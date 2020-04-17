Amid Health Crisis, Meetings Today Offers Information, Inspiration

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Meetings Today has created a suite of resources designed to inform and support professionals in the meetings and events industry. The continually updated online library of articles, podcast episodes and webinars focuses on the human side of business during these uncertain times. Topics include personal wellness, inspiring industry stories, crisis communication strategies for business, and much more.

Meeting and event planning is one of many industries particularly hard hit by travel restrictions and social distancing measures. Along with so many others, event planners, association planners and meeting professionals are navigating unfamiliar territory. The content offered by Meetings Today acknowledges this "new normal" and provides practical information and guidance.

Podcast episodes such as Wellness in the Age of Coronavirus and Working From Home Now? A Therapist's Advice on Maintaining Healthy Family Relationships offer self-care strategies and guidance on how to preserve family relationships while working in close quarters. In Pro Tips for Working and Managing From Home During the Coronavirus Crisis, listeners explore ways to stay productive and effective while working remotely.

Tyler Davidson, vice president and chief content director for Meetings Today, summarized the company's new content initiative by saying, "As a longtime advocate for meetings and event planning professionals, we know our audiences well. We understand what they're going through from a business ―and personal―perspective. Leadership in moments like this means bringing people together, sharing information and offering tools to help them thrive."

Meetings Today is a division of Stamats, a Cedar Rapids-based marketing company that helps businesses and organizations connect with their audiences by providing innovative research, strategy, branding and digital solutions. Beyond meeting and event planning, Stamats' services span multiple industries, including higher education, healthcare, facilities management and commercial interior design.

Stamats President and CEO Peter Stamats explained the culture behind the new suite of resources Meetings Today has developed: "Stamats is a family company. We've always been focused on people, and specifically, the power of people to unite in challenging times," Stamats said. "During the Iowa flood of 2008, we saw firsthand how communities and businesses pull together and rebuild stronger. Our goal is to offer resources that inform and support people now and empower them to create new opportunities on the other side of this crisis."

About Meetings Today: Meetings Today is the premier meeting planner resource for information on meeting facilities, sustainable meetings, meeting technology and more. The company provides print and digital publications that empower individuals by providing well-researched content and comprehensive information about destinations and topics.

