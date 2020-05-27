NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Automotive Castings market worldwide will grow by a projected US$4 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Pressure Die Casting, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 5.9% and reach a market size of US$6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Pressure Die Casting market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.7% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$120.1 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$119.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Pressure Die Casting segment will reach a market size of US$337.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Automotive Castings market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 9.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Automotive Castings market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.; Alcast Technologies Ltd.; Alcoa, Inc.; Consolidated Metco, Inc.; Endurance Technologies Ltd.; G-F Automotive; Kinetic Die Casting Company; MINO Industry USA , Inc.; Ningbo Zhenhai Xinxie Machinery Co., Ltd.; Northwest Die Casting LLC; Pacific Die Casting Corporation; Rockman Industries Ltd.; Ryobi Die Casting, Inc.; Sandhu Auto Engineers; Sibar Auto Parts Limited; Texas Die Casting; Wotech Industrial Co., Ltd.







AUTOMOTIVE CASTINGS MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Automotive Castings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automotive Castings Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Automotive Castings Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Automotive Castings Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Pressure Die Casting (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Pressure Die Casting (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Pressure Die Casting (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Vacuum Die Casting (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Vacuum Die Casting (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Vacuum Die Casting (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Squeeze Die Casting (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Squeeze Die Casting (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Squeeze Die Casting (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Semi-Solid Die Casting (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Semi-Solid Die Casting (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Semi-Solid Die Casting (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Commercial Vehicle (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Commercial Vehicle (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Commercial Vehicle (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Passenger Car (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2027 Table 20: Passenger Car (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Passenger Car (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Automotive Castings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 22: United States Automotive Castings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Automotive Castings Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 24: United States Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: United States Automotive Castings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Automotive Castings Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 27: Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 28: Canadian Automotive Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Canadian Automotive Castings Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 30: Automotive Castings Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 31: Canadian Automotive Castings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Automotive Castings Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 33: Canadian Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 34: Japanese Market for Automotive Castings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: Automotive Castings Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 36: Japanese Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive Castings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Japanese Automotive Castings Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 39: Automotive Castings Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 40: Chinese Automotive Castings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 42: Chinese Automotive Castings Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 43: Chinese Demand for Automotive Castings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Automotive Castings Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 45: Chinese Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Automotive Castings Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 46: European Automotive Castings Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 47: Automotive Castings Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: European Automotive Castings Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: European Automotive Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 50: Automotive Castings Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: European Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 52: European Automotive Castings Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 53: Automotive Castings Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: European Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 55: Automotive Castings Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: French Automotive Castings Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 57: French Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Automotive Castings Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 59: French Automotive Castings Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 60: French Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 61: Automotive Castings Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: German Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 63: German Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: Automotive Castings Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: German Automotive Castings Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 66: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 67: Italian Automotive Castings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 69: Italian Automotive Castings Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 70: Italian Demand for Automotive Castings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 71: Automotive Castings Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 72: Italian Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Castings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Automotive Castings Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: United Kingdom Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive Castings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: United Kingdom Automotive Castings Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 78: Automotive Castings Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 79: Spanish Automotive Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 80: Spanish Automotive Castings Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 81: Automotive Castings Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 82: Spanish Automotive Castings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: Automotive Castings Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 84: Spanish Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 85: Russian Automotive Castings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Automotive Castings Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 87: Russian Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 88: Russian Automotive Castings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Automotive Castings Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 90: Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 91: Rest of Europe Automotive Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 92: Automotive Castings Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 93: Rest of Europe Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 94: Rest of Europe Automotive Castings Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 95: Automotive Castings Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: Rest of Europe Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 97: Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 98: Automotive Castings Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: Automotive Castings Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 102: Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 103: Automotive Castings Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 104: Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 105: Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 106: Automotive Castings Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Australian Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 108: Australian Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 109: Automotive Castings Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Australian Automotive Castings Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 111: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 112: Indian Automotive Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 113: Indian Automotive Castings Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 114: Automotive Castings Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 115: Indian Automotive Castings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 116: Automotive Castings Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 117: Indian Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 118: Automotive Castings Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: South Korean Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 120: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 121: Automotive Castings Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 122: South Korean Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 123: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Castings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 125: Automotive Castings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive Castings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 129: Automotive Castings Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 130: Latin American Automotive Castings Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 131: Automotive Castings Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 132: Latin American Automotive Castings Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 133: Latin American Automotive Castings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 134: Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 135: Latin American Automotive Castings Marketby Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 136: Latin American Demand for Automotive Castings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 137: Automotive Castings Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 138: Latin American Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 139: Argentinean Automotive Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 140: Automotive Castings Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 141: Argentinean Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 142: Argentinean Automotive Castings Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 143: Automotive Castings Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 144: Argentinean Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 145: Automotive Castings Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 146: Brazilian Automotive Castings Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 147: Brazilian Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 148: Automotive Castings Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 149: Brazilian Automotive Castings Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 150: Brazilian Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 151: Automotive Castings Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 152: Mexican Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 153: Mexican Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 154: Automotive Castings Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 155: Mexican Automotive Castings Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 156: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 157: Rest of Latin America Automotive Castings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 158: Automotive Castings Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 159: Rest of Latin America Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 160: Rest of Latin America Automotive Castings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 161: Automotive Castings Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 162: Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 163: The Middle East Automotive Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 164: Automotive Castings Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 165: The Middle East Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 166: The Middle East Automotive Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 167: The Middle East Automotive Castings Historic Marketby Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 168: Automotive Castings Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 169: The Middle East Automotive Castings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 170: Automotive Castings Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 171: The Middle East Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 172: Iranian Market for Automotive Castings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 173: Automotive Castings Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 174: Iranian Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive Castings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 176: Iranian Automotive Castings Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 177: Automotive Castings Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 178: Israeli Automotive Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 179: Automotive Castings Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 180: Israeli Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 181: Israeli Automotive Castings Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 182: Automotive Castings Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 183: Israeli Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 184: Saudi Arabian Automotive Castings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 185: Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 186: Saudi Arabian Automotive Castings Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Castings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 188: Automotive Castings Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 189: Saudi Arabian Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 190: Automotive Castings Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 191: United Arab Emirates Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 192: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 193: Automotive Castings Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 194: United Arab Emirates Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 195: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 196: Automotive Castings Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: Rest of Middle East Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 198: Rest of Middle East Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 199: Automotive Castings Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 200: Rest of Middle East Automotive Castings Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 201: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 202: African Automotive Castings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 203: Automotive Castings Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 204: African Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 205: African Automotive Castings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 206: Automotive Castings Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 207: Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 26

