and exceptional operating performance."
"Cash flow was again excellent, with record operating cash flow of $330 million in the quarter, a 33% increase over the same period last year. We continue to utilize our cash flow to support our strategic acquisition strategy, with nearly $1.1 billion deployed thus far in 2019 on the acquisitions of Gatan and Pacific Design Technologies."
Electronic Instruments Group (EIG)
Sales for EIG in the third quarter were $815.6 million, up 10% compared to the third quarter of 2018. EIG operating income for the quarter increased 15% over the prior-year period to a record $219.5 million. Operating income margins were 26.9%, up 130 basis points over the prior year.
"EIG delivered strong results in the third quarter with impressive sales growth and outstanding operating performance," noted Mr. Zapico. "Sales grew 10% on solid organic sales growth and contributions from the recent acquisitions of Forza, Telular and Spectro Scientific. EIG also continues to deliver impressive operating margin expansion through its Operational Excellence initiatives."
Electromechanical Group (EMG)
EMG sales in the third quarter were $461.1 million, up 2% over the same quarter in 2018. Operating income increased 12% to $103.5 million, and operating income margins were 22.4%, up 180 basis points over the prior third quarter.
"EMG's operating performance was also outstanding in the third quarter," commented Mr. Zapico. "EMG delivered exceptional operating margin expansion on solid organic sales growth, contributions from the acquisition of Pacific Design Technologies and continued efficiency improvements."
2019 Outlook
"Our businesses continue to perform exceedingly well by executing the AMETEK Growth Model. We remain focused on investing in our organic growth initiatives, driving continued cost and asset management improvements, and deploying our capital on strategic acquisitions to create long-term, sustainable value," noted Mr. Zapico. "AMETEK's results in the third quarter and through the first nine months of the year exemplify these efforts. Given these results, we have again raised our full-year earnings guidance."
"For all of 2019, we expect overall sales to be up mid to high single digits on a percentage basis compared to 2018, with strong contributions from recent acquisitions and organic sales growth of approximately 3%. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are now expected to be in the range of $4.12 to $4.14, an increase of 13% over the prior year. This is an increase from our previous adjusted guidance range of $4.04 to $4.10 per diluted share," he added.
"Fourth quarter 2019 sales are expected to be up mid-single digits on a percentage basis compared to the same quarter in 2018. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $1.01 to $1.03, up 5% to 7% compared to last year's fourth quarter," concluded Mr. Zapico.
Conference Call
AMETEK will webcast its third quarter 2019 investor conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2019, beginning at 8:30 AM ET. The live audio webcast will be available and later archived in the Investors section of www.ametek.com.
Corporate Profile
AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of approximately $5.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.
Forward-looking Information
Statements in this news release relating to future events, such as AMETEK's expected business and financial performance are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to various factors and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations. These factors and uncertainties include AMETEK's ability to consummate and successfully integrate future acquisitions; risks associated with international sales and operations; AMETEK's ability to successfully develop new products, open new facilities or transfer product lines; the price and availability of raw materials; compliance with government regulations, including environmental regulations; changes in the competitive environment or the effects of competition in our markets; the ability to maintain adequate liquidity and financing sources; and general economic conditions affecting the industries we serve. A detailed discussion of these and other factors that may affect our future results is contained in AMETEK's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent reports on Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. AMETEK disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Contact
AMETEK, Inc.
Kevin Coleman
Vice President, Investor Relations
1100 Cassatt Road
Berwyn, Pennsylvania 19312
kevin.coleman@ametek.com
Phone: 610.889.5247
AMETEK, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net sales
$1,276,633
$1,192,962
$3,853,736
$3,574,544
Cost of sales
823,262
782,994
2,512,722
2,351,042
Selling, general and administrative
152,315
144,702
461,289
429,982
Total operating expenses
975,577
927,696
2,974,011
2,781,024
Operating income
301,056
265,266
879,725
793,520
Interest expense
(21,308)
(19,391)
(65,436)
(61,861)
Other expense, net
(5,517)
(945)
(12,521)
(2,684)
Income before income taxes
274,231
244,930
801,768
728,975
Provision for income taxes
53,482
53,717
161,248
162,562
Net income
$ 220,749
$ 191,213
$ 640,520
$ 566,413
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.96
$ 0.82
$ 2.79
$ 2.43
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.97
$ 0.83
$ 2.82
$ 2.45
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Diluted shares
229,560
233,250
229,191
233,171
Basic shares
228,041
231,502
227,493
231,227
Dividends per share
$ 0.14
$ 0.14
$ 0.42
$ 0.42
AMETEK, Inc.
Information by Business Segment
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net sales:
Electronic Instruments
$ 815,552
$ 742,041
$2,442,710
$2,202,925
Electromechanical
461,081
450,921
1,411,026
1,371,619
Consolidated net sales
$1,276,633
$1,192,962
$3,853,736
$3,574,544
Operating income:
Segment operating income:
Electronic Instruments
$ 219,451
$ 190,313
$ 635,448
$ 567,503
Electromechanical
103,451
92,667
303,329
277,919
Total segment operating income
322,902
282,980
938,777
845,422
Corporate administrative expenses
(21,846)
(17,714)
(59,052)
(51,902)
Consolidated operating income
$ 301,056
$ 265,266
$ 879,725
$ 793,520
AMETEK, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(In thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 735,376
$ 353,975
Receivables, net
761,961
732,839
Inventories, net
623,675
624,744
Other current assets
151,172
124,586
Total current assets
2,272,184
1,836,144
Property, plant and equipment, net
537,157
554,130
Right of use asset, net
174,438
-
Goodwill
3,668,445
3,612,033
Other intangibles, investments and other assets
2,567,485
2,659,981
Total assets
$ 9,219,709
$ 8,662,288
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt, net
$ 199,533
$ 358,876
Accounts payable and accruals
910,986
899,828
Total current liabilities
1,110,519
1,258,704
Long-term debt, net
2,229,252
2,273,837
Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities
1,013,973
887,825
Stockholders' equity
4,865,965
4,241,922
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 9,219,709
$ 8,662,288
AMETEK, Inc.
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Diluted Earnings
Forecasted Diluted Earnings
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
Low
High
Low
High
2019
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$ 0.96
$ 0.82
$ 0.89
$ 0.91
$ 3.68
$ 3.70
Pretax amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
0.13
0.12
0.16
0.16
0.58
0.58
Income tax benefit on amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
(0.03)
(0.03)
(0.04)
(0.04)
(0.14)
(0.14)
Adjusted Diluted earnings per share
(Non-GAAP)
$ 1.06
$ 0.91
$ 1.01
$ 1.03
$ 4.12
$ 4.14
