AMI TruE Trusted Environment Platform Security Solution Supports Intel® SGX and Intel® Security Libraries for Data Center (Intel® SecL-DC) Features in 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors

DULUTH, Ga., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI®, a global leader in powering, managing and securing the world's connected digital infrastructure, is pleased to feature support for Intel® Software Guard Extensions (SGX) and Secure Key Caching Use Case supported in Intel® Security Libraries for Data Center (Intel® SecL-DC) in its AMI TruE™ Trusted Environment Platform Security Solution, as implemented in the latest 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors announced today by Intel Corporation.

As security threats and attacks increase on a near daily basis, firmware security has come into sharper focus - along with the need to keep devices secure at the platform level. These growing threats are particularly critical for cloud service providers and data centers, who have a fundamental need to know a platform is secure before entrusting it with sensitive data and workload operations.

To help combat this growing threat, the 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors from Intel feature key security technologies to help provide assurance that the data center and all server hardware is secure. These same innovative security technologies from Intel are a fundamental component of AMI TruE Trusted Environment Security Solution from AMI, which delivers holistic data center security solutions using Intel® SGX and Intel® SecL-DC technology to provide a true trusted environment for cloud execution, helping organizations to assure the integrity of all platform firmware.

The AMI TruE Trusted Environment Platform Security Solution enables confidential computing that isolates sensitive data in an encrypted CPU enclave during processing. According to Gartner, "Confidential computing potentially removes the remaining barrier to cloud adoption for highly regulated businesses or any organization concerned about unauthorized third-party access to data in use in the public cloud."

Leveraging Intel® SGX secure enclaves, AMI TruE enables secure computing, easy to deploy workload attestation and secure application keys without compromising confidentiality – to deliver a secure data center solution that is scalable, extensible and built for cloud-to-edge applications. It establishes and tracks the servers' trusted compute status in the data center, complies with data security regulations and provides remediation for untrusted platforms. Adding support for these key security features makes AMI TruE a reliable and easily deployed solution for data centers and cloud service providers that delivers functional computing, attestation, confidential computing and cloud execution without compromise.

About 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors

The newest generation of Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors support hybrid cloud infrastructure and the most demanding applications – including artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, high performance computing (HPC) and more – to provide the foundation for an evolutionary leap forward in data center agility and scalability. Across infrastructures, from enterprise to technical computing applications, the Intel® Xeon® Scalable platform is designed for data center modernization, driving operational efficiencies that lead to improved total cost of ownership (TCO) and higher productivity for users.

"With more than 35 years as the leader in BIOS and BMC firmware development, AMI has applied its deep understanding in firmware to deliver our AMI TruE Trusted Environment Security Solution to cloud service providers and data center operators looking to ensure platforms and workloads are secure and can be trusted with sensitive data and workloads," said Sanjoy Maity, Chief Executive Officer of AMI. "AMI TruE was designed with these environments in mind from the very beginning, to ensure trust in the data center, seamless compliance with data sovereignty regulations, prevention of supply chain attacks and physical tampering through attestation, confidence that workloads containing sensitive information run only on trusted nodes and simple integration with existing data center management infrastructure."

"Today's announcement from our partner AMI on its support for Intel SGX and our latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors in the AMI TruE Trusted Environment is welcome news for us," stated Anil Rao, Intel vice president and general manager, Data Platforms Security and Systems Architecture. "As businesses continue to grapple with increasingly sophisticated attacks, a key challenge has been to safeguard the authenticity of servers in the data center. Intel SGX offers an enclave-based solution that elevates security to beyond the status-quo level. Now enterprises, cloud, and communications service providers can accelerate their most ambitious digital initiatives with confidence."

For more information on support for Intel® SGX and Intel® SecL-DC in AMI TruE Trusted Environment Platform Security Solution, please contact an AMI Security Solutions Expert at 1-800-828-9264 or visit ami.com/true.



About AMI:

Founded in 1985 and known worldwide for AMIBIOS®, the mission of AMI is to power, manage and secure the world's connected digital infrastructure by providing best-in-class UEFI and remote management firmware, security solutions, development tools and utilities to top-tier manufacturers of desktop, server, mobile and embedded/IoT systems. In line with its foundational technology focus, AMI is a member of numerous industry associations and standards groups, such as the Unified EFI Forum (UEFI), DMTF (formerly known as the Distributed Management Task Force), the NIST National Cybersecurity Excellence Partnership (NCEP) and the Trusted Computing Group (TCG). Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, AMI has locations in the U.S., China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea and Taiwan to better serve its customers.

For more information on AMI, its products or services, call 1-800-828-9264 or visit ami.com.

SOURCE AMI

Related Links

http://www.ami.com

