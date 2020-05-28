NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Aftermarket for PC Accessories market worldwide will grow by a projected US$4.9 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. Electronic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 4.8% and reach a market size of US$11.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Electronic market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$122.1 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$122.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Electronic segment will reach a market size of US$562.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Aftermarket for PC Accessories market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Aftermarket for PC Accessories market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Adesso Inc.; Apple Inc.; ASUSTeK Computer Inc.; Corsair Components Inc.; Datadesk Technologies Inc.; Dell Inc.; ELECOM Co. Ltd.; HP Development Company L.P.; Kinesis Corporation; Lenovo; Logitech International S.A.; Mad Catz Interactive Inc.; Microsoft Corp.; Primax Electronics Ltd.; Razer Inc.; Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co. Ltd.; Targus Group International Inc.; Toshiba Corporation







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Aftermarket for PC Accessories: An Introductory Prelude Recent Market Activity Large Installed Base of PCs: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth Upward Trajectory in CE Sector Keeps Market Sentiment High Positive Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion Global Market Outlook Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth Global Competitor Market Shares Aftermarket for PC Accessories Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Adesso, Inc. (USA) Apple, Inc. (USA) ASUSTeK Computer, Inc. (Taiwan) Corsair Components, Inc. (USA) Datadesk Technologies, Inc. (USA) Dell, Inc. (USA) ELECOM Co., Ltd. (Japan) HP Development Company, L.P. (USA) Kinesis Corporation (USA) Lenovo (China) Logitech International S.A. (Switzerland) Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. (USA) Microsoft Corporation (USA) Primax Electronics Ltd. (Taiwan) Razer, Inc. (USA) Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co., Ltd. (China) Targus Group International, Inc. (USA) Toshiba Corporation (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Wired PC Accessories Experience Demand Deceleration Wireless PC Accessories Exhibit Incremental Growth Keyboards: The Dominant Category Mechanical Keyboards Propagate Substantial Market Opportunities Ergonomic Designs Enhance Keyboard's Appeal Noise-Less Keyboards for Quiet Operations Gaming Keyboards: The New Growth Driver PC Mouse Remains the Key Accessory Type Gaming Mouse Sees Lucrative Opportunities Ergonomic Mouse Lessen Physical Strain in Mouse Operation Digital Pen: A Niche Product Segment PC Monitor Sales on Downward Trajectory Web Camera Becomes Obsolete Uptrend in PC Gaming Offers High Growth Opportunities Key Role of PC in Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Facilities Bodes Well Tablet PCs Emerge as Niche Market Segment Ultrabooks Widen Market Scope 2-in-1 Convertibles: The New Prospective Vertical Increased Importance of Internet Extends Robust Opportunities Popular Activities among Global Internet Users Declining Momentum in the Global PC Shipments Remains A Major Concern Key Global Trends Influencing PC Sales: A Review



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

