AMETEK Announces Third Quarter Results And Raises 2018 Guidance

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

AMETEK's third quarter 2018 sales were $1.19 billion, up 10% compared to the third quarter of 2017, with organic sales growth of 7%. Operating income in the quarter increased 15% to $265.3 million and operating income margins were 22.2%, up 100 basis points versus the prior-year period. Earnings in the quarter were $0.82 per diluted share, up 24% compared to the third quarter of 2017.

"I am very pleased with our results for the quarter. Organic sales growth was above our expectations and remains broad based across our businesses and geographies," said David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We expanded margins significantly and delivered strong earnings growth in the quarter, reflecting the strength of our operating model, while increasing our earnings guidance for the full year."

"We also continue to successfully deploy our strong cash flows on acquisitions, announcing today that we deployed $565 million on two highly strategic acquisitions. We remain very well positioned to continue our acquisition strategy with today's announcement of an extended and upsized revolving credit facility providing us with added flexibility," continued Mr. Zapico.

Electronic Instruments Group (EIG)

In the third quarter of 2018, sales for EIG were $742.0 million, an increase of 10% compared to the same quarter of 2017. Operating income for the quarter was $190.3 million, up 17% over the same period last year, and operating margins expanded 130 basis points to 25.6%.

"EIG performed extremely well in the quarter, delivering strong sales growth and exceptional operating performance with robust operating margin expansion. The sales growth was driven by 7% organic growth and the contributions from the acquisitions of Motec, Soundcom and Arizona Instrument," commented Mr. Zapico.

Electromechanical Group (EMG)

EMG's sales in the third quarter were $450.9 million, up 9% over the same quarter last year. EMG operating income in the quarter was $92.7 million, up 11% compared to the third quarter of 2017, and operating margins expanded 50 basis points to 20.6%.

"EMG also had a great quarter with strong sales and operating performance. Sales were up nicely on 7% organic sales growth and the contribution from the acquisition of FMH Aerospace," noted Mr. Zapico.

2018 Outlook

"Our businesses have performed exceedingly well through the first three quarters of the year, firmly positioning the company to report record results in 2018. Our success this year demonstrates the strength of AMETEK's business model," commented Mr. Zapico.

"Following these outstanding results, we are again raising guidance for 2018. We now expect earnings per diluted share for the year to be in the range of $3.25 to $3.27, up 25% over 2017's adjusted diluted earnings per share. This is an increase from our previous guidance range of $3.16 to $3.20 per diluted share. We expect overall sales for the year to be up low double digits on a percentage basis, with organic sales now up mid to high single digits," he added.

"Overall sales in the fourth quarter of 2018 are expected to be up approximately 10% versus the prior-year period, with organic sales up mid-single digits. Fourth quarter earnings are expected to be in the range of $0.82 to $0.84 per diluted share, up 17% to 20% over the prior year's adjusted earnings."

Conference Call

AMETEK will webcast its third quarter 2018 investor conference call on Thursday, November 1, 2018, beginning at 8:30 AM ET. The live audio webcast will be available and later archived in the Investors section of www.ametek.com.

Corporate Profile

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $4.8 billion. AMETEK's growth model is based on Four Key Strategies: Operational Excellence, Strategic Acquisitions, Global & Market Expansion and New Products. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500 Index.

Forward-looking Information

Statements in this news release relating to future events, such as AMETEK's expected business and financial performance are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to various factors and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations. These factors and uncertainties include AMETEK's ability to consummate and successfully integrate future acquisitions; risks associated with international sales and operations; AMETEK's ability to successfully develop new products, open new facilities or transfer product lines; the price and availability of raw materials; compliance with government regulations, including environmental regulations; changes in the competitive environment or the effects of competition in our markets; the ability to maintain adequate liquidity and financing sources; and general economic conditions affecting the industries we serve. A detailed discussion of these and other factors that may affect our future results is contained in AMETEK's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent reports on Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. AMETEK disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

AMETEK, Inc.

Kevin Coleman

Vice President, Investor Relations

1100 Cassatt Road

Berwyn, Pennsylvania 19312

kevin.coleman@ametek.com

Phone: 610.889.5247

AMETEK, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 (1) 2018 2017 (1) Net sales $1,192,962 $1,084,799 $3,574,544 $3,157,085 Cost of sales 782,994 722,127 2,351,042 2,091,720 Selling, general and administrative 144,702 132,634 429,982 388,331 Total operating expenses 927,696 854,761 2,781,024 2,480,051 Operating income 265,266 230,038 793,520 677,034 Interest expense (19,391) (24,709) (61,861) (73,777) Other expense, net (945) (902) (2,684) (4,053) Income before income taxes 244,930 204,427 728,975 599,204 Provision for income taxes 53,717 50,896 162,562 156,266 Net income $ 191,213 $ 153,531 $ 566,413 $ 442,938 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.66 $ 2.43 $ 1.91 Basic earnings per share $ 0.83 $ 0.67 $ 2.45 $ 1.93 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Diluted shares 233,250 232,253 233,171 231,615 Basic shares 231,502 230,439 231,227 230,049 Dividends per share $ 0.14 $ 0.09 $ 0.42 $ 0.27 (1) - The three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 have been restated to reflect the adoption of new accounting guidance in 2018, which resulted in the presentation of $2.8 million and $8.5 million, respectively, of other net periodic benefit income in Other expense, net rather than in Operating income, with no change in Net income.

AMETEK, Inc. Information by Business Segment (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales: Electronic Instruments $ 742,041 $ 671,606 $2,202,925 $1,949,038 Electromechanical 450,921 413,193 1,371,619 1,208,047 Consolidated net sales $1,192,962 $1,084,799 $3,574,544 $3,157,085 Operating income: Segment operating income: Electronic Instruments $ 190,313 $ 162,988 $ 567,503 $ 482,004 Electromechanical 92,667 83,110 277,919 246,021 Total segment operating income 282,980 246,098 845,422 728,025 Corporate administrative expenses (17,714) (16,060) (51,902) (50,991) Consolidated operating income $ 265,266 $ 230,038 $ 793,520 $ 677,034

AMETEK, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (In thousands) September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 518,721 $ 646,300 Receivables, net 714,929 668,176 Inventories, net 620,149 540,504 Other current assets 144,816 79,675 Total current assets 1,998,615 1,934,655 Property, plant and equipment, net 487,425 493,296 Goodwill 3,263,663 3,115,619 Other intangibles, investments and other assets 2,358,340 2,252,494 Total assets $ 8,108,043 $ 7,796,064 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 68,722 $ 308,123 Accounts payable and accruals 901,179 830,540 Total current liabilities 969,901 1,138,663 Long-term debt, net 1,832,547 1,866,166 Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities 793,686 763,602 Stockholders' equity 4,511,909 4,027,633 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,108,043 $ 7,796,064

