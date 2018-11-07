Amid Increasing Demand for ESG Disclosure, Voting Support for Shareholder Resolutions on Environmental and Social Issues is Rising

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A study by The Conference Board and Rutgers Center for Corporate Law and Governance (Rutgers CCLG) finds that voting support on proposals regarding companies' sustainability practices has been steadily rising over the last few years, even though such proposals are still rarely approved. The main impetus comes from issues that have taken center stage in recent proxy seasons, such as the disclosure of corporate political contributions and lobbying activities, investigating the impact of climate change on the business, and the efforts to fill existing gender pay gaps.

Conducted in collaboration with FactSet and data mining firm IRGS Analytics, Proxy Voting Analytics (2015-2018) reviews more than 2,500 annual general meetings (AGMs) held at Russell 3000 corporations in the January 1 and June 30 period. The study details aggregate data on shareholder proposals, management proposals, proxy contests, and other shareholder activism campaigns, segmenting such data for 11 business sectors in accordance with GICS, the Global Industry Classification Standard. To highlight differences between small and larger companies, findings in the Russell 3000 sample are also compared with those for companies that, at the time of their AGM, were in the S&P 500 index. The publication is part of The Conference Board Corporate Intelligence portfolio of benchmarking data and analysis on board practices, executive and director compensation, corporate communications and investor relations, corporate sustainability, and corporate citizenship and philanthropy.

Proposals related to social and environmental policies of corporations received, on average, the support of just 25.7 percent of votes cast at general meetings. "This finding indicates that shareholders of U.S. public companies continue to believe that the board of directors and senior management are better suited to determine the business viability of certain sustainability activities, and that one-size-fits-all policies may lead to inefficiencies or capital misallocations," said Matteo Tonello, Managing Director of Corporate Leadership at The Conference Board and the author of the report. "However, our study also unveils a number of trends suggesting that the demand for additional disclosure in this area will continue to grow in the coming years."

Besides the increase in the volume of these resolutions, two factors may be indicative of their future. First, even though almost all of the proposals fail to receive a majority vote, there is a clear upward trend with respect to average support levels. For resolutions on political contribution disclosure and lobbying, the 28 percent for votes of 2018 represented an uptick from the 24.6 percent in 2017 and the 24 percent in 2015. Resolutions on human rights went from 10.7 percent in 2017 to 17.5 percent in 2018. Health issue-related resolutions received the support of 21.4 percent of votes cast in 2018, up from 18.8 percent in 2017 and only 6.1 percent in 2015. Further, the study reports that abstention rates have dropped from 10.9 percent of votes cast in 2014 to a mere 2.5 percent this year—a figure consistent with the abstention rate that The Conference Board has observed for years for resolutions on executive compensation and corporate governance. Only a handful of social and environmental policy proposals passed in 2018. They include two at energy company Kinder Morgan Inc., for the publication of a sustainability report and the assessment of the risk that policies requiring the company to address climate change may pose to the business; and one sponsored by Calvert Investment Management at transportation company Genesee & Wyoming, requesting the setting of greenhouse gas emission targets.

"Traditional corporate governance issues that kept investors and corporations busy in the last years, such as majority voting and board declassification, appear to be well past their peak hour, possibly because of saturation," said Matteo Gatti, Professor of Law at Rutgers Law School and affiliated with the Rutgers CCLG. "In 2018, investors centered their attentions on the right to call special meetings by shareholders, which was the top corporate governance-related resolution at Russell 3000 corporations, while majority voting and declassification barely made the list."

Other key findings from the report:

Activity in the area of executive compensation by investment funds affiliated with labor unions continued to soften as those shareholders either ceased their proxy voting initiatives or showed new interests, especially in social and environmental policy issues . The 2018 season marked another sharp decline in the number of shareholder resolutions submitted by multiemployer investment funds affiliated with labor unions, such as the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America or the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO). There were only 45 resolutions filed by this type of proponent in 2018 (7.05 percent of the total), down from the 80 resolutions (11.02 percent) of 2015 and the 151 of 2010. This means that, in total, proposal volume by labor-affiliated funds dropped 70.2 percent from 2010 levels, a phenomenon that is partially responsible for the lower aggregate volume of shareholder proposals recorded in 2018. Most commentators agree that the gradual, steady decline is attributable to the introduction of the say-on-pay vote and the federal regulation imposing more widespread executive compensation disclosure, which had traditionally been main topics of concern for labor unions. Some of these investment funds, including the Sheet Metal Workers' National Pension Fund, have completely exited the activism scene in the last few years, while others have scaled back their involvement.

Source: Proxy Voting Analytics (2015-2018)

