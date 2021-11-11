AMI Strategies Launches Certified, Scoped App for Managed Mobility Services in ServiceNow Store

LIVONIA, Mich., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI Strategies, an industry leader in technology expense and mobility management, today announced that its cutting-edge proprietary mobility management platform, mobilityNOW™ is live in the ServiceNow store.

AMI's mobilityNOW ServiceNow app allows enterprises to extend and enhance their existing ServiceNow investment with the ability to automate and manage the full lifecycle of their mobile and IoT devices – from procurement/fulfilment to break/fix to decommissioning of mobile assets including:

"Amazon experience" for end users through self-service mobility ordering and support

Wireless carrier API integration for instantaneous hand-off to carrier systems, improving end-user experience and speed to delivery

Dramatic reduction in support required by internal mobility teams for end-user requests

Point-and-Click implementation, leveraging existing ServiceNow hierarchies and approval routing, completed in days, not months, for existing ServiceNow customers

Artificial intelligence-powered tools for managing and optimizing carrier invoices and contracts

Secure end-of-life management tools to retire devices safely and minimize risk of data exposure

"Enterprises have made significant investments in the Now platform," reveals Jane Sydlowski , CEO of AMI Strategies. "Our strategy from day one was to allow those customers to extend and leverage that investment to their mobility estates, which historically has been very difficult and costly to manage. We are proud to be one of the only MMS providers to reach this milestone with ServiceNow"

"Our competitors can take upwards of a year to implement their MMS clients," adds Dean Keeler, CTO of AMI Strategies. "By leveraging the data that already exists within ServiceNow, our clients can now implement rapidly and see how our automation and carrier integrations dramatically reduce the time and effort needed to support end-user requests; all in a familiar interface that their employees are already accustomed to using."

About AMI Strategies

Headquartered in Michigan for over 30 years, AMI Strategies partners with clients to drive optimal business results by managing their technical, financial, and operational processes and data for their technology estate. With a drive for innovating for future trends, our skilled team focuses on listening first, learning and documenting processes, and ultimately building applications to generate the most efficient workflow possible. Serving Clients in every continent, AMI offers a suite of global solutions for Expense Management (TEM) and Managed Mobility Service (Helpdesk, Self-help Portal, Order and Procurement) which encompasses full management and integration of invoices, assets, and orders. AMI is a diversity supplier and Women Owned Business Enterprise - WBE (Certification Number: W070241).

