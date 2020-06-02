NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions market worldwide will grow by a projected US$22.1 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. Touch Screen Display, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 6.1% and reach a market size of US$9.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Touch Screen Display market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 10.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$784.8 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$758 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Touch Screen Display segment will reach a market size of US$441.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 15.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ALPS ELECTRIC Co., LTD.; Altran UK; Atmel Corporation; Continental AG; Cypress Semiconductor Corporation; DENSO Corporation; EAO AG; Elektrobit Automotive GmbH; Faurecia; Luxoft; Magneti Marelli S.p.A; Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd; Nuance Communications Inc.; Panasonic Corp.; Rightware Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; Synaptics Inc.; Tata Elxsi Limited; Texas Instruments Inc.; Valeo; Visteon Corporation; VoiceBox Technologies, Inc.







AUTOMOTIVE HUMAN MACHINE INTERFACE (HMI) SOLUTIONS MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



