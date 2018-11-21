Amgen To Webcast Investor Call At ASH 2018

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) will host a webcast call for the investment community at the 60th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at 8 p.m. PT. David M. Reese, M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen, together with other members of Amgen's management team and a clinical investigator, will participate to discuss data presented at ASH and the Company's oncology program, including the bispecific T Cell engager (BiTE®) immuno-oncology platform.

Live audio of the investor call will be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com, under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen.

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks

Kristen Davis, 805-447-3008 (Media)

Kristen Neese, 805-313-8267 (Media)

Arvind Sood, 805-447-1060 (Investors)

SOURCE Amgen

Related Links

http://www.amgen.com

