NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors market worldwide will grow by a projected US$339.2 Million, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.8%. Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 0.4% and reach a market size of US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Consumer Electronics market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.1% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$25.7 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$14.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Consumer Electronics segment will reach a market size of US$190.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 0.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$55.4 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Barker Microfarads Inc.; Capacitor Industries; CapXon International Electronic Co., Ltd.; Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc.; DuraCap International Inc.; Elna America Inc.; Elna Co. Ltd.; EPCOS AG; Hitachi AIC Inc.; Hitano Enterprise Corp.; Kemet Corp.; Lelon Electronics Corp.; Liket Corp.; Man Yue Technology Holdings Ltd.; Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co., Ltd.; NIC Components Corp.; Nichicon Corp.; Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation; Panasonic Corp.; Rubycon Corp.; Samwha Capacitor Group; Samyoung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Sun Electronic Industries Corporation; Taiwan Chinsan Electronics Industrial Co., Ltd.; The Aihua Group; Vishay Intertechnology Inc.







ALUMINUM ELECTROLYTIC CAPACITORS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors (AECs): An Introductory Prelude Recent Market Activity Market Highlights China: The Most Important Market for AECs Worldwide Market Growth to Remain Intact Amid Mixed Demand Patterns Across End-Use Sectors Key Applications of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors (AECs) by End-Use Sector: A Snapshot Currency Exchange Fluctuations Continue to Hamper Industry Revenues Assessing the Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on AECs Market Stable Economic Scenario to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the Near-Term Competitive Landscape Japanese Companies Dominate the Global AECs Market Chinese Players Vie for Bigger Share in the Market Stiff Competition Forces Players to Expand Product Lines Supply Chain Structure: An Overview Global Competitor Market Shares Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Aihua Group (China) Barker Microfarads, Inc. (USA) Capacitor Industries (USA) CapXon International Electronic Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong) Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc. (USA) DuraCap International Inc. (Canada) Elna Co. Ltd. (Japan) Elna America, Inc. (USA) EPCOS AG (Germany) Guangdong Fenghua High-tech Co., Ltd. (China) Hitachi AIC, Inc. (Japan) Hitano Enterprise Corp. (Taiwan) Kemet Corp. (USA) Lelon Electronics Corp. (Taiwan) Liket Corp. (Taiwan) Man Yue Technology Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong) Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co., Ltd. (China) NIC Components Corp. (USA) Nichicon Corp. (Japan) Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation (Japan) Panasonic Corporation (Japan) Rubycon Corp. (Japan) Samwha Capacitor Group (South Korea) Samyoung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Sun Electronic Industries Corporation (Japan) Taiwan Chinsan Electronics Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Solid AECs - A Fast Growing Segment Lead Based Variants - The Dominant Product Type Chip Type Aluminum Capacitors to Witness Fastest Growth Miniaturization to Drive Demand for Small Versions of Capacitors Surface Mount Devices Gain Popularity Huge Radial Leaded Market Bodes Brighter Prospects for V-chip Capacitors Organic Polymer Cathodes Gain Prominence Large External Diameter - A Major Drawback for AECs Consumer Electronics to Remain Key End-Use Sector Despite Declining Consumption Market Experiences Weaker Demand in Computers & Peripherals Sector Wider Proliferation of Mobile Devices Contracts AEC Shipments in Computers & Peripherals Vertical Other Key Factors Responsible for the Decline in PC-Grade AEC Shipments Sentiment Remains Resilient in Industrial Sector AECs Assume Critical Importance in Inverters Rising Importance of Industrial Automation Extends New Opportunities Growing Penetration of Industrial Robots Perks Up Demand Growth Expanding Role of Process Control Equipment Amuses Market Telecommunications: A High-Profitability Segment Rapidly Expanding Telecommunication Sector Favors Market Growth Surging Investments on Advanced Telecom Infrastructure Builds New Momentum Automotive Sector's Increased Thrust on Electronics Instigates New Demand for AECs Upward Trajectory in Automotive Production Bodes Well for Market Growth Growing Emphasis on Intelligent Highway to Drive AECs Demand in Automotive Sector Rising Focus on Renewable Energy Accelerates Market Prospects Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Augurs Well for AECs A Peek into Key Healthcare Electronics Segments AECs to Make Gains in Mining Tools Segment Key Issues for AECs Market Prevalence of Unorganized Players Counterfeit Products



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 5: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 6: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 8: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 9: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Automotive (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Computers & Peripherals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Computers & Peripherals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Computers & Peripherals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Telecommunications (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Telecommunications (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Telecommunications (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2027 Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 22: United States Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 24: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 25: Canadian Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 27: Canadian Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Japanese Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 30: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 31: Chinese Demand for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 33: Chinese Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 34: European Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 35: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 36: European Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: European Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 38: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 39: European Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 40: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 41: French Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 42: French Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 43: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: German Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 45: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 46: Italian Demand for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 48: Italian Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: United Kingdom Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 51: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 52: Rest of Europe Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 53: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Rest of Europe Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 55: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 56: Asia-Pacific Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 58: Rest of World Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 59: Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 60: Rest of World Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 112

