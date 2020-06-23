AMI Global and Converge IoT Announce Strategic Partnership

LAS VEGAS, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI Global, a leading provider of IoT solutions for industrial equipment, and Converge IoT, an exclusive National Master Business Sales Partner for a major cellular carrier, announce a strategic partnership to bring affordable and easy-to-use condition monitoring technology to more industrial customers.

"Connecting industrial assets is more important than ever," says AMI Global founder David Drake, PhD. "Maintaining the operation of critical processes through the use of industrial IoT technology can mean the difference between continued operation of a plant and unplanned shutdown."

AMI Global offers turn-key condition monitoring solutions, including hardware, integrated sensors, software, and analytics designed for rotating equipment. Converge IoT will use their status as a Master Partner to market these services to their sales channels.

Mark Savage, Founder and CEO of Converge IoT has this to say on the new collaboration: "Through this partnership, Converge IoT will be able to leverage a network of nationwide carrier sales reps throughout the US, and enable them with cutting-edge condition monitoring solutions. We are able to provide industrial IoT systems to our customers, expanding our portfolio of cellular-enabled devices."

About AMI Global

AMI Global helps manufacturers add remote connectivity, data collection, device control, and analytic capabilities to industrial equipment. As an AMI partner, customers receive turnkey digital integration, development, and go-to-market support to ensure successful commercialization. For more information visit amiglobal.com or email [email protected].

About Converge IoT

Converge IoT is an exclusive National Master Business Sales Partner for a major cellular carrier. As a Master Partner our role is to support T-Mobile business customers with LTE equipment to connect their wireless solution. We onboard best-in-class solutions into the Sell-With Program. Our technical expertise covers a wide range including: LTE Failover, Mobile Device Management, Fleet & Asset Tracking, LTE Dash Cameras, POTS Replacement, New and Certified Pre-Owned Tablets & Handsets, Push To Talk, VoIP/Hosted PBX, External Antennas, Cellular Boosters, and Installation Services that can all fit into both traditional and financed purchase options. For more information visit convergeiot.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Nate Maguire, VP Sales and Business Development, AMI Global

702.478.9700 | [email protected]

Jeremy Fields, Senior Director, Converge IoT

941.228.6443 | [email protected]

