Amid COVID-19 Crisis, The Lattitude Group Helps Companies Plan and Pivot

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses look to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, they will be challenged to adopt some new norms. To help solve for the unknown, The Lattitude Group has introduced 'fast-track' business plans. The modular plans start with immediate business needs, such as financial viability, and advance to business stability and then business prosperity.

"The process of developing a long-term comprehensive strategic plan is off the table for many businesses right now," said Kathy Bowman Atkins, founder and CEO of The Lattitude Group. "Businesses have had to pivot in recent weeks and now are looking towards an uncertain future. Our Business Recovery Plans help business owners get back on track."

The company has offered pro bono consultations on where and how to begin the planning process. "We want companies to come out on the other side of COVID-19 better and stronger than before. There is so much stress for business owners, and the world now, so we want to do our part to help businesses," said Randy Lowman, president of The Lattitude Group.

The new Business Recovery Plans are built for today's business environment and budgets. They are completed virtually, within hours, not weeks, and the business owner finishes the process with a clear roadmap. The plans start with Emergence Planning, which targets financial stability, followed by Resurgence Planning, which provides a plan for business stability, and finally, Convergence Planning, which is focused on business prosperity.

Atkins has also been tapped to be a guest on several webinars and podcasts, sharing her views on how businesses can adapt and come out stronger and ready to prosper. Guest spots include:

The Entrepreneur Accelerator Kathy shares what you really need to know to recover during COVID-19.

Coaching Show Kathy discusses planning through a crisis with a focus on company viability.

Market Your Genius Ms. Atkins shares her insights on how businesses can plan for the remainder of 2020.

To learn more about how The Lattitude Group can help and to take advantage of its free business assessment, visit lattitudegroup.com.

The Lattitude Group is a business strategy and leadership development company with a focus on strategy, process, and people development. For more: www.lattitudegroup.com.

