Amgen and Jay Leno Partner to Sound the Alarm on High Cholesterol and its Link to Heart Attack and Stroke in Patients Most at Risk

"I have high cholesterol that thankfully I am able to control with the help of my doctor, but I've learned from some close friends about its connection to their heart attack or stroke," said Leno. "I have a lifelong passion for all kinds of vehicles, and I love driving them, but being in the back of an ambulance is not somewhere I ever want to end up. I hope this effort encourages people to see the emergency in high cholesterol and talk to their doctor to explore what more they can do to lower their cholesterol and risk of having another heart attack or stroke."

In the United States someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds.2 Bad cholesterol, also known as LDL-C, is one of the most important modifiable risk factors for heart attack.3 While many people may be able to reduce their cholesterol through diet, exercise or medication, those who have experienced a previous heart attack or stroke and still struggle with high bad cholesterol despite current treatment may require additional treatment options to further reduce their cardiovascular risk.

"We know these patients are worried about having another event and we want to encourage them to take action to further reduce their LDL-C by partnering with their doctor to ensure they are doing all they can to lower their risk," said James A. Underberg, M.D., clinical assistant professor of medicine at NYU School of Medicine. "As recognized by the recent ACC/AHA treatment guidelines, lower is better when it comes to LDL-C and these high-risk patients who may need treatment to reduce their risk of a subsequent cardiovascular event."4

The launch follows the recently updated American College of Cardiology (ACC) and American Heart Association (AHA) Guideline on the Management of Blood Cholesterol which acknowledges the importance of significantly lowering cholesterol to reduce cardiovascular risk.4 Additionally, the guidelines recognize that patients with cardiovascular disease at very high risk of another heart attack or stroke and above certain LDL-C levels should consider talking to their doctor about what more could be done to effectively control their cholesterol.4

"A patient's risk for a subsequent cardiovascular event is at its highest in the year following their initial event," said Murdo Gordon, executive vice president of Global Commercial Operations at Amgen. "We hope the initiative empowers patients at high risk to understand their LDL-C levels and talk with their doctor about additional treatment options, including therapies that can reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke."

To learn more about Jay Leno's story and for additional information and resources, visit www.Cholesterol911.com.

