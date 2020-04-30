AMI Global LLC and PSG, a Dover Company, Bring Advanced Condition Monitoring to Air Operated Double Diaphragm (AODD) Pumps, Marking a Significant Milestone for the Air Pump Industry

LAS VEGAS, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI Global LLC, a rapidly growing industrial IoT solutions provider, has announced a partnership with PSG, a Dover Company and leader in the manufacture of pumps, systems, and related flow-control solutions, to bring advanced condition monitoring to AODD pumps. This partnership will allow existing and future PSG customers to enjoy the benefits of remote monitoring and data analytics – including increased up-time through data-enabled proactive maintenance – without the use of complex or high-cost systems.

"The technology solution is tailored for AODD pump applications," said Erik Solfelt, Product Director at PSG Dover. "Now, customers who are using air pumps in their critical production processes can have access to condition monitoring without the complexity associated with motor driven pumping systems."

AMI Global's technology platform enables manufactures such as PSG Dover to add remote connectivity to their product line and help their customers take advantage of the benefits of machine health monitoring.

"We are excited to partner with PSG Dover as they create new value for their many customers in a way that is unique for the AODD industry," said Henrik Laursen, CEO of AMI Global.

About PSG Dover

PSG®, a Dover company, is the global leader in the manufacture of industrial pumps and related flow-control technologies. PSG delivers value-added pumps and systems that serve customers requiring safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable materials. The company features world-class facilities in the U.S., France, Germany, India and China. PSG is passionately committed to innovative technologies that will positively impact the world for the better. PSG's focus is on providing the expertise its customers need by delivering tomorrow's fluid and material-transfer solutions today. Additional information is available on the company's website at psgdover.com.

About AMI Global

AMI Global helps manufacturers add remote connectivity, data collection, device control, and analytic capabilities to pumps, motors, and variable speed drives. As an AMI partner, customers receive turnkey digital integration, development, and go-to-market support to ensure successful commercialization. For more information visit amiglobal.com.

