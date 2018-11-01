AMETEK To Present At Baird's 2018 Global Industrial Conference
-- Presentation to be Webcast at 1:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 --
BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) will present at Baird's 2018 Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.
David Zapico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will represent the Company. AMETEK's presentation is scheduled for 1:30 PM ET.
The presentation will be simultaneously webcast and can be accessed by clicking on the Investor Communications link in the "Investors" section of www.ametek.com.
AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electro-mechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $4.8 billion. AMETEK's growth model is based on four key strategies: Operational Excellence, Strategic Acquisitions, Global & Market Expansion and New Products. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500 Index.
Contact:
AMETEK, Inc.
Kevin Coleman
Vice President, Investor Relations
1100 Cassatt Road
Berwyn, Pennsylvania 19312
kevin.coleman@ametek.com
Phone: 610.889.5247
