Amherst Madison Broker Eva Steinwald Carries Big Heart to Real Estate Community

With only a few hours of sleep, Eva Steinwald boarded a plane from Boise to Vegas. Less than 12 hours after being named Broker of the Year by the Boise Regional REALTORS ®, Eva Steinwald, Principal Broker of Amherst Madison was carrying a weighted bucket on a dusty Spartan race course. Her elation from the night before had carried over into that morning's race as Steinwald finished strong in both the female bracket and in her age category. To say Eva pushes herself to new levels of achievement and personal development would be putting it lightly.

Eva Steinwald is committed to a life of service that spans beyond her job title and office time. Teaching karate is a huge source of fulfillment and outlet for Eva to give back to her community. As a first generation immigrant to the United States from the Czech Republic via Germany, Steinwald shares her gratitude for the freedoms we enjoy here. Eva has been a passionate advocate as a volunteer spokesperson for the Alzheimer's Association®. Dedicating that service to her parents, Eva's Father suffered from Alzheimer's and her Mother, dementia. Giving back as a spokesperson allows her to give a voice on behalf of those who have lost theirs.

CEO and Founder Nick Schlekeway shares, "It's not just her knowledge and experience Eva brings to Amherst Madison every day, it's her heart." Most days she is the first one to the office. Ever diligent, Steinwald gets more work done before 9 am than most will complete all day, maybe even all week. By getting her own personal work done early she makes herself available to teach, train, and mentor each agent both in a class setting and one on one. Her positivity is an infectious warm glow that catches fire with all she touches.

"It's not just her knowledge and experience, it's her heart."

When asked about being awarded Broker of the Year, Eva responded, "I am humbled by this honor. It is a Gift to be able to lead and mentor Agents. Thank you to our amazing staff that keeps the ship moving forward. I couldn't do this without our ROCKSTAR agents. You are my purpose each morning when I head into the office. Question now is... What is next?"

That is an excellent question Eva. We are excited to witness your ongoing journey.

About Amherst Madison:

Amherst Madison is a full service Real Estate Brokerage that specializes in custom marketing and representation solutions for our real estate clients. We seek to provide a tremendous value-add to those buyers and sellers of real estate who are seeking a professional and first-class approach in meeting their real estate goals. Amherst Madison is focused on providing excellence in service to the Boise real estate market and throughout the great state of Idaho.

Media Contact:

Mike Bryant

(208) 546-0466

mike@amherstlegacy.com

SOURCE Amherst Madison

Related Links

http://www.amherstmadisonlegacy.com

