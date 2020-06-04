NEW YORK, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors market worldwide will grow by a projected US$226.7 Million, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 3.7% and reach a market size of US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$13 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$9.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors segment will reach a market size of US$68.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 3.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$37.6 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AES Arabia Ltd.; Akzo Nobel NV; Baker Hughes (BHGE); Caradan Chemicals Inc.; Clariant; Croda International Plc; EMEC; Force Chem Technologies; Halliburton; Innospec Inc.; Janus Energy Resources; Kosta Oil Field Technologies Inc.; LLC FLEK; NALCO Champion; Newpark Resources Inc.; Rocanda Enterprises Ltd.; Roemex Limited; Schlumberger Limited







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors: An Introductory Prelude Recent Market Activity Key Growth Drivers in Brief Uptrend in Global Oil & Gas Sector Drives Market Momentum Emphasis on Advanced Oilfield Chemicals & Flow Assurance Agents Spurs Demand North America Dominates the Scenario Developing Markets Promise Lucrative Potential Middle East Evolves into Fastest Growing Market Competitive Scenario Leading Players in the Global Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market M&A Activity Global Competitor Market Shares Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AES Arabia Ltd. (Saudi Arabia) Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands) Baker Hughes (BHGE) (USA) Caradan Chemicals, Inc. (Canada) Clariant (Switzerland) Croda International Plc (UK) EMEC (Egypt) Force Chem Technologies (USA) Halliburton (USA) Innospec, Inc. (USA) Janus Energy Resources (USA) Kosta Oil Field Technologies, Inc. (USA) LLC FLEK (Russia) NALCO Champion (USA) Newpark Resources, Inc. (USA) Rocanda Enterprises Ltd. (Canada) Roemex Limited (UK) Schlumberger Limited (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Negative Impact of Asphaltenes & Paraffins on Oil Operations: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of the Market Asphaltene Inhibitors Facilitate Seamless Oil Production Also Aid in Corrosion Prevention Heavy Grade Crude Oil: High-Growth Market Paraffin Inhibitors Alleviate Paraffin Damage in Highly Paraffinic Crudes Deepwater Drilling Presents New Opportunities Progressive Formulation Improvements Augment Performance & Functionality FATHOM XT SUBSEA525 Asphaltene Inhibitor Polyaminoamide - Eco-friendly Paraffin Inhibitor Issues & Challenges Uncertainty in Performance - A Market Dampener Unintended Nature - A Serious Concern Growing Importance of Dispersants



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 4: United States Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market in the United States: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 CANADA Table 6: Canadian Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 7: Canadian Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 JAPAN Table 8: Japanese Market for Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 9: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019 CHINA Table 10: Chinese Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 11: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 12: European Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 13: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 14: European Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 15: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market in France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 16: French Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 GERMANY Table 17: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 18: German Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 ITALY Table 19: Italian Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 UNITED KINGDOM Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 22: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019 REST OF EUROPE Table 23: Rest of Europe Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 24: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 25: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: Asia-Pacific Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 REST OF WORLD Table 27: Rest of World Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 28: Rest of World Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 33

