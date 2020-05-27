NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control market worldwide will grow by a projected US$275.1 Million, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. RADAR, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 13.8% and reach a market size of US$237.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The RADAR market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 15.7% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$10.1 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$12.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the RADAR segment will reach a market size of US$12.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 13.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$38.9 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Autoliv, Inc.; Continental AG; Delphi Technologies; DENSO Manufacturing Czech s.r.o.; Hitachi Ltd.; Magna International, Inc.; Mando Corporation; Preco Electronics; Robert Bosch GmbH; Valeo Group; Wabco Holdings Inc.; ZF Friedrichshafen AG







AUTOMOTIVE ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: RADAR (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: RADAR (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: RADAR (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: LIDAR (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: LIDAR (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: LIDAR (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Normal Adaptive Cruise Control (Mode of Operation) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Normal Adaptive Cruise Control (Mode of Operation) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Normal Adaptive Cruise Control (Mode of Operation) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Connected Adaptive Cruise Control (Mode of Operation) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Connected Adaptive Cruise Control (Mode of Operation) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2

to 2019 Table 15: Connected Adaptive Cruise Control (Mode of Operation) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Passenger Vehicle (Vehicle) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Passenger Vehicle (Vehicle) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Passenger Vehicle (Vehicle) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 22: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in US$ Million in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 23: United States Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 24: United States Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: United States Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in the United States by Mode of Operation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 27: United States Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: United States Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in the United States by Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 30: United States Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 31: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 32: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: Canadian Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Canadian Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Canadian Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic Market Review by Mode of Operation in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 36: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Operation for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 37: Canadian Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Canadian Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic Market Review by Vehicle in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 39: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 40: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 41: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Japan in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 42: Japanese Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: Japanese Market for Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Operation for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Operation for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: Japanese Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Share Analysis by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: Japanese Market for Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: Japanese Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 49: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 50: Chinese Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 51: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 52: Chinese Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Operation for the Period 2020-2027 Table 53: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2012-2019 Table 54: Chinese Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market by Mode of Operation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 55: Chinese Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019 Table 57: Chinese Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market by Vehicle: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 58: European Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 59: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: European Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: European Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 62: European Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 63: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 64: European Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2020-2027 Table 65: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Europe in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 66: European Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 67: European Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020-2027 Table 68: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Europe in US$ Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: European Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 70: French Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 71: French Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 72: French Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 73: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in France by Mode of Operation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: French Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2012-2019 Table 75: French Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Share Analysis by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 76: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in France by Vehicle: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: French Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019 Table 78: French Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 79: German Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 80: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Germany: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: German Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 82: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Operation for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: German Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2012-2019 Table 84: German Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 85: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: German Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019 Table 87: German Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 88: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 89: Italian Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 90: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 91: Italian Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Operation for the Period 2020-2027 Table 92: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2012-2019 Table 93: Italian Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market by Mode of Operation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 94: Italian Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019 Table 96: Italian Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market by Vehicle: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 97: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 98: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 99: United Kingdom Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Operation for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Operation for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: United Kingdom Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Share Analysis by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: United Kingdom Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 106: Rest of Europe Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 107: Rest of Europe Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 108: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 109: Rest of Europe Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2020-2027 Table 110: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 111: Rest of Europe Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 112: Rest of Europe Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020-2027 Table 113: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 114: Rest of Europe Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 115: Asia-Pacific Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 116: Asia-Pacific Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 117: Asia-Pacific Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 118: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Asia-Pacific by Mode of Operation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: Asia-Pacific Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2012-2019 Table 120: Asia-Pacific Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Share Analysis by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 121: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Asia-Pacific by Vehicle: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 122: Asia-Pacific Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019 Table 123: Asia-Pacific Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 124: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Analysis in Rest of World in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 125: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Rest of World: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 126: Rest of World Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 127: Rest of World Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2020 to 2027 Table 128: Rest of World Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic Market Review by Mode of Operation in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 129: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Operation for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 130: Rest of World Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2

to 2027 Table 131: Rest of World Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Historic Market Review by Vehicle in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 132: Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2012, 2020, and 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 32

