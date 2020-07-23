Amgen Announces 2020 Third Quarter Dividend

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $1.60 per share dividend for the third quarter of 2020. The dividend will be paid on September 8, 2020, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 17, 2020.

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.  

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.  

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Amgen. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including any statements on the outcome, benefits  and  synergies  of collaborations,  or  potential  collaborations,  with  any  other  company,  including Adaptive  Biotechnologies  (including  statements  regarding  such  collaboration's  ability  to  discover  and develop fully-human neutralizing antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2 to potentially prevent or treat COVID-19), BeiGene, Ltd., or the Otezla® (apremilast) acquisition, including anticipated Otezla sales growth and the  timing  of  non-GAAP  EPS  accretion,  as  well  as estimates  of  revenues,  operating  margins,  capital expenditures,  cash,  other  financial  metrics,  expected  legal,  arbitration,  political,  regulatory  or  clinical results  or  practices,  customer  and prescriber  patterns  or  practices,  reimbursement  activities  and outcomes,  effects  of  pandemicsor  other  widespread  health  problems  such  as  the  ongoing  COVID-19 pandemic  on  our  business,  outcomes,  progress,  or  effects  relating  to  studies  of  Otezla  as  a  potential treatment  for  COVID-19, and  other  such  estimates  and  results. Forward-looking  statements  involve significant  risks  and  uncertainties,  including  those  discussed  below  and  more  fully  described  in  the Securities and Exchange Commission reports filed by Amgen, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Unless otherwise noted, Amgen is  providing this information as of the date of this news release and  does  not  undertake  any  obligation  to  update  any  forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No  forward-looking  statement can  be  guaranteed  and  actual  results may  differ materially  from  those  we project. Our results may be affected by our ability to successfully market both new and existing products domestically  and  internationally,  clinical  and  regulatory  developments  involving  current  and  future products,   sales   growth   of recently   launched   products,   competition   from   other   products   including biosimilars,  difficulties  or  delays  in  manufacturing  our  products  and  global  economic  conditions. In addition,  sales  of  our  products  are  affected  by  pricing  pressure,  political  and  public scrutiny  and reimbursement  policies  imposed  by  third-party  payers,  including  governments,  private  insurance  plans and managed care providers and may be affected by regulatory, clinical and guideline developments and domestic  and  international  trends  toward  managed  care  and  healthcare  cost  containment. Furthermore, our  research,  testing,  pricing,  marketing  and  other  operations  are  subject  to  extensive  regulation  by domestic and foreign government regulatory authorities. We or others could identify safety, side effects or manufacturing  problems  with  our  products,  including  our  devices, after  they  are  on  the  market. Our business may be impacted by government investigations, litigation and product liability claims. In addition, our  business  may  be  impacted  by the  adoption  of  new  tax  legislation  or  exposure  to  additional  tax liabilities. If  we  fail  to  meet  the  compliance  obligations  in  the  corporate  integrity  agreement  between  us and  the  U.S.  government,  we  could  become  subject  to  significant  sanctions.  Further, while we  routinely obtain  patents  for  our  products  and  technology,  the  protection  offered  by  our  patents  and  patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by our competitors, or we may fail to prevail in  present  and  future  intellectual property  litigation. We perform  a  substantial  amount of  our  commercial manufacturing activities at a few key facilities, including in Puerto Rico, and also depend on third parties for  a  portion  of  our  manufacturing  activities,  and  limits  on  supply  may  constrain  sales  of  certain  of  our current  products  and product  candidate  development.  An  outbreak  of  disease  or  similar  public  health threat, such as COVID-19, and the public and governmental effort to mitigate against the spread of such disease,  could  have a significant  adverse  effect  on  the  supply  of  materials  for  our  manufacturing activities,  the  distribution  of  our  products,  the  commercialization  of  our  product  candidates,  and  our clinical  trial  operations,  and  any  such  events  may  have  a  material  adverse effect  on  our  product development,  product  sales,  business  and  results  of  operations. We  rely  on  collaborations  with  third parties for the development of some of our product candidates and for the commercialization and sales of some of our commercial products. In addition, we compete with other companies with respect to many of our  marketed  products  as  well  as  for  the  discovery  and  development  of  new  products.  Discovery  or identification  of  new  product  candidates or  development  of  new  indications  for  existing  products cannot be  guaranteed  and  movement  from  concept  to  product  is  uncertain;  consequently,  there  can  be  no guarantee  that  any  particular  product  candidate or  development  of a new  indication  for an existing product will  be  successful  and  become  a  commercial  product.  Further,  some  raw  materials,  medical devices  and  component  parts  for  our  products  are  supplied  by  sole  third-party  suppliers. Certain  of  our distributors,  customers  and  payers  have  substantial  purchasing  leverage  in  their  dealings  with  us. The discovery  of  significant  problems  with  a  product  similar  to  one  of our products  that  implicate  an  entire class  of  products  could  have  a  material  adverse  effect  on  sales  of  the  affected  products  and  on our business and results of operations. Our efforts to collaborate with or acquire other companies, products or technology, and  to  integrate  the  operations  of  companies or  to  support  the  products  or  technology we have acquired,  may  not  be  successful. A breakdown,  cyberattack  or  information  security  breach could compromise  the  confidentiality,  integrity  and  availability  of  our  systems  and  our  data. Our  stock  price  is volatile  and  may  be  affected  by  a  number  of  events.  Our  business  performance  could  affect  or  limit the ability  of  our Board  of  Directors  to  declare  a  dividend  or  our  ability  to  pay  a  dividend  or  repurchase  our common stock. We may not be able to access the capital and credit markets on terms that are favorable to us, or at all.

