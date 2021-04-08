Amid Disruption, Students Find Opportunity, and The Winchendon School Finds a New Home in Herald Square

The independent Winchendon School opened a campus in Brooklyn in 2018 in order to create better access for NYC families to Winchendon's renowned highly personalized style of high school education and to establish better opportunities for students to participate in community-based learning and internships. In order to support continued enrollment growth, provide much better access for students and faculty, and provide better classrooms, workspaces, and labs, Winchendon will relocate to the Herald Square building for September 2021 and the start of the 2021-2022 academic year. The School also has an option to significantly expand its space in the building in the future to support growing enrollment.

Located in Herald Square, the new redesigned and furbished location will allow the School better access to student field opportunities and better access to the City's world-class museums, colleges, and businesses while continuing its mission to be the best college prep school for students with significant unrealized potential, exemplified by Chelsea Mendez '21.

Senior Chelsea commented, "At Winchendon, I have been supported in pushing myself to achieve my very best, accelerating through multiple AP's while taking advantage of opportunities on our MA campus as well."

After receiving multiple college acceptances, Chelsea is headed to Villanova in the fall where she plans to continue her study of psychology while majoring in Political Science.

Head of the New York campus, Sean Duncan elaborated, "For a student like Chelsea, a bright student with significant unrealized potential, our new location allows better access to the museums, studios, labs, and workplaces where we spend our time learning while on field studies, in internships, and engaged in other personalized academic projects - while halving her commute." Duncan continued, "Proximity to every major subway line makes it's easier for us to get off campus during the school day, and also for students to get to campus from home, making it just much more convenient for more students throughout the metro area.

To learn how other Winchendon students like Chelsea have thrived and found more academic success, go to https://winchendon.org/student-profiles .

QUICK FACTS:

New Midtown campus address as of Fall 2021:

45 West 34th Street

Transportation: No transfers from almost everywhere.

About The Winchendon School:

Founded in 1926 and located on two campuses, a day campus in New York City and a day and boarding campus in Massachusetts, a Winchendon School education is deeply personalized, highly collaborative, character-focused, intentionally varied, interest-driven, thoughtfully inclusive, community–based, learning experience propelling each student to become a confident, adaptable, self-directed learner.

